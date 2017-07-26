Can A Bull Market Sustain In The EM/EU When The U.S. Is Down?

This might be one of the most hated bull markets on record. Every single day when Dow hits record highs, the market bears come pouncing on television to scare investors. This started way back in 2013 when market cap to GDP exceeded 100% and Shiller PE touched more than 25. For the past four years, the hate on this market has driven active managers into closing shops or significant under-performance for their clients. Now, they pitch in a new story of buying EM/EU on premise that the U.S. is over-valued as if EM/EU will become a safe haven when the U.S. is in recession. So, let's start with the basics

a. How correlated are these asset classes?

Below table shows that almost every major country (U.K., Italy, South Korea, China and India) have anywhere from very high correlation to medium correlation with the U.S. Remember, when the number is positive it indicates that they all move together most of the time. A great correlation chart from investspy.com tells us the story.

b. You are crazy, doesn't cheap markets have lesser draw down since they are falling from a lower level than expensive ones? The answer is obviously yes, but the question to ask is how much lesser? A great research piece by Star Capital tells us an interesting story.

Looking at the chart above, you can see that a cheap CAPE country (15-20) had a maximum draw down of 70.8% compared to an expensive country with CAPE > 30 (like the U.S.) which had a draw down of 76.8%. If you are an investing banking that EM/EU can fall only very little or rise in the event of a U.S. recession, then sorry but history says otherwise.

c. In a capitalistic economy, stocks always go up over long time periods. This is the only real fact that we know. So buying something destroyed due to war/political turmoil/economic depression has yielded amazing returns over long time frames than buying something expensive. The only fact we know is that value will outperform expensive over long time periods. But in shorter time frame, cheap can get more cheap and expensive can get more expensive.

d. Bulls make money, break outs make more money! If I plot a chart of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), one thing is clear. It broke out of a multi year trend in Mar 2017. A look at the barchart charting on SPY by joining support and resistance levels confirms that we might very well be in a secular bull market. As the famous saying on street goes 'Trend is your friend', so unless we see significant shift in trend, all is well!

e. Since I am a contrarian, to finish up let us argue against the bull market

I see a lot of tail risk (geo-political) which can hinder the market significantly. But a fear of tail risk will not help anyone, it would be wiser to buy some hedge like gold or put options if you are very worried.

Flattening or inverting of yield curve in near future. It can take from zero to several months for market top after yield curve inversion. NY Fed loves yield curve so much that they have a permanent link on recession probability in their website.

None of the above two reasons is a cause for panic at least in near term. Do I believe there will be a recession in 2018/2019, may be. I would rather not speculate and wait for some significant data to point me there like PMI, yield curve or my non investing friend suddenly interested in stocks!

Final comments:

If a storm hits the U.S., you are not safe in the EU/EM. Think about currency when investing in the EU/EM. Dollar is much more of a safe haven than other currencies so you should not be surprised if you real draw down in dollar terms is higher in a recession on your EM/EU non hedged equities. Don't try to time the market, as long as overall trend is positive stay in the ship. If things go sour and below a long term moving average, then think about trimming or buying inverse ETFs. Don't fight the bull market, accept it till you get bearish signs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWY, MCHI, EWU, EWI, OUNZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.