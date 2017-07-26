Alaris Royalty's (ALARF) CEO Steve King on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017, 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Curtis Krawetz – Investor Relations

Steve King – Chief Executive Officer

Darren Driscoll – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Gary Ho – Desjardins Capital

Scott Fromson – CIBC

Anoop Prihar – JMP Securities

Gavin Fairweather – Cormark

Brian Pow – Acumen Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Alaris Royalty Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the floor over Curtis Krawetz, Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

Curtis Krawetz

Thank you, Karen. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Alaris Royalty Corp's conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2017, as well as a brief corporate update. I am Curtis Krawetz, VP of Investments and Investor Relations and I'm joined on this call by Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaris, as well as Darren Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer of Alaris.

After a short presentation from Steve and Darren, there will be a question-and-answer session. The lines will be placed on mute until then to avoid background noise.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions, and as a result, actual results could differ materially.

Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumptions and risks are available in last night's press release and our MD&A for the period under the heading Forward-looking Statements and Risk Factors. Copies of which are available on SEDAR. Non-IFRS data is also presented and may differ from the way other companies present such data. As with the forward-looking statements, please refer to yesterday's press release and our MD&A for the period for more clarification regarding non-IFRS measures.

I'll now pass the call over to Darren Driscoll, Alaris' Chief Financial Officer.

Darren Driscoll

Thanks Curtis and thanks everyone for joining us for our Q2 call. I'm pleased to be reporting another positive quarter. Some highlights from the quarter include a new partner added in late June, a $20 million U.S. contribution to Accscient, LLC, an IT staffing and project management business. Compared to Q1, revenue was up 9% and EBITDA over 5%, thanks to new revenues from ccComm and Accscient and a host of top of the collar resets from a number of our larger companies including – and also CAD350,000 of new revenue from Group SM.

Expenses were down quarter-over-quarter and for the six month period as well. 2016 had a few extraordinary items that didn't repeat themselves in the current period, so total G&A of CAD2.8 million in the period compared to CAD3.3 million in the prior year quarter. A decrease of 15% and CAD4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to CAD5.6 million in 2016, a decrease again of about 16%.

Frankly it's been a run rate payout out ratio of under 90% now as it's been for a number of quarters. The majority of the portfolio is performing extremely well. Largest partners are off to tremendous starts in 2017. Planet Fitness, Federal Resources, DNT, Labstat, Sequel, Providence all under the gates with very strong five, six-month performance.

End of the Role recently finished its 12th year at Alaris, with another great year. Other partners are operating as expected. Again continued and measureable progress made on each of our more popular files of KMH, finally redeeming all of our preferred units in KMH and the unsecured promissory note of CAD3.5 billion in exchange for CAD9.8 million of cash and a CAD20.7 million note that has security as well as preference on liquidity of certain remaining KMH assets.

So, after a long and challenging process, we do now have an orderly and forceful path to recovery of the remaining amount all in line with value expectations that we've had for several quarters now.

SM and SCR restarted partial distributions. SCR more recently here just in the middle of July. Agility paid regular distributions plus some other $450,000 U.S. in the quarter against the unpaid distributions. So the remaining unpaid distribution balance is now right around $1 million in U.S.

Kimco continues to produces strong profit results, well ahead of the budget. Thus far in 2017, long-term outlook for Kimco is solid and we continue to work with the senior lender on the plan to restart distribution and if they don't, we'll refinance them ASAP.

Fair value adjustments in the period, we did have three, net increase of plus CAD4 million in the fair value of the portfolio, Labstat the most significant one, up CAD8.5 million. Tremendous start to the year and will almost certainly pay us the maximum CAD7.9 million of distributions in 2017 which is a significant increase in our expectations of last quarter. There is significant increased EBITDA run rate, also impacts our expectation for future years.

SM down CAD3.5 million as we decreased our growth expectations in future distribution and LMS down just under CAD1 million due to our 1% difference in expected versus audited change in gross profit. So for both SM and LMS it was just the change in the calculation of our discounted cash flow, a calculation that drives our fair value.

Regarding our debt bank covenants are all well within allowable limits. We had CAD114 million drawn at June 30, and a total of CAD104 million or so of additional capacity based on current covenants.

Still nothing new to report on the CRA front. There is a table in the MD&A story that shows total potential liabilities of CAD42 million that includes all taxes, interest and penalties of which deposits are pay for over CAD16 million leaving net exposure of just under CAD26 million. These numbers also included an expected reassessment for 2016 returns that we have just recently filed.

Again, we continue to believe we've done everything correctly and remain confident in our position, but this is also something that will not materially impact our payout ratio or dividends and we'll take some times to resolve.

Our expectations for Q3 include of CAD23.5 million of revenue and that can be obviously improved by new deployment and further distributions from those are not paying or only paying partial distributions and we do expect expenses consistent with prior years.

So those are the financial highlights for the quarter. I'll pass it over to Steve, and then we'll go to Q&A for everybody.

Steve King

Great. Thank Darren, and thanks everybody for joining us. I'm very pleased with the quarter that we just announced good progress on all fronts. As Darren said, the broad portfolio continues to be performing on plans and meaningful progress on the Company's if so experiencing issues. From a capital deployment point of view, we are pleased to announce the addition of Accscient to our group of partners, more than CAD25 million Canadian put into Accscient in the quarter.

Accscient is predominately an IT staffing company out of Atlanta. They place postgraduates or masters PhD-level IT grads from American Universities in the short term and long term position. Obviously IT employees have been in constant demand over the last several decades and that's expected to continue. They've shown a very steady track record of sustained free cash flow. They've got an outstanding management team. There is no debt in front of us and they've got an opportunity to deploy a significant amount of our capital into identified acquisitions over the next few quarters.

Near term deployment opportunities have also improved significantly since our last quarter. On a macro level, interest rate is going up is a big benefits to us as equity options presented to companies begin to scale back in their valuations and as that options increase in their cost.

On a macro basis, we've been presented with opportunities where our unique preferred equity is the perfect option for our partners that want to avoid dilution want to retain control and have capital requirement which can't be met by senior debt. So, we have the opportunity if all goes well to have the significant capital deployment in the second half of this fiscal year.

So Karen, I'll turn it over to you. If you want to take any questions that field may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instruction]. Our first question comes from the line of Gary Ho with Desjardins Capital. Please go ahead, sir.

Gary Ho

Thanks. Good morning. Steve, maybe just to start off. So thanks for the update on the macro side here. So unit days have been 31 million deployed. So I am looking out for the remainder of the year. Where do you think the number could end up?

Steve King

Yeah. Impossible to put a number of it, unfortunately we've got – in our pipeline we have combination of deals that are signed to LOIs that we are working on and companies that we are currently bidding on. And then, so that covers about the next 90 days of visibility, but all of those things have work to do before you can count them as done. So, then after 90 days those are deals that we are just starting to see and we'll see over the next little while. So, it's impossible to put a number on it. As I mentioned though is if things go well on the deal that we do have in our pipeline, we'll see a number much bigger than 31.

Gary Ho

And these are mostly in the U.S. I think?

Steve King

They are all in the U.S.

Gary Ho

Okay. Thanks for that. And then next question maybe for Darren. Can you walk me through kind of your hedging arrangements, I guess with the move in the Canadian dollar. When might do we see some of that impact go through and whether there is any mitigating factor here?

Darren Driscoll

Yeah. So we have stayed through to our hedging practices. So each time we do a deal, we will buy the forward contracts, matching the net after tax and distributions for that business. It's fairly easy. We just buy floors matching that run through these distributions. So, for the next 12 months we've got most of our after tax distributions from the U.S. covered. I think the average in our financial statements is about CAD1.33 or so that our contracts are at.

So, you see an actual an assets on our balance sheet to right now for the values of those forward contracts that are I guess in the money, but we have done that since we started investing in the U.S. and we'll continue to cover most of the next 12 months, and then a portion of the following 12 months just to really sort of reduce, as best we can reduce volatility that you are obviously seeing. So, our financial statements on the face are recorded in at the average rates for the quarter, and then our hedges gets sort of even though with the realized gain or loss that you'll see in each quarter or period.

Gary Ho

Okay. That's very helpful. And maybe just a last question. Maybe if I can get an update on Group SM here. I think you guys put in another CAD4.5 million this quarter, but also took a small write down. Can you walk me through the thinking here?

Darren Driscoll

Yeah. Sure. So the extra – so about Q1 we have put in a loan of a CAD5 million that was a senior secured loan. The idea was that was going to transition directly to another senior lender. What we found is that the demands from that senior lender where such that it made more sense for us to be the de facto senior lender for the near term until they can get their international dispute resolved. So we have provided a CAD10 million facility which is what they required from a senior lender. At Q2 we'd put out CAD9.5 million of that and now that is cash being interest, I think an average of 10%. For that debt it is fully secured and first in line on all the assets in AR of the business. So it's a very good piece of paper, but not a long term solution for the business. Once they get their international arrangements sorted out, we will have that taken out with a traditional senior lender with one of the Canadian banks.

Gary Ho

And any update on that international arbitration?

Darren Driscoll

I hope this is the last quarter where we're having to answer that question. We do expect it to have some sort of a resolution in the very near term, but we've been expecting that for a number of months. So, we continue to expect it to be a result as advertised, and as soon as we have anything we will shout it out.

Gary Ho

Perfect. That's very helpful. Thanks very much guys.

Steve King

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from a line of Scott Fromson with CIBC.

Scott Fromson

Hi guys. Just hoping you can give a quick update on the Sequel process and outlook, whether you think they're going to be taken out and you redeemed or is that going to continue for the foreseeable future?

Steve King

Yeah. As we said in our last press release, this SPAC transaction was cancelled, but they were out of that process, they were – I think they got a fair bit of attention from the investment community. So there is a group I guess more of a private equity group that they are in heavy discussions with where we do expect them to still do a transaction. It's a little too early to tell whether that will entail a full redemption of our press or whether it will be something similar to the SPAC, but either way we do expect the transaction there at some point.

Scott Fromson

Okay. Thanks. And just another question on the opportunity, with the increase in interest rates, are you seeing better receptions to your standard 15% coupon?

Steve King

Yeah. I would say that's fair. I mean these types of things always take a little time to get you know to work their way through the market, and especially when you are dealing with advisers and entrepreneur's expectation. There is definitely a lag in terms of when they kind of confirm reality that tides have changed. So, I would say the opportunities we are looking at, there is a couple of them where we might need to dip slightly below our 58%, but on the whole I think our 15% is still very competitive and has been well received.

Scott Fromson

Thanks. Just one quick question on Agility, do you have any sense of the timing of resolution?

Steve King

Not whole visibility there yet. No, they've got a group that they are in discussions with for capital injection. So, we haven't had direct talks with that group yet, but you know we do expect something this year.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Anoop Prihar with JMP Securities.

Anoop Prihar

Good morning. Just with respect to Kimco, can you just give me a bit of color Steve as to what you think has to happen there before they can restart distributions at least at some levels?

Steve King

One of two things. So, their current bank, so when they have some early difficulties and they had a new bank manager, they were put into special loans group. With their bank, special loan does not allow equity distributions to be paid out. So, we need them out of special loan, and that can either be the same bank agreeing to just move them out of that area back into their normal banking area or we can just take that bank out and replace them with the different banks. So, one of those, two things has to happen.

I think given the Company's results, I think that's very likely. So, yeah, we're very excited about you know the results that Kimco and not just for short period of time, that's now I think around eight months of that result. So, we think before it is this year, that will have happened and we'll be getting some form of distributions.

Anoop Prihar

And so Steve just do you think that by the end of the year there is a good chance they will be moved out of the special loans group?

Darren Driscoll

Or refinance.

Steve King

Or refinance, yeah one of those two things.

Anoop Prihar

Or refinance. Okay.

Steve King

Yeah, that's correct.

Anoop Prihar

And then, just I mean I know you don't want to get too far ahead of yourselves here, but in the event that that were to happen, do you think they go back to paying you the scheduled distribution or could it be some portion of that?

Steve King

Yeah. It's too early to tell. We'll have to work with either the current bank or the next bank, but yeah, it's too early to tell. But certainly, one thing that's anticipated that you their current level of earnings will be sufficient if the bank was cooperative to pay pretty much the full amount, but it may have to start off at slightly less than that.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. Alright, that's a positive update. And then Darren, just in the MD&A, you talk about having to pay another CAD1.5 million to the CRA. Like is that are Q3 or Q4 event do you think?

Darren Driscoll

Yes. It's strengthening when we get assessed, so we file our tax return right around June 30. So, I would – that CAD1.5 million it's probably – it's probably Q4 by the time we get a re-assessment. And it is just the same as we received on each of the last several years. So, we know it's coming until it's been I guess reviewed by it, by the CRA, they'll just send us a standard letter reassessing and we just pay out the deposit to basically file and over subjection for that new fiscal or new tax year.

Anoop Prihar

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Gavin Fairweather with Cormark.

Gavin Fairweather

Hi there. Good morning. Just curious on the pipeline composition, could you provide some more color on whether it's more small cap or large cap deals of kind of a mix of both in there?

Darren Driscoll

Much more heavily weighted to the large cap side in terms of some of our current opportunities that we're reviewing, but we've got some good small cap stuff as well. So, that would be fairly a major change from the last few quarters that we do have some large transactions that we're engaged on and reviewing carefully.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay, that's great. And then just second on DNT, noticed that they did pay you back U.S. $2 million of their redeemable unit. Have they provided you with any visibility or color in terms of their plans for future redemptions of those redeemable unit?

Darren Driscoll

We chat with them regularly, so this was the – the $2 million was the formulaic prescribed amount. So they could have redeemed more. I think they are happy with the way things are going right now. Their business is doing extremely well. And so, I expect for the next year or two that it will just be what's required, but you know it's pretty tough to guess on that. But their reactions or their action this time around was exactly as the agreement prescribed.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. That's it from me. Thanks you.

Steve King

Thanks Gavin.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Pow with Acumen Capital.

Brian Pow

Good morning gentlemen. Couple of questions. Just further on the DNT, can you sort of lay out what the prescribed amount would be over the next couple of years?

Darren Driscoll

I think it's a max of five. It's apparent that the calculation of free cash flow after distributions and things that they've made. So, it's – they can pay up to the 30 amount at any time. But our expectations would be in the low single digits at the end of each fiscal year.

Brian Pow

Great. And then just further on Kimco, is there any chance that Alaris would refinance them?

Steve King

Not to the entire amount, so they've got some senior debt and some stuff debt on their balance sheet. So – and that some of that actually pays the coupon very similar to our – for us. So if it makes it easier and if it makes the senior lenders more amendable to paying our distributions, it may make sense for us to take out that stuff that's which is fairly small amount and we get good yield on it, so that may make some sense for us to do that going forward.

Brian Pow

Okay great. And then, just again on the pipeline, what does it look like in terms of deployment to existing partners?

Steve King

Sorry…

Darren Driscoll

Existing partner.

Steve King

We do have actually some relatively significant follow-on transactions that may occur here. I mentioned the Accscient is one that we think will be quite active. I think Sandbox is another that we're viewing that has some acquisition opportunities in front of it. So, we also think we'll be active there, but the pipeline opportunities I was talking about previously were all new partners.

Brian Pow

Okay. Great. And then just maybe you can speak to SCR, you've got some starting in July with a small payment. What are the chances of any kind of sweep this year?

Darren Driscoll

Well, you know their next six months go, I guess, so this is now – with the visibility they had into their projects, this is when they were comfortable starting – restarting distributions. They've got a lot of work coming in June, July, August. We haven't seen the June numbers yet. We're optimistic, but we're going to manage that one really carefully. So, I – we haven't put anything in our forecast or expectations and we're just going to see how that business comes along.

Steve King

Yeah, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. We don't want to have a start and then a decline after that. So, we'll be conservative as we ramp that back up.

Brian Pow

And then last very positive developments there. When you go into 2018, will you move away from the sweep? I know you changed it from an annual to a quarterly, but will you eventually just go to what the actual distribution is?

Darren Driscoll

Yeah, they asked for – that was supposed to – the regular distribution were supposed to restart in July and they asked for another six months of this variable portion and we agreed but with some changes by increasing the fixed amount. So, it's certainly our intention going into the next year that it would get back to that regular amount.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference call back over to Alaris Royalty for any closing remarks.

Steve King

Well, thank you very much everybody for joining us and for another successful quarter, we do hope to come within the next three months with more positive update on our current partners and hopefully new partners as well. So, we look forward to giving you an update three months from now. Thanks again.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participation in today's conference call. This does conclude the program and you may now log off and disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.