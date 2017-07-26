16.1% Dividend Yield Makes CEFL Still Attractive

Performance of CEFL

For the one-year period ending July 21, 2017 the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) returned 22.94% based on a purchase on June 21, 2016 at the closing price of $17.73, the July 21, 2017 price of $18.60 and the reinvestment of dividends through to July 2017. It does not include my projected August 2017 monthly dividend of $0.2494. This exceeds the total return on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) of 16.48% over the same period also with reinvestment of dividends. CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. There is an unleveraged ETN that is based on the same index, the Yieldshares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA: YYY)

The substantial total return performance of CEFL since mid 2015 is due primarily to the high dividends. In a recent article: Is MORL And Other High Yield 2X Leveraged ETNs Impacted By Re-Balancing Decay? I examined the total returns over "round-trip" price movements of CEFL and other High Yield 2X Leveraged ETNs using market back-testing to see if decay is a cause for concern. These ETNs emulate a portfolio based on a specific index that is 2X leveraged. In order to maintain the 2X leverage, the size of the implicit basket of securities in the portfolio must be periodically rebalanced. This entails increasing the size of the assets that one share of the leveraged ETN represents if the market value of the index components increase and reducing the size of the assets that one share of the leveraged ETN represents if the market value of the index components decrease. This raises the question of the possibility of a "buy at the top, sell at the bottom" decay problem

For decay to be empirically observed, the total return over a "round trip" holding period for 2X leveraged ETNs should be significantly less than twice that of their unleveraged companion versions. In order to do a "round trip" holding period total return comparison, there must be two dates, hopefully as far apart as possible, where one of the securities being compared began and ended the period at the exact same price.

CEFL closed at $18.15 on both 8/19/2015 and 6/9/2017. The total return on CEFL for that period assuming reinvestment of all dividends was 39.80% slightly less than twice the 21.44% total return on YYY for that period using the same reinvestment of all dividends basis. That is about what would be expected given the interest expense incurred by CEFL on the implicit borrowing. While YYY does not incur that interest expense. Over that period the price of YYY only increase from $19.40 to $19.61. Thus, it was a period over which the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the portfolios of both CEFL and YYY did not significantly change in value.

The purpose of the CEFL 8/19/2015 to 6/9/2017 total return calculation was to isolate the impact of any decay that might have occurred as periodically rebalanced 2X leveraged ETNs adjusted their portfolio size and thus their exposure to market movements. However, the total return on CEFL for that period, assuming reinvestment of all dividends of 39.80% can also be used to demonstrate that by far, the bulk of the total return on CEFL has been due to dividends rather than price appreciation.

Analysis of the August 2017 CEFL Dividend Projection

As I indicated in: CEFL Still Attractive With 16% Dividend Yield, Despite Coming February Dividend Shock, there has been a significant change in the composition of the index as a result of the rebalancing that occurred in the beginning of 2017. On balance the dividend yield on the closed-end funds that comprise the index is somewhat lower than prior to the rebalancing.

Since 27 of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and YYY is based pay monthly dividends, there is a minor seasonal factor involved with the CEFL dividend. In some months some of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates and that boosts the next months' dividends. Only the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE: EDD), Templeton Emerging Markets Inc Fund (NYSE: TEI)) and Liberty All Star Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) now pay quarterly dividends. USA last quarterly dividend had an July 2017 ex-date. Thus, it will contribute to the August 2017 dividend. There was one very minor change in the dividends paid by a closed-end fund that comprises the index upon which CEFL is based. The First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (FSD) increased its' dividend to $0.1255 from the prior $0.1247.

The ex-dates of all of the components can be seen in the table below along with the weights, prices, dividends and contributions to the index. One caveat is that the weights of the components of the index are as of February 3, 2017, the latest available on the UBS ETRACS website. The other high-yield UBS 2x Leveraged ETNs show the weights of the components of the index upon which they are based as of the previous day on the UBS ETRACS website. That was the case for CEFL until February 3, 2017. I have spoken to people at UBS in charge of the ETRACS and they said they are aware of the problem, which they attribute to possibly the purchase of the index by NASDAQ. They told me that they are working on the problem and still expect to have it fixed shortly. They also said that since CEFL only rebalances once a year in January and there have been no corporate actions since January 2017 that could have changed the composition of the index, the February 3, 2017, weighting should be very close to the weighting on dates since then.

2x Leveraged High Yield ETNs and the Rationale for Holding all of Them

For at least five years, 2x Leveraged ETNs have been a good way to take advantage of ultra-low short-term interest rates. Over the last year, even though the era of ultra-low short-term interest rates was seen by many to be coming to an end, 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs have done well. Many thought that the 2016 election results would usher in a period of higher interest rates. Rates have risen somewhat since the election. However, 2x Leveraged ETNs that I follow have done well since the election. Those are in addition to CEFL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) and the UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL).

As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

I was originally drawn to 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much longer than many market participants believed. MORL was the first one I considered since low interest rates would benefit the leveraged mREITs that comprise the index upon which MORL is based as well as amplifying MORL's dividend via the 2X leverage. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit, if my outlook proved correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the 3-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry.

After UBS came out with CEFL, a 2x Leveraged High-Yield Closed-End Fund ETN, I pointed out in 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? that those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged baskets of mREITs such as MORL could particularly benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was correlated to the S&P 500, as mREITs were not very correlated to SPY.

In my article BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool, I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL has much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest-rate risk to mostly equity market risk, MORL is the most interest-rate sensitive and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. CEFL is between the two and has some interest-rate risk and some equity market risk.

The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount the three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. MORL is based on an index of mREITs. Interest rates impact mREITs in two ways. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can actually become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged m REITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates.

CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchanged traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high-yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates. Thus, they would tend not to be hurt by higher interest rates.

Since CEFL yields not that much less than MORL, this suggests that a portfolio consisting of both MORL and CEFL would have close to the yield of a portfolio with only MORL, but considerably less risk. My article explained why adding BCDL to such as portfolio could result in a more efficient risk/return profile. The post-election performance of three UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETNs: MORL, CEFL and BDCL illustrates the advantages of diversification. All three have very high yields. However, a portfolio consisting of all three would have almost as much yield as a portfolio consisting only of any single one but considerably less risk.

Equity and Fixed-income Market Considerations and Risks

Aside from the risks inherent investing in a 2X leveraged ETN, that in turn is based on an index based on closed-end exchanged traded funds, most of which use leverage, the main risks for CEFL arise from the risks of bad government policy decisions. The fears that actions by the Trump administration could bring on an inflationary period have abated as some of the worst policies have not been enacted and others seem to be encountering delays. In terms of protectionism and some other very bad promises Trump made during the campaign, Trump's bark has been worse than his bite, so far. Consider that by now, we could have been debating which was the cause of the 2017 depression: Deporting 12 million aliens, leaving millions of housing units vacant or the enactment of a 2017 version of the Smoot-Hawley tariff.

Probably the most dangerous protectionist threat: that of a border adjustment tax, see: The Border Adjustment Tax - A Very Bad Idea Whose Time May Be Rapidly Approaching, came not directly from Trump but from the Republican House leadership. Recently, Trump bragged that his administration was able to get China to allow imports of American beef. Possibly, the rust-belt voters who voted for Trump based on his assertion that his radical trade policies will bring back their manufacturing jobs, may not be fully satisfied by having to pay somewhat more for beef being Trump's trade major achievement that impacted their lives.

There is still a real but somewhat diminished, possibility that a Border Adjustment Tax could be included in coming tax legislation that the Republicans are working on. Many market participants seem complacent about the possible impact of protectionism in terms of disruption of global supply chains and other negative effects. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools.

As was discussed in The Border Adjustment Tax A Protectionist Wolf in Tax Reform Clothing, the World Trade Organization permits border adjustments for indirect levies such as sales taxes and value added taxes, but not for income taxes. A sales tax or value added taxes tax consumption by the residents of the country which imposes it, but not the residents of other countries. So a Border Adjustment Tax disallowing the cost of imports for tax purposes would violate WTO rules as well as most other free trade agreements signed by the United States. Adopting the Border Adjustment Tax could bring about massive retaliation, trade wars and/or the withdrawal of the USA from the World Trade Organization, any of which could disrupt international supply chains and cause severe reductions in standards of living world-wide.

The risks associated with the possibility that Trump may have promised something very bad to Putin, in return for Russian efforts to rig the election, may have abated somewhat. Previously, I have been concerned that the deal between Trump and Putin might have involved Trump instigating a conflict with Iran that spikes oil prices. See: How To Play Rising Oil Prices Under Friendlier Trump-Putin Relations Twenty percent of oil traded worldwide moves by tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important petroleum transit choke point. My view is that Putin has no interest in spreading an economic system in the way that Stalin and Khrushchev did, nor is there any reason that Putin would be interested in diminishing the American' people's faith in their electoral system.

The question then becomes what did Putin hope to gain by aiding Trump? What Russia and Putin desperately needs is money. Even if Putin asked Trump to have the American Treasury transfer, say $200 billion to Russia, that is not going to happen. Even Kellyanne Conway could not spin that one into anything would be acceptable to the American people or congress. Absent writing Russia a big check, how could Trump cause Russia to gain $200 billion? The answer would be a $50 increase in the price of oil.

We know what has caused most of the oil price spikes in the last 50 years. That has been wars in the Middle East. My "black swan" fear has been that Trump's deal with Putin involved a war that would spike oil prices. Recently, an alternative explanation for Putin's motives in the election interference surfaced. Bill Browder is an investor whose Russian assets were stolen. Browder's lawyer Sergei Magnitsky uncovered a $232 million fraud by Russian officials to siphon from the state treasury. Magnitsky was arrested by the Russian government and died in prison. Browder argues that Putin is vulnerable to sanctions under the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 American anti-corruption law that has frozen the assets of 44 Russians. Putin's retaliation when America enacted the Magnitsky Act, was to stop adoptions of Russian children by Americans.

Browder's explanation of why the meeting between the Russians working to overturn the Magnitsky Act and Trump campaign officials involved adoptions, was that the deal was that in return for the Russian efforts to rig the election, Trump would agree to repeal the Magnitsky Act, ostensibly in return ending the ban on adoptions of Russian children by Americans.

Browder's explanation for Putin's motives is certainly less frightening than the fear that Trump's deal with Putin involved a war that would spike oil prices. It also is somewhat reassuring in that it implies that Putin is either very naive or ignorant about American Politics. Even if Trump was determined to repeal the Magnitsky Act, it would require congressional approval which would be very problematic now. The fact that Putin should have known that once it was known that Russia meddled in the election in an effort to get Trump elected, it would be very hard for Trump to get the Magnitsky Act repealed, makes me have some doubt as to whether Browder's explanation for Putin's motives is really correct.

Equity markets have generally been buoyant since the election in part because of the expectations of tax reforms and/or tax cuts. Many expect lower corporate taxes. There is also optimism by many that tax reform and/or tax cuts will increase economic growth. Keynes taught us that lower taxes result in higher growth. The sell-off in the stock market on May 17, 2017 following more bad news for President Trump regarding the investigations regarding Russian influence on the election, illustrated the extent to which equity prices had been boosted by prospects for tax reforms and/or tax cuts.

In the short-run the stock market could advance when it appears that some of the Trump agenda is making progress. My guess is that McConnell will use his bag of tricks to get the Trump Health Care bill passed in the Senate. Already the Senate parliamentarian has conveniently ruled that reconciliation cannot be used in a bill that cuts off funding to Planned Parenthood. That resolves the problem McConnell had with some Senators unwilling to vote for any bill that cuts off funding to Planned Parenthood. The anti-abortion senators can't complain much about the actions of the Senate parliamentarian and will probably thus acquiesce to the bill without it cutting off funding to Planned Parenthood.

Today the top 3% of households pay about 50% of Federal income taxes and the rest of the 97% pay the other 50%. In 1969 the top 3% of households paid 75% of Federal income taxes and the rest of the 97% paid only the other 25%. In computing those figure the government correctly attributes the corporate income tax payments to the households who own shares in the corporation. By eliminating the estate tax, the Obamacare taxes on high-income households and reducing business taxes, the share of taxes paid by the top 3% of households could be reduced to only 25%. Thus, leaving the other 97% of households to pay 75%.

If the economy was far from full employment as was the case in 2009 when the unemployment rate was above 10%, lowering taxes on anyone would increase expenditures and thus significantly boost real economic growth. However, we are much closer to full employment with the unemployment rate at 4.4% Now, lowering corporate tax rates would not result in any significant additional hiring or growth in wages or output. The entire incidence of a corporate income tax falls on the owners of the corporation, to the extent they are pension funds or other institutions the incidence falls on them. If a corporate income tax is a percentage of pre-tax income, none of the corporate income tax can ever be passed on to employees or customers. That is because any hiring, wage or price decision that maximizes pre-tax profits would also maximize after-tax profits.

If a profit-maximizing rational corporation is charging $10 for an item, that is because it is more profitable to charge $10 than $9.99 or $10.01 taking into account market demand and competitive pressures. Thus, $10 is the price at which pre-tax profits are maximized. If a corporate income tax is levied or changed as a percent of pre-tax profits, $10 is still the price that maximizes both pre-tax and after-tax profits. Thus, the tax change can not cause any change in the price and is not passed on to consumers. The same applies to a corporation that is paying a wage that maximized its pretax profits, which is also the wage that maximizes its after-tax profits. Likewise, the level of output or number of employees that maximizes pretax profits is also the level of output or number of employees that maximize after-tax profits.

The shift of the tax burden in the United States from the rich to the middle class has been a major factor is creating the glut of savings which has supported higher prices for financial assets. This has been a world-wide phenomenon. As the tax burden is further shifted away from the rich the glut of savings will grow. Thus, savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors will become increasing more powerful drivers of higher prices for financial assets.

There also may be some shift away from the perception that higher interest rates are both inevitable and desirable among some policy makers and market participants. Janet Yellen and the other current members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee seem to be well aware that an imminent spike inflation is not likely and have expressed views that not that many increases in the target Federal Funds rate may be needed to bring the rate to a neutral level. Janet Yellen has insinuated that the current target rate for federal funds is not that far from where it will ultimately be under normal neutral conditions. There are still many who argue for the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates. One argument for higher rates is that the current level of interest rates is allowing "zombie" companies to stay in business. Presumably, higher interest rates would prevent these firms from paying their debt service. I suspect that the shareholders and employees and possibly customers and residents of the communities where the zombie firms are located, think that putting those firms out of business is not a good reason to raise interest rates. Another argument often used to advance the cause of raising rates is that this would give the Federal Reserve more ammunition to use to counter the next recession.

Certainly, lowering interest rates are a primary way to increase economic activity and counter recessionary forces. The logic of raising interest rates now so that when a recession occurs later there is more room to lower rates, makes no more sense to me than one saying that since losing excess weight is a known way to treat type II Diabetes, someone should go out of their way to become more obese now, so that they have more weight to lose when they develop type II Diabetes. The fallacy in both those arguments is that just as obesity can cause type II Diabetes, higher interest rates can cause economic weakness and recessions.

As I described in my recent article REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking about possible lurking risks, there is another possible interest rate related risk that many have not considered. That risk involves the composition of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Janet Yellen's term as chair of the Federal Reserve Board expires next February 3rd. In addition to the chair, there will be a number of opportunities for President Trump to appoint new Federal Reserve Board Governors relatively soon, including two current vacancies. One could envision a possible doomsday scenario for the financial markets and then likely the economy, arising from very unfortunate choices by President Trump regarding appointments to the Federal Reserve Board. Logically, that should not happen. However, everything that has happened involving actions by President Trump in the past year may not have totally followed logic.

Logically, a low interest rate policy would improve the already long odds against Trump's budget assumptions of 3% real growth. Low interest rates would also help the trade deficit. However, President Trump may not be able to resist the temptation to reward some of his early supporters by appointing monetary "hawks" to the Federal Reserve Board who would raise interest rates precipitously. Since most mainstream Republican economists were originally in the "Never Trump" camp during the primaries, some monetary crackpots were able to have their populist views heard in the Trump campaign and administration.

Of course, not all monetary hawks are crackpots or populists. Since at least 2010 there have been many thoughtful and intelligent "adults" predicting and/or advocating for higher interest rates. Those adults calling for higher interest rates employed reasonable arguments based on sound economic theory. However, they were completely wrong, certainly with regard to their forecasts and arguably with regard to their policy proscriptions. There were also others calling for higher interest rates using arguments that displayed profound ignorance of facts and economics.

There is a much more respected school of thought which thinks that the Federal Reserve has too much power and/or operates with too much discretion. They favor a rules-based monetary policy. These may actually now be the most dangerous to fixed-income investors since most of the rule-based policy formulas would call for a much higher Federal Funds rate now.

There is a real but diminishing possibility that bad policy choices such as protectionism could cause a severe recession or worse. There is also a possibility that economic growth and/or standards of living could increase significantly if beneficial policy was adopted. This would support higher stock prices. Examples of beneficial policy could be a value added tax could replace a significant portion of the income tax, or deregulation removing impediments to growth. This suggests large fat-tail risks in the equity market.

There is an important difference between tax code changes that will increase economic growth and those that will be beneficial to the financial markets. Shifting the tax burden from the rich to the middle class would initially increase prices of financial assets like stocks and bonds. As was described in: MORL Still Attractive With 21.6% Dividend Yield, However, Uncertainty Is Increasing

..The shift of the tax burden in the United States from the rich to the middle class has been a major factor is creating the glut of savings which has supported higher prices for financial assets. This has been a world-wide phenomenon. There were minor moves during the Obama administration to shift the burden back to the wealthy. These included reinstatement of the estate tax and some increase in the tax rates for higher incomes including as part of the Affordable Care Act. As these are reversed and the tax burden is further shifted away from the rich the glut of savings will grow. Thus, savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors will become increasing more powerful drivers of higher prices for financial assets. As the supply of loan-able funds increases faster than the demand from borrowers interest rates will be pushed down...

Higher prices for financial assets can increase growth. However, shifting the tax burden from the rich to the middle class can reduce economic activity since the rich have a much lower marginal propensity to consume than the non-rich. Furthermore, increasing wealth inequality tends to result in overinvestment and subsequent financial crises. As was described in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs

..In free-market capitalism, capital generates income for the owners of the capital which in turn is used to create additional capital. This is very good. Sometimes, it can be actually too good. As capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production. The capitalists, or if you prefer, job creators use their increasing wealth and income to reinvest, thus increasing the productive capacity of the business they own. They also lend their accumulated wealth to other business as well as other entities after they have exhausted opportunities within business they own. As they seek to deploy ever more capital, excess factories, housing and shopping centers are built and more and more dubious loans are made. This is overinvestment...

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster and Border Adjustment Tax proposal might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. There would be tremendous benefits of doing so. That would be the ultimate example of turning lemons into lemonade. The alternatives of protectionism and possible worse scenarios are horrendous. See: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

Conclusions and Recommendations

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL despite the price increases over the past year. CEFL is one of the few instruments that provide a very high yield and some ability to benefit from a rising stock market. However, some of the factors that made me bullish previously are not as pronounced as before. Closed-end funds typically trade at either discounts or premiums to book value. On balance, there is a slight bias towards discounts. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of aggregate discounts to book value from previous years may not be very meaningful. Using data available as of July 21, 2017, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based, was 6.0%. As of January 27, 2017 it was 9.28%. As of December 28, 2016, before the rebalancing it was 9.5%. It was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. This compares to the record 13.8% discount to book value for CEFL on September 18, 2015. Much of the price increase in CEFL since then has been due to the reduction on the discount to book value that the components were trading at.

There is a real possibility that bad policy choices such as protectionism could cause a severe recession or worse. There is also a possibility that economic growth could increase if beneficial policy was adopted. Examples of beneficial policy could be a value added tax could replace a significant portion of the income tax, or deregulation removing impediments to growth. This suggests large fat-tail risks in both directions in the equity market. This would lead investors, who have a significant portion of their portfolios in CEFL, to consider adding MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario.

When choosing between CEFL, BDCL and MORL. There are a number of considerations. Even though, the average discount to book value for the closed-end funds in the index upon which CEFL is based on has declined from earlier extreme levels, it still is significant. As I discussed in MORL's 19.9% Dividend Yield Has Produced Triple Digit Total Returns, But New Risks Have Arisen the average discount to book value for the mREITs in the index upon which MORL is based on, has recently declined so much that it has now disappeared and has turned into a premium. Thus, in terms of relative value as measured by average discount to book value for the components in the index, CEFL looks better than MORL. The discounts to book value are not available on a timely basis for BDCL.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying the large proportion of MORL in my portfolio with some CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect. If a Border Adjustment Tax is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

My calculation projects a August 2017 CEFL dividend of $0.2494. The implied annualized dividends would be $2.795. This is a 15.0% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $18.60. On a monthly compounded annualized basis it is 16.1%. With a yield around 16%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in about six years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years equity markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus CEFL would continue to yield 16.1% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $211,007 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $16,100 initial annual rate to $33,987 annually.

Table I. Holdings of CEFL and YYY - Prices July 21, 2017

Name Ticker Weight Price NAV price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.43 20.97 21.46 0.9772 7/12/2017 0.15 m 0.0118 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 4.37 8.23 9.03 0.9114 6/28/2017 0.16 q Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 4.32 15.97 17.07 0.9356 7/20/2017 0.105 m 0.0106 Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend AOD 4.31 8.82 9.84 0.8963 7/20/2017 0.0575 m 0.0105 Calamos Convertible Opp&inc CHI 4.31 11.53 11.29 1.0213 7/7/2017 0.095 m 0.0132 Eaton Vance T/a Gl Dvd Incm ETG 4.3 17.55 18.05 0.9723 7/20/2017 0.1025 m 0.0093 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.28 18.33 19.74 0.9286 7/12/2017 0.1167 m 0.0101 Calamos Strat Tot Return Fd CSQ 4.28 11.92 12.47 0.9559 7/7/2017 0.0825 m 0.0110 Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.23 5.83 6.65 0.8767 7/26/2017 0.13 q 0.0351 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fundd GHY 4.23 15.02 16.56 0.9070 7/12/2017 0.09 m 0.0094 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 4.21 22.73 23.06 0.9857 7/12/2017 0.16406 m 0.0113 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.2 8.56 9.31 0.9194 7/13/2017 0.05983 m 0.0109 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.17 11.15 12.27 0.9087 7/12/2017 0.07 m 0.0097 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc RQI 4.14 12.99 13.59 0.9558 7/18/2017 0.08 m 0.0095 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 4.04 13.48 14.87 0.9065 7/12/2017 0.0705 m 0.0079 First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 3.94 24.63 25.04 0.9836 7/3/2017 0.1525 m 0.0091 John Hancock T/a Dvd Income HTD 3.68 25.659 26.55 0.9664 7/11/2017 0.138 m 0.0074 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 3.53 14.07 15.19 0.9263 7/11/2017 0.0806 m 0.0075 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi Sector Income Fund ERC 3.27 13.47 14.52 0.9277 7/13/2017 0.10633 m 0.0096 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 3.06 7.27 7.77 0.9356 7/19/2017 0.05 m 0.0078 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 2.8 12.99 14.04 0.9252 7/5/2017 0.0699 m 0.0056 Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 2.64 11.36 12.87 0.8827 6/27/2017 0.1068 q Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 2.43 15.29 16.79 0.9107 7/12/2017 0.0925 m 0.0055 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.16 5.14 5.65 0.9097 7/19/2017 0.03 m 0.0047 Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 1.99 10.23 10.34 0.9894 7/12/2017 0.062 m 0.0045 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 1.75 17.15 18.27 0.9387 7/3/2017 0.1255 m 0.0048 Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund JPC 1.56 10.49 10.85 0.9668 7/12/2017 0.065 m 0.0036 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC 1.32 8.6 9.29 0.9257 7/12/2017 0.0525 m 0.0030 Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund NCV 1.16 7.14 6.8 1.0500 7/11/2017 0.065 m 0.0039 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 0.91 11.66 12.73 0.9159 7/12/2017 0.0685 m 0.0020

