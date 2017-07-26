Exact Sciences Crushes Estimates Again

I have been an owner of Exact Sciences (EXAS) stock since 2007 and recently I tiook on Citron Investment's Andrew Left in an article after he presented a nonsensical short argument against the company. Exact Sciences' earnings call yesterday further supported my long thesis.

Exact Sciences crushed analyst earnings and revenue estimates again in Q2. There is virtually nothing that could be construed as negative in the current earnings, though shorts will try to throw what they can against the wall. Growth actually accelerated in Q2, which is rather amazing given how good Q1 was. In news to everybody, the company expects margins to expand to 75%.

While the stock is trading on rising recognition of its growth trajectory, as CEO Kevin Conroy told me a few years ago, Exact is an execution story and must continue to execute. I believe it will. Given the reality that the stock trades on future expectations, investors must refrain from considering Exact as a value play. However, aggressive investors, and those with a portion of their portfolio allocated to aggressive growth stocks, should continue to "buy the dips" on Exact shares as its upside is significantly higher than today's prices.

Exact Blows Out Earnings Again

Exact's earnings revolve around the number of Cologuard tests - its noninvasive FDA approved Medicare reimbursed screening test for colon cancer - that it does each quarter and the amount of money it is spending on the roll-out of that test. In Q2, the company did approximately 135k tests, trouncing estimates of 115k-120k tests.

I said this earlier to "Margin of Safety Investing" members:

"My channel checks are coming up with 130k tests this past quarter. The street is in the 115k range and the whisper is about 120k."

At 135k tests, that represents a 35% growth rate from Q1. That is an improvement from the Q1 growth rate which was 30%. This acceleration is substantially higher than projected just six months ago by analysts covering the stock. Judging by the short interest of over 20 million shares, this acceleration was unexpected by a substantial number of short sellers as well.

Earnings were positively impacted by gross margins rising 400 basis points to 69%. The cost per test fell to $133. Management pointed out that Q3 margins might not be quite as high due to further investments in its growth spending, but in the long term however, management believes margins will reach 75%.

Revenues came in at $57.6 million handily beating Wall Street's estimates of about $48 million. Earnings rose to (.27) per share versus Wall Street estimates of (.37). EXAS were right on my more assertive estimates at Estimize.com:



Interesting item about those Estimize.com estimates is that I had to confirm with them that my analysis was legitimate because I was so far outside and above the range of other estimates. They didn't want somebody skewing the range of estimates for the sake of skewing the range. As it turns out, my estimates were closer than 90% of those out there - including from the shorts. I point this out because Exact has become a battle ground stock between bulls and bears, and it's important for investors to know who to trust to analyze the actual company.

I do not want to spend too much time discussing what has happened with the company in the past quarter, for that, please take a look at Exact's Q2 slide deck. I want to take a look forward instead.

Exact Sciences Potential

I have been following Exact's management for a long time, since their beginning at Exact actually. CEO Kevin Conroy, COO Maneesh Arora and Chief Science Officer Graham Lingard are among the better management teams I have come across. While not in management, I would be remiss to not also include Mayo's David Ahlquist, M.D., who has been key to developing much of the science at Exact. Since this team has taken over, the company has gone from essentially a company with some experimental technology to a company with an FDA approved, CMS paid, insurance covered, ACA encouraged, growth engine for screening of colon cancer.

Conroy pointed out in the conference call how unique it is to find a company with Exact's combination of talent, technology and capital resources being dedicated to a large and important market. He's right. Exact is in a position to not only do something special, which is to help dramatically reduce the incidence of deadly colon cancer, but to make money doing it.

For investors considering an investment in Exact shares having an understanding of its markets is vital. I do not think many people quite understand the enormity of what Exact is doing with Cologuard and what its pipeline could do as well.

Of the 135k people who used Cologuard last quarter, a shade over half, 51%, had never been screened for colon cancer before. That's amazing considering that 62% of people who used Cologuard were on Medicare and were supposed to be getting screened over a decade ago based on their ages. Exact is doing exactly what they set out to do, which is increase the number of people getting screened for Colon cancer. Andrew Left should think about this as his ignorant ranting argument against the company included a claim that Cologuard would cut into the number of people getting screened. Left is completely wrong as the numbers clearly show.

Investors who would analyze this company on current profits are missing the point. Exact is in a hyper growth mode that is likely to stay in place for several years until colon cancer screening compliance rates approach 80% - up from 62% today - as the ACA is targeting. In the short run, the company will have to invest in that growth. Once the growth phase is over for Cologuard, it will have a massive annuity like income.

The potential U.S. screening market for colon cancer is about 80 million people. Cologuard is only penetrated to 2% of that market so far. However, go back an consider that about half of that growth is in the unscreened population and that group represents about 30 million people. The ACA's goal is for about half of those people to be screened in the next couple years (it'll take a little longer in my opinion). If the ACA's targeted compliance is reached and Cologuard takes about half of the market share, consistent with current run rates, then it is not hard to see Cologuard sales exceeding 8m per three-year testing interval, or about 2.7 million per year, on that alone.

As I discussed in my previous article (linked at top), Exact also is likely going to takeover significant, most in my opinion, market share from the FIT test which is an "ickier" stool based screening test with far lower sensitivity for cancer and patient compliance. The FIT accounts for over 10m tests per year right now which means that Cologuard - again, it's on a three-year interval - could scoop up over 3m tests per year cannibalizing FIT.

I believe that Cologuard in fact will take most FIT market share by the end of the decade. FIT took most of the market share of FOBT, the test it improved upon, within five years. Cologuard will take FIT's market share as Cologuard is an even bigger technological jump.

There also are people who have taken a colonoscopy once, earlier in life, who do not want to go through that process again. We don't have good numbers on that in my opinion, but I believe around half of people who have had a colonoscopy would rather poop in what is essentially a toddler toilet than undergo the prep and invasion of a colonoscopy given that Cologuard's sensitivity to find cancer is similar. There are about 15 million colonoscopies per year right now.

Interestingly, Aetna (AET) recently covered Cologuard down to age 45 for African Americans as a screening tool. The test is currently recommended across the board at 50 for the average risk population. This represents an expansion of the addressable market. I believe other insurance companies will follow suit. My experience in the health insurance field suggests to me that Anthem (ANTH) would be likely to follow suit.

Expanding the addressable market to younger ages across the board is something that could happen. Unfortunately, colon cancer has been occurring at increasing rates in the younger population. Including colon cancer screening for those in their 40s seems to make sense at some point. I will be asking management at the annual meeting what expanding the addressable market looks like.

Excluding increasing the addressable market or international sales, my estimates are that Exact is doing about 8 million tests per year by 2022. I will provide an entire analysis of my estimates soon for members of my investment letter which will be time-delayed for Seeking Alpha free members.

A Look At Exact Sciences Next Quarter

Management has made a point to try to be conservative with their estimates in the past. The forward look at Q3 is no different. Management pointed out that Q2 is typically their strongest quarter and that Q3 would miss a few revenue days due to Memorial Day and July 4th. They stated that because revenue recognition is 35 days after testing, that Memorial Day actually impacts Q3, in answer to an analyst question.

Management is not modeling in another gain of 35k tests for Q3 due to the handful of fewer revenue days in the quarter. Two analysts suggested that Exact's guidance was conservative. Also, Exact suggested that their margins will contract a bit for Q3 due to spending on growth initiatives.

While I believe that margins will contract a bit, I don't buy the not getting an incremental 35k more tests completed for Q3. Even with fewer days in the quarter to complete tests, the growth rate is certainly not going to drop much. So, let's suppose that the growth rate retraces back to the Q1 growth rate of 30%, which I think is a legitimate assumption, and subtract out 5% of the quarter's days. That yields (135k tests x 130%)95% = 166k tests for Q3. This is inline with my previous forecast for Q3.

To management's credit, the analyst community isn't going to come in anywhere near 166k tests on their forecasts. They are universally in the 150k-160k range.

Also most likely happening in Q3 will be announcements about breaking new ground on a second lab facility which Conroy mentioned in the conference call. I will also be asking about this at the annual meeting. I believe the new facility ought to be out west in a state that offers some incentives and financed with debt, not cash from the balance sheet. We'll see if he agrees.

The Next Binary Event

The next binary event for Exact Sciences will be the release of CMS payment rate for Cologuard tests from 2018-2020. That likely occurs in November. Andrew Left and a few other uninformed shorts are claiming the rate will fall into the $300s from the current rate slightly over $500 per test.

The way that the formula works is that CMS takes data from January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2016, from private payers which include health insurance companies, Medicaid managed care and Medicare Advantage. During that time frame, virtually all payments were from Medicaid managed care and Medicare Advantage which paid a rate of $514.

Also, the handful of private insurance companies were not contracted at the time and therefore their partial payments and disputed payments are not included in the calculation. Exact has already indicated that the data that CMS received earlier this year will peg the test rate around $500 again.

Shorts will still try to insinuate that there is some imminent threat of a decline in the test payment rate. I will say this clearly, they are wrong. In addition, management said in the conference call that none of the contracted rates were below the Medicare rate. That ensures that the payment rate for the test is likely to remain above $500 for a very long time. While we cannot be sure what healthcare laws will be down the road, I'd urge people to consider the price protections that pharma companies get for developing new drugs. It won't likely be much different with test developers.

I discussed this with members of my service as well:

"The reality is that unless Medicare suddenly changes rules, the number is already known to be about $500 per test again based on the criteria set out by CMS. Based on data we have been told about by EXAS, the test price should come in at about $500 again, maybe $490ish. That leaves a huge margin for Exact to work from the next 3 years and keeps the private pay tests at $500 or higher."

Exact Sciences Investment Strategy

I do price targets on a rolling 2-4 year period with a range. My price target for Exact in the next 2 to 4 years is $60-100/share. There is a caveat however. My original models for CMS pricing a couple years ago was around $400. It of course came in at a bit over $500 per test. I also did not model in anything from the pipeline.

So, I am likely to raise my targets if CMS keeps the price of Cologuard at about $500, Cologuard adds new testing markers for proximate diseases and the pipeline, which we really have not discussed yet, continues on its path of introducing blood based tests for other cancers and diseases. I will make that determination by year-end.

The strategy that I used to accumulate a position in Exact Sciences was to sell cash-secured puts on small pullbacks in share price for years. I believe that is a great strategy today as option premiums remain high.

For those less acquainted with options, setting good 'til cancelled limit orders below the current price is a sound strategy. I would be targeting a price between the current new highs and about half way back to the major support in the lower $30s, so around the last offering price of $35.

