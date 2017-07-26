Should You Invest In Ross Stores Shares?

This article was published on July 23, in my premium service, with more content than this article.

I’ve been watching TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST) as potential dividend-growth investments as their shares have pulled back meaningful lately. Year-to-date, Ross Stores shares have declined ~17%.

While many other retailers have experienced deteriorating fundamentals, both TJX and Ross Stores have remained strong. In a recent article, I explored TJX as an investment. In this article, I’ll focus on Ross Stores.

Business Overview

Since 1982, Ross Stores has become one of the largest off-price retailers of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. With the recent openings of 28 new stores in June and July, Ross Stores now has 1,589 stores (1,384 Ross Dress for Less and 205 dd’s Discount locations).

Before year end, the company plans to add about 60 more stores. Currently, you can find Ross Dress for Less stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam, and dd stores in 16 states.

Ross Dress for Less stores sell merchandise at a 20-60% discount to the regular retail prices on comparable merchandise. The dd stores have smaller stores and feature a more moderately-priced assortment of merchandises at a 20-70% discount.

Source: Annual Report (pdf) - Merchandise Mix in fiscal 2016 - p4

Profitability

Ross Stores has a history of positive comparable store sales growth - even through the last recession in 2008 and 2009.

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 1% 2% 6% 5% 5% 6% 3% 3% 4% 4%

Source: Ross Stores annual reports - Comparable store sales growth

Ross Stores has a long-term track record of earnings growth through all business cycles as illustrated by the orange line in the fundamental analysis graph below.

Ross Stores’ earnings growth and strong cash flow generation have allowed it to increase its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Its last dividend hike was in February, its quarterly dividend is ~18.5% higher than it was a year ago.

In the last 15, 10, and 5 years, Ross Stores has increased its dividend at consistent compound annual growth rates of 24%, 24.4%, and 22.7%, respectively. Not surprisingly, the company also outperformed the market (represented by S&P 500) in all those periods.

Notably, Ross Stores’ payout ratio has expanded from 8% to 20%, and the shares offer a yield of ~1.2%.

ROST’s dividend growth history over 16 years

Ross Stores tends to buy back its shares over time. Since 2008, it has bought back shares every year and reduced its share count by ~28% in that period. That has helped with growing its per-share profitability.

Annualized Total Returns 15-year 10-year 5-year ROST 20% 19.9% 21.2% S&P 500 4.7% 7.1% 12.1%

Source: FAST Graphs

Going Forward

Management believes there’s room to grow domestically -- the Ross Dress for Less stores to 2,000 stores and dd stores to 500 stores for a total store count of 2,500, which represents ~57% growth in the number of stores. So, there’s much room for growth in the company.

Valuation: What Do Analysts Say?

30 analysts estimate Ross Stores will grow its earnings per share by 10-10.3% per year for the next 3-5 years. At ~$54.30 per share, Ross Stores trades at a multiple of ~18.2. So, the shares are undervalued.

I like that Ross Stores has a recession-proof business. Since 2001, it has increased its earnings per share except for one year.

Fundamentally, Ross Stores remains a strong company, and its shares are undervalued after the pullback. Interested investors can consider initiating a position today.

Conservatively, I believe Ross Stores can continue to deliver dividend growth of at least 10% for the next few years and outperform the market in total returns.

Share your thoughts in the comments below

Do you like TJX or Ross Stores more today?

Where else are you shopping for value and high dividend growth?

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.