Superior Energy Services (SPN) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Paul Vincent - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning and thank you for joining Superior Energy's second quarter 2017 conference call. With me today are Superior Energy's President and CEO, Dave Dunlap; and our CFO, Robert Taylor.

During this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations, or similar matters. The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. In accordance with Regulation G, the company provides a reconciliation of these measures on its website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave Dunlap.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Paul, and good morning to everyone listening to our call today. We'll begin with a brief review of our second quarter activity. Robert will discuss segment results, and I'll wrap up with some thoughts on strategy and an outlook before turning the call over to G&A – or Q&A.

For the second quarter of 2017, Superior Energy generated revenue of $470 million, EBITDA of $42 million, and a loss from continuing operations of $62 million or $0.41 per share. These results are meaningful improvement from the first quarter.

The primary driver of our second quarter results was the continued recovery of U.S. land markets. Almost all product and service lines in U.S. land markets experienced higher utilization levels and improved prices. Much of the improvement in U.S. land is being driven by a more rapid increase in drilling rig count than many expected, including us.

Although the acceleration of activity was surprising, we were prepared for the increased demand caused by elevated activity levels due to our efforts to activate equipment and add staff ahead of the recovery. The natural lag in completions activity relative to rig count creates additional demand on an already stressed pressure pumping supply, resulting in continued price momentum. We are very well-positioned with our fully-staffed and reactivated 600,000 horsepower to continue to provide for our customers the highest level of execution in this improving environment.

The greatest beneficiary of increased customer activity during the quarter was Pressure Pumping, where revenue grew 32% sequentially. Prices migrated higher, more quickly and with less resistance than anticipated during the quarter, resulting in a good starting point for the third quarter. We did have approximately $4 million of reactivation expense associated with deployment of idle horsepower during the quarter.

Given the current pricing trajectory in Pressure Pumping, current customer demand and visibility on activity, through the end of the year, we have decided to rebuild an additional 150,000 horsepower. This additional spending will be capitalized and will result in CapEx for the year of $125 million to $150 million, up from approximately $100 million.

Bottom hole assemblies, premium drill pipe rentals and coiled tubing are other business lines that performed very well in U.S. land markets during the quarter and are all benefiting from escalating rig count and higher intensity completions.

In the Gulf of Mexico, revenue grew during the quarter, primarily as a result of continued growth in sand control completion services. We expect this business to continue to grow throughout the third quarter, as several projects reach a peak in revenue. Elsewhere in the Gulf, activity levels were improved in hydraulic workover and snubbing, e-line and coiled tubing. All of these are encouraging signs that operators with high value offshore assets are identifying projects with acceptable returns in the current commodity price environment.

Internationally, offshore drilling activity remained weak during the quarter. While this impacted our Drilling Products and Services segment, a recovery in hydraulic workover and snubbing more than offset the impact of lower drilling activity. We believe our international revenue reached floor during the first half of 2017 and expect results to improve gradually through the end of the year.

International customer activity generally tends to lag the U.S. And while we have modest expectations for growth internationally over the near-term, we'll be monitoring customer plans closely for indications of a change in sentiment towards higher spending levels in 2018.

It is important to emphasize that the Gulf of Mexico and particularly international markets are essential to our future growth plans. We remain committed to these regions and believe the competitive landscape of both markets favor Superior Energy's product lines and service expertise over the long-term.

I'll now turn the call over to Robert for our second quarter financial review.

Robert S. Taylor - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, David. In discussing our operating segments, all sequential comparisons are being made to our first quarter 2017 results.

Drilling Products and Services segment revenue increased 1% to $69 million, with a loss from operations of $15 million, compared to loss from operations of $13 million in the first quarter of 2017. U.S. land revenue increased 31% to $28 million, as the rig count continued to grow throughout the quarter and demand for bottom hole assemblies, premium drill pipe and drill site accommodations increased.

Gulf of Mexico revenue decreased 5% to $22 million and international revenue decreased 21% to $19 million, as the deepwater floating rig count continued to decline.

In the Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment, which is comprised of product lines that exclusively serve U.S. land markets, revenue increased $22 million to $249 million. The segment recorded a loss from operations of $29 million, compared to a loss from operations of $63 million in the first quarter.

Pressure Pumping led the revenue growth in this segment as it increased by approximately 32% and accounted for approximately 33% of consolidated revenue. Fluid Management and Well Services both grew sequentially due to higher utilization rate. Our Production Services segment revenue increased 29% to $89 million, which resulted in a loss from operations of $20 million, compared to a loss from operations of $29 million in the first quarter. U.S. land revenue increased 41% to $33 million, as our coiled tubing business performed extremely well.

Gulf of Mexico revenue increased 12% to $20 million, as hydraulic workover and snubbing activity bounced back during the quarter. International revenue increased 30% to $36 million, as hydraulic workover and snubbing activity increased sharply.

In the Technical Solutions segment, revenue increased 8% to $63 million, reducing the loss from operations to $3 million, compared to a loss from operations of $5 million in the first quarter. U.S. land revenue decreased 13% to $8 million and international revenue decreased 16% to $13 million due to lower completion tools activity and lower well control activity, respectively Gulf of Mexico revenue increased 25% to $42 million on higher completion tools activity.

Turning to the balance sheet. Our debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the quarter was approximately 53% and our debt – total debt at quarter-end remained at $1.3 billion. We ended the quarter with one $178 million in cash.

CapEx during the quarter was approximate $35 million. For the year, we expect CapEx to be between $125 million and $150 million.

Before turning back the call to Dave, there are a few modeling-related items. G&A for the quarter was $77 million and we expect third quarter G&A to be in the range of $78 million to $82 million. We expect DD&A to increase slightly to between $113 million and $118 million, as our capital expenditures add assets with slightly lower depreciable log.

Third quarter interest expense is expected to be in the range of $24 million to $26 million. Our effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2017 was 33% and we expect the rate for 2017 to remain in the range of 32% to 34%.

Thank you. And I'll now turn the call back over to Dave for closing comments.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Robert. Despite a strong second quarter and better visibility for the remainder of the year, there is still a great deal of uncertainty around oil prices and E&P spending levels in 2018. We're, therefore, extremely cautious about incremental investment and we'll likely limit our interest in growth investment in U.S. land markets.

However, this doesn't mean we don't believe there is a great opportunity ahead of us. It just means we will emphasize returns and profitability through this cycle. We expect cycles to be shorter and believe the business needs to be managed accordingly. We have a significant investment in assets in U.S. land markets that are available during this cycle and any cost we add will be variable in nature and associated with higher levels of utilization.

Over time, low levels of capital expenditures and emphasis on free cash flow and divestitures of non-core assets that aren't generating adequate returns will put us on a path to profitability we believe will be rewarded by investors.

We also believe that we will be able to reduce debt from current levels over this cycle. This isn't a new strategy for Superior. We've been paying down debt and reducing capital expenditure levels since 2013.

The outlook is a bit more defined for the remainder of 2017. On the back of a strong second quarter, we see activity in pricing trending higher in Q3, with much of our startup and reactivation of equipment occurring in Q4 of last year and Q1 of this year, we expect to fully benefit from an improved U.S. land market and continue to deliver strong incremental margins.

The best opportunity to secure margins and returns in this cycle will be early and we are exactly where we want to be from an asset perspective to capture our share. We are also recognizing opportunities to pursue growth by applying technical innovation, as our customers continue to drill longer laterals. This trend is increasing the demand for our automated well service rigs, known as CATS rigs, which are pad-optimized and have the ability to reach the toes on the longest laterals our customers are drilling.

Originally designed for the enhanced safety and automated process provides, these service rigs are now becoming preferred completion options and are capable of generating compelling day rates.

Other product lines in U.S. land markets, such as premium drill pipe, bottom hole assemblies, coiled tubing and well service rigs are all performing nicely and we expect continued strong performance through the remainder of the year.

In the Gulf of Mexico, we are very excited by the sand control completion services work that we've been doing in the deepwater. This is technically challenging work that our team has met head-on and has done an excellent job with. This work continues during Q3 before slowing down in the fourth quarter. At the same time, our subsea intervention technology is expected to deploy later in the third quarter and/or early in the fourth quarter, offsetting the slowdown of completion activity.

As often happens with project work like plug and abandonment, customer scheduling and vessel availability determines when our work begins. Internationally, for the remainder of the year, we expect activity to be rather quiet, but we see signs that may change as we head into 2018.

Areas of the world that we believe have opportunity for growth over the next 12 months include the Middle East, with our Well Services business, potential stimulation work in India, and in Argentina, where the Vaca Muerta shale continues to garner attention as a world-class asset.

Before Q&A, some highlights from our results and call. Revenue growth of $69 million and EBITDA growth of $38 million, a 55% overall EBITDA incremental; 32% increase in Pressure Pumping revenue, primarily due to higher utilization and pricing, with 600,000-horsepower working at June 30; an increase in CapEx to between $125 million and $150 million, up from $100 million, with this increased funding the rebuild of our remaining horsepower. This will result in approximately 750,000 horsepower being potentially deployed early in 2018.

A conservative outlook on growth investment in U.S. markets, we will prioritize utilization of existing assets to meet growing demand while keeping fixed cost from growing, ultimately generating free cash and reducing debt. We worked extremely hard for a number of years to get the company to the position it is in today.

Our culture and core values have produced an exceptional team of management and field level professionals, who are running premium businesses and service lines in the best markets globally. This business is never easy, but our shared experience gives us the conviction that we can outperform anyone we compete with.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We'll now – operator, open the line-up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thanks. And we'll go first to Scott Gruber with Citi.

Scott A. Gruber - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Yes. Good morning.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Scott A. Gruber - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Good quarter. I want to start with the frac spread rebuild. So, CapEx, you said (15:54) $25 million to $50 million. How much of that is for the rebuilding of the idle frac fleets and will there be additional CapEx early next year? I'm trying to think about the total expenditure for the effort now that you have (16:08) vendors.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah, I would expect that 100% of the rebuild of that 150,000 horsepower is completed in the third and fourth quarter of this year. And it accounts for the bulk of the increase in capital spending that we mentioned.

Scott A. Gruber - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And do you have a line of sight in terms of customer commitments on the incremental spreads?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

In all likelihood, it will be equipment just deployed with customers that we are working for today.

Scott A. Gruber - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. And then, just on the Completion and Workover segment, great quarter, huge incrementals. Can you just frame for us expectations for 3Q in terms of both revenue growth potential and incrementals?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Well, I think that, in general, you think about frac revenue being up and that we've got a total of 600,000 horsepower that we'll be working for the full quarter. I think, you can also see – the pricing will be up. We saw pricing move up during the course of the second quarter. It's set a good starting point for us in the third quarter and my expectation would be that there is further price momentum that we experience during the third quarter. I think, outside of hydraulic fracturing, the remainder of the U.S. service lines will have about the same amount of capacity available, and so it should be more kind of in line with rig count and slightly better than rig count. I do think that our incrementals will continue to be strong and I would expect that we deliver incrementals on a U.S. revenue increase that are kind in the 50% range.

Scott A. Gruber - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And just a final one on the pricing commentary, is that spot pricing continue to move higher or is it just moving more spreads to current leading-edge?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, if you're speaking exclusively of fracturing prices, I mean, I think, that fracturing prices with all of our fracturing customers has been migrating upwards. So, we're not in the spot market on a day-to-day basis, so I kind of hesitate to use that phrase, leading edge prices, but I think what we've seen is, all of our fleets migrate upwards at a fairly similar pace.

Scott A. Gruber - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Excellent. I'll turn it back. Good quarter.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

We'll go next to Chase Mulvehill with Wolfe Research.

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research LLC

Hey, good morning, Dave. A big War Eagle to you today. Nice quarter.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Chase.

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research LLC

I guess, I'll keep on the Pressure Pumping theme. Could you talk about Pressure Pumping margins in 2Q and maybe kind of where they are on a EBITDA level? And then, how much of your fleet is actually earning kind of leading-edge pricing right now?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So, as I've said in the other – in answering the prior question, we're not in the spot market on a day-to-day basis, and so I kind of hate to use that phrase, leading-edge. All of our – we migrated prices up during the course of the second quarter with all of our customers and I can't say that there is a huge spread on prices with any of those customers today.

We've continued to have conversations during the second quarter about where prices need to be in Q3 and where we would like for prices to migrate to as we exit Q3 and enter Q4, and that's kind of what gives me confidence that we'll continue to see those prices migrate upwards.

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. And it sounds like the 150,000 horsepower, none of that's going to be active by the end of this year, is that correct?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Well, I mean, I think that, it's possible that we get some of it active at some point during the fourth quarter, but I think what we'd be most comfortable planning on is having the optionality to activate that horsepower more like in early part of Q1 of 2018.

And I want to emphasize optionality. We believe that we will continue to see pricing migrate upwards and tightness in the market. The market is very tight from a supply-demand standpoint with fracturing today. I think, at the same time, we're going to be cautious about deployment of that equipment, and in the same way that we would resist any investment and growth in hydraulic fracturing, if for whatever reason, we begin to see activity or price momentum begin to stall out, having the equipment rebuilt gives us optionality to put it in the marketplace or not. At some point in time that equipment is going to be rebuilt. So, I think, about the cash investment that goes into it is being a pretty safe investment for the company to make. But I do want to make clear to everyone that, if for whatever reason we begin to see utilization levels or price momentum begin to stall, we'll always got the optionality to keep that rebuilt equipment parked on the fence.

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. Last one and I'll turn it back over. Looking into 3Q, are you seeing any issues with sourcing sand? I know that, I think, only about 50% of your fleets use source of sand for, so – but any issues there when we think about sourcing sand for the third quarter?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Not in the way of bottlenecks. I mean, I think that, sand is – sand and logistics in this business are always a challenge, and I'm sure they'll be a challenge in Q3 as they were in the first or second quarter, but I don't think that we are, in anyway, thinking about bottlenecks that would hold us back in the third quarter as a result of sand.

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research LLC

All right. Thanks, Dave. War Eagle, again.

Operator

We'll now go next to Sean Meakim with JPMorgan.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi, good morning.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Dave, I heard you, I think, you talked about frac activity, completion activity maybe at or above the rig count in the third quarter. How do you see the DUC inventory playing out, have you seen DUCs continue to build in the first half of the year as you been – you and along with your peers activating a lot of horsepower? At some point, shouldn't we see completions growth outstrip rig count by a fairly large amount? How you see that interplay in the third quarter, maybe just for the rest of the year?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. Well, my comment was actually related to the service lines other than fracturing. I mean, I think that, in general, fracturing is going – fracturing – the pace of revenue growth in fracturing is going to be a function of how much equipment we have activated and how much price increases. So, I mean, there is a point in time where it could get disconnected from the rig count, but – and we'd kind of outpace the rig count from the first to second quarter as well. So, my comments about revenue outpacing or being at close to the rig count was really about product lines other than frac.

To supply and demand, I mean, listen, from – all signs are that the market is extremely tight for capacity. I personally believe that some of the capacity that industry has activated in the first half of 2017 is capacity that did not have a whole lot of useful life of remaining to it.

So, I think, even in a flattish demand market for hydraulic fracturing services that we continue to see tightness in the market, we've got fracturing fleets now that, with the types of hours that they operate are only good for four to five years. So, you think about the amount of equipment that we have working today and the amount that should be rebuilt or replaced during 2017, I don't think we have that much capital rebuild and replacement going on today. So, that leads me to believe that we continue to see tightness in that market for quite some time.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you for that clarification. And then, you mentioned, during the quarter, you sort out a standard drill pipe in Lower 48. Just curious, if that adoption of 5.5-inch has been slower than you anticipated, kind of what's the way to stock in terms of the opportunity there relative to perhaps putting incremental capital into that business to add inventory to standard pipe?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, I think, when you refer to standard pipe, I think you're thinking of 4.5-inch premium drill pipe, which is...

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Correct.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

...certainly seeing the highest level of demand and it is an area where we've got very little additional capacity to put to work. We do have additional 5.5-inch drill pipe, which is a higher priced premium (24:40) pipe that we could rent to our customers. The uptake of that has been somewhat slow, it's more expensive pipe to use. We think it's the better technical solution. And over time, on the longest of laterals, more operators migrate to that. But I think, the point you bring up is a good one, and that is that, with demand for 4.5-inch drill pipe where it is, there may be some opportunities for growth as we look out to the future, and we'll monitor that, keep an eye on it and see when we want to take advantage of that.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Fair enough. Okay. Thanks, Dave.

Operator

We'll go next to Jim Wicklund with Credit Suisse.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Good morning, guys. Good quarter. Thank you.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Jim.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Mr. Chase's question about sand, and you provided about 50% of your own. We've been looking at the disaggregation of Pressure Pumping as a business over the last several years, before there were sand stacks that any of us covered or knew about. And it just strikes me that, with more and more E&P companies buying their own chemicals direct from Ecolab and their own sand direct from Hi-Crush that – that's a pass-through item that you don't get to see as much of anymore. And while you did a very little markup, I'm sure, on it in the past, the returns were good. Can you talk a little bit about how that's going to be different in this recovery, not sourcing all those different things and just providing the pumping services to a larger extent versus the last cycle we were in?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Look, Jim, you may recall that our Pressure Pumping business has been built around a model, which was specifically geared towards some of the most efficient horizontal well operators that we see in the marketplace. For quite some time, our customers, a number of our customers have sourced their own sand, they've sourced their own chemicals. And so, we are very accustomed to a pricing model, and an efficiency delivery model in the field that's geared towards customers that choose to supply their own chemicals and proppant. So, I don't think this is any switch for us. I think, there are others in the marketplace that have traditionally lived off of margins created by markups on sand and markups on chemicals that may be having to learn the pricing things in a little bit different way. But the market is migrating to a point where we have been for quite some time.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thank you, sir. That's helpful. And you mentioned your automated well service rigs, and I'm a fan of service rigs (27:14) rigs used in completions. And I'm just curious, how many of these do you have and is that a point of incremental CapEx, kind of Sean's question?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

So, we have built four of these service rigs, all delivered prior to the end of 2014. And you may recall that this was a bit of a step-out program for us from a technology standpoint to begin in about 2011 or 2012. We're seeing very high demand for those four service rigs today. And yes, it is only four service rigs. That being said, those four service rigs generated substantially higher day rate than any other service rigs that we have in our fleet.

Demand for those service rigs is at a point where we're being to evaluate whether or not that is a unique technology that we would put some incremental growth capital to in 2018 and 2019. It's a very well suited tool for the very longest laterals. And as we speak to many of our customers that are planning laterals, that are well beyond two miles, it's a very, very important tool for them from an efficiency standpoint.

So, I think, at this point, I would tell you, it's an opportunity for us, with the unique growth investment, one that we'll be talking to you a bit more as the year progresses and we'll tell you specifically what we're going to do from a growth standpoint in that product line when we get to telling you about our 2018 capital spending plan.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Okay, David. Thanks a lot. Thanks, guys.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Jim.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Vebs Vaishnav with Cowen.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen & Co. LLC

Hey, good morning and thanks for taking the question. Very good quarter, Dave. I guess, sticking with Pressure Pumping, can you speak – like, it sounds like the 2Q Pressure Pumping revenue was helped by addition of 50,000 horsepower, and does not sound like you are any fleets in 3Q, but obviously, you'll get some full-quarter impact from the fleet addition and some higher pricing. Can that drive the 30% revenue growth in 3Q that we saw in 2Q, or would you need additional horsepower to get that kind of revenue growth?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

I mean, for – to match the 30% revenue growth, we probably need some additional horsepower. I mean, you're right, that was additional horsepower, that was utilization going up on horsepower as we exited Q1 and it was pricing. So, I don't know, thinking about another 30% growth from Q2 to Q3 in fracturing is likely. But I think, it's still strong growth and still delivering strong incrementals, which we would like to see the margin continue to improve in that business.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen & Co. LLC

Yeah. Switching to Gulf of Mexico, it just sounds like the sand control business is doing very good. You spoke about it continuing to grow in 3Q and possibly the P&A tool can be added late third quarter, early fourth quarter. It sounds like, it's going to stay at the same growth rate as we saw in 2Q, but were you implying that the fourth quarter Gulf of Mexico could be down because the sand control could be down? I didn't understand what the message was there.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So, a good way to think about this, I mean, the sand control work that we've done reaches a peak in the third quarter and I think you can expect that our sand control revenue in the third quarter will be higher than it was in the second quarter. And it probably drives Gulf of Mexico revenue up, I think, if you think somewhere in the 8% to 10% range, that's probably about right. What will happen in the fourth quarter is, sand control revenue will decline, but will pickup subsea P&A revenue. And I think the result is, Q4 in the Gulf of Mexico that probably looks a lot like the second quarter we just reported.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. And one last question from me. Maybe I missed that. When you spoke about the 50% incrementals, were you talking about the U.S. land incrementals or were you talking about the company-wide incrementals?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah, I mean, U.S. land incrementals will continue to be strong. I mean, I don't think it's a big stretch to think about company-wide incrementals being close to that 50% mark.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen & Co. LLC

Perfect. That's all from me. Thank you, sir.

Operator

We'll go next to Stephen Gengaro with Loop Capital.

Stephen D. Gengaro - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Hi. Thank you, good morning.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Stephen D. Gengaro - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Two things, Dave. Where it's still on the Onshore Completion and Workover business, when I look at the progression you had in the second quarter, which looked very good, and listening to the incrementals you're talking about, on an operating income basis, could that be profitable in the fourth quarter?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah, fourth quarter maybe a bit early for. I mean, I think, overall, I see, at some point during 2018 and maybe that's in the first or second quarter, we reach a point where we're at EBIT – where we are EBIT positive for the entire company.

I think Q4 maybe just a bit early for it. But, I mean, look, we've been – I've been surprised by the way that prices progressed during the course of the second quarter. I mean, we know fundamentally that this early point in the cycle is the point in time where you really want to take advantage of a higher demand and have as much of your equipment activated as possible. That's why we chose to do the things we did in Q4 and Q1. I was surprised at how fast price went up, but I was also surprised at where the rig count wound up. And so, I'm not saying it couldn't happen before the end of the year, but I think about that being probably more for 2018.

Stephen D. Gengaro - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thank you. And then, on the Drilling Products side, obviously, the margins sequentially were, I believe, hurt by the Gulf and probably more the international side. Has the international – it sounds like you're thinking it's troughing here. Should those margins start to gain some traction in the third and fourth quarters, or is it still with international and Gulf being sloppy, just hard to see a lot of progress?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, I think that, clearly, U.S. revenue in those product lines in the Drilling Products and Services segment will continue to come up. Whether or not they offset what we think is probably continued weakness in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and also deepwater globally, I don't know if they'll offset. I mean, I think that, in general, you could probably expect going forward something similar to what we see in the second quarter, which is just kind of weaker margins in that segment overall, even though U.S. land is coming up.

The U.S. land side of the business, although margins are very strong in premium drill pipe, not quite as high as what we see on premium drill pipe rentals internationally and in the Gulf of Mexico. That's just driven by fixed cost. I mean, in most of those international and particularly Gulf of Mexico markets, we're able to operate from a single facility, single point of distribution, and the U.S., as you well know, I mean, we've got to have distribution capabilities that are scattered in the basins and that makes the fixed cost just a bit higher.

So, I think, what you saw in the second quarter is probably something you ought to expect kind of in the third quarter as well. I mean, I think, we are anticipating, at some point in the future, a bit stronger global deepwater activity. I don't know exactly when that comes, but it's certainly something that we anticipate, because the incremental margins that that business can drive for us when we get to see a few more deepwater rigs working globally are tremendous.

Stephen D. Gengaro - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Marshall Adkins with Raymond James.

J. Marshall Adkins - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Good morning, Dave. In the past, you had mentioned that your rebuild cost for these frac fleets was kind of in the $20 million per fleet range. I guess, we're coming up to the last 150,000 horsepower. Couple questions on that. Is it still – are you still thinking $20 million per fleet on the rebuild or is that cost lower, is it different, and how hard is it to get in line to get this equipment rebuilt?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

So, you're in the ballpark, Marshall. I mean, I think, that's probably a reasonable way to think about rebuild at about $20 million a fleet, could wind up being slightly less than that. As far as where we are in the Q, we are in line in the Q to be able to get that rebuild accomplished in the second half of the year.

I think, keep in mind, I mean, we have continued to be a component buyer throughout the down cycle. We've replaced engines, we've had transmission replacements and all, we haven't had any capital rebuild, all of those same components are the ones that go into capital rebuild. So, we're well positioned in the Q for the components and have no concern about being able to source the components or assembly capacity that we need to have that equipment rebuilt in the second half.

I'll also draw you to another number that we talk about, and this goes back probably at least a year, year and a half, where we said that we thought it would cost us about $120 million overall cash in order to get to 750,000 horsepower from the 300,000 horsepower that we had in the second quarter of 2016, and we're pretty much spot on with that $120 million in cash. Most of what we spent to-date has been expensed, as you know, and a lot of that's been in engine replacements and fleet reactivation, the remainder is in CapEx, but we're pretty well right in line with that $120 million in cash over the last year.

J. Marshall Adkins - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So, is it fair to say your – even these last ones which obviously require a lot more capital in the first fleets you did, your rebuild costs are still going to be less than $0.50 on the $1 versus what you're going to have to pay when the Tier 4 engines come out in 2018?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yes, certainly less than where the Tier 4 engines would be in 2018. But, I mean, even relative to new equipment cost for the like components, it's around $0.50 on the $1.

J. Marshall Adkins - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Last question from me. Any signs of slowing from customer interest due to the sloppy oil prices over the past three months...

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Not at this point.

J. Marshall Adkins - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

...in any of the sub-segments?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Not at this point. I mean, listen, I'll give you my personal bias. I mean, I think that, there's probably likely to be certain small operators that will tap the brakes of it as we go through the second half of the year, but what we're hearing from our larger customers, at this point in time, is that, we can expect for our fleets to remain fully utilized through the end of the year.

J. Marshall Adkins - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thank you.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Marshall.

Operator

We'll go next to Bill Herbert with Simmons & Company.

William A. Herbert - Simmons & Company International

Thanks. Good morning.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Hey, Bill.

William A. Herbert - Simmons & Company International

Dave, hey, how are you, sir? Why wouldn't your incrementals in the third quarter be as – for Onshore Completions, be as strong as they were in the second quarter? If not stronger, frankly, right? I mean, you're not going to have the reactivation expense. And I'm just curious, you said 50%, understand...

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Just to clarify, it's 50% for the entire company.

William A. Herbert - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Sorry, but for the third quarter, so we think – so would it be a rash assumption to assume that effectively the incrementals would not be as strong in the third quarter? Or basically effectively close to 80% incrementals were generated in the second quarter?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. Listen, I think that the incrementals that we'll see in fracturing are probably similar...

William A. Herbert - Simmons & Company International

Okay

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

...from what we – from Q1 to Q2. I think, those are clearly the highest incrementals that we have in the company. And it's a result of the price momentum that we've had in that product line which, by the way, started at a very low point in Q1. So, I mean, there was clearly good ways to go from a pricing standpoint.

In other areas, incrementals – in other product lines, incrementals in the U.S. aren't going to be quite as high. I mean, we've seen good price momentum in things like coiled tubing and even in our standard service rigs and well test, flow back and that kind of thing, but not quite the same dynamic that we have in supply and demand of fracturing. So, fracturing is going to lead the way there.

And, of course, our Gulf of Mexico incrementals are not going to be as high as U.S. land, although we expect them to be good in kind of the 30% range. So, yeah, I'm not sure if I'm answering your question, but I mean, I do expect to see still very strong incrementals and would expect that fracturing business incrementals are above 50%.

William A. Herbert - Simmons & Company International

Awesome, good. Thanks. And the point of my query was to try and understand whether there was any kind of percolating supply chain or wage or labor inflation that's beginning to inflect more strongly that possibly would suppress the flow through in the second half of the year relative to what you saw in the second quarter, it doesn't sound like it?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

I think you're correct in that assumption there. Please don't misread that to believe there's not some labor inflation taking place in the market. There is..

William A. Herbert - Simmons & Company International

Okay.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

...some labor inflation taking place in the market. But at this point, prices were overcoming that labor inflation. Otherwise, incrementals will be higher, right?

William A. Herbert - Simmons & Company International

Yeah. And I want to kind of delve into a little bit about the competitive structure of the industry. I mean, I think, you've been a sort of consistent voice of realism in – just passion about the cyclical opportunities and threats associated with the industry. And you made a comment earlier on, that even if activity flattens out, you think the market is going to stay tight. And, I guess, I want to more fully understand that, because there seems to be a decent chunk of new horsepower in the process of being built with possibly a strong upward bias and you still got slugs of reactivation opportunities looming in the marketplace in the form of one stem and what have you.

So, I guess, the worry is that, you've got an industry, which is fragmented and deconsolidated to the extent that it really never has been, so the competitive structure is weak. And you've got, again, sort of insufficiently discriminating sources of capital, committing capital towards new builds, and if you get the convergence between significantly increased horsepower and flattening out activity, how does the persistence of decent pricing and margins take place?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

So, I think, what gets lost a bit in the market, Bill, is just how much equipment needs to be replaced on an annual basis. So, if you think about the market today is being supplied with, I'll use an easy round number, around 12 million horsepower, I don't know if that's exactly right, but just bear with me here for a moment. Engine life of a fracturing fleet that's working today is somewhere between four and five years. And, in fact, you could say that, the transmission and power have very similar life. So, equipment needs to be rebuilt between four and five years if it's seen that type of utilization, I think, more and more companies are migrating to that kind of utilization, because that's what the longer laterals higher stage count and more pad require.

And so, to me what that means is that, if we've got 12 million horsepower out there working today, somewhere between 2.5 million and 3 million of it needs to be rebuilt or replaced within the next 12 months. I'm not seeing that kind of orders out there. That's...

William A. Herbert - Simmons & Company International

Okay.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

...if you maintain 12 million. And so, then, if you take into account, that – and this is just my belief that a lot of the horsepower which has been reactivated over the last eight or nine months is capacity that only had 25%, 30% or 35% useful life remaining to it, that's capacity that's got to be rebuilt or replaced as well over the next year.

So, I see this as there being a surge in demand for components that we see in the marketplace over the course of the next 18 months, and it's part of the reason why we were so insistent on equipment that we reactivated going out with a minimum four years useful life, as I believe there will be that tightness in the marketplace, and we wanted to have 100% of our potential capacity available and working through that tightness.

William A. Herbert - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Thank you, sir.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Byron Pope with Tudor, Pickering, Holt.

Byron K. Pope - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Good morning, guys.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Byron K. Pope - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Just on the international side, I mean, you mentioned the few areas where you could have potential bright spots, maybe as we step over the next 12 months. But as we think about your international operations overall, could you frame for us some of the geo-markets that you're more, I guess, more dependent on? I know Argentina is one of those, but could you just frame it at a high level for us?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah, for the part of those that we're most dependent on, I mean, Latin America is our largest revenue-generating region, followed kind of by Europe and the North Sea, and then Asia. I mean, I think, as I look forward, where we expect to see opportunities in growth over the course of the next few years is in the Middle East, which is still a relatively small region of operation for us, but one where we've had a pretty strong business development effort underway for the last year and a half or so that I believe starts to produce some good fruits for us as we move into 2018 and beyond, and specifically country-wise, we're speaking of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

We also see some upside in places in Asia, really more gas markets, if you think about places like India, then oil markets, where we've had great success in growing business over the last few years and see continued opportunities. And then, in Latin America, a business that's been slow really for about the last 18 months. We're beginning to get more and more excited about spending increases in Argentina in the Vaca Muerta Shale. This does appear to be a place for a foreign investment along with YPF investment is going to result in a growing business for us in 2018 and beyond.

The sleeper out there is Brazil. And although I don't want to present myself as a near-term Brazil bull...

Byron K. Pope - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Sure.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

...Brazil is a market which began coming down kind of in 2013, and really outside of what happened to oil prices, and it is a world-class resource that I believe ultimately, we'll begin to see some additional investment dollars go to. So, that's probably a bit further down the road, but anyway, just general thoughts on international.

Byron K. Pope - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Thanks, Dave. Appreciate it.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Dave Anderson with Barclays.

J. David Anderson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi, Dave. I was wondering if you could expand a bit on the conversations around coiled tubing and well servicing. Maybe just start with the coiled tubing performance this quarter, it was excellent obviously of 41%. What's your sweet spot in that business? What part of the activity chain is driving that outperformance this quarter?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So, I mean, I would say, it's – for us, sweet spot is Permian Basin and Mid-Continent. I think, it's clearly driven by the completions activity that we see in those markets. And I think, we have capacity that's in very good condition. We've chosen not to reactivate additional coiled tubing units, but the coiled tubing (47:46) in the field going into the fiscal year, I mean, it's a function of higher completions activity driving utilization up. I'm not sure I understand your question about sweet spot.

J. David Anderson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Well, no. That's kind of what I was wondering, because – you talked about the automated well servicing rigs...

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah.

J. David Anderson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

...and how that's better for the longer laterals. So, maybe you can just frame the question this way. If I'm an operator, what's my ideal time? When do I use coiled tubing for completions versus the automated well servicing rigs, like, what's the kind of lateral length, kind of, limitations, if you will, and kind of how the costs compare from, if I'm in the operator standpoint – operator seat?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

So, if all you're thinking about is lateral length, if you're less than about 1.5 mile lateral, then, in most cases, a service rig or coiled tubing unit or combination of those two is going to be sufficient, but a lot of operators are using a combination where they'll bring – if they get longer than about 1.5 mile, they'll bring a service rig out to drill the plugs in the farther reaches of the well, which are difficult if not technically impossible for coiled tubing to get to. And then, once they've got – reach the point where coiled tubing is going to be more effective, then they'll demobilized to service rig (48:58) coiled tubing out to drill out the remainder of the plugs.

The benefit of the CATS rig is, it can reach the deepest of plugs, and so that's really, I think, sweet spot getting closer to two miles or beyond two-mile laterals, it doesn't have to be demobed, they can drill all the way through. It's got walking capability. And so, yeah, it's a service rig, so you're tripping pipe is a bit slower than it would be in rolling in and rolling out with coil. The offset to that is that, it doesn't need to demobed. And when you're finished with one well, then you just skid over and walking – with a walking system over to the next well so. And then, of course, it's got safety benefits. There is no hands on the rig floor. And so, from a safety standpoint, it's really an optimal solution all the way around.

J. David Anderson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

All right. Great. Thanks, Dave.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

You bet.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Jud Bailey from Wells Fargo.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Hi, Jud.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hey. Just a quick question. We talked a lot about Pressure Pumping and how strong the pricing environment is. Could you maybe talk a little bit more or kind of give us some color on how you're see pricing in your other U.S. land segments? I think, just trying to get a sense of how tight various markets are and how pricing discussions are even though oil prices have pulled back a little bit.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, certainly, those discussions have not had the same type of pace to them that we've had in fracturing. And, listen, I think, this is just purely a function of supply and demand. There is very tight supply, demand in fracturing. With the other product lines, I think, there's still capacity that could come into the market and our own capacity would be an example, and we continue to have service rigs which are idle. We continue to have coiled tubing units which are idle. If price points move very rapidly in those businesses and we've got capacity, and I'm sure others do as well, that they could hire staff for and put to work.

So, in other service lines, it just becomes a bit of a check, I guess, on how fast price can rise. We've seen nice solid price momentum that, I guess, would be consistent with the type of increases that we've seen in activity. It's only in fracturing where we've got this fundamental and structural tightness in supply and demand, driven by the extreme changing capacity requirements that we've had in fracturing, going from 35,000 horsepower fleets in 2014 to 45,000 horsepower and 50,000 horsepower fleets now. You just have seen that in the other product lines, but I don't want to dismiss the price momentum that we've have in those areas, because it's good, it's just not of the extreme nature that fracturing has been.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay, all right. Thank you. And just a follow-up on the reactivation of your remaining 150,000 horsepower. Is the timing of maybe getting those deployed in early 2018, is that – I'm just curious, is that being driven by the customers' kind of schedule and timing, or are there bottlenecks in terms of getting the equipment ready in time?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah, we really don't have any bottlenecks as far as getting the equipment ready. And, as I've said earlier, it's possible that some of that equipment does get deployed before the end of the fourth quarter. Just as we think about it, it's most likely to be fully revenue-generating if we choose to deploy it once again by the first quarter of 2018.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

We'll go next to Gregg Brody with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Good morning, guys.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Could you just say – would you mind giving an update on where you stand with the credit facility if there's anything to add and – where you stand with your banks?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

We've got great relationships with our banks, we're undrawn on the credit facility and, I don't know, we're having anything else to say about it (52:48).

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I thought, on one of your last calls or your conference calls, you were mentioning you were looking at refinancing or pushing out the maturity...

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So, I mean, I think, you may be speaking of senior notes, and we've got senior notes that mature in 2018 – or 2019, I'm sorry.

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And maybe (53:10) you're talking about was, with the credit facility, you've – pushing that out was part of the process to possibly refinancing those notes. I think...

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Well, I mean – yeah, listen, the credit facility expires in February 2019. I think, it's normal course to have negotiation on extension on a new credit facility before the current one with the current one that we're undrawn on it (53:30). So, I mean, in all likelihood, over the course of the next few quarters, we'll be having conversations with banks about an extended credit facility. I don't think it's a huge pressing matter for us at the moment.

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

That's helpful. And then...

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

It's part of the normal course of business.

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

That's helpful. And then, just one follow-up. If I look at your cash balance at the end of the quarter, I sort of thought it's been a little bit higher just with the income tax refund. Is there – was there a greater drain on capital than you expected, or we just didn't model – I just didn't model it right.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

I don't know there's a greater drain that we expect, we saw revenue increase dramatically, so our receivable balance did increase during the course of the second quarter. It was offset some by increase in payables. So, I don't know if there was anything that was surprising to us.

We did make an – we had interest expense always occurring in the second quarter, and then, about $35 million in CapEx. So, listen, it was helpful to get the income tax refund, but I don't think we were surprised at all or saw anything unusual in cash balance at the end of the quarter.

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I appreciate the color, guys. That's it from me.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Okay.

Operator

We'll go next to Haithum Nokta with Clarksons Platou Securities.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Hi. Good morning, guys.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Just wanted to touch on Gulf of Mexico. You touched on the sand control and hydraulic workover and snubbing being particularly strong this quarter and that would trend down in the fourth quarter. Just kind of curious how much of that was present in the first quarter, or did a lot of this work kind of start up during the second quarter? I'm just trying to understand how that plays out.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yes. So, we had – we certainly had the sand control completions work that was good in the first quarter. And so, if I think about progression here, it was good in the first quarter, it was even better in the second quarter, it's great in the third quarter, and it goes back to just being kind of good in the fourth quarter.

Snubbing – hydraulic workover and snubbing was very low in the first quarter, it came up some in the second quarter and should stay at about the same level for the remainder of the year. What we've been missing is, we've been missing the subsea plug and abandonment revenue, which has been missing throughout this year, and will start up either late in the third quarter, or early in the fourth quarter. So, it's kind of ins and outs from a product line standpoint, but that's the flow.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Got you. And the – on the well intervention side, I think you had last communicated by a six-month type opportunity, is that still in place, but just starting up late 3Q or early 4Q?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. I think that's right. We had earlier anticipated that we'll be starting up during the third – early part of the third quarter. It's just pushed back a bit. And that's really a function of vessel availability and customer schedule. Remember, it's plug and abandonment work. It's not always which is driving the spending plans for our customers, but we do feel confident we'll be out there in the fourth quarter.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

And has there been any kind of change in the pricing dynamic since the Analyst Day that you had or (56:46).

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. Same pricing dynamic.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

All right. Thank you very much.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

And with no further questions in queue, I'd like to turn it over to today's speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

I'd like to thank everyone for joining us on the call today and we'll talk to you next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

