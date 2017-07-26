PetMed Express: $50 Looks Too High, But I've Been Wrong Before

I had thought previously stagnant growth and the end of advertising savings implied a short case above $20 - clearly, that thesis turned out to be wrong.

Up front, I was dead wrong about PetMed Express (PETS). I argued as recently as January that PETS deserved to trade under $20. I didn't see quite enough downside to actually short the stock, but I wasn't alone in my bearishness. PETS had a rather sizeable short interest - and still does, with 14%-17% of the float sold short, depending on which source you consult.

In the bears' defense, the short case did make some sense. PetMed's revenue growth was basically zero. Coming out of the Q3 FY17 report in January, trailing twelve-month revenue had grown a bit over 2% total over the previous three years. Margins had steadily expanded, but due to lower marketing spend; while there were efficiencies there (including a decision to walk away from TV advertising), those benefits were set to come to an end.

What I didn't anticipate, however, was that PetMed Express would simply change strategies. Instead of using discounting to drive sales - and trading some gross margin compression for more margin leverage - PETS increased advertising spend 17% in fiscal Q4 (ending March) and another 9% in the first quarter. But gross margin expansion and huge revenue growth - 13.8% in Q4, 9.9% in Q1 - more than compensated. Earnings have skyrocketed, and PETS has better than doubled:

Source: finviz.com

Even in the context of the last two quarters, however, the gains look a bit overwrought. I certainly don't have the stomach to bet against PETS at this point, and I've long liked CEO Mendo Akdag (one key reason I haven't shorted the stock in the past). But I think there remain significant questions about how sustainable the explosive growth of the last two quarters is. And a 34x EPS plus cash valuation seems to be pricing in a lot of success going forward.

Dual Inflection Points

The change at PETS has been almost incredible, and not just in terms of its stock price. Again, this was a company that basically wasn't growing for several years on either the top or bottom line: FY11 EPS was $0.93 and the FY15 figure was $0.88. That has changed, obviously. On the top line, the inflection point hit a few quarters ago:

Source: author. NOS = new order sales

It took a little longer for the explosive earnings growth to follow. Net income actually declined in fiscal Q3. It then jumped 38% in Q4 and 41% year over year in Q1. Gross margin expansion has boosted EBIT margins, and capacity expansion a year ago has allowed for G&A leverage even as advertising spend has re-accelerated.

But it's not just PETS' price that has doubled - but its earnings multiple. The current price implies not just a one-time step-up in earnings, but a multi-year growth runway. That looks like it might be too aggressive.

Is This Sustainable?

One of the issues with analyzing PETS is that Akdag tends to give limited commentary on earnings calls, citing a desire not to give information to competitors. SEC filings generally aren't much better. (To be clear, this isn't a criticism; I think the CEO's logic makes sense. And I doubt shareholders are too worried about the disclosure policy at the moment.)

But Akdag has pointed to unspecified "new generation" medications as a driver over the last three quarters. And from the Q&A of the Q1 conference call, it certainly appears that these medications are driving an increase in order value - and helping gross margin. As Akdag put it, "higher-margin items are also higher-priced".

What those products are is unclear, but they may include Merck's (MRK) Bravecto topical and Zoetis' (ZTS) Simparica in flea & tick, both approved last year. And if those products - and/or others - are helping margins in flea & tick, then much of the benefit will be confined to fiscal Q4 and fiscal Q1. That, of course, are precisely the seasonally strong quarters where earnings have taken off of late.

To be clear, it does not appear that Q2 is going to see a sudden return to low single-digit revenue and earnings growth. New customers are growing, and Akdag said on the Q1 call that retention rates were up, boosted by improved (and faster) service. I'd certainly model better underlying performance than PetMed Express posted during the first half of the decade.

But the company does have just two quarters before comparisons changed markedly. Q1 FY18 numbers look great - but the year-prior period showed just 1.2% revenue growth, albeit with a 10% rise in EPS. Come the Q4 report (which admittedly isn't until next April), PETS will be lapping much better performance. And the "new generation" driver was first cited on the Q3 FY17 conference call, meaning PetMed Express has one more quarter before cycling through those benefits (assuming there isn't a 'next wave' of products that further help pricing).

Interestingly, Akdag did say on the Q1 call that PetMed Express would spend more on advertising this year - a statement that was surprising given how tight-lipped the CEO usually was. So there's definitely a case that continued growth in new customers should continue, as will the operating leverage seen over the past few quarters. What concerns me at $50 is to what extent that case already is priced in.

Valuation

At 36x EPS, PETS now is pricing in an awful lot of growth. And as wrong as I've been, and as impressive as the last two quarters have been, I'm skeptical there's that much growth coming. Upside from $50 basically is pricing in ~$3 in EPS within five years, even assuming a 25x multiple at the end of those five years plus generated cash flow. That scenario, discounted back at 8%, suggests current fair value of about $56. And that's hugely aggressive: ~15% CAGR for earnings (assuming this year comes in around $1.50) and an out-year multiple that's well above historical levels.

Given the multiple-session gains coming out of Q4 and Q1, it's not hard to believe there's a short squeeze at work here. Given that interest remains rather high, and some shorts are facing severe losses, traders might still see some opportunity to jump into that squeeze over the next few sessions. But from an investment standpoint, it's hard to price that type of growth for PETS.

Again, it looks like the "new generation" benefit should be lapped to some extent in Q3, and comparisons get tougher in Q4. EBIT margins hit 18% in Q1, and there may be a ceiling at some point in a very competitive industry. PetMed Express probably has increased its attractiveness as an acquisition target, and recent results appear to dim the competitive risk raised when Petco (Pending:PETC) bought Drs Foster & Smith early in 2015. PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM) acquired Chewy for $3 billion-plus earlier this year, and could look to PETS to add prescription capabilities to that business.

But price matters, and I'm still somewhat skeptical that the last two quarters represent an inflection to years of accelerated growth. It does look like new products are helping somewhat, and it does look like growth should slow starting in Q3. I'm not betting against PETS taking another leg up, particularly amidst what looks like a squeeze. Still, I can't quite justify paying 36x+ earnings for this business, even after two hugely impressive quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.