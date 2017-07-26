Express Scripts Holding (ESRX) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Express Scripts Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ESRX)

Benjamin Bier - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Thank you. Good morning. With me today are Tim Wentworth, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Eric Slusser, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I need to read the following Safe Harbor statement. Statements or comments made on this conference call may be forward-looking statements and may include financial projections or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties.

The company's actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statement due to a variety of factors, which are discussed in detail on the company's most recent Form 10-K and form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise release publicly, any revisions to our forward-looking statements.

For clarity purposes, all financial numbers, except where indicated, that we talk about today will be on an adjusted basis and are attributable to Express Scripts excluding non-controlling interest representing the share allocated to members of our consolidated affiliates. Furthermore, we are providing underlying performance of the company's core PBM business excluding the contributions from Coventry and Catamaran, both of which were acquired and are rolling up the company's book of business to which we refer together as the transitioning clients as well as Anthem.

This presentation will be posted on our website and includes an appendix with footnotes and the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The press release is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.express-scripts.com.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Thanks, Ben, and good morning, everyone. Before Eric discusses our financial results, I want to briefly reinforce our strong position in a dynamic environment and share examples of how our focused independent model is delivering innovative, sustainable outcomes for clients and patients.

Every day, we see another unexpected headline or an added degree of uncertainty to the health care policy environment. However, regardless of politics or policy agenda, one thing is clear: the need to effectively manage health care spend is front and center for payers who want to provide affordable benefits.

As labor markets tighten and insurers compete for members who are increasingly focused on the value they receive for every dollar spent, our role has become even more significant. In this context, even in a year when drug price inflation has somewhat moderated, payers need help navigating the pipeline of innovative treatments being brought to market as well as the already high price tag of many existing drugs.

Express Scripts is uniquely positioned as a clinically focused, scaled partner for our 3,000 clients and their members. Our dedication to innovation in pharmacy creates better value for payers and greater access for patients. Increasingly we are demonstrating that we can drive value-based outcomes in pharmacy, aligning payers, patients, and those pharma companies who want to provide greater value.

As we look out over the next three to five years, we see a number of key value levers emerging including further evolved value-based contracting strategies, comprehensive management of specialty pharmacy, the emergence of biosimilars, innovative plan designs, and the use of large scale data sets to drive better behavior and outcomes. These strategies powered by our unique assets including our therapeutic resource centers, our home delivery pharmacy, our Accredo specialty pharmacy and our supply chain management expertise will continue to drive our innovation and create patient access.

Nearer term, in this quarter we showed the breadth and flexibility of our model. In this quarter alone, we entered into a novel group purchasing organization agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance Development where we can procure generic drugs at a lower cost and continue to do so well into the future.

We launched Inside Rx, a program that will more directly deliver savings to cash paying patients at the point of sale. While providing discounts at the point of sale is not new, with Inside Rx, we convened retail, pharma and a technology partner to provide significantly lower costs for cash paying patients.

We collaborated with several key health plan clients to launch SmartShare Rx, which enables patient and drug-specific rebates to be offered to our PBM members at the point of sale. For payers, our SmartShare Rx solution gives them enhanced flexibility to offer plan designs that match their growth and patient engagement strategies.

We introduced a novel opioid solution which leverages a number of our unique capabilities to help patients who are newly prescribed opioids. In our pilot study, which we conducted with a bunch of our clients, we reduced hospitalizations by 38%, we reduced ER visits by 40% and we decreased average supply of opioids by 20%. Our approach helps ensure patients get the medicine they need while curbing overprescribing and overuse, and it helps our clients with this national problem.

Also, in this quarter, we acquired myMatrixx, an innovative leader in workers compensation which expands our leadership in this important area of pharmacy management. Finally, we will be launching a CVS-anchored retail network option for our diabetes care value program, offering yet another flexible choice to our clients as we manage this critical area of spend. These are just a few examples of how our independent model uniquely enables us to work across the supply chain and beyond in full alignment with our clients' best interests.

Another key driver of value for us and our clients is our national preferred formulary. Approximately 25 million members are covered by this formulary, and it is the largest managed formulary in the United States. You are familiar with the generic wave that drove significant savings and value in the 2000s and still does today. But given the proliferation of new branded products entering the market over the last few years, today we are in the midst of what I would call the formulary wave fueled by multiple competing branded products in virtually every therapy class.

Our national preferred formulary is just one example of how active management of the pharmacy benefit continues to create extraordinary value for our clients while ensuring patients get what they need. Next week, we will release our 2018 national preferred formulary list where we expect to provide $2.5 billion in value to our clients. What's even more important is that we will do this while ensuring greater than 99% of patients will experience no change. We deliver maximum savings with minimum disruption, exactly what our clients want.

In the five years ending with 2018, I'm proud to say we have delivered more than $7.4 billion in cumulative savings to clients through our national preferred formulary. As we have stated, this formulary is predominantly used by commercial clients today with most health plans managing this area themselves.

However, this year an increasing number of our health plan clients are relying on our scale and our negotiating expertise and are leveraging us to manage formulary, deliver greater value and help them compete. We've earned their trust and will continue to do so by delivering real value supported by our strong clinical and patient-focused model and our innovative approach to value-based contracting.

Of course, brand formulary management is only one of several levers that we use to drive low net costs. Looking at a couple of significant spend categories a bit deeper, we expect the net cost per prescription from 2016 to 2018 to decrease by 20% per year on average in diabetes and by 16% annually in respiratory.

This is not only driven by formulary exclusions but is powered by new generics, specialized care, utilization management protocols, channel management, and value-based contracts. Our innovative approach comprehensively manages complex expensive classes of medications that is delivering value beyond to our clients and their patients.

From a renewal perspective, we are not satisfied where we sit today overall. There have been several cases in our book, specifically in the state government segment, that have moved this year. As a result, we are revising our full year retention rate guidance to a midpoint of 95% with a range of 94% to 96%.

That said, we are pleased with our results in several key market segments. Importantly, our performance in our health plan and Federal business renewals has been very strong with virtually 100% retention. Additionally, our commercial business has also had an exceptional year with renewals. We have also seen strong enrollment across our book in our value-based solutions, including SafeGuardRx and our 90-day programs.

From a new sales standpoint, we are encouraged by our results in what is a lighter selling season than average. As you may recall, a number of meaningful opportunities we expected to compete for have been pushed out. In fact, while this year is light, there are nearly 1.5 billion adjusted prescriptions expected to be in play for January 1, 2019 and January 1, 2020 combined. We are actively engaged with this longer-term pipeline and are optimistic about the early indications we are receiving.

In fact, we had 50 prospects attend our recent outcome symposium. They collectively represented 300 million adjusted prescriptions. Our solution resonated well and positions us for an ongoing differentiated dialogue with these prospects.

Every member of my team and I are laser-focused on taking great care of our existing clients and their patients while ensuring that our innovative results-driven solutions differentiate us in a marketplace where we are well positioned to grow.

I will now turn it over to Eric to provide insight into our financial performance.

Eric R. Slusser - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Thank you, Tim, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased to report second quarter-adjusted earnings per share of $1.73, which represents an increase of 10% over last year and above the midpoint of our guidance range. Our adjusted claims for the quarter were $350 million, also above the midpoint of our guidance range. We also saw adjusted SG&A decrease 5% over last year as our leadership team continues to be focused on cost management.

We generated $1.8 billion of EBITDA. Consistent with previous years, this quarter includes approximately $53 million of incremental revenue and operating income related to the structure of our Anthem contract. Excluding the impact from the Anthem contractual payment, EBITDA for adjusted claim is $5.06, up 5% over last year.

Our core PBM EBITDA grew 6% in the quarter and 3.5% year-to-date. This increase is due to the acceleration of supply chain initiatives, including our successful generic procurement process as well as cost management. While we expect core PBM EBITDA growth to continue in the second half of the year, it will moderate slightly due to the certain cost benefits that occurred in 2016 that are not expected to repeat in the second half of 2017.

From a cash flow perspective, we generated $1.1 billion of net cash flow from operations, up 146% over last year. We also repurchased 18.5 million shares for approximately $1.2 billion during the quarter. Share repurchases were made through a combination of both open market purchases and a 10b5-1 plan. We are very pleased with our financial performance year to date, which leads us to our 2017 updated guidance.

We continue to expect 2017 adjusted claims to come in at a midpoint of 1.4 billion, generating expected EBITDA of $7.4 billion at the midpoint of our range, 2% over 2016 adjusted EBITDA. We are raising our adjusted earnings per diluted share for the year from a range of $6.90 to $7.04 to a new range of $6.95 to $7.05. This represents growth of 9% to 10% at the midpoint of the range. Our increased guidance is primarily attributed to the management of our capital structure.

We now expect diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be in the range of 580 million to 590 million. In the second half of 2017, our diluted share range balances additional share repurchases with debt payment along with potentially making strategic acquisitions and leaving some cash on the balance sheet to pay off maturities coming due in the first quarter of 2018. This approach allows us to maintain our leverage targets from now through 2020.

With respect to the third quarter of 2017, we expect adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.88 to $1.92, up 8% to 10% year-over-year.

Finally, I want to spend a couple of minutes talking about our new multiyear enterprise value initiative. We are launching an enterprise value initiative to make us more efficient and a better partner to those we serve. As we look ahead, this effort should position us to better compete in the future and offset some of the impact from Anthem in 2020 and beyond.

We expect to invest $600 million to $650 million, which should generate savings in the range of $550 million to $600 million annually. Savings will be driven by our investments to eliminate unnecessary work, automate processes, improve quality, lower our cost to fill for prescriptions at both Home Delivery and Accredo, rationalize our footprint, and improve our administrative operations.

We have four main objectives under our enterprise value initiative. First, we will be improving patient engagement by increasing investment in our digital assets. We are advancing solutions that make it easier for patients to make the best choices.

As we evolve our mobile app, more patients will use it, which creates a better experience and makes it easier to work with us. Higher levels of self-service, improved net promoter scores, and reductions in rework and phone calls position us to more efficiently deliver the service our patients expect. We have already reduced the number of calls per home delivery prescription by over 25% in the last year and expect to further reduce that figure in the coming years.

Second, we will be improving position engagement through better data integration and technology enablement. We will better integrate electronic medical records and electronic health records to provide important clinical data to physicians at the point of care and facilitate a significant improvement in the number of automated prior authorizations we process each year.

Our goal is to double the number of electronic prior authorizations and also to significantly increase the rate of electronic prescribing. These investments will increase patient and physician satisfaction, reduce manual intervention, and deliver better care.

Third, we will be creating a better client experience. We will speed implementation of complex plan designs, improve data reporting, and enhance the onboarding experience for new members. By improving our automated setup process, we will decrease manual processes, more rapidly implement benefit design changes, and deliver greater value.

Finally, we will be improving our cost efficiency. By driving down our cost structure, eliminating work, automating processes, and optimizing our business, we will deliver better care to patients and greater savings to clients. We are building a company that will be more nimble and agile. Our new investments will improve our productivity, generating more value for those we serve. We are still refining our detailed plans for all of our enterprise value initiatives and expect to provide updates on future earnings calls.

So we've covered a lot of ground today. To sum it up, we delivered $1.73 in adjusted earnings per diluted share, an increase of 10% over Q2 of 2016. We continue to see strong response to our differentiated product offerings and business model, and finally, we are executing on a path to growth by strategically investing in our future to evolve our organization.

At this point, we'll be happy to take questions. Operator?

Robert Patrick Jones - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks for the questions. Tim, just wanted to start with the retention and the change in expectations for the year. If I look at the marketplace, the expected Anthem departure, the fact that it seems like you lost a few of the state level contracts this selling season, do you feel there's a need to rethink the approach to retaining clients? And maybe bidding on new clients? Just from the outside looking in, it does seem like others might be being more competitive, aggressive in the marketplace right now.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Thanks for the question, Bob. And what I'd say is, first of all, we always – we evaluate every time we win or lose and try to understand and learn from it, and this year is certainly a year where we're doing that. I would tell you that as I said in my prepared remarks, when I look at the bids this year that we've been successful in – let's talk about renewal first. It's across virtually every market segment except the state bids, and the state bids this year, we'd be in the range we originally gave you if not for two recent announcements that were very disappointing to us.

When we look at those, those are bids that you don't have a lot of incumbency in value. You're bidding on those without the opportunity to have back and forth with your client, and so you're having to decide to go in blind a little bit. And what I will tell you is we are looking very hard at what should we have done differently in those cases. There's one case that we are actually not satisfied with the process, and we've made it clear to the state in that case. But you know what? We've got to compete and win in those processes, and we're looking very hard at that.

But our other renewals, we're very pleased with sort of the way it's played out. The market is very competitive, as you know. We had some very large cases that we've been very pleased to keep across the book. And again, our overall retention outside of the states is as strong as it's been, if not stronger.

So we aren't going to overcorrect here, but we're always evaluating what we need to do to go forward. That's why what Eric announced this morning as it relates to our enterprise value initiative is so critical as a piece of the puzzle. We recognize we have competitors that are streamlining, getting more aggressive and smarter about how they run their business. We've got to do the same thing with ours. And I can tell you, that's a longstanding sort of way that we go about things here that we're doubling down on as we look forward.

In terms of new business, just to touch that for a second, we had a good new business year with the exception of corner cases, but most of the corner cases we were looking to compete for didn't actually come out this year. And so we do see sort of the next two years (22:54) we've got to come in strong, be competitive, bring value, but not do that in a way that's not responsible.

Robert Patrick Jones - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. And just talking about some of the investments you and Eric touched on in the prepared remarks, it sounds like you're investing in the user experience and trying to improve the Home Delivery process. And it does seem like that will be a home-grown initiative. Any thoughts on partnering there, Tim, to accelerate the improvement in the client experience? And specifically, I'm thinking about Home Delivery.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

What I would say is everything is on the table for us. As you saw last quarter, we did a lot of really interesting partnering across the piece to attack a number of different opportunities. And when we look at Home Delivery, I'm not going to name any one sort of approach that we may or may not take to it. I can tell you this, that as we look at it, it's a great asset. It sits inside of a number of the SafeGuardRx programs and continues to.

When I look at something like our recently announced GoodRx collaboration with Inside Rx to go after cash-paying patients, for example, there may be some opportunities there. When I look at what we do in digital, we actually collaborate already with certain folks outside our company to, again, build that out in a longer term way. So the answer is everything is on the table as we build our plans and look at how to optimize every part of our business to deliver for patients and payers long term.

Robert Patrick Jones - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks. Appreciate it.

Garen Sarafian - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Good morning, Tim and Eric. First just to touch on retention again. Tim, I understand the reasons why you updated the retention number, but looking forward for the rest of the year, what does the 94% bake in? So how confident are you that that is the lower end of the range? How conservative is it? I guess, what's still up to renew to give us the level of confidence?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. Thanks for the question. I won't name names. What I'll say is we've got a couple of good sized cases that are out that we feel good about, quite frankly, but we decided in abundance of caution, to give you the range that would envision sort of what I would call pretty near to a worst-case scenario. I hope next quarter – well, I intend next quarter to sit back down with you and probably tighten that range up, and my goal is that we nail down this last one or two and be well positioned.

I will tell you this, again, we have a lot of discussion as you might imagine about the range. Because the 95% that we have at the midpoint was in our old range, but we just concluded that given that we had a couple of disappointing recent losses, we would be more responsible to show you what the low end could look like. Again, we're not targeting that as you could imagine.

Garen Sarafian - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Got it. Okay. And then just changing gears a little bit, on the WBAD partnership, guidance doesn't seem to contemplate any contribution for this year. I broadly understand how aligning the contracts take time, but could you elaborate a little bit more on why there's not more of a contribution from May's announcement for this year?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. I'll start and then if Everett Neville, who heads up Supply Chain especially for me has anything to add, I'll ask him to jump in. What I'll say is this, we just sent people to Switzerland about a week ago. We're getting this off the ground. And I would also remind you that we waited until we had completed our own generic bid before then sort of doing the final arrangement with WBAD because we felt it was important to be sure that what we came to the table with was our best work that we could then judge how much value we could create incrementally off of what we already were able to achieve ourselves. And I believe they probably did the same thing.

And so when you look at that, you realize there may be some small amount of opportunity that we can create this year by going back out and working some of the contracts, but the majority of the work, both of setting it up, and then of sort of harvesting the future opportunity with the value that our combined volume creates is really an 2018 phenomenon.

Garen Sarafian - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay.

Everett Neville - Express Scripts Holding Co.

I completely agree with that and echo that. The other factor given that we just completed our generic process, the clean room process that we had run is probably not accurate, and therefore, we haven't used it to forecast. And we're in the process of redoing that. There may be some fourth quarter value, but we're targeting 2018 for most of that value.

Garen Sarafian - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

But it sounds like it's more of a – it's process related, not necessarily contractual obligations that prevent you from achieving savings sooner.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

That's correct.

Garen Sarafian - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you.

John C. Kreger - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hi. Thanks very much. Tim, if you can think about the lower and upper end of your range for retention for next year, what would that translate into, kind of total claims based upon what you know now in 2018? Flat or down a little bit? If you could just elaborate on that, that would be helpful.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. Obviously, I know you won't expect me to give you 2018 guidance. I would tell you that if we came in at the low end of the range or frankly coming in the middle of the range, I would expect given the selling season, it's early because we've got plans that are out themselves winning and we won't have some of the line of sight to our health plan success in the market. We've been helping them win quite a bit, yet. But I would tell you that it would be likely that we would be flat to down somewhat, slightly I guess would be how you'd characterize it.

That being said, we don't talk about EBIT retention versus claims retention. That does not translate into a dampening of our view that our 2% to 4% long term guidance and our 2018 push is going to be dramatically changed by that because, again, these accounts that we did not keep, the state accounts, they tend to be priced very deeply. They tend to, particularly in the first year, not significantly contribute to EBITDA.

You obviously like them for the long term and you hope you can obviously move them to a pathway of profitability, but while you see claims down somewhat, you're not going to see us talk about as a reason that we would be coming in with guidance that would be otherwise disappointing.

John C. Kreger - William Blair & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. And it looked like your wording around Anthem was pretty much the same as it was on the first quarter release, but any change that you can update us on here?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes. So what I would say is probably nothing that's material. But we've had some back and forth correspondence, I'd talked about that last quarter, between myself and Anthem's CEO. Last week, we did receive the pricing portion of their RFP in-house. We're working through the details of that and plan to respond accordingly. It's a fairly short time line.

We believe we're the best option for them still, but I want to be really clear that – not to get too excited about the fact that we've received any portion of that RFP. It has not changed our assessment of our odds at this point at all in terms of renewing them. Certainly, not since last quarter have we reassessed those as being any better. But we are certainly happy to give them something to consider, and we're taking it seriously. But that's probably as much as I've got. Beyond that, the litigation process continues, and we expect discovery to go through the end of 2017.

John C. Kreger - William Blair & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Charles Rhyee - Cowen & Co. LLC

Yes. Thanks. Hey. Tim, you mentioned earlier in your comments around the National Formulary in terms of – you talked about that $2.5 billion in savings when the new formulary comes out. I guess, two questions. First, what is the change in terms of clients adopting the National Formulary that you've seen so far for next year? Maybe you can give us a reference on what percentage of clients have been adopting this. You did talk about the health plans. Maybe can you talk about what percentage of your health plan customers have been adopting the National Formulary? Just trying to get a sense on what the opportunity there is in that regard. Thanks.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. Thanks. And again, I'll let Everett jump in here. What I'd say is this. For us, we've got virtually our entire commercial book that's enrolled in the National Preferred Formulary, the large mid-sized employers. And it's performed well, and the stickiness is virtually 100%. We don't have clients back out of the formulary from year to year.

And as I said in my prepared remarks, when you're delivering – last year, we delivered less than 3% or less than 2.5% disruption. This year, what we're going to be showing clients next week is on average 1% or less. The clients have seen that we're able to make the changes without disrupting members, and the members that would be affected we've been able to manage very effectively with our therapeutic resource centers. So we've had 100% virtual stickiness in that.

We definitely have had clients come into it as well as on the commercial book, and in the cases we're winning, because we're winning quite a bit in the middle market now, that's the standard bid that we bring, and those employers almost all come in for the National Preferred Formulary.

As it relates to health plans, it's the early innings. We've had a couple of them actually adopt for certain lines of business. I think it's important to understand that our health plan clients have multiple lines of business, but in their commercial space in particular, and particularly those that have large national account commercial populations, those are the ones we've been working with to either in the case of a couple Blues (33:04) plans implement the formulary verbatim or work with them in key therapeutic chapters where they're able to leverage our negotiating scale and prowess to incrementally create value for themselves.

And so what I'd say is we've had I think four health plans that we are now managing their formulary for them where they were before managing that. And obviously, we've got another dozen and a half large ones that we would hope to ultimately be able to deepen the relationship that we already have with them. I don't know if you want to add any color to that.

Everett Neville - Express Scripts Holding Co.

There's not a lot to add. The only other factor would be that those clients that cannot adopt our National Preferred because of their benefit design, maybe a union contract, many of them are taking components of the National Preferred. So they're taking PAs or they're doing something in a therapeutic class that mimics what we're doing in the National Preferred in order to get that value.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

I would just echo that by way of example. I can think of a very large health plan that we have that does their own formulary, but when hepatitis C became an active category for management, they cut their own deal and then ultimately wound upcoming back and leveraging ours instead and producing value for them and for us as they engaged with us to do that. That's one example.

So the thing I would point out, because we're making it sound a little bit more sort of in series than it really is, is we have with all of our health plans ongoing conversations about formulary and look to where we can augment their strategy or in fact as we have again for several large ones this year, step in and actually manage it for them.

Charles Rhyee - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Let me just follow up. Obviously, you had a nice step up in the core growth of the business in terms of EBITDA. Can you give us a sense on particularly in the back half of the year for the rest of the year guidance and particularly since you gave third quarter guidance, what should we kind of assume for core growth perhaps? Thanks.

Eric R. Slusser - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes, this is Eric. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we're very pleased with the second quarter at 6%. The second half of the year, given the significant cost reductions we had in 2016, the year-over-year comps because of those cost reductions, will cause that to moderate some.

But the things that will drive that, the high side to low side, certainly, to the extent volume is up in both mail and Accredo, we also have a couple of generic launches that are teetering between 2017 and 2018 and depending on whether they come in early, obviously, we've rolled out a lot of new programs, as Tim talked about. To the extent the adoption of those continues like it has been, there's upside opportunity. Our enterprise value initiative to the extent we can generate savings early in that process provide upside.

And then as Tim and Everett talked about, the possibility that there may be potentially a fourth quarter upside from the WBAD contract. So those are kind of some of the tailwinds that could drive it to the higher. The headwinds, fortunately not a lot. Certainly, any slowdown in utilization would be a headwind. And then finally us not hitting our cost targets. But we are good at that. We are very focused on that. And so, again, we feel good about the second half, which is reflected in both our guidance and our increase in guidance for the year.

Charles Rhyee - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Steven J. Valiquette - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. Good morning, Tim and Eric. Thanks for taking the question. So I think at this point it's quite early to have a thorough discussion around Amazon as a player in the pharmaceutical supply channel. But just to the extent that they may have some desire to try to dispense drugs on a large scale through Home Delivery, they would obviously need access to networks and reimbursements.

I guess to that end, just curious if it's the natural instinct of Express Scripts to perhaps not want to allow other home delivery providers into its pharmacy networks to avoid losing market share? Or would Express be willing to reimburse a company like Amazon for dispensing Home Delivery drugs? Just curious to get your initial thoughts round this.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

It's a great question. What I would point to sort of as an evidence point of our thinking is how we've evolved our thinking around 90-day programs that are omni-channel. And so as I think about Amazon and what they may choose to do in pharmacy, you said it right in the beginning, which is, you know, becoming a PBM is a lot more than dispensing drugs. In fact, becoming a PBM requires you to figure out how not to dispense drugs or to dispense the right drugs as much as it does to dispense them.

So it's a long pull to become a PBM. But if Amazon were looking to be an efficient provider in networks, we would welcome that opportunity. We would certainly make sure that there were lots of boxes checked that would enable our members to have access to good quality care. But from our perspective, we can still wrap our TRC's around, as we do our retail partners, we can wrap our TRC's around those patients, our therapy resource centers. We think Amazon is a great client for us. We think they are obviously a company that they choose to move in a direction, we'd be interested in working with them.

Steven J. Valiquette - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. That's helpful color. Thanks.

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Broker)

Great. Thanks. On capital deployment, can you speak to some of the opportunities in adding assets in integrity, fraud and abuse capabilities and what that could add to your platform? And how do you weigh these opportunities relative to workers comp, which you recently did a deal in and specialty as well? And then just broadly, do you view there is more of a sense of urgency now to be active on the M&A front relative to maybe even what you were thinking three months ago? Thanks.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. Thanks. Let me answer the last half first, which is three months ago, I made pretty clear that we were engaged in ongoing conversations, as you would expect a company of our size with our cash to be and our position in a very dynamic market, on M&A. And that has not changed. So we had amped up this year our engagement, and we continue to be highly engaged in a pipeline of opportunities.

To your question as it relates to specifically using data, safety, fraud, waste and abuse, it is certainly an area that is good for our clients. It's good for us. We can build as well as potentially look to integrate other solutions that may be in the marketplace.

If you look at what we did this quarter in opioids, both for our clients with the large launch that we did as well as for the state of Missouri what we'll be doing more locally, it leverages a lot of our existing capabilities, our existing data, our ability to integrate with patients through specialist pharmacies, to create significant outcomes that are being bought by our clients now. The clients' reaction to our opioid solution has been very, very strong and that's a service they're paying for.

So we do think there is build and potentially buy opportunities in the space broadly defined as payer services, utilization controls and management, integrity, fraud, waste, and abuse and those sorts of things. But we do like being able to invest in ourselves, too. We have a lot of the core assets and relationships that enable us to do a great deal.

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Broker)

Great. And can you speak to the CVS diabetes care program you alluded to? How has this feedback been in the early stages of the diabetes program? How are you expecting enrolled lives to trend over the next year? Thanks.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes. Thanks. So obviously we are really pleased with the ability to work across multiple players in the space including both Walgreen's and CVS as two anchor stores, and we have clients who naturally would profile to choose one or the other of those anchors based on their population and so forth.

And so for us, it was a natural extension to take the program that we had with the tools that we bring to it, but also with what we were going to be able to get retail to support as it relates to both rates and care, and be able to offer, as it were, an anchor either way which would then broaden the number of clients who would look at a program from a disruption standpoint and be able to make it easier to sell through to those patients, those clients on the edge.

We've had very good sell-in of our initial launch of our diabetes care value program. We believe that this newly anchored program, which really is a clone, will then broaden a bit further the number of patients and clients that we're able to serve with that.

I don't know, Everett, if there is anything you want to add.

Everett Neville - Express Scripts Holding Co.

The only thing I would add is the diabetes SafeGuardRx was the first SafeGuardRx program that we have that had a retail component. And so we were able to work that through with Walgreens. They were open to taking some risk, quite frankly, in working with us, and as such we were able to sell that almost for a year now – about ten months.

We recently have reached agreement with CVS to do the same thing. We have about a little over 7 million lives in the diabetes care to date. I would expect less than that in the CVS, but we'll begin selling that. We haven't officially begun selling that. We'll begin selling that here in the next couple of months.

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Broker)

Excellent. Thanks.

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

I hope that the third time is the charm.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes. We can hear you. We got you.

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

I Okay. Great. So first, let me start with – if I go back to last quarter, you talked about core growth in your core PBM of 2% to 4% growth. And Tim and Eric, if I recall correctly, you talked about getting towards the upper end of that range, that you needed the retention rate to be towards the upper end of your 95% to 98%. As we think about now, 2018 and even going forward, how important is retention versus plan design? So Tim, it sounds to me like what you're talking about today is a lot of different programs are resonating with existing clients and that you have lost some state government business that may not adopt all of these programs. So I just want to try to frame how to think about how important retention is versus how important plan design is as we move forward?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. Thanks for the question. What I'd say is what we said last quarter, specifically, was that volume or utilization, which would include retention, was in the 2% to 4% number for us. Roughly 50 basis points of sort of movement one way or the other. And I would not give you a different number today.

That being said – and so that would lead you to believe that plan design is more important. And there is no question that innovating and driving down our clients' trends and selling programs into our clients that produce value for them and value for us, is the key element of the business model.

That said, from our perspective, 95% or better retention has always been sort of in my time in the business, kind of what you had to target. You recognize that there was some natural churn in the middle-market, you recognize that there were a few cases that would move any given year that you always hate it, but it happens, and hopefully you'd get some as well. But what I would tell you is we take retention really seriously because I believe even in those states that we lost, we ultimately, if we are innovative enough, we will find things to sell to them and that will take us up or above the top end of the range.

And so those losses don't take us off of that 2% to 4% at all. The losses that we had this year. But I would tell you this, retention over the next three years is important to us, and we are going to drive hard against it. We have had a couple good years of retention leading up to this one. I wasn't going to give you a two or three-year average of retention to feel good about myself because this year isn't where we want to be. But I think over the three-year period, we have got to show retention, because quite frankly, that broadens your ability to sell.

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Great. And then my second question, just your comments on Anthem, finally sending you the RFP, is there any color you can add to that? Were there back and forth conversations between yourselves and the Anthem management team that finally brought this to fruition? Or was there something else? Just curious on the background of that.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Well, I can only speak from our side, which is, a little bit of the two things I would point to is one, that we have continued with the discovery and process and feel good about that process and we are about to begin the process of interviewing folks. And so there is that element of it, which I can't speak to beyond that. And then there is, other that we feel very good still about our position in that lawsuit.

As it relates to the RFP itself, all I would say is that there has been an exchange of communications between myself and Joe that ultimately led to, I believe, lead to the receipt of the pricing portion of the RFP.

What I'd say is this, though, Lisa, day-to-day, our teams are working really well with Anthem's team. Anthem has great people that we interface with. We've got great people that service Anthem. We continue to – they did some changes July 1 that went very well. Our IT folks are well integrated with each other to help when things are connected and they're doing new things.

So from a standpoint of the relationship, it's very functionally good at the executional level, and I think that I'm optimistic that they will ultimately conclude with the right party although my odds are still very low because I've had nothing in my communications back and forth to suggest that they're biased in our direction.

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thanks. I appreciate that. Thank you.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Hey. Good morning. Tim, just to follow up on one of your comments to Lisa's questions, so you mentioned something about if you were innovative. So where do you stand today as really the true stand alone or the sole stand alone in the industry, how do you feel about the need to evolve the company into something else, given that whether it's through innovation or partnering or vertically integrating into something else?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

So I feel a very strong need over the next three years to evolve this company. There is no question. Our enterprise value initiative, I think, is a strong signal of that, because that is a lot more than just, you know, changing our footprint or swapping out workforces or being a little bit more efficient.

And as it relates to our openness to work with others in novel ways, I think last quarter you saw some evidence at least that we are very open to working with others. I can tell you we have conversations that are – it's early stage conversations with very interesting ideas as it relates to people we can work with to either help solve their problems or do things together.

We're in a great space in pharmacy, given where things are apt to strongly evolve our model as the market needs evolve. Biosimilars are one example of that. I sat with a CEO of a major top 10 pharma company that is a significant player in biosimilars, and we talked about some very interesting ways, Everett and I met with him this week or I guess it was last week, to think through how we could bring some things to the market in innovative ways.

So from our standpoint, the thing I like about our focused model is, it is all we talk about internally, is what else can we be doing with our asset, with our relationships, with our strong ability to manage patients and outcomes? And therefore, you should expect that we will continue to do things like we did in the second quarter.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Got you. And then, Eric, as I look at the results, the Anthem book looked to have weakened in terms of margins this past quarter. Is there anything you would be able to call out in terms of the drivers there? And as I think about the enterprise value initiative, should we think of that as the savings primarily flowing through to the non-transitioned part of your book? Or do you need some of those savings to essentially get to the Anthem EBITDA that you're reporting today

Eric R. Slusser - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes. So let me answer the first part of that. The biggest change in the margin, which affects the total company and the Anthem year-over-year, is the annual contract true-up payment that we get in the second quarter. And if you look at that, last year versus this year, this year's payment was almost half of last year's. So that decrease is what's driving that year-over-year margin thing.

From the EVI perspective and the initiative, certainly, part of this is driven by the impacts. As we've said, whether Anthem rolls off or the rates get reduced, there's an impact to our margins come 2020 or 2021. But as you listened to what we talked about, all the things we're doing, the majority of these EVI initiatives we would be doing regardless of Anthem. The plus side is they're going to drive out a significant amount of costs that will offset some of that impact we're going to see in 2020 and 2021. So certainly it's a driver, but we're doing this, as I said, to be more competitive, to improve our company and help us better serve our patients, clients and customers.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

I appreciate that. Thanks, guys.

Ricky R. Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for taking my call. So just one follow-up on the enterprise value initiative. Just to clarify, if you were to, under a scenario, were to lose Anthem, will the cost savings figure increase?

Eric R. Slusser - Express Scripts Holding Co.

No. There is a moderate amount built into that savings number as it relates to Anthem variable cost, so if they stay, it could be slightly lower. But right now, our plan, the assumption is driven by them rolling off in 2020 and 2021.

Ricky R. Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And then if we think about the 2018 growth algorithm, the 2% to 4% longer term – I think you talked earlier about the fact that we shouldn't think about the script growth and translate it necessarily to what you can do on the EBITDA line. So how should we think about how much of that 2% to 4% growth would come from cost cutting and WBAD versus other factors that might make up for the script loss?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

So I'll start, Ricky. First of all, I want to be really clear that the 2% to 4% was over a three-year period, and so for next year, we haven't actually given the guidance. But we certainly are working toward coming in at a range that people are going to feel good about and excited about. That said, the things that are going to drive us next year to come in high in that range for next year when we put our guidance out will be – the volume piece, as I said, is a relatively modest piece of it. It is going to be about driving supply chain value. It is going to be about getting cost out of the business in ways that transform us. Eric talked about a lot of them.

I mean, next year, if we can knock another 50 calls per 1,000 off of our mail service call volume, for example, we're going to have happier members, and we're going to have a smaller footprint in terms of folks who are having to talk to patients about where's my order and those kinds of things.

If we can move our e-Prior authorization up and begin to take a significant crack, as we have the last two years, those are the kind of things that are going to drive a lot of our cost initiatives next year. We have a good line of sight to some new generics and some other things in the supply chain that we think are going to drive, that were delayed this year that we think will drive client value as well as our ability to get to the top end of the range.

And then again, as I said, I'm very optimistic based on the uptake rates that we've have seen both in our SafeGuardRx programs and in our 90-day programs, that we're positioning ourselves for a fairly strong year in 2018.

I don't know if, Eric, is there anything you want to add to that?

Eric R. Slusser - Express Scripts Holding Co.

No, that covers it.

Ricky R. Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

And then one last question on the selling season. I know we've all been focused on retention rates, but can you talk a little bit about the profiles, the accounts, that you're winning in the selling season?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes, so what I would say is it's been very good for us in the commercial market this year. We've been very pleased with that market. The large health plan market is pretty much – there's been nothing material that I can think of off the top of my head that's actually moved. A lot of that got pushed out into 2018 or 2019 as plans. Sort of we're waiting to see what's going to happen with Washington. We're assessing their own strategies and so forth.

So there's been less there, less government, and unfortunately, we actually have won in the state space as well as some of the local school districts and local municipalities and those kinds of things, we did win one state account that we talked about, but unfortunately it's not as big as the ones we lost. We happen to have probably more of the states that were out than our competitors did this year. So that's why I think we – and I've heard at least one competitor kind of describe it as kind of a light year this year.

Ricky R. Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Anthony V. Vendetti - Maxim Group LLC

Thank you. Just to follow up on Anthem, you said in a filing that if you were to re-sign with Anthem, it would be on terms significantly less favorable. I'm just wondering when did you receive the pricing RFP from Anthem and is that the full RFP? And when do you have to respond? And just elaborate a little bit more on why you think the terms would be significantly less favorable. Did they put some guidelines in that RFP?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. So let me start with we've been saying that since long before we received the RFP, and I'll explain why in just a second. But to answer your question in very specific terms, we received the pricing portion last week. We're going to be returning it. They would like it back this Friday and we intend to try to hit that date. And beyond that, I won't characterize it in any way. We're going to respond to what they have asked us for.

As it relates to the step down that we would anticipate, which is why this enterprise value initiative is so important, because even keeping Anthem, as you will recall, in 2009, the arrangement that we and Anthem entered into was a very unique arrangement. It was a purchase of their PBM. It had other facts and circumstances around it contractually that will not be in place come the renewal.

The renewal, or 2020 and beyond for us, if we're fortunate enough to receive it, or if they go some other place, will be a sort of commercially competitive bid that they're entitled to go get, because they will need to move their business from us to whomever gives them that bid, or keep their business with us, which is why we think we're the right choice. But we will have to compete at that point in sort of a traditional services bid, assuming that's the direction they even go.

So from that standpoint, recognizing that today, we disclosed in the last quarter the kind of earnings we would have on Anthem, you would be well aware that those sorts of earnings per script are not what you would typically see in a more traditional PBM bid. So we would not expect to see our profit continuing post 2020.

Anthony V. Vendetti - Maxim Group LLC

Okay. Just a quick follow-up. So right now, the EBITDA per script is significantly higher than it is for your core business, but that was because back in 2009, you paid an upfront fee to Anthem, which they used for various corporate purposes themselves, including repurchasing shares. So that's why it's so high now. In your traditional bid, you would expect it to be more in line, or because it's such an important contract maybe less than the average EBITDA per script; correct?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Broadly speaking, that's correct. That's what I would say. Yes. Thanks.

Anthony V. Vendetti - Maxim Group LLC

All right. Thanks.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

And operator, we'll take one more call, please. I know we're closing in on 9:30 Eastern.

Michael Cherny - UBS Securities LLC

Good morning, guys, and thanks for taking the question. I think the question was asked earlier today about the evolution of the market and obviously with noise around new players such as Amazon potentially coming in. As you think about potential partnerships with non-traditional players against the backdrop of how you reposition the company, I know you talked about technology investments, how does that all factor into this long-term evolution of the standalone PBM model of making sure that what's historically been a primarily B-to-B business can create some differentiation with B-to-C type applications? And I guess along those lines where do you think right now the industry you included falls short on the B-to-C side?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes, it's a big question. I mean, what I would say is I think that our independent position in the marketplace is exactly the right position to be in now as you evaluate a very dynamic health care market, a very dynamic consumer market, and you look at our ability to flexibly work with players, gain, last quarter I can point to some stuff.

Again, the answer I gave you earlier on Amazon, something that we're not resistant to these sorts of potential opportunities if they benefit our clients and our patients. That's the bottom line. And so – or as we showed this quarter with Inside Rx, patients who are not ours but need the kind of things that we can bring to the market, i.e. these cash paying customers, I think that when you look at sort of our population and the members that we directly serve, they are well served by what we do, but they have a very high standard from what they expect from everybody in their life. And that standard has been – they've acquired that sort of view from working with really smart digital companies who make things very friction-free and very seamless.

And that's why as we look at when we do and the investments that we're going to make, a key component of those investments, it's not the only thrust, but the key component involves this whole notion of the patient, the thing we call the patient journey here, that we believe we can take a tremendous amount of cost out of, but more importantly, we can make a heck of a lot easier.

There's no question that paying for phone calls that people don't want to make for patients that we could otherwise serve in more efficient ways is a win-win-win. And so we think we can do a lot of that from our internal piece. But I can tell you as well again, leveraging technology partners, leveraging potentially other branded partners, we think there's a lot we can do. Working with the retail channel, using their brand where it makes sense if you look at some of the programs we have launched.

So, again, what I like about our model is we are able to work across the piece without being beholden to a particular asset that we are attached to. And the second piece is I am really proud of the team of 26,000 employees that work for this company who are driven to actually be innovative and drive at continuing to evolve our model.

Michael Cherny - UBS Securities LLC

And just one really quick technical question for Eric. You had talked about M&A and capital deployment. Given what you've already done on buyback and with the debt maturity next year, what are your capacity constraints about pursuing M&A? Is there anything in particular we should be thinking about as we try and assess what areas you could think about moving in to?

Eric R. Slusser - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Well, really as we have talked about before, a lot of what we're focused on would be things that would be most likely cash/debt-related acquisitions. So from that perspective, we don't see any near-term constraints. We can manage those and still manage our capital structure that we built into our long-term growth guidance.

Michael Cherny - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Guys, I thank you for dialing in today. We really appreciate you hanging with us this morning, and we obviously had a lot to go over. We're really pleased with what we're looking forward to doing, and I look forward to coming back and updating you next quarter on that.

