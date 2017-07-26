Cnova's (CNV) CEO Emmanuel Grenier on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cnova NV (NASDAQ:CNV)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Christopher Welton - Investor Relations

Emmanuel Grenier - CEO

Stephane Brunel - CFO

Analysts

Fabienne Caron - Kepler Cheuvreux

Rob Joyce - Goldman Sachs

Christopher Welton

Thank you, operator. Good day to everyone. We are holding this call today to go over Cnova's recently announced volume-centric strategic realignment plan as well as first half 2017 results. In addition to myself, we have our CEO, Emmanuel Grenier; and our CFO, Stephane Brunel on the call. The con call slides are up on the website. This call is also being audio Webcast and a replay will be available on our website about an hour after the call is done. Please take a moment to read the forward-looking disclaimer on Slide 2.

And without further ado, I will turn this call over to our CEO, Emmanuel Grenier. Emmanuel?

Emmanuel Grenier

Thank you, Chris and good day to everybody. As many of you are aware, we announced a set of major new strategic initiatives that we'll begin putting in place during the second quarter of this year. The objective of this plan is very simple: to build on our excellent profit growth performance to take Cdiscount to the next level in terms of GMV and net sales growth. We continued this by concentrating our thoughts on 4 areas: first, multiply by further products selection of our inventory from 100,000 to 400,000 SKUs. Second, constantly reduce delivery times so that we provide same-day delivery for all SKUs -- all SKUs as a first step in Paris and we even be able to offer immediate delivery in Casino stores. Third, continue to build on our technological expertise with a priority being our mobile sites and hubs. And finally fourth, accelerate and introduce new marketplace revenue streams. For example, our full demand by Cdiscount, which allows marketplace handle to offer same-day delivery, is going faster than ever.

Now let's take a look at each one of these in more detail. For Slide 5, first off, Cdiscount is very good at traffic growth. Cdiscount has 16 million unique monthly visitors and here we are up by seeing the market. We generated 85% of our traffic ourselves, thanks to our SEO expertise. We expect our traffic growth to continue to be up from well for the rest of the year.

Next Slide 6. One of the things that became clear to us is that our conversion rate was being impacted by the limited size of our product selection. So to fix this, we are multiplying by 4 our inventory size from 100,000 to 400,000 SKUs. We have always been and remain the market leader in the high-tech and home product categories. We are now duplicating this success in other product categories as well. Organic, tech supplies, beauty, DIY, toys, baby products. These are repeat transaction products.

Next Slide 7. Before going to the next slide now, it is surely evident that we are going to need a lot more space to start expanding inventory. So we are nearly doubling the total floor space of all our distribution centers, what we call our DCs. For light products, items weighing less than 40 kg, we are adding more than 100,000 square meters including the new 40,000 square meter DC Orléans, one on the hub sales of Paris, a new very large DC south of Paris and a smaller DC at Bordeaux. For heavy products that weigh more than 40 kg such as ovens, dishwashers, washing machine and furniture sending those Saint-Mard DC north of Paris, as well as our DC near Lyon. This is on tracked to be placed by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Slide 8. After this year, we think about deliveries. We are also moving to consolidate our lead in same-day delivery. We are already number one in terms of same-day delivery for 4,000 large brown and white goods. We are extending this delivery service to 130,000 light SKUs, thanks not only to our DC expansion, but also to the new high-speed rail link between Bordeaux and Paris, which only takes 2 hours now. As such, by October, Cdiscount will be the only commercial front to offer same-day delivery in Paris on all products.

Slide 9 now. Here we look at the recent arrangement that we put in place together with Casino. Basically, Cdiscount is now managing not only old home furnishing and appliance inventory, but also that of Géant supercenters and Casino supermarkets in France. This is important for 2 reasons: first, we can deliver not quickly to our customers. We are moving from same day to immediate delivery for our best-selling SKUs. Second, we recently announced 340 brick-and-mortar locations where our customers can actually touch and feel our products.

Slide 10. We are also continuing to build on our mobile technological know-how. One, we have revamped our app interface using cutting edge native technology and we are finalizing the makeover of our mobile sites. This positively impacts both the conversion rate and what you see is our future development costs. Two, we are developing progressive publishing web app technology that ultimately can create a Cdiscount icon on Android-based devices. Three, we look for a more personalized customer experience, product and promotion will be proposed according to customer sites and behavior.

Slide 11. In addition to our market-based commission of our revenue stream, we are actively pursuing all the sources of revenues such as fulfillment, which is going very fast. We are introducing new services, such as marketing and FX strategies. We are targeting that these initiatives increase marketplace-based revenue by 10% to 15%.

Next slide. So before I turn the rest of the presentation to Chris and Stéphane, we will take you through our first half numbers. I wanted to spend some time during our customer-centric approach we are also taking. As you know, we have a customer loyalty program called Cdiscount à volonté, what we call CDAV, which is a French play on words making reference to all you can eat buffets. So CDAV is all you can use in discount and CDAV customers benefit from 2 main advantages: one, they get next-day delivery for free. You already know that. Two, and this is new, they get their free next-day delivery as long as the order is at least EUR 10. This used be EUR 25. Our CDAV program is at the center of our customer-service focus and we might be doing something right. The number of CDAV subscribers continues to double quarter-after-quarter and repeat repurchase of buying on average 4 times more often than regular customers.

Slide 14. We have significantly increased our social media profile. It includes 1.5 million Facebook fans and 230,000 Twitter followers. But more important, we have a very strong commitment level with the high level of likes, shares and comments. We are already a top player in the market and targeting to be number 1. But social media has also allowed us to further improve our customer relationship management. Facebook has awarded us its "very responsive" badge.

Last topic, Slide 15. Cdiscount is well known for being the market price leader. Now we are also building our reputation as a specialty supplier of our 17 product categories in 4 ways: one, thanks to our SKU expansion program, customers will now find a [waiver] in selection of product, we spoke about that. Two, the online presentation has been improved. Customers will find more complete and detailed product descriptions, especially on technical goods. They will also find better and more appealing product presentation for items such as deco, furniture and fashion. Three, customers will get comprehensive buyer guides to help them to select what they purchase. And four, Cdiscount will even come to the customers' residence and assemble couches, beds, TVs and furniture.

And now, I will let Chris go over our first half KPIs and then Stéphane will take us through the financial Performance. Chris?

Christopher Welton

Thank you, Emmanuel. So on this Slide we claim that we provided you with the summary of the following KPIs: traffic, active customers, orders, GMV and our marketplace. So let's turn quickly to the next 2 slides, which will allow us to drill down a little bit more into each of these.

On this slide, we can see that profit is our strongest sustainable metric. We see here that traffic grew 11.5% during the first half. In fact, we have the highest progression since January in terms of desktop UMV, and mobile share of traffic is up sharply to 60%, 6-0 percent, thanks in part to our mobile site revamp. We expect our order rate to exceed traffic growth rate, thanks to the strategic initiatives that Emmanuel has just described. And last point on this Slide, active customers increased by 10%. And more importantly, as Emmanuel already said, our CDAV customer loyalty program doubled yet again.

And on the next slide, let's go over GMV and the marketplace of it. So year-on-year progression for GMV was 10.5%. And we are quite pleased just to announce that the first day of summer sales, our GMV increased by 57%, that's 5-7 percent of 1-day record proceed discount. In July, it started out quite well as well. We are at plus-19, 1-9 percent as of the end of the 23rd of July. Global share of GMV for the half was at 37%. A key growth driver of GMV is of course our marketplace. Our first half marketplace activity now accounts for 1/3 of total GMV. This is explained by the renewed increase in a number of marketplace sellers and the associated increase in product offerings, which is now at EUR 23 million. We are also seeing a ramp-up of our marketplace performance service, which we expect to increase even further in the coming quarters.

So now let's turn over to Stephane, who will go over the financial results.

Stephane Brunel

Thank you, Chris. Slide 20 provides us a good summary of the first half performance. The top line is mixed. A difficult first quarter and a better second half of second quarter. But as we move further down the P&L, we see the impact of the costs associated with the implementation of our strategic plan. I would like to point out that we have a few factories that are polluting the comparison between reported and like-for-like. 2016 was a leap year with an extra day of sales. 2016 numbers also reflect activity from more specialty websites that we have since sold or closed down. And last year, also was impacted as well by the shift in France from analog to digital TV, which positively impacted the sales of TVs. There is also the fact that the French summer sales started a bit later this year, and that impacts the comparison by a couple of 100 basis points.

Now as we take a closer look at net sales, these were up 8% on a like-for-like basis. This is a combination of a fairly strong second quarter, plus-9%, that's more than offset a weak first quarter, plus 4%. According to GFK, significant gains, significant market share and significant goods made, and even more in June. The gross margin is slightly down, the rather significant weight of the extra costs associated with those strategic plan is somewhat offset by the better performance coming from increased marketplace. Nonetheless, we are seeing an improvement trend. After posting a decline in the first quarter, the gross margin improved in the second quarter and continues to do so in the third.

Turning to SG&A. The increase is explained by investments to further improve our customer service and to expand our total DC floor space. We have increased marketing expenses as well to raise the visibility of Cdiscount in France, keeping in mind that we generate more than 85% of our traffic ourselves.

Finally, we have visited the IT team as we tackle the data and do more site revamps. And of course, all of this is showing up at the EBIT level minus EUR 8 million on an adjusted basis in the first half OF 2016, to minus EUR 14 million in the first half of 2017. Our free cash flow during the first half is also a reflection of our new initiatives. Working cap swung to a negative, EUR 157 million due to our inventory expansion program from impact of EUR 76 million, as well as the purchase buy and [indiscernible] Cdiscount of Géant home furnishing and household appliance inventory for EUR 78 million.

And now, I will turn the floor back over to Emmanuel.

Emmanuel Grenier

Thank you, Stéphane. In closing, we are working full-speed ahead on another project that we believe will lead to a higher sustainable GMV and net sales growth rate. These are SKU expansions multiplied by 4 from 100,000 to 400,000 SKUs. The average delivery times providing same-day delivery for all SKUs from Paris to offer immediate delivery in consumer stores. So continuing to build on our mobile technological expertise with priority being on mobile sites and hubs. And finally, ramp up-- ramp the roll out of our fulfillment by Cdiscount market base value, this is going very fast, and introduce new market-based revenue streams. So that concludes our slide presentation. We are now ready to tackle the Q&A. Operator, may we have the first question, please?

Fabienne Caron

Emmanuel, Chris and Stéphane, I've got three questions. The first one is regarding the fact that you start the first half of the year with EUR 17 million EBIT loss and you say you started this new plan that you will explain in Q2. Do you think it's fair to assume that your EBIT loss will double for the year? Or do you expect gross margin improvement that started in Q2 to offset a bit of this trend? This would be my first question. The second question, you explained that you were not happy with the conversion rate on your side despite the high traffic, this is why you're moving to this plan. Can you tell us what is your conversion rate and what you believe it should be? Or what would you be happy with? And my last question will be with the deals that you've made with Géant Casino? It looks to me as if it will work like a kind of shop-in-shop for Géant Casino. I just want to understand what will be the financial link? i.e., the sales of the household products being done at Geant, will it be booked at Cdiscount? And if yes, how much are you paying Géant for the fact that you are using their space in stores?

Stephane Brunel

So thank you, Fabian. I will take the first one and the third one, I will let Emmanuel answer to your second question. Coming to your first question, which is basically about 2017 EBIT outlook. What we can say is that as we tell you, we see early signs of the very positive impact of the strategic plan Emmanuel has exposed with strong market share gains in May and even better in June. Strong summer sales and good, positive commercial momentum in July. As such, of course, we are experiencing in the first half, the initial costs of this plan and we tend to think that in the future, we will bring the fruit of this plan. To be more specific with respect to your question, in the second half, we target to be close to 2016 second half EBIT, which was nil, 0 if you want. And therefore you have an idea of about where we think we would be in terms of your EBIT. So minus 17 in the first half and close to last year second half EBIT, which was 0 in the second half.

Emmanuel Grenier

Now the second question and the conversion rate. We are happy with the conversion rate. We as of today, we are so far because we know that it is one of the best all over the world. But if you want to maintain and consolidate our top position on the French market, we need to improve that. So this is why and therefore, [crucial] with our key price, [strategy] price. And you know that -- everybody knows that they have the best prices in the market. So this the -- second one is assortment and selection of SKUs, we are too short on that and this is why we made the decision to multiply by 4 our SKU selection. It's not around this how fast customers can be delivered, so we've launched the CDAV 2 years ago, the next-day delivery, now we are same-day delivery and we'll be the only player in France to deliver same-day all SKUs and we are -- and we will propose immediate way within our stores in some months. And finally, customers expansions about mobile now. 60% -- more than 60% of our traffic is on the mobile. It's going to be 70% next year. So we are investing in technology on mobile, this is our first priority. And all assortment, delivery and mobile will increase the conversion rates.

Fabienne Caron

Would you be ready to share with us your conversion rate? Or not?

Emmanuel Grenier

I told you that's great even though it went good, but it is difficult for me to share this number.

Stephane Brunel

And then the third question, Fabian, which is about the Géant supercenter linkage channel agreement. So I won't come back to the strategic aspect and interest for us including what you have talked about in terms of shop-in-shop. But I will directly answer to your question with respect to financial terms. So basically, from a Cdiscount perspective, we'll therefore manage the product offering. We'll manage the supply of the inventory. And as you know, we have acquired existing Géant supercenters and the supermarket as well inventory. As such, we have booked the sales in stores in our own net sales numbers for sure. And we'll earn of home, Géant and Casino supermarket a small fee, which makes us convinced that we'll have the adequate return on capital employed.

Fabienne Caron

Is the fees at Géant and Casino are paying you based on square meters? Is it based on sales? How is it based?

Stephane Brunel

It's based on sales. Everything is described on our semiannual report and it's going to be 1.33% fee on sales.

Fabienne Caron

Okay, so each time someone buy your product on the Cdiscount area, 1.33% will have to be paid by Géant to your sales team.

Stephane Brunel

Yes. And to be extremely precise, Fabian, as you want to be, the 1.33% is on the purchase price of the goods sold, not on the selling price.

Rob Joyce

Just one from me really following up on Fabienne's point. I'm not quite so clear on how the inventory works. So do you own the inventory in the concession in the Géant stores? In the superstores?

Stephane Brunel

Yes, we own this inventory. So the transaction did happen in the very last days of June. And all June balance sheet includes this inventory.

Rob Joyce

Okay. And yet, you still receive a fee based on the items sold? That bit I don't quite understand.

Stephane Brunel

I mean, from a Cnova perspective, it's quite logical. We invested close to EUR 18 million purchasing this inventory that we are going to manage fully with all owner resources. So from a Cnova perspective, it's fully understandable that given the amount of capital employed, we expect to have a return on that and the mechanism of the return I explained to Fabian a few minutes ago. And it makes a thing that while it will be reasonable and some return from the Cnova perspective given the amount of capital employed in this transaction from our side.

Rob Joyce

Okay. So you'll basically be selling at the same price you bought it and then receive that small fee on top? Is that correct?

Stephane Brunel

No. I mean to be crystal clear, Géant hypermarkets are going to sell these products to customers at a normal level of prices with normal level of margins. What I just say is that we are going to book the full sales in our P&L. We're going to recognize and to give back to Géant the selling price margins, if I may. So the difference between the selling price and the purchase price minus 1.33% commission that is a remuneration for the fact that we manage the inventory, we manage the product offering, we work on the pricing, we develop joint promotions, we manage the supply and so on and so forth.

Rob Joyce

Okay. I'm still not quite clear, but maybe we can take it off-line.

Stephane Brunel

Yes, you are welcome to walk you through off-line in greater details if you want.

Christopher Welton

So thank you very much for joining us on this call. You can reach Stéphane and myself afterwards. There'll be a transcript of this call tomorrow. The replay will be available in about an hour. And again, if you have any questions, please let us know. Our semiannual report will be up, if it's not already up on the website, it will be up very shortly and you can get more information from there as well. And that's all we have. Thank you very much.

