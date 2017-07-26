McDonald's: I Should Have Bought It

My caution moving forward would be the amount of debt and interest expense the company currently has on deck. Further moves in increasing spending would be a red flag for me unless operating income increases at a higher rate.

When it comes to McDonald's (MCD) I was dead wrong; and I'm man enough to admit it. The company has maneuvered a corporate turnaround that I simply did not believe could happen. I didn't fully understand how immense the impact of franchising would be on the company's income statement in regards to lowering expenses. The move has removed a lot of costs from the equation; driving earnings higher.

McDonald's second quarter crushed it. It's that plain and simple. Revenues fell 3% to $6.049 billion; largely due to the refranchising of its company owned store locations. However, the profits on those revenues were stellar. Net income of $1.395 billion is a 28% increase from $1.092 billion in Q2'16. Diluted earnings on that income increased 38% to $1.70. Sales were strong in the US, as well as high growth segments such as China. Damn, I should have bought this stock.

New Food

Global comparable sales increased 6.6% as shakeups in the menu have increased store traffic. McDonald's has revamped its menu to include promotional moves such as $1 soft drinks, as well as its line of crafted sandwiches that cost between $5 to $7. The company is also pressing into digital ordering, continued store renovation, and the continuation of these crafted recipes. They're offering loaded bacon and cheese fries in four US state currently as a test run; and garlic fries in California.

More high quality burgers and chicken sandwiches are giving McDonald's new firepower against rising foes at a time when it can hurt them the most. Chipotle (CMG) has had quite a headache in recent weeks as another round of food health concerns have pummeled the stock. Rivals have pressed on McDonald's for years, and I think their new attitude toward "better" items on the menu could give them an edge they haven't had in a while. The timing could not be better with Chipotle's fallout. It is a prime time to steal customers who might be (justifiably) afraid of Chipotle's health reputation.

Revamped Stores

McDonald's has made big moves in making its stores a more appealing experience. In recent years they've pushed less of a cafeteria look, and attempted to bring people in with Wi-Fi and a Starbucks (NYSE:SBX) like café experience. Now, they're taking it a step further with a new store design. Whether it will be a hit remains to be seen, but it sounds like it will be quite a different experience. Things like digital ordering kiosks, and an online app should also appeal to the more tech crazed crowd of younger people. God forbid we have to talk to anybody anymore right?

Long term questions still plague me

All of this is obviously great. McDonald's has managed to revamp itself from becoming a fading trend in the fast food world. That said I still have some questions about long term potential. Yes, I'd be doing a disservice if I didn't complain about McDonald's in some fashion.

The same reason for McDonald's improving margins and net income today; could also be a limit on future potential. McDonald's rapid franchising of its company owned stores has helped drive down expenses. By the time the company is done with it franchise plan, 93% of its stores will be franchised. By the end of 2018 targets are at 95% franchise, 5% company owned. While this is driving down overall revenues, it is reducing costs at a higher degree for the time being. The value being returned to shareholders is higher because McDonald's is bringing in royalty and rental income, while avoiding capital expenses. It also makes cash flow more predictable. I just hope that this balancing act doesn't block McDonald's from lost potential if sales grow exponentially higher than the mitigated associated costs. A lot of effort and debt has been put into fixing the menu, and revamping stores.

I am also worried about the company's debt levels that have been created in this turnaround. In March, the long term debt level was at almost $27 billion. A lot of this came from stock buybacks, which in turn have driven up earnings per share and investor sentiment on the stock price. It doesn't seem to bother anyone that in turn the total equity of the company has virtually disappeared. The current portion of long term debt in that quarter was $222.9 million. Folks, that's a lot of debt. Between 2015 and 2016, interest expenses increased by more than 38% to $884 million. That's all fine and good now, assuming that quarterly results continue on this current track. But that's an awfully big assumption.

Conclusion

I truly was wrong in my assumption that McDonald's wouldn't be able to fix its profitability and declining sales. This refranchising strategy is working with flying colors in terms of making their income more reliable. There are two ways to look at it. McDonald's has limited its ability to profit from a quarter of huge sales, but it has also hedged against volatility. Franchise rental income means that McDonald's will have income every quarter regardless of if food sales suffer a poor quarter or two. In essence, total potential returns have been forgone in favor of consistency. My only real concern now is that the company manages that debt level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.