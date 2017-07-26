National Commerce's (NCOM) CEO Richard Murray on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM)

Q2 201 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Will Matthews - Vice Chairman and CFO

Richard Murray - President and CEO

Davis Godson -

John Bragg - EVP, Bank Operations

Analysts

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Tyler Stafford - Stephens Inc

William Wallace - Raymond James

Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners

Will Matthews

Thank you, Bruce, and good morning, everybody and welcome to our National Commerce's second quarter 2017 earrings call. I'm joined by John Holcomb, Richard Murray, John Bragg and [Davis Godson]. We'll follow the typical format; make some prepared remarks then open up for questions. Then let everyone get back to work.

The call is being recorded and a webcast replay will be available on our website under the Investor Relations tab on our website is nationalbankofcommerce.com. Before I turn the call over to Richard Murray, our CEO, I'll read few customary disclosures. During today's call we may make statements relating to our future operating plans, expectations and performance that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

Any such forward-looking statements only reflect management expectations based upon currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the risks described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed and/or implied by such forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this call. During today's call, we'll discuss financial measures derived from our financial statements that are not determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles including tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the non-GAAP measures presented by National Commerce Corporation may not be comparable to those used by other companies. A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented in our earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Richard Murray.

Richard Murray

Thank you, Will. And good morning, everyone. As you can this is a slight change to the format of our call. While John is here and will participate in the Q&A, he wants me to earn my keep, so I'll make some introductory remarks. Then I'll talk a little more in detail about the balance sheet movement as well as some asset quality numbers, then turn it over to Will to cover more detail around the financial results.

We are pleased with the second quarter performance, as well as the results of the first six months. We earned $6.4 million for the quarter which is a record for us. Earnings per share were $0.48 per diluted share, up $0.09 over Q2 of last year and up $0.03 over Q1 of this year. Return on assets came in at 1.06%, return on equity at 7.86% for the quarter, and return on tangible equity was 11.49%. Asset quality metrics continue to improve. Though John always reminds us our job is never done there. We also had a nice quarter in our factory and company, as well as improved profitability in the mortgage operation and Will, will go into more detail on both of those in his comments.

As you know, we completed our secondary offering in June raising approximately $38.5 million net in additional common equity. While there was no specific identified use on the table, we do feel like our continued organic growth coupled with what we feel like will be some attractive partner opportunity down the road and in open market, made this an appropriate time for us to have an incremental add to our capital base.

The Patriot Bank acquisition is moving on as anticipated with all the approvals in hand except their share owner vote which is scheduled for mid August. The integration and preparations for conversion are well underway with David Key and his team leading a solid and motivated group of employees. The closing is scheduled for August 31st and we are sure excited about the opportunity in Tampa with David and his team.

So, overall we are pleased with the continued progress made during the quarter. But as always the case we got a lot work to do and also a lot of opportunity in front of us. So now I'll transition to give a little more detail in the balance sheet changes as well as asset quality metrics. We had a good growth quarter, quarter-over-quarter and loans and at the same time had an overall reduction in the deposit book reflecting some of the seasonal increases we had in Q4 of last year and Q1 of this year, as well as some runoff of higher cost accounts.

For the quarter, overall loans were up $64 million from Q1 which is about 14% annualized growth rate. Corporate Billing outstandings were up $15 million for the quarter. So the core bank loan growth was $49 million, which is about 11.5% growth rate. By geography, the loan growth was two thirds is Alabama, primarily Birmingham and Huntsville with the balance spread pretty evenly across the remaining Florida and Georgia markets.

By loan type, traditional C&I were up $22 million. Our one-to-four family book which, 5/1 ARMs and home equity lines was at $19 million and our traditional CRE was up $16 million. As I noted earlier, we did see about $75 million decrease in deposits in the quarter at roughly $300 million in growth in the previous two quarters. Some of that seasonal, we expected some contraction. We also proactively let some higher cost deposit accounts go as well as let some municipal CDs go due to additive renewal rates required. And altogether, those large movements totaled about $150 million.

Geographically, the bulk of the deposit contraction was in Alabama and was in the CDs and the money market. Our deposit strategy has not changed. We continue to focus on core deposits, opening up new accounts with new relationships and expanding existing ones. And we are also balancing our large deposit opportunities with the cost of those and our existing liquidity. And like most banks, we've not raised our rack rate in quite some time but we are getting nudged by some of our larger depositors and we deal with those on a one on one basis.

Moving to some asset quality comments. We did have a small decrease in the nonperforming portfolio just under $1.4 million. This is mainly due to the final disposition of our largest NBA which is $1.8 million piece of ORE from the inherited portfolio. So the total nonperforming portfolio is decreased now down to $4 million.

With net charge-offs to $313,000 for the quarter, Corporate Billings charge-offs were $305,000. So the core bank had net charge-off of just $8,000. The total criticized loan list decreased about $5 million in the quarter. The primary factors there were the expected upgrades from the private bank of Atlanta portfolio, as well as sales at ORE I just mentioned.

In past dues excluding non-accruals were 9 basis points which is no real change from 3/31/17 level.

So now I'll pass this along to Will to cover in more detail the financial results.

Will Matthews

Thanks Richard. I'll talk about the margin in little more detail. The factory business, mortgage repay and then little more on noninterest expenses and then will take some questions.

As Richard said, it was a good quarter. We had a record net interest income of $23.95 million, up from $22.43 million in the first quarter. Margin in percentage term was 4.34% which is up 16 basis points from the first quarter and 11 basis points over last year's second quarter. The margin excluding accretion income was 4.10% which was a 12 basis points improvement sequentially with the first quarter excluding accretion income. And our average cash and Fed fund sold position was pretty consistent with the first quarter.

Looking at our yield and our costs in comparison with the first quarter, loan yields were up 9 basis points or up 6 basis points if you exclude accretion from both quarters. Our taxable securities were up 35 basis points quarter-over-quarter and that reflects some falling rates securities in that portfolio. Our interest earnings assets were up 15 basis points and then our total deposit cost as Richard noted were flat at 40 basis points and have been flat at that level four five quarters. With our cost of interest-bearing deposits went up 1 basis point. And interest-bearing liabilities were flat with this first quarter at 68 basis points.

As Richard mentioned, we are seeing slightly more deposit pressure with the latest rate hike, although this really isolated to one off type negotiations and as he said we have lot of -- few larger relationships to walk based upon our decision not to match rate, and we had about $75 million in money market and interest-bearing transaction accounts reduced in the quarter or walk in the quarter and about $26 million in CDs that went to competitor with the higher rate during the quarter.

Core Billing, our factoring division had another good quarter and volume hard than we anticipated with $251 million in purchase volume, meaning we really replaced pretty much of the volume that we lost on the large former customer that was in our first quarter numbers. The increase was primarily in the energy and over the road transportation business. For the quarter, second quarter of 2017 was Core Billing's best quarter ever for net interest income contribution. And on a pretax profit contribution was down slightly from the first quarter due to higher credit cost primarily associated with two charge-offs.

The discount rate moved up a little bit from Q1 but still below our historical levels. Couple of factors impacting that. We have brought on some larger, higher quality transportation companies at ABL type pricing which is typically Prime plus 4 or Prime plus 5 as opposed to the higher discount rates. And then of course we do report our revenue collection not purchases time so the timing of collection versus purchase can sometimes impact the yield.

On the mortgage businesses, Richard mentioned we had improved profitability from Q1 on similar volume and pretty similar purchase in refi mix. We are not but we want to be yet on a profitability standpoint but are much improved. And we do have some optimism about our future potential in this business. Dan Smith and Steve Fleming are doing a great job in merging the legacy NVC mortgage and private plus mortgage operation while preparing for a system conversion and attracting new originator team.

For the quarter, the mortgage business pretax profit contribution was about $150,000 or approximately 11 to 12 basis points of our $133 million in origination volume. We are still recruiting teams. And as you know that results in expenses free sitting revenue as producers leave existing pipeline and need to -- we need to guarantee them income for a period of time to get them to commit to moving. But we are optimistic about where this business is heading long term.

Repay saw a decline in volume from Q1 but I'll remind you that Q1 has a seasonal pickup due to tax anticipation loans to drive car transaction volume at the underlying merchants. But in comparison with the second quarter of last year the merchant sponsorship revenue was up about 22.5%.

Our loan loss provision was up $1 million from the first quarter to $1.156 million. As Richard noted $306,000 of that was the factoring division matching their charge-offs and the bank which only had $8,000 charge-offs provision to $850,000 in the second quarter. And that provision was related to growth. One note and looking at our Q2 growth, as Richard mentioned it was $64 million, $15 million of which was Corporate Billing. But looking at non acquired loans grew $99 million but that includes $18 million in loans that were originally acquired but had been renewed by us and where the discount are fair value market accreted to zero. So those loans does have to be included in our loan loss reserve adequacy calculation.

Turning to noninterest expense, a better quarter, noninterest expenses, they declined about $700,000 from Q1. Biggest areas were in salary and benefits, ORE expense and advertising marketing. Salary and benefits stand about $400,000, ORE about $220,000 and advertising and marketing about $140,000. That lower expense level combined with our revenue growth led to an improvement in efficiency ratio to 61% or just below 60% if you exclude the merger related expenses. In Q2, the merger related expenses were similar to the Q1 levels with an after tax impact of around $257,000 after you factor in the deductible and non-deductible items.

Reminder, as Richard noted, the equity offering was in June but those shares really outstanding for part of the quarter. So we'll have the full impact of those 1,104,000 outstanding in the diluted share count in the third quarter. And then at the Patriot shareholder meeting goes as planned and expected that will close August 31st and so they will be in the quarter for one month of the third quarter.

Our capital ratio is with the equity offering and the quarter's earnings improved nicely. The leveraged ratio up 183 basis points to 1069. Total risk based ratio up 211 basis points to little over 15%. The tangible equity and tangible assets up 210 basis points to 1121. And our tangible book value per share grew by just under $2 to $18.45 at the end of the quarter.

So solid quarter. We look forward to the Patriot closing later this quarter and we hope to finish the rest of the year with the strong year. We will now, Bruce, we'll now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

And our first question comes from Catherine Mealor from KBW. Your line is now open.

Catherine Mealor

Thanks, good morning, great quarter. I want to first start on the margin. And, Will, can you provide for us what percentage of spread income came from CBI?

Will Matthews

I did not -- let me tell one second -- I'll tell you the margin if you excluded CBI in the quarter would have been 383 on the bank only, up from 366 in the first quarter. And if you bear only one second I'll give you Core Billing's net interest income. For the second quarter, their net interest contribution was $3.291 million. So I have done the math and what percent that is but it is slight reduction I would think from Q1.

Catherine Mealor

If I look at that I back out the accretable yield and then back that out of the margin, it looks like you are core loan yield was fairly stable linked quarter. That's quite math but can you kind of give any commentary on that as you are seeing improving pricing on your core ex CBI kind of executable yield loan yield. And your outlook for that as rate continues to move higher.

Will Matthews

Yes. Let me Richard answer the question about what we are seeing market wise but in terms of the loan yields, and I didn't do the math on backing out Core Billing loan yields, but loan yields were up non basis points were 6 if you exclude accretion quarter versus quarter. And with Core Billing, net interest income contribution being down slightly from Q1, I'd -- I haven't done the math but I would have thought loan yields excluding Core Billing was still up a bit from Q1. But let me do the math while Richard is talking.

Richard Murray

Yes, Catherine, I'll answer your second question. Two ways, one, we are not seeing really different loan pricing certainly not from the quarter ago. It's slightly better than it was a year ago just because rates are little better than they were a year ago but the five year pricing, the floating pricing is pretty much unchanged quarter-over-quarter in terms of what we are seeing in the marketplace. That's number one. Number two, by product type though it is a little bit different and I think we've touched on this before, I think CRE construction and development in particular, pricing is firmed up noticeably in the last six to nine months in that arena and you are seeing people are able to get better pricing there. But at the same time on owner occupied C&I and some of the more sought after loan types, the competitive pressures are pretty fierce and so it's not quite as firm in that regard.

Catherine Mealor

Got it, okay. What cost of fund are you using now for CBI that could be probably different in line of --

Will Matthews

Fed funds plus 25, Fed funds target plus 25.

Catherine Mealor

Got it. It [indiscernible]

Will Matthews

Yes, I didn't the math that quick but the margin increase back only from Q1 to Q2 was about 14 basis points excluding fees and accretion. So just the loan yields up, fees and including fees and accretion was up about 17 basis points and with our funding cost being pretty flat, I'd think that the bank only loan yields were little bit higher Q2 versus Q1 but I am sorry I don't have the math in front of me.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. That again makes more sense to me. So that's what I thought, I want to make sure kind of calculating right. All right. And then on the cost side, I mean only basis point increase in cost of fund is really good. And I know you are managing that and you are letting some higher costs deposit walk which you could do because you had excess liquidity kind of coming out of last quarter. But how do you see your cost of fund moving so as it move to the back of the year. And what do you think is the reasonable kind of quarterly increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposit assuming we in a period when we don't have any more rate increases.

Will Matthews

Yes. So that's a great question. One that I think we are all as an industry trying to think through. It does feel like there is more -- little more interest in the rates people earning on deposits and looking at conference call earnings release notes from other banks sounds like that's somewhat consistent thing. But most time seemed to be discussing more one off type rate negotiations like we've had. But I think given that it's likely to see some move up but I don't think there is a -- absent any more further rate hikes. I don't think there is a need for us to move up posted rate but that there may some additional pressures from some larger customers where we say we will pass along. We've really been able to do better than our data modeling and our interest rate risk simulation thus far. But obviously you can't do that forever. I don't know, Richard do you have any different --

Richard Murray

No. I don't think.

Will Matthews

It's hard to really look at --

Richard Murray

Yes. It's hard to answer but absent in rate hike. I agree with Will, I am not sure we'll see significantly different landscape right now.

Catherine Mealor

Great. And then maybe just one more on the outlook for the mortgage. It feels like you have been -- that you have been cautious on your outlook for mortgage this year as you kind of integrate the two teams and think about what the private bank mortgage platform looks like with income. Can you talk a little bit about your outlook for that? What you are seeing in terms of down sale margins? And in particular, I think the efficiency opportunity you have on the mortgage side that could help that on bottom line contribution over the rest of the year. Thanks.

Will Matthews

Yes, Catherine, I'll give you some general comments. I'll ask John Bragg who works with Dan Smith and Steve on the mortgage division to give a little more detail. But strategically, what we've been doing there is a merging two companies; they are pretty different in their operation platform. You remember that Atlanta Bank had a pretty heavy end system direct to consumer model which works better in a refi falling rate market. And then we've also though been as part of our shift to that business to our more traditional model have been spending and investing hopefully and attracting some teams in different market. We had a team from -- a mortgage team in Savana for example joins this and folks in Atlanta joined this. And those folks as productive mortgage originators or leaving pipeline behind so you have to make them some guarantee of income in the first few months. And it takes a bit to get some loans to closing where we can record some revenues. So that's been a little bit impact but and then in direct-to-consumer business of course there is a big component of advertising expense that was heavier in the first quarter and we curtail that in the second quarter. John, you can make some additional comments on mortgage and margin and things like that and just --

John Bragg

I think first to the operational efficiency. We did bring in a new operations manager in Georgia, Christine Comley who has done a tremendous job for us as well as the operational teams we have in Alabama and Florida. And feel like we have pretty substantial room to grow volume without adding any kind of fixed overhead in the way of processing and closing shipping type support. So and we've layered in some of these newer team, we should be able to do that a kind of lower cost. We've also seeing a higher percentage gain on sale particularly in our Alabama market and Florida. I know the month of June was the highest that I can recall. So we feel like that gain on sale kind of spread is going to be increasingly attractive for us. So pipelines are stronger. There is a little bit of slowdown but not whole lot from same May and June. We've hired a couple of new people in the Atlanta market who have some substantial past historical volume. So we are excited about that. As Will said, we burned off some of the guarantee which-- with some of the earlier talent that we brought in. And we'll be balancing that the rest of the quarter. We do want to bring in more production because we have the ability to do it with the existing platform we have. And people so we will do that judiciously but we are optimistic for the second half of the year.

Operator

And our next question comes from Tyler Stafford from Stephens. Your line is now open.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, good morning, guys. I apologize if I missed this earlier but did you say when you are expecting to close the Patriot acquisition?

Will Matthews

Yes. There sure a mini schedule for August 16 and so assuming that they approve it which we expect they will, close will be August 31st.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, got it. And then maybe just digging in a number just follow up on Catherine's earlier question. So if rates don't increase from here over the next couple of quarters. I am assuming a steady stay out of CBI, what it sounds like muted pressure on or more manageable I guess pressure on the deposit side. What would be your rough core margin expectations with the more recent June hike and then Patriot coming on in the third quarter?

Will Matthews

Yes. That's hard question to answer, Tyler. I don't know I can give you great answer. I think generally excluding Patriot, the deposit costs are likely to see some tick up and nothing dramatic. But they are not going to down, I wouldn't think. Loan yields, we have nice improvement from Q1 to Q2 ex accretion and I don't know -- so absent any more rate hikes, there maybe some reprising that goes on there but that should be -- in general it should be pretty stable environment I would think. Factoring in Patriot for one month of the quarter, I hadn't done that math, we originally but think they will be close in the third -- end of the third quarter but things got approved and moved too faster so I don't have a good answer on what Patriot would do the margin but --

Richard Murray

They are relatively --

Will Matthews

Balance sheet

Tyler Stafford

Yes, that's fine Will. Do you have -- to know the dollar amount of loans that are now fully floating and reprise as of June?

Will Matthews

I'll look and tell you. I know that our loans that are floating or reprised within a year or around 56% or so of the portfolio. I don't have precise reprising by bucket in front of me, Tyler.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, that's fine. On the expense side, how much of the private cost savings did you guys realize in the second quarter I guess so far since you guys have closed it?

Will Matthews

We had -- their employees we had some that stayed through April but most of them are gone I guess by the end of April. So we had about third of the employees, two thirds of the employees' savings we are going to experience. We would have got in May and June. And those are the biggest cost saves and I guess convert-- I guess one month of the last billing. No, that has been all in first year.

Richard Murray

Yes. Conversion expenses and all that would have been Q1.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. So no big step down in expenses from here from remaining cost saves.

Will Matthews

No. But marginally to middle at best --

Tyler Stafford

Got it. And then just last one for me. That the pace of acquired non TCR runoff, I think $51 million or so this quarter. Is that rough range to think about in term of the cash flow of that book?

Will Matthews

Sometimes you get early repayments and how that's they -- that's why the accretion number sometimes hard to predict. As I mentioned in my comments about $80 million or so of loans went from acquired to the non-acquired just by virtue of them being auctioned by us sufficiently and their discount accreting to zero. So they moved out of the acquired to the non-acquired book. $80 million loans that -- the relationship was acquired but have moved from acquired to non-acquired during the quarter.

Operator

And our next question comes from William Wallace from Raymond James. Your line is now open

William Wallace

Thank you. Most of my questions have been answered but maybe couple just follows up questions on the margin front. So first off of the roughly 24 basis points of margin benefit related to purchase accounting accretion, how much of that was from accelerated accretion from loans paying off early?

Will Matthews

It would have been close to half of it Willi, I would -- and I don't have the number in front of me but relative to what -- I have my budget, it was probably 40% to 50% of that number. Now, we don't -- we generally experience once some loan pay off early, we don't sure then our planning budget and thinking have those in there. So my expectation may have been probably all right in general that regard but --

William Wallace

Right, okay. And then Richard in your prepared remarks you gave the dollar amount of deposit, the total amount that you guys would walk because they want a higher rate, what was that number again, I missed I apologize.

Richard Murray

Right. The number I quoted was $150 million. It was a combination of two things. Those are the large I guess seasonal movements that we expected to occur based on the significant growth we had in Q4 and Q1, plus the significant relationships we let walk because either the pricing, they asked us to pay on a money market or the renewal rate required to renew on a CD, in some municipal CDs was something we weren't willing to do. So it's really a combination of those two and it's kind of looking at the larger situations because there are certainly -- there is other seasonal and is more municipal related seasonal movement in there but smaller and there is also everyday you are experiencing some movement in the deposit book either for rate positive or negative.

William Wallace

Okay. And so ones that walked maybe the money market accounts that walked not so much the municipal deposit, they are walking to other banks that were promoting higher rates so these bigger banks, are they other community banks? Can you just give us a little bit of color what the competition is doing and is it -- is there any geographic or regional trend that you noted?

Will Matthews

I know the CD walking went to a larger regional bank. It might have come from family office.

Richard Murray

I think there are couple of banks and I would think at least one of them would be more community was willing to do it. So it was probably both are really the answer. It's probably both and they are really not with very few exception specials that are promoted, these are also one off negotiated situations that they are moving to.

William Wallace

Okay. So at 94% loans to deposit are you willing to let others go or you are going to have announced are being more competitive for those guys that come to you competing for a higher cost?

Will Matthews

I think we still got back and same we still got a very big focus on growing on core deposits. We've got big focus on our treasury management business we hired in, new person to lead that effort for us and we are optimistic about that business around the company. The larger depositors, we have to take those on a one off basis to-- the once that we walk into the second quarter I think were easier decisions. But we might have to start being more competitive on -- if the traditional continue pressure in light of rate race, traditional deposits nickels and dimes here and there then we will have to be more competitive on some of those larger situation.

Richard Murray

Yes. There is certainly a scenario. We are not able to continue to grow core deposits that are not significant deposit customers that were negotiating rates even negotiating rates that we are willing to pay. Then certainly that scenario is there but our core deposit growth has been pretty steady. We opened 6% more accounts in the second quarter than we did in the first. So we are having success there. And as Will said we added a new treasury management director that's going to be very helpful. We are upgrading our product offering and treasury management so we feel like our audience for treasury management is growing based on those two factors. So there is certainly a scenario where you would say we have to become more competitive or not let us as many walk, but that would include us not continuing to have good growth in our core deposits and not having the emphasis that we feel like we have on just normal everyday walking and tackling deposit growth.

William Wallace

Okay, great. And as of now you haven't had the raise, any raise on any products other than those that are coming to you negotiating higher rates.

Richard Murray

Correct.

William Wallace

Okay. And then just one, Will just the dollar -- you gave me the total dollar amount of the purchase accounting accretion in the quarter?

Will Matthews

It was around $1.2, Willi, I don't know if you can see -- I was just looking actually, Catherine asked the question earlier about our loan yields excluding Corporate Billing and the core bank only Q1 to Q2 excluding fees as well but certainly fees and accretion moved up 9 bps, Q1 to Q2. I don't have the dollar accretion number in my -- hang a second, right on $1.2 million but I don't have the precise number in front of me.

William Wallace

Okay. Well maybe you just shoot to me on the email if you can find it.

Will Matthews

If you have another question, I will have in two seconds.

William Wallace

Yes. So the other question is just on the CBI business. You had three quarters in a row with mid to high teen growth sequentially. Maybe just a little bit of outlook on your growth expectations in that business line.

Will Matthews

Yes. If you recall our comments from Q1, you'll recognize we don't have a great crystal ball.

William Wallace

Yes. I thought you saw that, you runoff a big customer, that was my recollection.

Richard Murray

We did.

William Wallace

Let a big customer go.

Will Matthews

We did and the biggest increase in the business was one increasing activity in the energy business in howling for that, and the two, we've gone after and successfully acquired some larger higher quality trucking companies, transportation companies from banks with more ABL type pricing. So it's a little bit lower than the discount rates we've -- which are best but these are higher -- sort of higher quality companies and so we picked up some of that as well in the second quarter. Looking ahead, the energy transportation business can turn little dime that appears to be and as it is pretty nimble and so unlike Q2 accretion I was right it was $1.237 million, up from 960 a bit in the first quarter. So I was close but not precise. Willi, looking ahead I think that the energy component of that business which was about $60 million purchases in the second quarter that could - and that was up about $25 million or so from the first quarter. That could decline quickly if they stop that activity. So it's really hard to predict. I think it's -- my conservative instinct tells me that we are not going to see a lot of $250 million quarters in the next two to three quarters but I could be wrong like I was at the end of the first quarter.

Operator

And our next question comes from Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners. Your line is now open.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks. Good morning, guys. I want to follow up on Atlanta. When you look at the changes that you are seeing in Atlanta, the evolution of the mortgage business as well as the organic commercial growth you are already doing with the team before private bank. Where do you think you are in terms of the earned back just in terms of trajectory? Are you kind of in line with what you thought? Is that any different? Is it any faster? Just kind of want to get update on that more big picture than it was precise.

Will Matthews

Yes. Big picture I think we are probably a little bit ahead because we projected in the mortgage business to be -- this to be a transition year not to have a big contributor. And so for the quarter, you are probably right on top what we had projected for the year. And the banks done a little bit better than we had projected in terms of its income performance. I'd say earned back wise big picture we are ahead of the curve. We still got lot of work to do over there. And really hard to miss about the future but --

Richard Murray

Yes, in terms of balance sheet growth, it was a big contributor in the first quarter. And I did mention them being a big contributor in terms of loan growth in the second quarter because we had a fair number of payoffs in the second quarter in Atlanta like we had in Orlando. But in both of those markets we had the highest production -- almost the highest production the company. So we had very good production months from -- kind of having our legs under us. We had a good second quarter in Atlanta, we just also had a fair number of payoffs. So I'd agree, I'd say kind of where we thought we would be.

Christopher Marinac

Okay. That sounds good. Thanks for that added color. And then I guess more from a just sort of turning a business perspective, -- whether it's in Alabama, Georgia or Florida, how different would they behave now versus the beginning of the year? Is it any faster or any slower? Just curious if that you have seen a pick up or even just a change one way or the other this year?

Richard Murray

I don't know that -- probably not much of a change. I think if we look at our pipeline, our pipelines are pretty right on top of where they were a quarter ago. They were probably still growing at the beginning of the year in January but I think things have settled down in terms of people love of optimism. I think the economic activity is still chugging along even though people optimism about maybe some of the changes that might have occurred is not quite as high as it was I do think people love of optimism just in the core economy remains pretty good. Davis, do you have any --

Davis Godson

No. I think it has been pretty steady. And we've seen especially in some areas we got little bit into -- we had in some transportation, there seems to be some optimism there, some equipment opportunities, people are expanding in that area. We've seen some of that, trucking side. But overall construction side, there is still lot activity. We've been pretty disciplined in our approach. Our numbers there have been more flat. And we've been more focused on the relationships and getting the good pricing and those so from a number standpoint while we haven't grown as much but there seems to be activity out there in all of our markets.

Operator

And this time, I am showing no further questions.

Will Matthews

Okay. Well, great. We thank everyone for their interest in our company and attendance on the call. We look forward to talking you again soon. Thank you.

Richard Murray

Bye, bye.

