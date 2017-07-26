Nova Lifestyle: Boom Or Bust - Wait For Q2 Earnings

As per latest Quarter-earnings, the company had only $0.29M in cash - and so the risk of a follow-on offering is very real.

The company has announced a series of new ecommerce ventures this year - some of which are not clearly scoped.

The Company

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY), a U.S. company headquartered in California, is an innovative designer and modern lifestyle furniture company. Nova’s products are made in the U.S. and Asia, and marketed worldwide.

Change in Strategy

Recently, Nova has undergone a series of strategic changes, to transition the company from operating as a conventional furniture designer / manufacturer, to becoming a high-end, innovative furnishings e-tailer, with a strong diversified interest in ecommerce. As part of this strategy, the company announced in September 2016 the sale of its China-based manufacturing facilities for $8.5M. At the time, the company stated the intention to utilize the proceeds to continue to expand its marketing, distribution and e-commerce channels in North America, Asia, Europe and other new markets and for general working capital purposes. Jeffrey Wong, then Chief Executive Officer, stated:

This transaction will allow our Company to focus its entire attention on designing, developing, branding, marketing and distribution of furniture products and the fast-growing e-commerce market.

New Ventures

In keeping with this new strategic direction, the company also launched a series of business ventures - such as the specialised furniture designs for the medical market, as well as the website to help customers source and employ tradespeople to assemble purchased flat-pack items at their home. Neither business seems to have particularly taken off, and no real mention has been made of their progress since the initial press releases announcing their existence. On December 2nd, Nova announced a partnership with Future World. Tawny Lam, the newly appointed President and Interim CEO stated:

Our partnership with Future World Lifestyle demonstrates continued success in expanding our presence in the e-commerce marketplace. By partnering with a platform such as this, we gain access to over 3 million potential customers, allowing us to significantly leverage our exposure and marketing as we position the Company for continue revenue growth.

So far, this would seem a solid-enough execution of the new strategy.

Nova-Mart

On January 24th, Nova announced the launch of an e-commerce market site called "Nova Mart", an online transactional platform for merchants from all over the world to display and offer their products and services based on Blockchain technology. The communication states the intention for Nova to acquire the customer base of an established, highly profitable e-commerce website weilai178 which currently serves more than 2 million customers in Asia and elsewhere. Nova intends to incorporate its large user base into Nova Mart and to include its successful furniture product line as one of the product offerings on the Nova digital market site.

By owning and operating Nova Mart, Nova expects to enhance its e-commerce strategy by introducing the asset light Blockchain technology-based site to the Company’s established customer base. Nova Mart expects to offer a large variety of products to its members, including business services, direct marketing, and executive and business training.



Tawny Lam, President and Interim CEO added:

Today's announcement marks an additional growth initiative by Nova to tap into this fast-growing industry incorporating Blockchain technology. Beginning this month, the Nova Future Tech Business School in Hong Kong will be fully operational, offering professional network training courses of Crypto-Assets Blockchain Adoption Application.

Interim Updates

Updates on the ventures to-date have been very vague. Such as, on February 23rd, the company issued a press release “Nova LifeStyle Announces Record Paying Sign-Ups Completed Training on the Company’s Blockchain-Based Site Nova-Mart.” The figure attained was 1,000 sign-ups, with a target of 5,000 per month. Since then, we have heard nothing on performance and the total count of visits to the site is only 43,767 – a very low figure considering the target of 5,000 sign-ups per month. Assuming that, at best, 10% of visitors to the site signed up as a fee-paying student, that would mean to date there would be only 4,300 registrations – which would amount to 600 sign-ups per month – a long way short of the 5,000 per month target. It also must be noted, as commented before, there is nowhere on the site (that I can find) for a prospective student to enroll online, or download course details.

Finally, on this topic, a visit to the site reveals absolutely no reference to furniture, nor any other tangible product. Instead the site offers a relatively unrefined overview of courses offered across subjects such as “achieving financial freedom” through technology. At first sight, it appears to have little in common with the new Nova strategy.

Financials

Accepting that Nova has a clear idea of future direction - the next question is how the company intends to fund the transformation. And here, I have a greater concern. As per Q1 results, cash (and equivalents) stood at a mere $0.29M - enough to cover approximately only six weeks of SG&A expense.

Nova Balance Sheet Assets (Source: Google Finance)

In Millions of USD (except for per share items) As of 2017-03-31 As of 2016-12-31 As of 2016-09-30 As of 2016-06-30 As of 2016-03-31 Cash & Equivalents 0.29 2.59 5.84 0.65 1.06 Short Term Investments - - - - - Cash and Short Term Investments 0.29 2.59 5.84 0.65 1.06 Accounts Receivable - Trade, Net 25.16 42.10 43.21 49.87 48.66 Receivables - Other - - - - - Total Receivables, Net 38.22 50.37 43.21 49.89 48.66 Total Inventory 2.29 2.78 2.27 5.34 4.57 Prepaid Expenses 23.46 14.31 12.86 16.16 15.71 Other Current Assets, Total - 0.00 25.06 - - Total Current Assets 64.26 70.05 89.24 72.05 70.00

The company is currently trading at a loss, and subsequently there is no cash inflow from operating activities. Revenue has been declining each quarter for the past year, and either volume has to increase, margins have to improve, or costs will have to come down. The question here is whether we will see any of this performance in the pending Q2 results.

Equity

If the earnings Q2 are not positive the company will most likely be forced to seek funding – either through debt or a follow-on share issue. At current share price ($1.44 per today), there is not huge scope to generate cash from equity without significantly depressing the share price.

NVFY 12-month share performance:

NVFY data by YCharts

By my rudimentary high-level calculations, Nova Lifestyle has a liquidation value of approximately $1.20 per share and it was only 12 months ago that this stock was trading at $0.46 per share. Despite hitting a high of $8.77 in 2014, more recent valuations of the company have been significantly lowered, with a PE of only 6 in 2016, making this a very attractive stock to the novice value hunters. These holders of stock may well still be holding out for the return that they expected.

Finally, we should also take into consideration that the company has already raised the total float of shares outstanding by nearly 12% in the past 12 months – from 24.5M in Q1 ’16 to 27.4M in Q1 ‘17.

Debt

The company, of course, may simply raise debt in order to finance and sustain the growth strategy. Currently the company trades without any long-term debt.

Nova Balance Sheet Liabilities (Source: Google Finance)

In Millions of USD (except for per share items) As of 2017-03-31 As of 2016-12-31 As of 2016-09-30 As of 2016-06-30 As of 2016-03-31 Accounts Payable 0.91 2.37 6.35 13.01 12.21 Accrued Expenses 0.63 0.78 1.13 2.05 1.89 Notes Payable/Short Term Debt 4.51 7.98 0.00 0.00 0.00 Current Port. of LT Debt/Capital Leases - - 8.03 4.86 4.94 Other Current liabilities, Total 0.54 0.51 17.17 1.19 0.87 Total Current Liabilities 6.58 11.64 32.69 21.11 19.92 Long Term Debt - 0.00 0.00 6.33 5.97 Total Long Term Debt 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.33 5.97 Total Debt 4.51 7.98 8.03 11.20 10.92 Deferred Income Tax - - - - 0.10 Other Liabilities, Total 2.20 2.14 2.08 7.03 6.94 Total Liabilities 8.78 13.78 34.76 34.47 32.93

Q2 Earnings

The Q1 2017 earnings report a $1.3M trading loss for the quarter. There has been much talk of the company moving towards a premium-based product range, as well as value added services, as discussed above. These offerings should increase margin, however, this has not manifested in the P&L.

Nova P&L (Source: Google Finance)

In Millions of USD (except for per share items) 3 months ending 2017-03-31 3 months ending 2016-12-31 3 months ending 2016-09-30 6 months ending 2016-06-30 3 months ending 2016-03-31 Total Revenue 18.06 19.90 30.54 42.21 22.47 Cost of Revenue, Total 15.36 17.03 25.94 36.16 18.86 Gross Profit 2.70 2.87 4.60 6.05 3.61 Selling/General/Admin. Expenses, Total 4.00 5.18 3.54 5.57 2.93 Research & Development - - - - - Depreciation/Amortization - - - - - Interest Expense(Income) - Net Operating - - - - - Total Operating Expense 19.36 22.21 29.48 41.73 21.79 Operating Income -1.30 -2.31 1.06 0.48 0.67

Whilst it is still early in the strategy transition, the company needs to show quickly that it can achieve higher margins on the product range. If it fails to do so, and Q2 margins remain below the 2016 high of 16.1% then, notwithstanding a SG&A reduction, Q2 earnings will fall short. This in turn will compound the cash shortage for the company.

Conclusion

If Nova posts another loss, this time for Q2, the stock will most likely continue its stock price descent, potentially retesting the sub-$1 ranges. This makes Nova a pure speculation stock to play for the Q2 earnings calendar. There are no put options to purchase to insure you against loss, whilst at the same time, the sizeable short ratio (currently 16) will mean any genuine and substantiated positive news could and probably will fire a full-on short-squeeze, potentially propelling the stock back into the $2 – $3 price range. The question in hand then needs to be which do we see first – either the $2 short squeeze or the $0.46 resistance test. Shorting this stock is enormously risky under these conditions, whilst taking a long position at today’s value ($1.44) and holding through earnings release is also enormously risky. With no apparent mechanism to hedge which I can think of, I would put this one in the “casino stock” category – you may double your money, or you may lose the lot. Q2 earnings will dictate which way this one goes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.