(Note: subscribers to Main Street Value Investor Marketplace received the first look at this research).

Following International Business Machines (IBM) 21st consecutive quarter of declining year over year revenues per its Q2 FY2017 earnings release on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, my fellow Seeking Alpha contributors have posted no less than 20 articles in reaction to this seemingly endless story.

During a week of multiple forensic financial autopsies, I could almost envision the approximately 270,000 real-time followers of IBM on SA scrambling in a myriad of directions, taking new or renewed stands on the company and its stock. Whether bullish, bearish, or the safer and secure neutral, right now IBM is all over the investment theses map.

But let’s pretend that IBM's Q2 FY2017 theme music has stopped and we are lucky enough to find a cushioned chair to land. Take a deep breath, pull up your new found seat and join Main Street Value Investor as we weigh in on IBM the hard way, with a fundamental analysis of the company and valuation of the stock, our first research dive into Big Blue since January.

Warning: the crystal ball cracked early on in our investing career, so this analysis is more about the impact of what already is and how company management should react as opposed to predictions of what may or may not happen next quarter or next year with revenue, earnings, or the stock price.

Do We Care That IBM Missed on Revenues?

Source: International Business Machines Corporation

Five plus years of quarterly year-over-year revenue declines from any company is cause for alarm, so no surprise that IBM was trading lower at nearly three times its average daily volume after the “21 in a row” downbeat headlines hit the Bloomberg terminals. Then, adding insult to injury, the company also missed Wall Street’s estimates on revenues for the quarter.

The Big Blue Miss

In the unlikely event you just returned from a device-free July vacation, here is a quick recap of what transpired during IBM’s revenue apocalypse on that mid-July, late afternoon.

IBM’s Q2 2017 earnings release announced an EPS of $2.97 a share that exceeded the consensus analyst estimate of $2.74 or $0.23 a share.

However, IBM’s $19.29 billion of posted quarterly revenue missed the Wall Street estimates by $160 million. That is off by a mere 0.08% or less than one percent. To be sure, the revenue was down -4.7% year-over-year as reported by the company. Nonetheless, is that a bad thing? Where in the intelligent investor’s rule book does it say a business must grow revenues and earnings quarter to quarter and year over year to certify as a quality company worth owning?

To be sure, IBM's strategic imperatives revenue, which includes the company’s cloud business, totaled $34.1 billion over the previous 12 months, up 11% and representing 43% of overall revenues. Not bad.

However, the trading news was in the segment breakdown: cognitive solutions ($4.6 billion revenue, -2.5% YoY); global business services ($4.1B, -3.7%); technology services and cloud platforms ($8.4B, -5.1%); systems ($1.7B, -10.4%); and global financing ($415M, -2.2%).

The question begs when a company misses — or beats for that matter — the Wall Street sell-side analyst earnings estimates, who are the actual winners and losers: the company or the analysts?

If I were an alien investor observing from Mars, I would be scratching my head at the archaic way that the investing universe on Earth reacts to earnings releases with frantic buying and selling, confirmation biased bearish and bullish arguments, and myriads of predictions of where the company and the stock are heading with conviction. This mayhem would compel any outsider to short the stocks of the Wall Street investment firms that missed the estimates, never mind the target company.

Contrary to the proverbial Wall Street quarterly competition of win, lose or draw, it is arguably more believable if a company’s management misses or beats its guidance despite any inherent ability to manipulate its forecast.

Nonetheless, our tongue-in-cheek favorite earnings headline is “XYZ beats by $.01.” A not uncommon reminder to investors that numbers may not have the capacity to lie, but the people that drive and crunch them, certainly do.

Get Your FANGS Out

(NASDAQ:CNBC)

IBM is arguably the polar opposite of the so-called FANG stocks. If an investor is buying Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), or Google’s Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) for the earnings or dividends, if any, he or she will likely be disappointed because the opportunity lies in the top line growth and free cash flow.

On the other hand, if one is buying IBM for compounding revenue growth, disappointment will likely prevail, whereas the earnings and dividends may continue to reward patient IBM investors for years to come.

As an example, let’s say you partnered in a business that shed products that were not selling and therefore yielded slow, none, or negative top-line growth. Instead, you focus on growing newer products with better prospects, all the while still beating your earnings estimates and paying you and your partners dividends. Would you dump your share of the partnership as IBM shareholders did last week? Perhaps not, especially if you were confident in the opportunities that lie ahead.

We think IBM is presently in just that predicament. The company’s results are showing promise in cognitive and cloud but may need to shed the dead weight of its legacy technology businesses to facilitate a return to overall growth.

Nevertheless, as non-institutional investors, we lack the activist clout to influence change in the boardroom. For us, the quest for total return ultimately lies in a company’s fundamentals and the valuation of the underlying stock. We want to own quality companies, i.e., shareholder-friendly, efficient capital allocators whose stock is available at a reasonable price at the time of purchase.

Better Yield Than Bonds; Safer Than High-Dividend Stocks

IBM is a large-cap stock in the IT consulting eight services industry within the broader information technology sector. As of this writing, its market capitalization was an approximate $137 billion. IBM’s price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), or current stock price relative to earnings per share for the trailing 12 months, is approximately 12 times versus ~17x for IT consulting and services industry as a whole. In comparison, the S&P U.S. Information Technology sector was trading at ~27x P/E against ~22x for the S&P 500 Index.

Our perpetual skepticism in forecasting — and the reader frustration it sometimes creates — aside, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for IBM is approximately 11 times compared to ~20x for the information technology sector and ~19x for the S&P 500. The trailing and forward P/E ratios for IBM appear significantly discounted relative to the IT consulting and services industry, information technology sector, and the large cap domestic market as a whole.

As of the period ending July 18, 2017, IBM's earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) were $12.04 annualized, netting an 8.24% earnings yield, i.e. EPS divided by the most recent stock closing price. We view earnings yield, the inverse of the P/E ratio, as the equivalent of a stock's equity bond rate or how a company's earnings compare to the 10-year Treasury rate. As of the market close on July 21, 2017, the 10-year Treasury was yielding 2.24% or 600 basis points below IBM’s earnings yield.

As of this research, IBM is paying a reasonable 34.84% of its adjusted EPS to shareholders in an annual dividend of $6.00 per share, paid quarterly, resulting in a 4.08% dividend yield. IBM’s most recent five-year compounded annual dividend growth rate was an encouraging 13.70%.

On the way to its now exceptional payout and yield, IBM has almost tripled its annual dividend from $2.15 in fiscal 2009 to its current high of $6.00 in FY2017. During the writing of this article the company declared a continuance of the $1.50/share quarterly dividend, payable September 9, 2017, to shareholders of record as of August 10.

Ultimately, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the company's stock over the long term. IBM’s current profile dictates a lucrative earnings return on the stock price supported by a shareholder generous dividend yield.

Own Wonderful Companies Regardless of Who is at the Helm

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI), the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth.

Instead, we look for positive, trailing five-year increases in revenue, earnings, cash flow and dividends. As defensive investors, we prefer companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow.

In the most recent five-year reporting period, IBM’s compounded annual revenue and earnings per share growth rates were -5.65% and -1.05%, respectively. We prefer double-digit five-year growth in the top and bottom lines and IBM is simply not delivering based on its current portfolio of a contrasting blend of strategic and legacy products and services.

To be sure, we are cautious of the effects of IBM's aggressive share buybacks (page 19) on the EPS growth. As value investors, we also take note that in the fourth quarter of 2016, the company repurchased ~5.5 million of IBM common shares through open market or private transactions at an average price per share of $159.50. These combined transactions equated to an approximately 8% premium to the trading range of the stock as of this writing.

Value–oriented shareholders can only hope that any authorized future buybacks get purchased at a discount.

CEO Ginni Rometty (International Business Machines Corporation)

We want to own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage returns for customers and investors. Virginia M. (Ginni) Rometty is chairman, president and chief executive officer of IBM. Rometty joined the company in 1981 and rose to senior vice president of sales, marketing and strategy before being named CEO in January 2012.

Rometty, her leadership team, and the ~414,000 employees of Armonk, New York,-based IBM are delivering a trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes) of 15.44% of revenue, yielding a net profit margin of 14.59%, i.e. trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales. We prefer the double-digit margins, and IBM also outperforms the collective 11.15% net profit margin of its IT consulting and services peers.

It is not uncommon to read posts and reader comments asking for Rometty’s exit from the C-suite. However, she has set the company in a promising direction with the so-called strategic imperatives while improving shareholder returns. We think she is merely shy of aggressively divesting underperforming businesses from becoming a legend herself.

Steady and Predictable Free Cash Cow

We prefer highly profitable, cash-generating companies that provide margins of safety in a literal sense.

As reflected in IBM’s financial statements for the calendar year ending December 31, 2016, we note the five-year trend in free cash flow from $14.9 billion in fiscal 2013 to $12.8 billion in fiscal 2016. Free cash flow is net income and other cash from operating activities minus payments for capitalized expenditures, e.g., property and equipment, during the same period.

Free cash flow allows a company to enhance shareholder value by pursuing capital deployment opportunities such as research and development, mergers and acquisitions, dividend payments, share repurchases, and debt reduction.

Despite the notable drop-off from 2012, IBM’s free cash flow generation is otherwise steady and predictable.

The downward annualized horizontal trend in generating free cash is humbled by the company's recent 18.40% vertical cash flow margin, well above our minimum threshold of 10%. Cash flow margin (CFM) is operating cash flow divided by sales, each measured over the trailing 12 months.

Returns on the Management

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC. IBM’s ROIC at the time of this writing was 18.68%.

To be sure, the return on invested capital is only as good as the company's weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC). When a business' cost of capital increases, it typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk. At 6.22% WACC, as of this writing, IBM's return on capital is three times the company's average cost of that capital.

The potential for manipulation of equity from stock buybacks notwithstanding, the return on equity (ROE) — or how well the company generates net income as a percentage of total equity in the stock — provides another excellent measure of management effectiveness. We seek a minimum of 15% and note that IBM’s most recent trailing ROE of 65.17% was perhaps more than net positive to the company’s buyback initiative.

With a global footprint such as IBM’s, including its legacy hardware products, we also want to take a peek at return on assets (ROA), i.e., management's ability to efficiently deploy its assets. As of this writing, the company was leveraging assets at a respectable 9.71%.

IBM is negatively compounding revenue and earnings growth but generating free cash flow from healthy operating and net margins. The company’s management team, with an assist from Mr. Market, is delivering an exceptional earnings yield that far exceeds our minimum EY threshold as well as the bond rate as reflected in 10-year Treasury note. Furthermore, IBM’s yield, growth, and payout of its dividend are also shareholder friendly.

Despite its underperformance in actual growth and consensus expectations, IBM presents itself as a fundamentally sound IT services provider in the context of profit margins, free cash flow, earnings yield, dividends, and other returns on management such as CFM, ROIC, ROE, and ROA.

IBM could readily defy momentum growth investors and the quarter-by-numbers analysts by shedding underperforming businesses to meet market demands for more consistent growth metrics.

Nonetheless, is IBM no more than the equivalent of a falling knife into a value trap?

Don’t Judge the Book Value by Its Cover

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is one of the primary tenets of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

As of this writing, IBM appears as a reasonably priced stock of an enduring and legendary technology juggernaut. Current valuation indicators are clearly in the bullish to neutral range depending on an investor's multiples of choice.

IBM was recently trading at 11.80 times enterprise value to operating margin (EV/EBIT). In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price. EV/EBIT is a useful indicator of whether the stock is overbought, at market perform, or somewhat oversold as appears the current case for IBM.

As of this research, the price to sales ratio (P/S) for IBM was 1.75 times. We interpret <2.00x as an attractive multiple when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream. IBM’s peers in IT services were collectively trading at a similar 1.97x. In contrast, the domestic information technology sector had a P/S ratio of 3.48x versus 2.12x for the S&P 500.

IBM appears expensive when considering its price-to-book or P/B ratio. As of this writing, the stock is trading at 7.31 times its net asset value. We focus on fundamentally sound companies selling at a P/B ratio of less than 2.00x; however such compelling trading multiples are hard to find in this secular bull market.

The price-to-earnings growth ratio (NYSE:PEG) is a favorite among Wall Street's growth and momentum crowds. As value investors, we are more cautious based on the projection nature of PEG as opposed to actual trailing results. Nonetheless, PEG can provide a substantive peek into a stock's price worthiness.

We prefer a PEG ratio below 2.00, and IBM was recently trading at 4.76 times based on a five-year growth projection. Again, a reminder that in its current mixed bag of strategic and legacy services, IBM is poised to disappoint the growth crowd.

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. We look for stocks trading at a single-digit price-to-cash flow ratio (P/CF) and IBM was recently trading at a preferred 8.50 times, generally a sign that a stock price is reasonable to its generation of free cash flow.

To be sure, IBM is trading at attractive valuation multiples when measured against earnings, enterprise value, sales, and cash flow, but appears pricey when measuring the company's book value and earnings growth.

For value investors, the stock price is paramount to initiating the productive ownership of quality companies. However, preservation of capital becomes supreme immediately following the stock purchase. Evaluating downside risk is a good measurement of this all-encompassing margin of safety.

Nevertheless, we do not know what IBM or any stock price will be one, three, or five years from now, never mind next week.

Margin of Safety: Interest-only Payments on the Principal

A stock's margin of safety is an estimate of the difference between the intrinsic value of the stock and its current market price. Some professional value investors prefer to calculate the margin of safety with discounted future free cash flow projections. For example, Morningstar recently published its view of IBM’s "fair value," at $158.00 per share or about an 8% premium to the stock price as of this writing.

These types of overly sophisticated margin of safety or intrinsic value measurements are what allegedly justify the high fee structure of Wall Street. However, we are suspect of the projection nature of these formulas. If we have to start predicting future cash flows, interest rates, and capital expenditures, haven't we become more a speculator and less an investor?

We take a modest and frankly realistic approach to estimating intrinsic value. Thus, we prefer to measure the margin of safety in a broader sense as opposed to Magic 8 Ball specificity.

Wall Street, in general, continues to regurgitate complex, assumptive financial models of predominantly pie in the sky price targets. If those models consistently worked, wouldn't we all be overnight stock market millionaires?

To the contrary, the MSVI Margin of Safety model ((MoS)) looks for reasonably-priced stocks with favorable earnings yields (EY), returns on invested capital (ROIC), and cash flow margins (CFM). We simply add the sum of EY, ROIC, CFM, and the reciprocal EBIT/EV, and weigh against balance sheet liquidity (CA/LTD) to determine the overall equity bond rate, management effectiveness, earnings quality, market valuation, and financial stability of the company.

We believe our calculation of margin of safety is a useful measure of a company's intrinsic worth based on current and trailing indices as opposed to assumptive future cash flows and other crystal ball projections. Thus, we measure MoS for longer-term value investing as opposed to shorter-term momentum trading.

Since May 31, 2017, the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (exclusive to MSVI Marketplace members) has maintained a bullish margin of safety rating for IBM based on our proprietary model.

IBM comfortably exceeds our margins of safety for earnings yield, return on invested capital, cash flow margin, and income before taxes to enterprise value. Although current assets exceed both short and long-term debt, we would like to see improvement in overall debt coverage.

We note that IBM’s equity bond rate is superior to the current 10-year treasury yield, and management is effective in deploying capital and converting operating earnings to free cash flow. The stock appears slightly oversold in the market, and the company could cover its debt obligations in a crisis, although marginally.

Thus, IBM provides a margin of safety that compensates with earnings and dividend yields in the short-term as we await returns on compounding growth in the longer term. The ongoing yields are the stock market equivalent of receiving interest payments on the outstanding principal of a loan, i.e., the initial capital investment to purchase shares of the stock.

That written, it is important to stress that our measure of the margin of safety is a screenshot of our research and not a buy, hold, or sell signal.

We own common shares for the long-term benefit of partnering with a company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

However, attempting to predict explicit future prices or percentage gains and declines is a Wall Street game of chance that we respectfully choose to avoid on Main Street.

Activist Investor, Anyone?

Intelligent investors own risk-averse slices of wonderful companies, thereby leaving the trading of stocks to risk-defying speculators. Self-directed investment research is best carried out within a model that drives to a quantitative outcome of a bullish, neutral, or bearish call on the targeted company and the stock that represents its ownership.

Based on this approach, we find IBM — growth challenges notwithstanding — to be a fundamentally sound company whose stock continues to trade at an alluring margin of safety when measured against earnings, capital allocation, cash flow, market sentiment, and the balance sheet.

Bold leadership from IBM's c-suite and boardroom, coupled with investor patience, may change the conversation from the proverbial Wall Street Way of quarterly reactions to revenue or earnings miscues to the thoughtful investor model of multi-year returns on capital and dividends purchased at value prices.

We think IBM should shed its underperforming legacy businesses and thus begin to defy the pundits with organic revenue growth and earnings beats that would result in joyous, although fundamentally meaningless news cycles for the investment community.

However, the endgame for IBM would be meaningful by recasting as a pure play strategic initiatives company focused on artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Moreover, shedding the dead weight should expedite well as history dictates there are plenty of wannabe companies and private equity firms that enjoy buying leftovers at premium prices, for better or worse.

Perhaps an activist institutional investor will be necessary to force IBM management to unlock value not from unlikely growth, but from a sweeping divestiture of underperforming businesses.

Thank You for Reading the Main Street Value Investor Series Exclusively on Seeking Alpha

I invite readers to follow the article series or become a member of Main Street Value Investor Marketplace. Then join me - one primary ticker at a time - in learning, practicing, and sharing the art and science of intelligent investing with limited capital, lower costs, and less risk.

Comments are strongly encouraged and always welcomed. Please read the important accompanying disclosures.

Main Street Value Investor is a trademark, and Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI) and Main Street 20 Watchlist are servicemarks of David J. Waldron, LLC.

IBM logo, brands, and proprietary content are trademarks or copyrighted material of International Business Machines Corporation.

Magic 8 Ball fortune-telling toy brand is a trademark of Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha, YCharts, IBM, Charles Schwab & Co. (Morningstar, Thomson Reuters, and S&P Capital IQ).