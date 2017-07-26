Akamai Technologies: Too Cheap To Ignore

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is taking another leg lower today, 7/26, after the company's Q2 results and Q3 guide disappointed investors. The stock is now down 31% YTD. Although the company's operating results are deteriorating (margin compression is causing earnings to fall), the stock is now getting too cheap to ignore. We believe the company will revamp its revenue growth story as OTT offerings become more robust. This revamped revenue growth will push margins higher, and earnings growth will resume a normal upwards trajectory from this year's depressed base. Consequently, we think the stock can head materially higher from these levels.

AKAM data by YCharts

The quarter was more of the same stuff AKAM investors have been hearing for some time. Most of the business is progressing just fine. Performance and Security Solutions revenue rose 16% year-over-year to $376 million. Cloud Security Solutions revenue rose 34% year-over-year to $115 million. Services and Support Solutions revenue rose 13% year-over-year to $54 million.

But the Media business continues to struggle. Media Delivery Solutions revenue fell back 9% year-over-year to $179 million. The year-over-year revenue decline is a result of a pause in spending from the big six Internet platform companies. Revenue from those giants, which include Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB), fell 17% year-over-year. This is having an adverse affect on the margin picture. EBITDA margins, which were operating in the high 30's range, are now expected to be in the mid 30's range.

But this revenue growth slowdown is just a temporary one, and the EBITDA margin impact is ephemeral. The Media business actually has exceptionally promising growth opportunities through OTT content offerings.

On the OTT front, Netflix's (NFLX) domestic growth story isn't slowing, despite the user base getting close to what many believe is the company's domestic TAM. This up-and-up growth trajectory is showing the world that OTT video is the future. Cable is dead, and OTT entertainment will fully take its place in every internet household in America. The same transition will happen globally. More and more players will enter the space, like Disney (DIS) with its investment in BAMTech, and that will only spark more robust growth in the OTT space. AKAM is a big winner in this transition, since the company sells high-quality products which support high-performance streaming of this OTT content. As competition in the OTT space ramps up, so too will demand for high-performance streaming.

Overall, then, revenue growth in the Media segment should resume sometime soon as the OTT transition ramps up. That will kick up EBITDA margins back to the high 30s, and AKAM stock should be able to trade at a markedly higher valuation.

Right now, AKAM stock trades in a notable valuation trough. This sort of dramatic multiple compression from early 2017 to now has only been seen once in the stock over the past 5 years (late 2015 to early 2016). That sharp come-down in valuation was a solid buying opportunity, and AKAM stock proceeded to rally hard in 2016.

AKAM data by YCharts

Overall, AKAM is a good company with solid growth prospects. There is some near-term choppiness right now with revenue growth slowing and margins coming down due to a pause in spending from the big six Internet platform companies, but that pause won't last forever. We see the expansion of OTT offerings as a huge catalyst for AKAM's media segment over the next several years, and believe AKAM stock is attractively valued at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKAM, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.