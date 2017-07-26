Lowe's: A Stock That Will Continue To Improve Your Portfolio

How Lowe's has performed over the last 10 years

One of my favorite quotes by Warren Buffett is…

"All there is to investing is picking good stocks at good times and staying with them as long as they remain good companies."

That concept seems simple enough, but yet people continue to buy and sell all the time, even stocks of great companies like Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). Let's take a look at how we can relate those words of wisdom to Lowe's. Looking at the Lowe's investor relations page, it offers this 10-year summary with a few numbers I would like to discuss.

Lowe's has performed wonderfully over the last 10 years by almost every possible measure. Stores have increased from 1,534 to 2,365. That's 54% more stores. Not only has the number of stores increased but also Lowe's online sales have been increasing and now make up 3.5% of its total sales.

Sales have increased from $48.2B to $65B for a CAGR of 3.02%

EPS has increased from $1.86 to $3.47 for a CAGR of 6.43%

The dividend has increased from $.29 a share to $1.33 a share for a CAGR of 16.45%

Shares outstanding have decreased from 1,458M to 866M. That's a decrease of 40% in the outstanding shares!

Looking at these numbers, the financial performance of Lowe's over the last 10 years has been amazing, and this period included the Great Recession. I don't believe at any point that it would have made sense selling these shares unless you absolutely needed the money. Every year, Lowe's was opening a few more stores, and while sales and EPS did fall during the Great Recession, the dividend was being raised every year, and the payout ratio always remained low. In fact, Lowe's has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years and is one of only 21 Dividend Kings. Shares outstanding didn't fall for a few years due to the Great Recession but have continued to fall ever since. Owners continued to profit from population growth and the need to renovate existing buildings and build new ones.

Can we expect this to continue moving forward?

Lowe's has performed extremely well over the last 10 years, and I believe they will continue doing so. On May 24th, 2017, Lowe's provided us its 2017 business outlook.

Looking at its 2017 business outlook, Lowe's is not only doing as well as it has done over the last 10 years, in many areas, it is expecting to do even better. As we saw above, sales increased by 3.02% over the last 10 years, but Lowe's is expecting them to increase by 5% in 2017. Everything else appears in line with how it has performed. New stores are being opened, EPS is increasing, the dividend was recently increased by 17%, and it is continuing to repurchase shares.

The amazing thing about all this is Lowe's still has plenty of room to grow. Currently, the US accounts for 94% of sales, and Lowe's has been diversifying to Canada and Mexico. With the acquisition of RONA, Lowe's now operates 544 stores in Canada and 10 in Mexico. Between international expansion, more online sales, new products and service offerings, the future for Lowe's is bright as it operates in a duopoly with Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Conclusion and Big Picture View of Stock

First, looking at the valuation, we can take the current price of $75.93 and divide that by this year's earnings forecast of $4.30 to get 17.65. Is 17.65 cheap or expensive? I think there is a two-part answer to this question, and the answer comes from this website. Looking here, we can see that the mean historical S&P 500 PE ratio for stocks is 15.66 which might tell us Lowe's is a bit expensive right now, but that same website also tells us that the current PE of the S&P 500 is 26.23, which tells us Lowe's is trading to a nice discount to the overall market. Overall, I tend to think this is a very reasonable valuation for Lowe's. Certainly not cheap, but a company like Lowe's will never be cheap.

I think paying 17.65x earnings is quite reasonable. Add in the fact that the dividend payout ratio is only 38% (Current annual dividend of $1.64/ 2017 earnings forecast of $4.30) along with ongoing share repurchases, and this is a very fair price to pay for a long-term investment in this company. I feel this is a good entry point to the stock or a good point to add some more shares. Last week, there was an even better point in the lower $70s when Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) announced its agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon, and the low $70s might be revisited, but even if they are not, Lowe's is a wonderful company to hold and DRIP, DRIP, DRIP!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.