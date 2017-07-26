Capstone: Pending Catalyst + High Growth, No Debt, Deep Value Stock

Business Description

Capstone Companies (OTCQB:CAPC) is a $27mm market cap designer and marketer of LED lighting products globally, with a focus on NA markets (~92% of sales). Products include remote-controlled battery-powered LED lighting for both indoor and outdoor applications, produced under several brands, including Hoover and Duracell. As an example, Capstone makes battery-powered, remote-controlled LED lights that can be stuck under a cabinet.

Capstone outsources its manufacturing to China, using a direct import business model, in which products are shipped directly from the manufacturer to the retailer. Products are built to fill backlog orders and are not warehoused. Approximately 99% of CAPC’s products are sold through Costco and Sam’s Club, although many are re-sold online (Amazon has 300+ reviews, with an average rating of 4 stars, for Capstone puck lights sold through resellers). Capstone holds patents on many of its products, and holds licenses for Hoover and Duracell with regard to LED lighting products. Included in patents are important patents on Capstone Power Control (NYSE:CPC), a power failure technology that in short allows a light to be turned on and off in a power failure situation (typically a light cannot be controlled in a power failure situation, which drains batteries faster) that Capstone is rolling out in the next couple of quarters. On March 1, 2017, Capstone announced it had hired an investment bank to seek strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

Capstone CPC bulb from company presentation

Investment Thesis: Multiple Ways to Win

Capstone is simply an under-the-radar microcap story that is extremely cheap with multiple ways for investors to win. At 6x 2017 earnings, the stock trades absurdly cheap for a company that is debt free and generates real and growing FCF. My estimate is for $5.0mm in FCF in 2017 (forecasted using the company’s stated top line guidance), which is an 18% FCF yield. The company will continue to grow as it expands into new products and grows existing products. Eventually, the valuation will have to catch up with the growth profile of the stock – product diversification, via release of new product lines, should help. If the valuation stays cheap, investors will either 1/ continue to benefit from a growing FCF stream or 2/ management will use strategic alternatives to create value for shareholders, which I believe would come in the form of a sale to a larger company or even private equity firm. As previously stated, strategic alternatives (although unclear what form they will take) are already in the works.

Fundamentals:

Capstone’s products are high quality and growing, and will continue to grow sales driven by continued penetration into warehouse stores, continued new product introductions, and ex-US growth. In 2016 CAPC grew sales 92% and NI 303%, while at the same time cleaning up their balance sheet. The company is now in a nearly net cash position and should continue to be self-financing going forward given their products have broken far beyond the development stage and operating leverage has begun to ramp. For 2017 I am projecting CAPC’s sales to grow 48% - an assumption driven by management’s guidance of +25-30% given on the 4Q16 call, later softly raised on the 1Q17 call with the CEO saying Q2 and Q3 would be record quarters. This rapid increase in sales is driven by the introduction of 5 new products in 1Q17. For the out years, I project 15% YoY sales increases (+2% price, +13% volume) driven by increasing product penetration (helped by CAPC’s newly released CPC lightbulb technology) and expected further new product introductions. EBIT margins expanded from 6.4% in 2015 to 10.9% in 2016 to an estimated 13.9% in 2017 as sales ramp in the asset light business model.

Capital Markets Catalyst:

On March 1, 2017, CAPC put out a press release stating they are exploring strategic alternatives for the company, which could include a sale or purchase of another company. Given the high insider ownership (officers and directors own ~40% of the shares outstanding, including ~20% owned by CEO Stewart Wallach), I believe the risk of the company doing something that would erode shareholder value like an expensive transaction or acquisition is low. Stewart Wallach is 65 years old, and given his age, there is a chance he may be interested in simply selling the business. I believe interest in a small, growing, FCF generative product portfolio would be high amongst larger consumer products companies.

Management (per bios in proxy statement)

Stewart Wallach is the CEO and Chairman of Capstone, having started the company in its current form in 2006. Over his career, he has built and sold previous companies, the most recent of which was Systematic Marketing, which he sold to Sagaz Industries, and Examsoft, which was acquired in 2009. He also has experience designing and patenting innovations with manufacturing partners in China. As previously stated, Stewart Wallach holds over 20% of Capstone’s equity.

Gerry McClinton is CFO of Capstone and has apparently worked with Stewart Wallach since the early 1990s.

Valuation

At 5.9x 2017 (9.1x 2016) P/E, Capstone is trading far below the market, especially for a company that is rapidly growing and has no debt. Coming up with a comparable for Capstone is difficult, so I built a simple DCF model to value the shares, which is pasted below. Based on my assumptions, CAPC is worth $1.60 per share, or ~180% upside from here. My model is pasted below with key assumptions highlighted.

My DCF value implies a multiple of about 13.5x 2018 EPS of $0.11, which serves as a sanity check on the $1.48 price target.

Risks

Single Product Family – Capstone’s revenue is derived from a similar set of products; battery controlled LED lights and CPC light bulbs. Large customer risk: 99% of CAPC’s products are sold via Costco and Sam’s Club. While there appears to be no issue with the two distribution partners, this is a risk. While I have not seen it personally, some observers online have said they have seen the lights for sale in Home Depot and Lowe’s, which would represent a large new customer for Capstone. Small Cap / Liquidity Risk: CAPC is a $27mm market cap, with a free float of approx 51% of shares out, or $14.3mm of stock available. About ~65k shares ($37k) trade a day, which makes the stock virtually uninvestable for anyone but very small institutions or retail investors.

Conclusion:

Capstone is an obvious buy here at ~$0.57. Given net debt of 0 and an asset light business model, I believe the shares have minimal downside given the sustainable FCF generation. As the new lightbulb business ramps, CAPC’s FCF stream will become even more durable due to the replacement nature of power failure lightbulbs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.