Chipotle Mexican Grill: Risk-Reward Is Improving

If shares dip towards the $300-$325 range on the back of a renewed food safety incident, I am willing to become a long-term holder.

This earnings potential, a very strong positioning and brand makes that I am willing to buy shares at a modest premium to the market, amidst a very strong balance sheet.

The company is on track to recover and has the potential to deliver on earnings of +$15 per share in a year or two from now.

If the latest food scandal does not spread, Chipotle might post sales this year which equal its peak sales of 2015.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) managed to provide some comfort to investors in terms of the second quarter results after investors freaked out about a renewed food safety incident last week in Virginia. This latest incident came after a payment card incident as well in March and April of this year.

The latest food scandal has impacted comparables by roughly 5% points in recent days, as discussed on the conference call. Assuming that the incident is of an isolated nature and traffic quickly recovers, I would be a buyer on further dips to the low $300s based on ¨normalized¨ earnings power in a year or two from now, as the long-term outlook remains bright.

A Quick Review Of The Q2 Results

Chipotle delivered on impressive growth in the second quarter, but the comparables are obviously very easy following the E. coli outbreak in late 2015 and the big impact on the business in the first half of 2016.

Total revenues were up by 17.1% to $1.17 billion, driven by an 8.1% increase in comparable sales, as restaurant openings continue to fuel sales growth as well. Following 50 new openings in Q2, Chipotle has already opened 107 restaurants so far this year.

Restaurant margins improved by 330 basis points to 18.8% of sales. Combined with the increase in top line sales and modest share repurchases, quarterly earnings were up from $0.87 per share to $2.32 per share. Margin gains were driven by sales leverage as well as reduced promotional activity. Despite cutting back on price promotions, sales did recover in this dramatic fashion. Other drivers behind margin expansion were lower food waste as well as a reduction in testing costs, offset by higher avocado costs.

Recovering, Still Far Removed From Historic Highs

Chipotle Mexican Grill has been the growth darling of Wall Street over the past decade as sales have grown from a billion in 2007 to $4.5 billion by 2015, as sales peaked that year following the E. coli outbreak. This impacted the business in a big way and resulted in dramatic results for the year of 2016 in which sales fell to $3.9 billion, (despite continued restaurant openings) as the company essentially posted a break-even result. This had a dramatic impact on the already high valuation, as shares plunged from a peak of $750 in 2015 to current levels of $350 per share.

In the first half of this year, revenues exceed the sales number of the first half of 2016 by some $400 million already, which makes that the $4.5 billion revenue number in 2015 can be attained again. Operating margins have recovered sharply from 4% in Q2 of 2016 to 9% in Q2 of 2017, but this remains far below the 15-17% margins being posted in the period 2010-2015.

If we assume a return of margins to 15% on sales of $4.5-$5 billion going forward, potential operating profits could rise to $675-$750 million again. Amidst a lack of interest charges and high statutory tax rate of 38%, that could translate into earnings potential of $420-$465 million.

Combined with continued buybacks, which have reduced the outstanding share base to 28.8 million shares, I see earnings potential at roughly $15 per share in a year from now. This is based on the assumption that the recovery continues and that no new food incidents occur. Such an outcome would mark quite an improvement from current earnings power of around $10 per share, based on the results in Q2.

Cash and investments already total $570 million, and if you include deferred rent of $302 million as debt, net debt still stands at $268 million, equivalent to nearly $10 per share. That suggests that an unleveraged business is valued at 22-23 times the projected earnings potential at $350 per share, accounting for the modest net cash position. Chipotle is furthermore a potential prime beneficiary of further reductions in the corporate tax rate. A 10% cut in the tax rate could boost earnings per share by close to $2.50 per share in case the business has recovered.

Buying Further Dips

Chipotle remains a leader in terms of the quality of its food and has created a dominant market position over the past decade, while it has been plagued by well-documented issues over the past 18-24 months.

The reality is that these issues are probably causing an overreaction in the long run as growth continues, overseas expansion opportunities are very large, and the valuation has cooled off quite a bit. After all, at $350 per share, shares trade at 22-23 times earnings based on an unleveraged balance sheet if we assume that margins recover to historical levels around 15%.

In fact, if Chipotle could lever up to 2 times EBITDA it has the potential to take on roughly $2 billion in debt, which could theoretically reduce the share count from 28.8 million to 23.1 million shares at current levels of $350 per share. Net profits of $420-$465 million would be reduced by roughly $70 million if we assume a 3.5% cost of financing, boosting potential earnings per share to roughly $16 per share. If tax rates are reduced and earnings growth continues, I see no reason why earnings could not approach the $20 mark by 2019/2020.

Of course, current depressed levels are reflective of concerns about recent restaurant closures again, but if these incidents are indeed not that serious, current levels or slightly lower levels could provide a huge buying opportunity. Working with a $20 earnings per share number by 2020, and awarding the shares a slight premium to the overall market to be reflective of the quality of the business, I think that shares might be worth $400 by 2020, using relatively reasonable assumptions.

That translates into a potential return of just mid-single digits with shares trading at $350 per share at this point in time. Using a required potential return of 12-15% per annum for a 2.5-year time frame, I will become a buyer if shares hit the $300 mark. This could potentially happen if sentiment worsens any further or if the market reacts to another food incident.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.