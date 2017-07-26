Genuine Parts: The Dividend Is All That's Left

Image credit

I’ve been critical of Genuine Parts (GPC) in the past because of two things. First, its valuation has been a bit nutty for virtually the entire time I’ve been covering it and two, its growth hasn’t come close to supporting said nutty valuation. The dividend has carried the stock, and GPC’s pedigree there is particularly strong. But following the Q2 report, the stock is making new lows, and that certainly will have some value seekers perking up. But is the cheaper price good enough?

Total revenue was up 5% during the quarter as all of its reporting segments produced gains. That looks terrific, but keep in mind that GPC is almost constantly acquiring smaller competitors and if you strip those acquisitions out, its comp sales were much weaker. Comps were up 1.5% at Automotive, up 5% in the Industrial segment, down 1% at EIS and down 4% at S.P. Richards. As you can see, the rosy 5% top line gain isn’t quite as rosy when you just look at organic growth, which remains a tough thing for GPC to come by. Its flagship Automotive segment wasn’t terrible and that certainly helped a lot, but top line results show that GPC is indeed still struggling with growth. This has been the story for years and indeed, has been the principal reason I’ve thought the stock to be so expensive. Q2 is yet more evidence that its top line woes aren’t going anywhere soon.

That, in turn, hurt margins as a 30bps expansion in gross margins was more than offset by much higher SG&A costs, sending operating margins down 20bps in Q2. Bulls will point to the fact that there are some acquisition-related costs in there and that is correct; those tend to be shorter term problems. However, GPC, as I said, is almost constantly acquiring someone so these costs tend to crop up over and over again, even if the reason differs. Keep in mind also that this is not a new strategy for GPC and as such, those costs were present earlier this year, last year, the year before that, and so on. The bottom line is that it hasn’t been able to take advantage of its acquisitions in one of the most important ways it should; cost savings. Until GPC can prove that it can take an acquisition and produce some efficiencies from it, margins are going to be weak at best and suffer at the worst. There is simply no reason for operating margins to fall when sales are up 5%.

Something else I saw in the report that I found a bit strange was that inventory was up almost 8% over last year. That’s a huge build for a company with marginal organic growth, and it means that GPC may face a bit of pricing pressure in the coming quarters. If it is ramping for some massive increase in revenue, that’s fine, but given the guidance we received (and years of history), that doesn’t seem to be the case. Inventory builds of this magnitude – literally hundreds of millions of dollars – really catch my eye and not in a good way. This could be yet another avenue for lower margins, so if you’re long, you’d do well to keep an eye on inventory levels going forward.

After the massive selloff we’ve seen, the stock is going for just over 17 times this year’s earnings. That’s certainly not bad, and in this market, there are many retailers with much more egregious valuations. But with GPC’s top line and margin struggles continuing unabated, one wonders why it would command a premium of twice its growth rate. GPC – at best – is going to do something like 4% EPS growth this year and 8% next year if all goes well; that makes 17 times earnings very steep to me. In other words, my valuation concerns are still very much in play despite the much lower price of the stock.

The dividend is obviously a huge draw, and that remains as really the only reason one would buy this stock to me. The valuation is getting better, but it still is nowhere near the point that I’d consider this stock for capital appreciation. Its revenue growth is almost entirely dependent upon acquisitions and its history with margins suggests that its acquisitions aren’t having the intended impact on efficiencies that perhaps they should. That makes the PE of 2X its forward EPS growth rate quite steep and I just can’t see getting involved here from the long side. That is, unless you’re willing to stomach the price moves for the dividend.

And after the Q2 report, that’s really all that’s left. We have a company that also saw a huge inventory build during the quarter and that looks ripe for a situation where margins are crimped in the coming quarters as it tries to work through excess product. One thing a company with slow organic growth doesn’t need is huge inventory builds, but that’s what we saw, and that is certainly a potential problem. The yield is well in excess of 3% at this point, and if you’re willing to take the volatility, you can do worse than GPC’s multi-decade commitment to raising the dividend. But if you’re looking for a retailer that can grow with your portfolio, look elsewhere.

