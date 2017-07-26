Biogen Positions Itself For The Future

Biogen's (BIIB) product portfolio continues to grow, and the future looks good as well: High capital returns and investments that are poised to generate growth in the future provide a good long term outlook. Due to a relatively low valuation shares look attractive.

Biogen's second quarter results start and end with a double beat on the top and the bottom line:

Revenues grew at an attractive pace of 7% year over year, and profits came in more than 12% higher than expected (although at a slightly lower level than in last year's second quarter).

Biogen's product sales grew primarily due to a 12% increase in Tecfidera sales, which hit $1.1 billion for the quarter, as well as due to the steep growth of Spinraza, which saw a sales increase of about 300% (quarter to quarter), although from a low level: The relatively new drug is still in a steep ramp-up phase, as peak sales are expected to total about $2.5 billion (or $600 million per quarter, about three times the current level). With that ramp-up still ahead for Spinraza, the drug will be a main growth driver for Biogen going forward.

Due to cost increases Biogen was not able to keep its margins stable, but that was already anticipated: R&D expenses increased significantly (by almost $400 million year over year), thus operating earnings came in substantially lower in comparison to the prior year's quarter. Costs of goods sold and SG&A expenses both grew, but at a slower pace than margins, thus those were not a headwind.

Since higher R&D expenses should result in better products in the future, or those products being available earlier, I don't see Biogen's increased R&D efforts as a problem: The company's earnings and cash flows are high enough to increase spending now, in order to have an attractive product portfolio in coming years.

When we look at Biogen's pipeline, we see that there are two Alzheimer's drugs in phase III right now, Aducanumab and E2609. Since Alzheimer's is a huge market with no effective drugs, this could be a major growth vector for Biogen if its drugs succeed in the current studies: In the next couple of years the Alzheimer's market is poised to grow to $13 billion in size, which provides a lot of opportunities for Biogen: If the company captured 25% of that market with one of its Alzheimer's candidates, this would boost its top line by about 25% -- a 50% portion of the Alzheimer's market would increase Biogen's top line by fifty percent.

Biogen is not only investing into its own R&D, though, the company is also making big investments into other companies' R&D:

In May Biogen bought Cirara from Remedy Pharmaceuticals for $120 million. The drug candidate, which is about to enter a phase III study, targets a severe form of ischemic strokes. Last month Biogen licensed one of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) drug candidates, which targets Alzheimer's (once again showing Biogen's commitment in becoming a major player in this area) as well as progressive supranuclear palsy -- this was a $360 million investment.

On top of such deals Biogen keeps also shrinking its share count via stock repurchases, which is the only form of shareholder returns Biogen is doing, as the company is not paying any dividends yet.

Over the last three years Biogen has lowered its share count by about ten percent, which alone was enough to boost its earnings per share by double digits. In the most recent quarter Biogen repurchased 2.9 million shares (which means a pace of about five percent annually), and ended the quarter with just 212 million shares (diluted).

With $3 billion in cash, pretty low debt (long term debt is less than $7 billion) and huge cash flows the company can easily continue to both make investments into its own R&D efforts, buying out assets from other biotech companies and continue to shrink the share count at a meaningful pace.

The combination of these factors make Biogen attractive, especially since the valuation is rather low:

At 18 times trailing earnings and just 13.6 times this year's earnings Biogen is trading at an inexpensive valuation -- together with ongoing earnings growth this low valuation should be able to deliver attractive share price appreciation in the foreseeable future.

Takeaway

Biogen's second quarter was successful, mainly due to the strong ramp-up of Spinraza. As the company is making big investments into its own pipeline (especially for its Alzheimer's candidates) as well as acquiring assets from other companies, whilst continuing to shrink its share count, there should be ample long term potential in the company's shares.

