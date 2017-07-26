“The Sky Is Falling”

“The sky isn’t falling!”

--Cocky Locky, Chicken Little, 1943

It is a perspective that I am increasingly seeming among investors the further we move away from the financial crisis. And it is one that concerns me about how they might be impacted the next time the market takes a sustained turn for the worse.





The Sky Is NOT Falling

Before going any further, it is important to consider where we are in the current market environment. The uptrend in stocks as measured by the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPY) that began all the way back in March 2009 is still very much intact. It is already the second longest bull market in history, and it is showing no signs of letting up at the present time. As a result, investors have good reason to be bullish about stocks today.



Meteorological Observations

But today’s great stock market (DIA) also comes with a variety of caveats to consider.

First, it is the second longest bull market in history. Put more simply, only one time in history did a bull market go longer. That means every other bull market was shorter, which means that today’s bull market is already unusually long.

Second, stock valuations are also the second highest they have ever been in history. The only time they were higher? At the end of the longest bull market in history. And while the premium valuation was highly concentrated in the specialized technology, media, and telecom segments the last time around, today’s premium valuation is more evenly distributed across the entire market.

Third, how did the longest bull market in history end? With one of the worst bear markets in history with stocks losing over half of their value.

Fourth, stock price volatility is also at an all-time low. This is another way of expressing the fact that investors are as greedy as they have ever been. Could they become even more greedy? Sure, but we cannot overlook that greed’s counterpart in fear could eventually make a comeback.

Fifth, interest rates are also at all-time lows. While they may remain low, this is no guarantee that stock prices and valuations will remain high. Remember the 1950s? Interest rates were just as low, yet stocks were trading at a 40% discount to today’s prices. And short-term interest rates are now on the rise.

Given all of these “historicals”, disregarding the fact that the stock market may eventually do something other than go up is simply not prudent risk management.

Put simply, the stock market may go down at some point in the future.

This is a prospect that is worth considering. Not every now and then. But all of the time.

“The Sky Is Falling”

In today’s investment market, investors have seemingly become intolerant of the mere idea that the U.S. stock market (IVV) could go down at any given point in time. And when presented with the prospects that it might go down for various reasons at some point in the future, it sometimes garners a response that includes such expressions as “doomsday prediction” or “the sky is falling”. This tendency worries me on behalf of investors for a few key reasons.

Normally when considering the possibility of a market correction, the idea is that the decline in stocks could fall anywhere in the -7% to -15% range on average over the period of several weeks to a few months. Nothing dramatic. In fact, the long-term uptrend may very well remain intact despite such a pullback. But when discussing such a possibility, it can evoke cries of “doomsday” prognostications.

Now if you are an investor and you feel that a short-term correction in the range of -7% to -15% is a “doomsday” prediction, it is worthwhile to revisit your investment portfolio to determine if participating in capital markets is the right decision for your lifetime savings. Why? Because such corrections used to be a regular occurrence prior to the financial crisis.

In fact, it would be unusual if a year went by without at least one measurable pullback along the way. Just because such corrections have been washed away in a sea of central bank liquidity does not make considering such a possibility a “doomsday” scenario today. In fact, I would contend that it should be of greater concern to today’s investors that we are no longer seeing these period corrections take place. For if the deadwood is not being periodically burned out of the forest, it leads to the potential for an even more damaging fire at some point down the road. See what happened at the end of the longest bull market in history for a good example of this phenomenon.

This leads to the next point worth emphasizing. Another point that investors are sometimes presented with is the potential for the onset of a new bear market at some point in the future. Not today, mind you, as the start of a new bear market is not imminent and there is a lot of investors that have been left off the sidelines dying to buy at least the next few dips before it's all said and done.

But once again, simply exploring what might lead to the next bear market at some point down the road can cause some to balk at the perception of cries that the “sky is falling”.

The Sky Is NEVER Falling

The direct answer - the sky is not falling. In fact, the sky is never falling. Policy makers can do stupid stuff that needs to be fixed along the way, and sometimes they can do really dumb stuff (cough, negative interest rates, cough, cough) for a really long time (see the Great Depression and the Great Recession, but hopefully not sometime again in 2019), but falling stock prices does not mean that the world or capital markets for that matter are coming to an end.

Here’s the bad news for those that see a future bear market as the sky falling. We will absolutely, positively, definitely see another bear market take place at some point in the future. Not today, not tomorrow, but at some point down the road. And I’ve always found that it's better to be ready for this reality than to ignore it.

In the past, bear markets used to happen roughly every four years on average prior to 1987 and the advent of the “Fed put”. And we have seen both in 2000-2002 and again in 2007-2009 the consequences of trying to postpone the onset of a new bear market through active monetary policy. But even if today’s bull market goes on to become the longest in history, a bear market will happen again in the future. And even when it finally does, this will be neither “doomsday” nor “the sky falling”. Each and every bear market in the past has been followed by fantastic bull markets. Even the bull market during the depths of the Great Depression from 1932 to 1937 in the aftermath of the Stock Market Crash was exceptional. So too has the rally been since the Great Recession in 2009. We will have another bear market in the future, and it will be followed by another great bull market no matter how bad the next bear market might be. In fact, it has the potential bring the next great generational buying opportunity a la 1921, 1949 and 1982 when it’s all said and done. This, of course, remains to be seen.

Lastly, it must be recognized that specific areas of the market are particularly exposed to extreme downside risk and stand to get absolutely obliterated once we move past the next market peak. Heck, the energy (XLE) sector that was way out over its skis from 2009 to 2014 took a major beating, and this took place within the comforting confines of a roaring bull market.

This idea was the theme behind a recent article on momentum investing from earlier this week. For whether we like it or not, this is what happens in selected areas of capital markets, and momentum is back square in the crosshairs after a two decade hiatus. Same goes for high yield bonds (HYG) and emerging market debt (EMB). But even if these areas of the market and others like it end up getting ripped apart yet again, it will be followed by some of the greatest upside investment opportunities in a generation. I still to this day salivate at the +20% effective yields seen on high yield bonds at the depths of the financial crisis (BTW, they are around 5% today, which was the risk free rate on 3-month T-Bills (BIL) prior to the financial crisis in 2006, I’m just sayin’). And high yield bonds (JNK) represented a great value and a core allocation for my broadly diversified asset allocation strategy for many years in the aftermath of the crisis. But not so today. Same with emerging market debt (PCY). I do still like my investment grade preferred stocks (PFF) quite a bit, but that’s an article for another day. And there's also a lot of individual stocks that I like owning too. I bought two new individual stock holdings this week, as a matter of fact.

Put simply, considering the fact that the U.S. stock market or some segment of the risk asset universe might decline in value – whether it is -7% or -77% - at some point in the future is not predicting “doomsday” or suggesting that the “sky is falling”. Instead, it is simply recognizing the reality of investing in capital markets that have been repeatedly demonstrated going all the way back to the buttonwood tree more than 200 years ago.

People are going to lose money along the way. In some cases, certain people are going to lose a lot. And others are going to make a lot at the same time.

With this in mind, which would you rather be, the investor that unwittingly lost a lot of money at some point in the future, or the investor that identified the downside risk in advance and was at the ready to capitalize in the aftermath of this money being lost? Doesn’t mean that you're sitting on your hands or timing the market or that you think the world is going to end by contemplating the possibility of either a -7% correction or the dawn of a new bear market for that matter. In means that while you are playing today’s market (QQQ), you are also contemplating tomorrow’s market as well. In fact, for some investors in a different area of the market such as long-term bonds (TLT), their world may very well be coming alive at the very same moment that stocks are going dark. This may even be true for a lot of stocks within the S&P 500 Index itself. Go back once again to the end of the longest bull market in history, as many stocks did exceptionally well in the midst of the tech wreck. Thus, it’s not a matter of the sky falling. Instead, it’s simply a matter of perspective and positioning.

Where do we stand today? In my view, the greatest risks to today’s stock market are not to the downside. Instead, they are to the upside. Why? Remember the mention earlier about policy makers doing really dumb stuff for a really long time? Well in the current market environment, we are increasingly running the risk that policymakers will continue to do really dumb stuff for far too long. In fact, this risk may already be locked and loaded in the cards. As a result, do not rule out the possibility of a quick rush over 3000 on the S&P 500 Index over the course of a few months before the market finally tops out.

How could the possibility of +20% short-term upside on the benchmark S&P 500 Index be viewed as an upside risk? Because soaring stock prices are likely to be followed by hard central bank policy brake pumping in response which in turn is likely to be followed by more sharply correcting stock prices falling back to earth. Once again, refer back to the end of the longest bull market in history for an example of what I’m talking about.

What Worries Me

What worries me then is the following. It’s not that the stock market (or the bond market, or the gold market, etc.) may fall at some point in the future. Instead, it is that stock market investors may no longer conditioned for this possibility. If investors are given toward hyperbole such as “doomsday” and “the sky is falling” when it comes to merely considering the possibility of future events that in a normal market traditionally would happen a few times a year in the case of corrections to every four years on average in the case of bear markets, how are they likely to react once they find themselves in the throes of the next downside episode.



For there is a reason why stock investors more than any others are prone to buying high and selling low. It is during the stress that comes with even a garden variety correction that can compel stock investors in particular to make unfortunate missteps. And the propensity to do so is so much more if you are no longer conditioned for such a downside outcome. I’d hate to see any investor get badly hurt in this manner during such a cycle, particularly those that may be newer to stock investing (i.e. less than a decade to know only one market cycle, which is relentlessly up). But some will invariably succumb when the time finally comes. It’s just another inevitability of financial markets over time.

The Bottom Line

The sky is not falling. The sky will never be falling in the future. Stocks will someday fall again, but it won’t be the end of the world. It’s just the reality of investment markets, and this is what they have normally done periodically throughout history. Such laws have been repealed for a time thanks to the extraordinary measures of global monetary policy makers, but they will eventually return someday. And when they do, it will not be “doomsday” when you see the color red regularly flashing across your portfolio screen once again. Instead, it will bring with it the fertile soil of fantastic long-term investment opportunities just as it has following every past decline in stock prices. It is not something to dread. Instead, it is something to anticipate for the future even while you continue to reap the rewards of continued stock market gains today.

