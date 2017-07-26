After 2 Years In The Doghouse, Box Is Poised To Break Past Its $20 IPO Hurdle

The Box (NYSE: BOX) of 2H17 appears, to most investors, remarkably different from the Box of January 2015, when a little-known dorm room company selling a service seemingly equivalent to Google Drive(NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had the audacity to go public, closing its first day of trading at $23 a share. It didn't take long for the company and its 29-year old dropout CEO, Aaron Levie, to draw fire under the fresh new scrutiny of Wall Street. Shares careened to $18, then $15 by mid-August, and finally dropped to its all-time low of $8.82 a full year later in January 2016. Since then, shares have quietly and steadily rallied, as investors have learned to trust in management's execution and in the strength of Box's billings growth and the impressive count of Fortune 500 clients on its trophy rack.

Even as Wall Street flashed its sell signals and ordinary non-tech savvy investors turned their noses up at Box's losses, Box knew what it was doing. It poured cash aggressively into expanding its sales headcount (arguably the most important investment for an enterprise software company), knowing that recurring revenues at 70%-plus gross margins and 115% dollar-based retention were worth the investment. And bear in mind, those kinds of numbers are best-in-class in the Valley.

Box is the rare fulfillment of the tech IPO promise: give us cash to fund our growth, and we'll reward you with profits later. Box has begun to turn that lever now, generating $8.5mm and $14.5mm in OCF on revenues of $117mm and $101mm in 1Q18 and 4Q17, respectively. And this is just the beginning: with gross margins in the 70s, Box is just on the cusp of capturing true operating leverage - at the far end of the spectrum, mature cloud companies such as Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) that are still in growth mode can generate OCF margins of 15-20%.

Box reports 2Q18 earnings in early August, and I believe an earnings beat (Box has an unsullied history of beating expectations, eight out of eight quarters as a public company) will trigger a multiple expansion from its current level of ~4.5x EV/FTM revenues to >6x ($26), positioning the stock squarely above its IPO range without stretching its valuation.

In the following sections I will dissect Box's growth drivers, trajectory, and valuation. I will also discuss competing bear theses on Box. But, first things first ...

First Things First: Box, Without the Numbers

It's a flagrant foul to analyze a software company's numbers out of context and without regard to its positioning in the IT landscape and its contributions to technological evolution. So, a quick overview on Box: at its core, Box Inc. is a subscription-based SaaS product that allows businesses large and small to store, share, and enhance files and documents. (It also lets individuals sign up for accounts - you can get 10GB of free storage for yourself at box.com - but we will ignore this unit for now, as it's not the revenue powerhouse of the company). The company was founded in 2005 by USC dropout Aaron Levie (CEO) and his childhood friend Dylan Smith (CFO), preceding Dropbox (Private:DROPB) (2008) by three years and Google Drive (2012) by seven.

While Dropbox has a very public feud with Box over who has the better product, it is largely a consumer-focused application. Dropbox likes to boast about its "hundreds of millions" of users - at which Box simply scoffs, as most of those users are non-paying. The enterprise IT community has put its vote of confidence in Box (64% of the Fortune 500 are paying users - a shortlist includes GE, P&G, Glaxosmithkline, KKR, and others). The Gartner Magic Quadrant (the software industry's equivalent of the Oscars) has named Box as a Leader in Enterprise File Sync And Share three years running, edging out a higher position over Dropbox Enterprise.

Box has retained its status as enterprise IT's storage darling due to an immense set of enterprise-grade features: security controls and data governance (giving it an edge over Google Drive), seamless file sharing and cross-platform workability, and API capabilities that integrate powerful third-party enterprise applications such as Salesforce, Splunk, and Docusign within the convenience of the Box environment. In addition, go-to-market partnerships with IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) give Box an entryway into the CIOs of the world's largest enterprises, which form the core of Box's revenue base.

Enterprises typically pay SaaS-style (per-month, per-user) for Box's services, billed annually upfront. Enterprise pricing is customized and undisclosed, but for reference, a standard small business Box account costs $15/user/mo. Enterprise deals with 1000-plus seats will probably run on per-user pricing a notch or two lower.

Growth Metrics and Business Health

Now let's turn to the dollars and cents. In June, Box delivered a four-point beat for the first quarter ending April 2017, reporting revenue of $117.2mm (+30% y/y) vs. consensus expectations of $114mm (+26% y/y). Billings clocked in at $99.6mm (+31% y/y), a strong y/y growth number despite the seasonally slow first quarter, and operating cash flow stood at $8.5mm vs ($4.2mm) in 1Q17.

Key callouts in this quarter:

Billings growth of 31% actually accelerated over +15% in 4Q17 and +26% in 3Q16

This was Box's first time delivering positive OCF in 1Q; it had previously only delivered positive OCF in the seasonally strong 4Q

Guidance calls for $502-$506mm in revenue (+29% y/y at the midpoint) for FY18.

Let's take a look at Box's revenue and billings growth numbers to get an understanding of its growth glidepath.

Figure 1. Box metrics Notice that Box's y/y revenue growth has exceeded 30% in every quarter (with the exception of 4Q17, due to a tough y/y comp). This is a rare feat for a software company at a $500mm scale. Billings, arguably the more important metric as a leading metric of future revenues (calculated as revenue plus change in deferred revenues), accelerated in the most recent quarter to +31% y/y growth. This stellar growth sets a nice tone for FY18, especially considering that it occurred during the seasonally slow first quarter (IT leaders are loath to sign new deals in the beginning of the calendar year, preferring to back-load spending nearer to when budgets close in December).

Also note that Box's dollar-based retention (calculated as revenue from existing customers plus upsells, minus churn) has remained steadily above 100% while customer counts continue to climb nicely, indicating that revenue growth is being driven both by new accounts and deepening relationships with existing ones, an important indicator in a mature software company.

Profitability and Operating Leverage

Growth aside, the other important part of Box's resurrection narrative is that it is finally beginning to capture operating leverage. See below Box's operating expenses as a percent of revenues since going public:

Figure 2. Operating expenses as % of revenues It doesn't take rigorous analysis to notice the declining trend across all three components of Box's operating expenses as a percentage of revenues. As revenues scale upward, operating expenses also increase, but not in a perfectly linear fashion. Coupled with a gross margin that has steadily held in the low 70s, this makes for a powerful forward trend as Box continues to grow at a healthy clip. Also key to note is the decline in sales and marketing spend as a percentage of revenues - though Box has managed to retain revenue growth in the 30s, it has also managed to drive increased sales efficiency.

Let's also compare Box's operating metrics to its cloud/SaaS peers that have achieved maturity and scale to determine what Box could look like in 2-3 years (all data is taken from each company's most recent fiscal year end):

Figure 3. Cloud/SaaS operating comps

As Box scales toward $500mm in revenues (expected to be achieved in FY18) and eventually toward $1bn, it will start looking more like the other companies in this chart. These comps can be considered as Box's long-term operating model. Figure 2 shows that Box has made steady progress each quarter in decreasing its operating expenses (especially sales and marketing spend) toward these target averages.

Given continued growth and good execution, expect Box to continue capture operating leverage and begin to crank up its OCF yield. Box is already on track to deliver (small) positive OCF in the 5-8% range this year, which is impressive given its smaller scale relative to the comps in this table.

Valuation

So now we've established that Box is maintaining strong growth rates while making its first foray into profitability. The question now is: what is such an asset worth? Because no matter how solid a company is, an expensively valued stock still makes for a terrible investment (read: Snap).

Figure 4. Box valuation (EV/FTM Rev), IPO to present

For the majority of its life as a public company, Box has traded under 5x forward revenues, a significant discount to software peers growing at 30%-plus. While this caution may be warranted in 2015/2016 when investors were unsure that Box could continue to grow while achieving profitability, I believe this discount is no longer warranted.

To construct a refreshed valuation framework for Box, let's take a look at other SaaS companies with a similar scale and growth profile:

Figure 5. Cloud/SaaS trading comps



Note on methodology: forward revenues are based on an extrapolation of management guidance; balance sheet figures are taken from the most recent quarter and market cap is based on close of trading on July 20, 2017.

SaaS companies in the >30% growth bucket typically trade at >6x FTM revenues. The major exception is Box. One bear argument used to claim that Box deserved a lower multiple due to its staggering losses, a claim that is now debunked because A) Box has achieved OCF profitability and B) new IPOs such as Yext (NYSE: YEXT) and Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) are posting similar losses or greater, yet is still trading at healthy multiples.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is a particularly instructive comp as a company of comparable revenue scale and barely positive OCF like Box. After shooting to >$70 post-IPO and becoming one of the most richly valued software stocks on the Nasdaq (at one point trading near 20x revenues), TWLO crumbled to the mid-$20s and has stabilized near $30, implying a ~6.5x multiple as shown above. The 6x range has acted as a floor for TWLO's valuation.

Box, on the other hand, has been perennially undervalued below 5x. A strong Q2 and positive guidance should, in my opinion, push the stock into a new breakout and drive valuation toward 6x, implying a price target of $26.

Mythbusting the Bear Theses

No equity analysis is complete without a nod to the opposing side, so we'll spend a second to consider their thoughts.

Bear Thesis #1: Box is a Money-Losing "House of Horrors"

We've already spent considerable time discussing Box's new veneer of profitability, but despite posting two consecutive quarters of positive operating cash flow, this thesis just can't seem to go away.

In this Bloomberg interview, Box was criticized for its overspending on sales and marketing and deemed a "house of horrors" with "gory" numbers. That perception has long cast a shadow over Box's reputation. Even Mark Cuban, who seeded Box with a $350K initial investment, said he would "combust" if he was running Box.

The naysayers did not expect Box to achieve cash flow profitability. And let's also consider Box's liquidity - with $210 million of cash on the books, only $1.2 million in burn during fiscal 17 and an expected positive cash flow for fiscal 18, Box has some considerable flexibility before it "combusts." Face it - the Box of 2H17 just isn't the house of horrors it once was.

Bear Thesis #2: Cloud Storage is Becoming a Commodity Service

This is a more interesting bearish proposition, and it's partially true. In 2017, the word "cloud" is no longer as exotic as it once was, and cloud infrastructure giants such as Amazon AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform are locked into a price war that is driving computing costs lower. Cloud infrastructure, after all, is nothing fancy; it's just a techy term for renting server racks and storage/compute services from third parties. Bears fear that storage players like Box will either be forced to lower pricing to compete or see their customers flee to competitors entirely.

The key to overcoming this obstacle is to consider exactly what differentiates Box's service from the pure storage providers. After all, Box is not a bare-bones Google Drive that only acts as a repository for files. The reason Box has accumulated such a loyal base of Fortune 500 customers is due to its add-on services, security features, and API extension capabilities. Box enables workers to securely collaborate on files, manage version history and integrate with other cloud applications. Box's Platform offering, launched in 2015, allows Box to become a central hub for users' content, natively connecting Box files to 1,000-plus external applications while managing workflow and metadata.

With these features, Box more closely resembles a PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) offering than a commoditized infrastructure play. Platforms, once installed and connected to a host of other applications are extremely sticky and difficult to unplug, a story corroborated by Box's high retention rates.

With regard to pricing, see Box's gross margins below:

Figure 6. Box gross margins The cloud price wars have been underway for years, yet Box's steady gross margins don't appear to convey price weakness. Obviously, the tech landscape is ever changing and investors will have to continually monitor margins and retention, but for now, Box's moat seems safe.

Conclusion

Very few software companies reach the $500 million scale, and those that do are rewarded with consistently high valuations (Salesforce, Workday, etc.). For the majority of its life as a public company, Box has been shunted to the wayside. Now, as the company approaches Q2 earnings, it has notched multiple gold stars in its belt: growth at scale, along with continued solid business metrics and the beginnings of a path to profitability.

Despite these factors and the recent run in the stock, Box still trades a turn or two below its closest peers. It is a rare, proven asset in an otherwise expensive market dominated by "show-me" stories. Continued product innovation, increased cloud adoption, a now-seasoned management team and a sizable company that is still hungry for growth should be able to bust expectations for quarters to come and lift the stock to a more appropriate multiple.