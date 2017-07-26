Gazprom: Russia's Corporate Diamond

Venezuela is a "Potemkin Economy," meaning that it depends almost entirely on one industry to keep its Economic Ecosystem alive. The same goes for Russia, a nation that struggles since the energy crisis shocked the World. Two months right after oil and gas prices plummeted, sanctions were imposed, a situation that reduced Russia's survival ratio even more. But in the end, unlike Venezuela, it survived.

Russia has yet to prove it can evolve. Like in nature, a nation's economic system (and its political system) must either evolve or die (collapse). If Russia does manage to evolve, it will be the center of investment interest for the next decade, ultimately becoming Capital's sweetheart among Emerging Markets. And this is the reason I chose to spend considerable time and effort to understand and comprehend this Nation, this Economy. To that end, I have segmented the Series on Russia into three Parts:

In Part I, we discussed the Energy Giant's Macro-economic environment (Article: Rating Russia, Don't Miss Out, ETFs Have Gained 40-150% in 2016 Alone) and we included Political and Geopolitical developments, to be able and draw a holistic picture. Detail's suggested that Russia is unwilling to change its Core Economic Model (Energy Trade), but at least some steps have been taken to reduce dependencies on food imports. Additionally, Wheat and Arms trade, are two growing export sectors Russia is betting on. Its overall Macroeconomic health though remains weak and extreme poverty has pulled in many more victims.

Part II, has just started unraveling. Our purpose here, is to take a deeper look into the nation's Micro-environment, particularly its Private Sector. We want to assess Russia's Corporate Health and find out if Businesses can quickly pick-up the pace and grow, if and when the nation's Economy evolves and expands again. To fulfill this purpose, we selected five (5) of Russia's most integral Industries and assigned a total of Eight (8) Companies to represent these industries. We called this list of Stocks the C.I.A. or Corporate Industry Ambassador's Index. By analyzing these 8 Companies, we will be able to make more informed assumptions about the Nation's Private Sector. The same list can also be used as a benchmark per Industry, by investors who wish to look into other Russian Companies.

After that, we will move on to Part III, where we will combine Part I & II (Macro and Micro Environment) and Rate Russia and its Potential as a whole. Part III will in essence be the Summary of the previous parts, with links to those parts. It will also be an integrated comprehensive map of the Nation's Economy and can be used as a complete benchmark by investors intrigued to diversify their portfolios to include Russian Stocks.

Russia's Corporate Industry Ambassadors, C.I.A.

We should see the various economic indicators (see Economic Calendar releases) as the overview data of a nation's economic ecosystem, much like a comprehensive summary per section of interest. Analyzing these data reports and combining them in a meaningful way (i.e., according to Russia's economic model and special traits, in our case) will grant us an integrated understanding of the Economy's current health and future potential.

Still, for an Economy to develop, the business environment must be healthy too, a subcategory of the Economy that indicators do not cover directly. To elaborate, if for example the business sector has a limited capability to borrow funds and invest in new ventures (i.e. because companies are heavily indebted), then even if there is demand for a product or service, supply will not be able to meet it and hence the Economy will develop slowly.

And that is the reason why we must also process (analyze) Russia's Economy at the corporate/industry level. For that purpose, I had constructed the "Macro Stock Index" for Russia (previous article: Russia: Unfolding This Mysterious Market, Part IIΙ) -- i.e., a list of stocks that cover the nation's most integral industries. To make the idea of the "Corporate/Industry level" of an Economy easier to grasp, I've renamed the M.S.I. to C.I.A. or "Corporate Industry Ambassadors." I used the word "Ambassadors" to designate that the companies we will discuss, should be seen as the major representatives of each relating Industry. For example, Gazprom and Lukoil are two stocks selected to represent the entire Energy Industry (benchmark stocks of the Industry).

By processing these stocks/industries, we receive information about the average state of the business sector. Coupling this information with what macroeconomic indicators revealed to us in part I (Rating Russia), grants us a more complete view of Russia's current condition and future potential. For investors like me, this is valuable background knowledge that can be used to either invest in ETF's (passive) or to actively invest in interesting stocks, using the R&R series as a basis (starting point) for further analysis.

Below are the credentials the 8 stocks of the Corporate Industry Ambassadors Index had to meet to be included and right after that comes the CIA final stock list (table):

The entire list (CIA), must be a "miniature" of the nation's business sector. To be more specific, it must be a reflection of Russia's economic model and hence include the companies/industries that generate the primary level of growth - the same growth which can then "feed" the rest of the economic ecosystem (flow of funds cycle). Added to the above credential, the list of companies must also consider special traits, like for example the fact that Russia depends on exports. This credential is practically a subsection of the nation's economic model. The companies selected must also have a considerable weight on Russia's most representative index (the RTS 50 index), be of large capitalization and be available for trade in most popular trading platforms. All of these points are important, because they verify that the selected companies have easy access to financing from the markets (large weight on RTS 50 index + tradable on international markets) and are large enough to have a considerable effect on the nation's economic ecosystem (i.e. if one major company was to go bankrupt, it would distort many other interdependent parties, forming a disruptive spiral).

Below we see the "Corporate Industry Ambassadors Index", a list of 8 stocks and 5 different industries - Russia's business sector miniature:

Clarifications:

The table is NOT a suggested investment portfolio. The stock components of the CIA are not balanced in a way that would grant a certain safety margin.

I included two energy stocks on purpose, so that we can process one government-backed and one non-government backed company of this vital industry. This will grant us a clearer picture of real market conditions. As far as the mining and basic materials industry is concerned, Rusal's (OTC:RUALF) addition to the list is an exception. It has a minimum weight in the RTS index, and this alone would normally "disqualify" it. Nevertheless, I added the stock because of its global importance and interest. (It used to be #1 worldwide in aluminum production, and has become #2 since 2015, right after the China Hongqiao Group, CHHQF).

(OTC:RUALF) addition to the list is an exception. It has a minimum weight in the RTS index, and this alone would normally "disqualify" it. Nevertheless, I added the stock because of its global importance and interest. (It used to be #1 worldwide in aluminum production, and has become #2 since 2015, right after the CHHQF). Other interesting companies that would normally be included in the CIA Index but do not meet one or more credentials are Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) (Russia's Google) and Uralkali (a Russian potash fertilizer producer). Aeroflot (OTCPK:AERZY) (Russia's airline) was also not included, because like Uralkali, it is not tradable outside Moscow's Stock Exchange. Pharmastandard (a pharmaceutical company), DIXY Group ao (a quickly growing retail chain) and Gruppa Cherkizovo (a fish and livestock producer, more valuable to Russia now that food imports are more expensive) are unfortunately not traded on the xlon (London) or the xetra (Germany) or the NYSE, so it will be nearly impossible to find them on most US and European trading platforms.

The Energy Industry, C.I.A. Index Industry 1 of 5

The Energy Industry, is the most developed industry in Russia. Due to its vast reserves, the nation's leaders decided that they could benefit from the exploitation of these raw materials and quickly grow without the need to invest heavily in research and education. In overview, Russia has the world's largest natural gas reserves (32% of proven N.G. reserves), the second largest coal reserves (10% of explored coal reserves), the 8th largest oil reserves (12% of proven oil reserves) and owns 8% of the world's Uranium reserves. Having two large markets thirsty for energy right next door (Europe and China) and moving to engage with a third sea-neighboring nation (Japan), the industry can only continue to grow and "feed" the nation's economic ecosystem.

One of the nation's biggest "Projects" is Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), linked with the also state-owned pipeline operator Transneft. Gazprom produces more than 90% of Russia's gas, owns 25% of global natural gas reserves and accounts for 20% of the World's natural gas production. A powerful company, no doubt. In 2014, Gazprom alone covered as much as 8% (revenues) of Russia's GDP value, making it the nation's single most important corporate representative. We would only need to add the revenue values of Rosneft (top oil producer in Russia, RNFTF), Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) and other relating companies, to conclude that almost 20% of Russia's GDP stems from the energy industry. Naturally, this very industry is what makes the nation's "Economic Ecosystem" tick (i.e. other industries depend on it). And as we have already stated, the industry does not lack continuing investments, some of which are noted below:

Gazprom is constructing a new pipeline that will link the Company with China. The new pipeline is scheduled to be completed in 2018.

Transneft is building a dual oil-transportation network, that will connect Russia and China. The same network, will also allow Russia to trade energy with Japan and Korea, by sea (graph below).

gas-powered vehicles.

gas-powered vehicles. Natural Gas generated power has increased and covers 22% of the world's electricity (2014), which is half as much generated by coal. With Coal being slowly phased out and with the coming of electric cars that are in need for additional electric energy, natural gas consumption is set for a long term acceleration (natural gas burns more cleanly than other hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil and coal, and produces less carbon dioxide. It is therefore well suited for a combined use in association with renewable energy sources such as wind or solar).

Still, there is also room for growth in coal trading, at least between Russia and China, as well as India. Although Russia's huge brown coal (Lignite) reserves are not utilizable (price - transportation cost relationship is inefficient), it's hard coal (Anthracite) reserves (three times more valuable than contemporary coal) are in high demand. Specifically, China, Japan and India, are the top three steel producers and are in need for hard coal (Russia itself is number 5 on the list). This in turn, creates additional vast markets for Russian coal. India and China also use coal for the production of electricity (Electricity produced in India is based on coal by as much as 60%), with China being a net importer of hard coal. A development that could catalyze a deepening coal trading relationship with Russia, is the changing landscape in Vietnam, China's major coal trading partner. Particularly, Vietnam had a couple of years ago decided to reduce coal exports - a situation that might change though.

So we can easily understand, that the energy industry in Russia, is of vital importance to the nation. A major swing in energy prices (oil, gas, coal), could swiftly change the nation's growth destiny. And since Russia's export value is based on energy as well (as much as 70% of total exports, nearly 20% of GDP, are energy related), the corresponding revenues that are being generated, translate into foreign exchange reserves being replenished (dollars). This in turn, allows for a nation that imports industrial and other products from abroad (ex. Cars) to "feed" domestic consumption - GDP's most integral component (let alone the jobs/consumers this industry maintains).

Interactive Tools: Visit Seeking Alpha's "Global Investing Center" and select "Equity Markets" (+Total Market Cap). Now, hover over Russia. Compare the market's total value with the combined value of all the major Energy corporations of Russia.

Gazprom (OGZPY), Energy Industry Ambassador 1 of 2

Alexei Miller (Wiki) was patiently sitting on a brown leather couch, outside the President's office, waiting for the pre-set meeting to begin. In the background, he could hear typing noise and smell rosy finger paint coming from the reception.

Meanwhile, behind the wooden doors of his private office, Vladimir Putin had his hands crossed on the heavy desk and a mild smile was evident in his face. He just got off the phone talking to Angela Merkel about the "unfortunate incident" concerning the U.S. Senate's decision to block the construction of the second Nord Stream Pipeline.

Although Gazprom, Russia's Diamond, equivalent to Saudi Arabia's Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), was always on his mind, a vague image of his meeting with the German Chancellor some years back in Sochi, got him smiling.

He remembered the entry of the Kremlin's dog and Merkel's "mousy" reactions. The dog then started licking her hands and sat right next to her feet. If it had only barked, I would have had a great laugh, he thought. But he knew he wouldn't laugh. His public image advisors had repeatedly warned him, that he must always remain serious in order to reduce any facial expressions that media could exploit later. Cameras were in the room.

Anyway, Alexei has waited long enough and has hopefully reminded himself as to who is in charge. Others who forgot have paid the price, he mumbled and called his assistant on the machine to grant him the entry. When Miller walked in and sat across Putin, he remembered that no refreshments or coffee were being served in these meetings. During the last few weeks many cases required his attention and he was deprived of sleep. He was in desperate need for some caffeine.

As Miller was taking out his notes relating to the matters of Gazprom, Putin leaned back on his chair and prepared himself to listen carefully and connect the dots on the Macro and Micro Chessboard game that was unraveling in his head. There are no quiet and relaxing moments for a leader. Miller started talking:

(Miller) Mr. President, I would like to start by presenting the Outline I have compiled for this discussion of ours:

In the first section, we shall discuss the latest developments concerning Gazprom, like for example the Nord Stream II project or the Sakhalin LNG project. These developments will be further sub-categorized based on their relation to:

Growth Potential, Profit Potential and Stock Price Appreciation Potential.

Next, we will move on to the second section, where we will discuss the core financial statement position of the Company. I have constructed a mini-model in the form of a Combo-Graph for that matter. First I will explain, what the overall purpose of the Combo Graph if (NYSE:A) and how it serves that purpose. Then the Combo Graph analysis (NYSE:B) will then begin. It will include:

B1. the Company's business involvements and its primary and secondary dependencies,

B2. the comparison of its stock price development against relating indexes and

B3. a comprehensive financial statement analysis (The Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement, B3-1/B3-2/B3-3 respectively).

So, now we will…

(Putin) Alexei, do me a favor and keep this discussion as short as possible. I have many more appointments with other Company leaders, in order to assess our Economy's state and potential.

(Miller) Yes … yes, of course. Let's then start with the first section of our discussion, "latest developments." I assume that you have already talked with Mr. Oreshkin (Wiki) on matters of the Economy, as well as with your Advisor Mr. Kudrin (Wiki) and the finance minister Anton Siluanov (Wiki) (related article: Rating Russia, the Macro Perspective) - Putin noded. So it would then not come as a surprise if I told you that the domestic market is of "low interest" to us right now (Read more: Overdue gas debt of Russian consumers). Also, EU prospects hinge on Foreign Relations, so that should be Mr. Lavrov's (Wiki) department - Miller gently passed his fingers through his hair, in an effort to forget that the discussion has merely started and that a cup of steaming and odoriferous coffee was still a distant dream.

Growth Potential. Allow me to refresh your memory Mr. President, concerning the four most prominent ingredients of Growth:

Wage growth: In whichever market Gazprom operates, how high or low wages are, has an impact on Gas sales (consumption). This is particularly evident in the domestic market and other less developed ones. Of course, our product can be categorized as a "primary needed good", so wage trends have a lesser impact on sales, as opposed to, for example, the retail market.

Domestic and International Expansion: We are currently expanding further into the Eurasian region, towards the EU nations, Turkey, Iran, China, Japan and Korea. This will increase our revenues for many years to come, granting us long term growth, ceteris paribus (other things equal).

Competitor market coverage: Since Gazprom can sustain a low production cost and with other energy companies freezing their investment plans due to low natural gas prices, we can cover greater chunks of the global market share. Our trading partners are witnessing our ability to supply an unlimited amount of gas and they slowly prefer us over other companies, like Statoil (NYSE: STO) for example. At the same time, we try to allow international energy companies to invest in our projects. This way, they become less hostile and we avoid monopoly allegations and court orders. Here, take a look mr. President. In this picture you can see all our collaborative projects with international corporations, including both oil and gas projects within our Nation (note: not all projects in the graph are Gazprom related):

Corporate integration: Finally, we can always chose to integrate our business either horizontally or vertically, to maintain a steady revenue growth stream. Issuing bonds has not been a problem and most of our projects are co-financed by corporations and governments that benefit from them.

Putin seems pleased, so that might be the perfect timing to discuss our legal cases, Miller thought.

Mr. President, at this point, I think it's integral to discuss some of the most important legal implications Gazprom has to deal with. We are still assessing the Company's growth potential and to that end, I am happy to say that Mr. Alexander Medvedev [1] met with Margaret Verstager, the EU's competition commissioner. From what Alexander told me, it seems that our legal dispute with Brussels, concerning overpricing allegations (among others) in Eastern Europe, has almost come to an end. There is a strong possibility that we will even avoid a fine if we meet Brussels demands, but there will be no compensation for the halted Bulgaria pipeline.

And now the bad news. Miller started playing with the desk pen.

Now, the Stockholm Arbitration Court battle was a blow for us. Putin raised his eyebrows. Although the court's decision is not yet final [2], the stakes are high. Remember Lithuania last year, how it lost to us? Well, this time it's their turn it seems. Andriy Kobolyev (Naftogas CEO) did not miss the opportunity to applaud the Arbitration Court's decision. Well, at least someone is happy about it - Miller said and smiled anxiously.

Putin, without reacting to the slightest, left Miller in the dark for a while. He thought that there must me a way out. Numbers must be in the billions. He remembered that the SCC (Stockholm Chamber of Commerce) was recognized in the 1970's by the United States and the Soviet Union as a neutral ground for the resolution of trade disputes between the East and West. China has since then recognized the SCC as well. Wouldn't look so good if Russia was to reject its decision outcome. Who would then be willing to trade with us. But, what are the numbers exactly?

(Putin) Alexei, you have to be more specific. What are the possible damages here?

(Miller) Well, the summary of the relating claims and counterclaims can be seen in this image:

Miller pushed the Graph to Putin's side of the Desk.

The image depicts Naftogaz's claims to be $30.3 Billion in total, including both retrospective compensation for excessive supply payments and compensation for transit relating to under-delivery and underpayment allegations. The total number includes claims, penalties and interest. And there are additional claims not included in the graph and that relate to the period 2017-2019, in case the "take or pay" clause is being taken out of the contract. Naftogaz will probably also be able to regain the right to resell gas it buys from us to other nations. Bearing in mind that Ukraine has huge storage capabilities, larger than any EU nation, it could store gas and re-sell when prices move higher. This would effectively mean, that for that period, the EU would not buy gas from us.

Putin realized that even though Gazprom, Russia's Diamond (alongside Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF)), is growing and expanding constantly and financing has never really been a problem, being obligated to pay huge fines for the years to come, might enable it to halt certain project. How would that look? Would trading and investment partners get cold feet? Would a spiral of reactions materialize, costing us years of potential development as a nation? - he thought, as he was passing his palm over his mouth, an indication that he was deeply troubled by these revelations. Miller picked up the discussion once again:

(Miller) Anyway, as far as the Nord Stream Project is concerned, the construction of the second pipeline is scheduled to start next year (2018) and finish one year later (2019). As you might already know, Germany is planning to become the North's Hub for Natural Gas re-selling and re-transportation. With the completion of the Nord Stream II and assuming that Brussels lift current supply constraints, Germany alone could supply 110 bcm (1.9 tcf) of natural gas to EU nation's. EU consumption needs have been calculated to be around 400-500 bcm (5-year average) and we are currently covering 20-25% of that. Germany would most likely use Ukraine's huge storage capacity and re-sell gas when prices appreciate - exactly what Ukraine wanted to do but couldn't, because one of the Naftogaz-Gazprom contract clause prohibits the nation to re-sell our gas. Well, now someone else will do it anyway. Of course, Ukraine will lose a great deal of money it is currently earning from transit fees (Read more on transit fees: Link. Download the PDF on the right).

Moving on, the projects' (Nord Stream II) total cost is 9.5 Billion Euros. And concerning financing, we have:

But it's not "all good," like Bob Dylan likes to say.

A bright smile escaped Miller. He really enjoys American Music from time to time - Putin though didn't seem to share his enthusiasm and pushed Miller to continue and so he did:

Pressure against the project is coming from many fronts:

Eastern European nations have expressed their concerns and Poland has already blocked a previous deal before. The nation started receiving LNG shipments from the US and the once existent oil export ban (U.S. related) has been lifted as you well know. Let me also remind you Mr. President, that Poland's contract with Gazprom is ending in 2022. So the nation is most likely trying to gradually build a new supply network.

Donald Tusk (Wiki), the president of the European council, has in the past expressed deep concerns about the project. He fears that we are "circumventing Ukraine, a situation that would weaken its position and deprive it of transit fees."

Brussels wants the pipeline to abide to EU rules, but so far Courts have denied that prospect.

Denmark, Sweden and Finland have not yet formally agreed to anything and Denmark is considering vetoing the project.

And if that wasn't enough, the United States Senate now interferes, to which we see strong opposition from Germany

Putin was considering the information he received. The simplest strategy to avoid or even manage for sanctions to be lifted and the Nord Stream II project to materialize, is to use Donald Trump's negative image among EU members (especially now, that the US Senate unilaterally decided to block a "commercial Project", like the German courts defined it), to establish Russia's position as the central energy trading partner. After all, he thought, our ultimate EU gas plan was Germany to become the Hub for the North and Turkey the Hub for the South. Rosneft and Lukoil will then continue covering the EU market in Oil needs.

This might be it, the turning point, for us to enter and stay long term. Generating enough income, to continue expansion into China, Japan, Korea and India, Putin thought.

(Miller) Mr. President, should I continue, Miller asked. Putin noded.

As far as our other growth projects are concerned, outside the EU, here are the following notes & documents, in bulk:

Plus Rosneft's expansion into India, via the acquisition of 49% of Essar Oil, another breakthrough for my diversification plan, Putin mumbled. Miller continued:

Raising capital for new projects has not been a problem so far, since most of the time funding comes from companies that reside in nations that are linked to each project. We have also been raising funds through issuing bonds in various currencies, depending on the benefits we can derive from exchange rate deviations.

We should now move on to the second category of the first section. I hope you can follow me. We are still at the first section, where we discuss Gazprom's developments and potential and we just finished with the Company's Growth Potential (1). Next, we will discuss its Profit Potential (2) and later its Stock Appreciation Potential (3). So let's start:

2. Gazprom's Profit Potential. Since I am your first Corporate meeting of this period, allow me to present the three components used to assess a Company's Profit Potential:

Margins: There are three types of "core" margins we need to keep tracking:

A. The Gross Profit Margin (Revenue - Cost of Goods Sold), allows us to track production efficiency. The more efficient we are concerning production costs, the lower the gas prices we can withstand without realizing a loss.

B. The Operating Profit Margin, allows us to track how efficient Gazprom is in managing its operating costs. Operating costs include Plant, Equipment and Employee compensation costs, among other things.

C. Finally, the Net Income (Profit) Margin, allows us to measure how much cash value is added to the company at a year's end. This Cash then, can be reinvested or be paid out as dividends. Thank god Mr. President that you decided to exclude Gazprom from the "High dividend payout pledge" you had announced earlier. Although I am confused, now that the case of Rosneft paying out 50% of its profits, is back on the table.

Revenue Growth: Taking all else equal (Ceteris Paribus), Profits will accelerate for every unit of Revenue added. This is due to fixed costs [ 4 ], like Property and Equipment (for example the cost of maintaining a pipeline), that remain the same (to a great percentage) for every added unit of revenue. So, growing Revenue will on its own boost profits at a faster pace each time.

], like Property and Equipment (for example the cost of maintaining a pipeline), that remain the same (to a great percentage) for every added unit of revenue. So, growing Revenue will on its own boost profits at a faster pace each time. Extraordinary Events: Profits could be struck negatively, if we fail to issue a bond at the appropriate currency. Bad investments can also have a negative effect on Profits. The Bulgarian Pipeline that was left for dead, will have such an effect at some point. Restructuring, as in the case of asset sales at discount prices and rare incidents like a fire that might distort production (or create an uninsured damage to property), are also two additional cases that can have a one-time (most of the time) negative effect on Profits.

From a practical perspective now, here is why our Company has great potential for growing Profits:

Natural gas prices have been hovering near historical lows. As a result, our Gross Profit Margin is being hit, i.e. the gap between our selling price and our production cost per unit of natural gas is shrinking.

Of course, a positive side-effect of low prices is an increasing demand for our product. Low prices are also reducing investments made in renewables, because when oil and gas is cheap, they become less efficient from an investment-return perspective.

Now, as you well know Mr. President, we are striking long term gas supply deals, while avoiding debt via the "co-operative financing scheme" (all parties involved in a new gas project, finance a part of it). So when prices appreciate again, Profits will soar:

Long term projects will increase natural gas sales (in unit terms, ex. Bcm, not in value terms) and low debt will keep interest expenses limited (nothing holding back profits). And all this is coupled with the fact, that low prices have pushed us to reduce Total Costs in order to maintain a profit for the last couple of years.

Technological advances and the "Green Revolution" (Renewables) are not threatening our business. Oil and Coal is threatened, but not natural gas. For starters, Electric Cars need electricity. And natural gas is not only a perfect (and increasingly used) medium for electricity production, it is also more friendly to the environment than Oil and Coal. So when electric cars start entering our lives for good, demand for electricity will rise and hence for natural gas. At the same time, Coal will gradually be phased out (currently used to produce twice as much electricity when compared to Natural Gas), a huge market for us to tap. Finally, natural gas is also being used to complement the "Renewable Energy Cycle".

Oh and let me not forget, that German car-maker Volkswagen (VLKAF), discussed with us the possibility of promoting natural gas driven cars.

Putin remains wary of Alexei's determination, but recognizes that the data and convictions presented, are of "fair value". There is certainly potential here.

3. Stock Price Appreciation Potential. As you very well know, an ever increasing value of a Company's stock, translates into lower borrowing costs. Since the value of shares and assets are being used as collateral for loans [5], the higher the value the less the theoretical risk and hence the lower the interest charges. This holds when we are issuing bonds to fund our projects or when we borrow funds from international banks to finance operations. So the stock price does matter to us as well, not only to investors. Now, the things we need to keep in mind when trying to boost our Company's stock price are the following:

Future Growth & Profit Prospects: One of the largest risks a Company is facing, even a large one, is "maturity". If we were to reach maturity at some point, meaning that there are limited growth opportunities for us to invest in, investors will lose appetite and exit our stock. The reason for the exit, is that without further growth, capital gain prospects are limited. Of course profits can offset such a reaction, because the Company value increases with "retained earnings". Due to the cost of inflation though (money losing value through time), these retained earnings need to be re-invested at some point.

Dividends: If for some reason we were unable to find investment opportunities that add value to our Company, we could chose to pay dividends. This way, we would entice another type of investors to buy and hold our stock, namely dividend investors. Capital gains is not their primary target and they are mostly trying to protect their money from the cost of inflation. For a Company implementing the "dividend policy", maintaining a high stock price means being able to generate a steady flow of profits each year.

Liquidity: Maintaining liquidity is also important for a stock price to keep appreciating. For a Company to enjoy a large volume of share trading, it must be of large capitalization, with a relatively small value per share and a large amount of shares outstanding, of low risk and listed among the greatest capital markets. Investors value liquidity, because it allows them to be flexible and trade with lower spreads (and higher leverage). They also avoid the risk of "entrapment", i.e. when exiting a stock is not feasible because there are not enough buyers to cover the position (low volume).

As far as Gazprom is concerned, our future growth potential is still huge. Due to our high gross profit margin, we can effectively compete with any Eurasian energy business and maintain a higher net income margin. Retained earnings will always have a project to finance.

And that is why your choice to exempt Gazprom from paying huge dividends was wise. We are still at the growth level as a Company. We are constantly in need for funds. Investors will see us as a growth stock and opt for capital gains, not dividends.

From a liquidity standpoint, Gazprom is among the 10 most liquid stocks of Russia. Yet, due to our indirect geopolitical involvement (government owned & monopoly effect), investors remain wary. But with the Russian stock market being undervalued (when compared to western markets) and with the ruble at a weak position (investing now will bring additional profits due to exchange rate deviations), a stock price appreciation is not a distant dream of mine. Especially if energy prices pick up and planned projects stay on track (Nord Stream II, Sakhalin, etc.).

(Putin) So what you are telling me in short Alexei, is that if planned projects, especially Nord Stream II and the Russia-China Project, stay on track, the only thing we need to keep our eyes on is natural gas prices and the geopolitical context. That the "Green Energy" Revolution is not only irrelevant, but that it might actually work "for us", for Gazprom. And that we should stay linked to global financial markets and avoid paying out large dividends, in order to reinvest our profits.

(Miller) Yes Mr. President, that would be some of the central points concerning Gazprom's potential (Growth, Profit and Stock Appreciation potential). We should particularly push for our inclusion in global financial markets, in the same way China does. But let me also explain our Company's financial state, the second section of our discussion, so that we can understand whether our growth plans can be sustained:

Much like you asked of me, I constructed a comprehensive mini-model through which we can assess Gazprom's financial health. To be more specific, let me elaborate on this Graph in "point mode", i.e. organize our discussion in points/segments:

What is the Purpose of the Combo Graph & How does it serve that purpose.

We have so far discussed Gazprom's ongoing projects and open issues, that give us a sense of the Company's growth potential. What we will discuss now, the purpose of the Combo Graph, is Gazprom's health: Can it survive its ongoing Project's? Does it have the ability to keep investing, under both worse and better Economic circumstances? These are the questions we are going to answer via the Combo Graph that I constructed.

And how does this Graph serve its purpose? Well, it is segmented into 3 parts: the Company's basic profile (Its fields of business, its dependencies on raw materials, subsidiaries and the contextual environment of operation), its Stock Value as perceived by market's, including an answer to why the market is "treating it" they way it does and its comprehensive financial state (a carefully selected mix of Financial Statement metrics).

As a final note before we start our analysis, I feel obligated to remind you that we have not taken the Company's Macro Environment into account (the health of the Russian Economy and that of its trading partners). You must have already discussed this with Mr. Oreshkin and other Ministers before our meeting (Article: Rating Russia, the Macro Perspective, Part I of the series).

So, let's go through each of the Combo Graph's parts:

B1. Company Context of Operation, Sectors & Dependencies

Gazprom's operations are primarily related to the natural gas business (exploration, extraction, transportation) and a little less to the crude oil business via its subsidiary Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY). Since the list of subsidiaries is rather long (Link), we should only focus on these two major businesses. Additionally, we must also take into account the Company's contextual dependencies:

Gazprom is a government owned Corporation. That means that it is "Geo-politically affected". For example, a Nation wishing to engage negatively with us, will target government property. And a government owned business, is just that, a target.

The same attribute (Government owned), also means that corruption at the government level, has a direct effect on the Company. If for example, God forbid, a high ranking official was to engage in criminal and corruptive behavior in relation to the Company, Gazprom's image would be hit and investors might flee.

Like every large Corporation, Gazprom is trying to finance its projects by issuing bonds in many different currencies. This poses a risk, if certain exchange rates were to be affected substantially. Here is a list of our issued Euro-bonds: Link.

Finally, we are also dependent on the Economic state of our trading partners. If their Economies were to enter into a recession, demand for natural gas and oil would decline.

Allow me to note that I have included a metric in the Combo Graph, that assesses all these contextual dependencies and calculates a qualitative value in the form of a scale from 1 to 5 (with 5 denoting the maximum negative contextual environment for Gazprom). It is located at the 3rd part of the Graph, "Quick Financial Overview -> Cash Flow Statement -> Contextual Risk". We will discuss this value again later.

B2. Stock Price, Understanding Mr. Market's Valuation

During the past five (5) years, Gazprom has lost considerable value, both in Ruble and in Dollar terms. When we compare the Company's stock price in Dollars or Euros with the RTS Index or the RTS Oil & Gas Index, we witness that International markets are "punishing" us severely. Gazprom (in $) has plunged as much as 60% from July 2012 and is 30-50% lower than the two RTS indexes we mentioned.

The reason international markets avoid Gazprom, is (a) the depreciation of the ruble (and its high volatility), (b) the "political implications" our company is mixed up in and (c) the continuing energy crisis. I believe that this negative valuation is temporary. Projects run on, our debt is limited and financing interest yields remain relatively low. If bond markets have faith in us, so will stock investors at some point. The gradually appreciating ruble, the fact that we haven't experienced any losses even with energy prices at historical lows and our declining debt, make us a good investment for the long run. We just need to maintain a reasonable level of Cash, to promote the image of "Stability".

I admit though, that we could use a Public Image lift. Maybe some outside professionals could be hired to promote the Company to investors. Or maybe we should make an opening at the Chinese market.

B3. Core Financial Statement Components Overview

Before we dig into the Financial Statement data, allow me to elaborate on the purpose of this section: Financial Statements (F/S) are a numerical representation of the Company's Context of Operation and its Operating results. They are like a snapshot of Gazprom's overall existence.

It is hence vital to (a) understand what each metric on the F/S represents, (b) be able to properly "read" and inter-connect these metrics to form a holistic image of the Company and (c) know what data we cannot directly see on them. As an example to the latter, while we can see revenues decline in an absolute number, we cannot know "why" they declined nor can we predict future growth rates based purely on F/S data trends.

So in this sense, the F/S are Gazprom's "Control Panel". To exemplify, imagine Gazprom's pipeline pressure control panel. While it notifies us if there is a leak somewhere, it does not necessarily reveal to us the cause of the leak.

B3-1. Income Statement: The I/S depicts the "Tree" through which financial inflows are passing - starting from revenues (the highest value) and down to Net Profits or what is left of these inflows for shareholders to split, after all expenses have been covered. Now, for a regular Company, generating profits is the primary objective. But for a Government owned Company like Gazprom, profits can sometimes come second. Geo-economic expansion (in this case the Company becomes a financial war machine), has been one of our primary goals and it sometimes moves in contrast with maximizing profits. Also, the existence of our indirect shareholders, namely citizens, that have a claim on the government and hence on Gazprom, requires us to give out "as much Work as possible" (i.e. hire the maximum possible number of employees). These objectives of ours, are another reason why global investors shun us. They only care about maximizing profits. On the contrary, domestic investors (institutions, businesses and retail investors) maintain a higher interest, because to them the Economic Cycle of Russia matters. Why? Because: i) Gazprom creates Work -> hence Consumers -> hence Profits for other Businesses via the generated consumer power. And also because: ii) Other businesses depend on us, like for example Transneft, utility Companies, energy transportation Companies (maritime, truck, other), gas station's, equipment providers etc.

Vladimir Putin is allowing Alexei to elaborate on every section of the Report, so that he can have a firm understanding of its components for when other Corporate leaders will enter his office to discuss their results. Future presentations then can be a lot shorter and on point. He nodded for Alexei Miller to continue.

(Miller) Among the selected metrics that are depicted in the Combo Graph, the Growth Rate informs us that during the peak of the crisis period (second half of 2014 to 2015), a crisis in both the Energy Prices and Russia's International Relations (sanctions), growth kept running high. We know the reasons for that: i) EU nation's kept buying large amounts of gas to store it for security purposes and ii) we kept investing, as we will see later in the Balance Sheet. In 2016, our growth rate slumped, at the same time the value of our Assets declined (investment growth froze).

The growth rate and the Asset Turnover ratio development are linked in a very meaningful way. When combined, they can tell us if we have growth and why we have it: Is it due to existent Assets "working" more efficiently, generating additional units of revenue, or is it due to an increase in new investments made (more Assets added). The Turnover ratio gives us a direct answer to that question. It also reveals to us whether additional asset purchases (investments) add value to the Company (positive change) or not (negative change). In our case and for the last four years, the change in value added has been negative. This has started to change. Of course, a negative change means that we have made bad choices or that we made additional investments during the crisis peak period, to show investors that we perform even under pressure. We should though also remember, that sometimes new investments take time to unravel their potential. The last two quarters (Q4/2016, Q1/2017) show a limited change in Assets and an accelerating growth rate.

Here is a short list where I have compared the Asset Turnover ratios (T.T.M., trailing twelve months) of Gazprom and other Energy Companies around the Globe:

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY): 0.36

(OTCPK:OGZPY): 0.36 Statoil (STO) : 0.46

(STO) 0.46 Shell (RDS) : 0.62

(RDS) 0.62 ExxonMobil (XOM) : 0.68

(XOM) 0.68 BP (Ticker): 0.77

Of the above Companies, comparison is most relevant with Norway's Statoil, our direct competitor in Europe [8].

Next, we should discuss Gazprom's Margins. Margins are organizing the Income Statement (or the Flow of Funds Tree) into three categories based on (a) the Cost of Producing our goods (Gross Profit margin), (b) the Cost of Operations (Operating Profit Margin) and (c) the Non-Operating Costs like Taxes (Net Profit Margin). Through these three categorizations, we can more easily spot where our Company "hurts" the most. At the same time, we can witness the flow of incoming funds (revenues) down to net income, in a summary version - i.e. what is left of the initial inflowed funds after deducting the cost of production, the cost of operations and the non-operating costs:

Gross Profit Margin: We can see from the Combo Graph, that the cost of production has increased by an average 7.5% in the last 5-years. This means that our latest investments and deals, require more funds to produce the same product. To exemplify, extraction costs from newly exploited natural gas fields are higher than the past ones. We want to grow production and hence we are obliged to tap less efficient sources of gas. In theory, as we move forward, the Gross Profit Margin will continue to deteriorate, because when Gazprom made its first steps many years ago, my predecessors tapped all the fields with the lowest extraction costs. From now on, each new addition, will be more costly to exploit, unless technology will do us a favour.

Authors note: Be advised that we assume steady natural gas prices. For a more realistic approach concerning the actual Change in the Cost of Production, read the additional notes at the end of this article, specifically number [9].

Operating Profit Margin: In this part of the Graph, we can clearly see that this is where we "hurt" the most. Operating expenses increased by an average of 45.5% during the last 5-years. Although Selling/General/Administrative Expenses have increased, Other Operating Expenses [ 10 ] have more than doubled in the same period. This situation has cost us almost half our Operating Profits and leaves much less of the inflowed funds (revenues) for shareholders. Legal fees and other expenses are the ones dragging us down. At this point, I would also like to add, that since the Cost of Production will most likely not decline (it will either stabilize or increase further), we at Gazprom must focus on optimizing Operating Expenses more and more, to balance out the extra cost for every new field that we will exploit in the future.

] have more than doubled in the same period. This situation has cost us almost half our Operating Profits and leaves much less of the inflowed funds (revenues) for shareholders. Legal fees and other expenses are the ones dragging us down. At this point, I would also like to add, that since the Cost of Production will most likely not decline (it will either stabilize or increase further), we at Gazprom must focus on optimizing Operating Expenses more and more, to balance out the extra cost for every new field that we will exploit in the future. Net Profit Margin: As you can see Mr. President, our Profit Margin has remained unchanged. This is particularly unusual, I know, especially because the Profit Margin is higher than the Operating Margin, even though it is further down the flow of funds tree line. Well, there weren't any tax cuts, but why would that ever happen, huh?

Miller allowed himself a friendly laugh, that came out squeaky at the end, as he was trying to suppress it. He quickly coughed as if cleaning his throat would clean the air of the unpleasant negativity his gesture created. Putin didn't seem to take it well at first. Eventually Miller turned his head back down to his notes. A blob of sweat ran down his neck. By instinct, he briefly looked over his shoulder before he continued:

Anyway (keeps coughing in intervals)... Net Income for the year 2016, was "saved" by Non-Operating Interest Income sources [6]. Asset sales and Foreign exchange rate deviations came to the rescue, otherwise Net Income would have been much lower compared to 2015, let alone 2013. Specifically, by the end of 2015, the USD/RUB exchange rate showed its worst number, namely 75 rubles for every $1. At the end of 2016, the exchange rate was at 60 rubles, or a gain of 25%. The average USD/RUB exchange rate for 2016 was 65 rubles/$1. There were no extraordinary items that affected the Net Profit Margin in 2016.

B3-2. Balance Sheet: The B/S can be expressed through a very simple equation: Assets = Liabilities + Owners Equity. In short, in this sheet we can check the values of all components put to work to generate revenues (ex., Plant, Equipment etc.) and we also receive information as to how these components are being financed. Either by using shareholder invested funds or borrowed funds. Borrowing funds (Banks, Issuing Bonds), allows us to exploit an investment opportunity at any time. But we must be careful when assessing the returns of our investment, which need to both cover the interest expenses of the funds borrowed and generate a profit that will keep our shareholders happy [11].

Continuing, I have included two metrics in the Combo Graph, the classic Debt Ratio (Assets/Debt, Y-o-Y change) and the Receivables Turnover Ratio. The Debt Ratio shows that in the first two periods (2013-14 & 14-15) Debt was increasing faster than Assets (by 15% & 7% respectively). During the final period ('15-16), the same ratio declined by 9% and if we combine this data with the Asset Turnover Ratio, we come to understand that Gazprom (during the low energy prices period) has made "negative value" investments for the past four years (during the final period, a decline in Assets is what made the Turnover ratio positive). So Mr. Market is not all that wrong when it comes to valuing our stock.

B3-3. Cash Flow Statement: Moving on to the final Financial Statement, the Cash Flow Statement, where we can witness the flow of Cash within our business, I have included two metrics: the Cash Ratio (Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments / Current Liabilities, development Y-o-Y) and the Contextual Risk assessment that was asked of me. Mr. President, during the crisis period (energy and international relations) I have been carefully increasing our Cash reserves, in order to both avoid a last minute borrowing scheme that is always risky and to secure Gazprom's needs in Operating Cash. My decision to do so was based on the "Contextual Risk Metric," which is a qualitative assessment of the general risk our Company faces. This metric takes the following into account:

Geopolitical Risk: The risk involved in our relationship with other nations. Sanctions and anti-monopoly movements are some of the issues we try to confront.

Government related Risk: Since Gazprom is government owned, it is indirectly affected by government scandals, political instability and government debt levels.

Currency risk: Gazprom is issuing bonds and investing in various currencies. Enormous exchange rate deviations have a direct effect on the Company's financials.

Trading Partner risk: Our Company is one of Russia's major energy exporters. This means that revenues/sales, depend on the Economic health of our trading partners.

Commodity price risk: Since our primary product is a commodity, we need to keep track of the Global Economic Cycle that affects raw material price trends. Demand and supply metrics must also be monitored, so that we can prepare ourselves in the event of an oversupplied natural gas market.

Rating Agency risk: We need to keep our financials within the globally accepted health requirements, to avoid being downgraded. This is one reason I chose to de-leverage Gazprom and seek out co-financing deals instead. The S&P, Moody's and Fitch are the three rating agencies we have to monitor closely. A single downgrade can result in a stock price decline as well as reduce our borrowing capabilities from international markets.

Now, the risk scale is set from 1 to 5, with 5 denoting the highest risk. For the latest period (2015-2016), it is my humble opinion, that risk is still very high (3.5 of 5). Specifically, geopolitical risk will not ease until after the German elections, energy prices are still running low and the currency risk remains a reality. And that is why we should opt to increase Cash reserves again, that have witnessed a nearly 27% decline during the last period, in Cash ratio terms.

Gazprom evaluation, Putin's thoughts on the presented data

After Alexei Miller saluted his President and left the office space (he felt relieved and went straight to the Kremlin's "Kitchen" to nearly beg for a cup of steaming coffee), Putin started putting things together:

(Putin) So let's evaluate Gazprom through the eyes of an investor, our "Judge":

Back in the day's I had invested in some stocks myself, Putin remembered. I embraced the logic that many American officers were following: Buy and hold a good stock, a stock that is integral to a Nation's Economy, every time you have a dime to spare. Alexander Afanasiev (Wiki), the CEO of the Moscow Stock Exchange (Moex) must think I barely understand investments. Anyway, based on the notes that Alexander prepared for me, there are three (3) basic investment perspectives:

(a) The Growth Investment Perspective: Under this perspective, investors try to assess a Company's continuous growth potential. Growth adds value to the Company and with good margin management, Profits will follow suit. For Gazprom to be considered a good "Growth Opportunity," the following points must be met:

Revenue Growth Potential must exist (Strong demand for product, Expansion opportunities available),

Healthy Margins must be maintained or at least margins have to stand at a better position compared to competing Companies (ex. Statoil),

Public interest must be evident (High trade volumes, high level of news coverage),

The Company must maintain a multitude of financing options (low debt and international demand for bonds issued),

And must have achieved some level of Global Market Penetration (World Index inclusion, tradable on most popular trading platforms, available for trade in major currencies, financial data availability/coverage, ETF/MF inclusion).

If the above points have been "covered" (fulfilled), then actual Growth and Stock Price appreciation only depends on the Macro-economic Environment and the Economic Cycle.

(b) The Value Investment Perspective: For a Company to be considered a "Value Opportunity" the following basic attributes must hold:

The Company must maintain healthy margins and at least an average financial status (which means that it can instantly develop Profits and increase its value, if market conditions become more favorable),

And market conditions must currently be unfavorable (ex. gas prices are lower than the average of the previous 5-10 years, or fear persists logic, or a market correction is underway) and/or the Company's Public Image stigmatized (scandal or temporary sanctions).

The purpose of engaging with an otherwise healthy Company when market conditions are unfavorable or its Public Image has taken a beating, is to buy its stock at a discounted price. Once conditions reverse, the stock price will appreciate again.

(c) The Dividend Investment Perspective: A "dividend stock" is a Company that pays out strong dividends, essentially sharing its profits with shareholders. Investors are on the lookout for clues, concerning the following (basic):

The size of the dividend yield,

Sustainability (& possible growth potential) of dividend payments,

Currency Risk.

Now, according to this list (three investment perspectives), Gazprom definitely qualifies to be considered a Growth Opportunity. The Company satisfies all the required "points" and more than that: It also qualifies as a Value Opportunity, since low natural gas prices and sanctions imposed have kept its stock price "cheap".

To finalize my sense on Gazprom, I should update my tracking agenda booklet and note the following (tracking list):

(On Developments - Growth, Profits, Stock Appreciation):

I need to keep an eye on Nord Stream II developments, especially after the German elections. It seems to me that Angela Merkel will win again and that would be good for Gazprom.

The Naftogaz-Gazprom dispute could substantially distort the Company's financial future. I should definitely track Miller's efforts to hedge Gazprom from an unfortunate outcome.

Tracking demand for natural gas worldwide and especially within the EU, alongside energy price developments, should become a weekly routine of mine.

And of course I should follow up on trade interferences, like Cheniere's "wonderful" plan to push LNG in Europe and pressure for Qatar to produce more natural gas.

I also need to inform my assistant, that I want all the latest financial statement releases of Statoil on my desk, as soon as they are posted.

(On Financials - Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flows):

I need to make sure that Miller is fixing the negative Asset Turnover, while simultaneously keeping an eye on relating Interest Charge developments.

The Operating Profit Margin needs to see a positive trend. On the Balance Sheet, I will particularly fixate on Other Operating Expenses. Miller didn't say much on what these expenses involve and I should worry if they keep piling up.

Finally, I need to make sure that Cash reserves increase again. Gazprom is certainly not out of the woods yet.

Good, so now I have gathered enough information on Gazprom, before my next meeting with the CEO of Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY). And after the completion of that meeting as well, I will be able to assess the entire Energy Industry, Potential & Health, treating Gazprom and Lukoil as representatives of the Industry (Ambassadors). If I then chose to discuss any other Company within the Energy Industry of Russia, I will have this benchmark report to compare and contrast.

The Owl of Wisdom, In-text supplementary notes for hungry minds.

Alexander Medvedev: To my knowledge, Alexander Medvedev has no relation to the ex-president and current Prime Minister of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev. Take or Pay Clause: The dispute between the two nations is based on a particular clause, "Take or Pay". Specifically, under this clause, the buyer Company (Naftogaz) must either buy the product (natural gas) from the supplier (Gazprom) or pay the supplier a penalty" (Source: Wikipedia.org).

*Note: Ukraine wouldn't have experienced a distressing situation due to this clause, if it had the right to re-sell the natural gas it was being charged for. But the same contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom, did not allow for re-selling, effectively trapping Ukraine with charges on a product it was sometimes not even importing/consuming.

3. Turkey's population: It is really astonishing how fast the Turkish population increased. Iran experienced the same upward trend and so Russia is now tapping two large markets for its natural gas industry.

It is important to remember, that energy is considered a "primary needed good" and hence how rich or poor a nation is (within reasonable levels), has a lower effect on demand, as opposed to other product categories like Cars and Electronics. Of course, in poor nations, there is a risk involved if payments are not well managed. Particularly, the pile up of receivables that are not being collected, a situation that can drastically drain operating cash flows. So investors should keep an eye on the "Receivables Turnover ratio" (Wiki), its development, on a quarterly basis and segmented per region if possible.

4. Business operating costs (Source: Wikipedia.org):

"Fixed Costs", are the same whether the operation is closed or running at 100% capacity. Fixed Costs include items such as the rent of the building. These generally have to be paid regardless of what state the business is in.

"Variable Costs", may increase depending on whether more production is done, and how it is done.

"Semi Variable", are the expenses to keep the business in proper condition.

5. Company Assets as collateral for loans: When a Company becomes bankrupt, the first to be compensated using the proceeds from the sale of Assets (liquidation), are lenders (Banks, Bondholders etc.). Second in line are preferred shareholders, the reason we sometimes witness a spike in the price of these shares when a company has high bankruptcy risk (this happens when investors have calculated the value of assets to cover both lenders and preferred shareholders). The last to be compensated are common shareholders. We can now understand, why a higher stock value that translates into a higher asset value (market value), reduces the cost of borrowing. It simply reduces the risk for lenders to lose money in the case of a bankruptcy/liquidation.

6. Non-Operating Income/Expense: Gains and losses from sources not related to typical activities of a Business. Non-Operating Income can include gains or losses from:

Investments,

Dividends,

Foreign exchange deviations,

Asset Sales

among other things.

7. Minority Interest: Interest Income or Expense from subsidiaries in which Gazprom has a less than 50% (no majority) stake.

8. Why is Statoil the most relevant Competitor of Gazprom in Europe: The Graph below, depicts EU natural gas imports by country and as we can see, Russia and Norway are covering the bigger part of the Pie.

Gazprom, is in many ways more efficient than Statoil. But new developments can distort Russia's plan to become the EU's largest trading partner of natural gas: Qatar and Algeria are both OPEC members. The latest Geopolitical developments between Qatar and Saudi Arabia (and others) has led to an unexpected push for Qatar to increase production of Natural Gas by 30%:

"...The chief executives of ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total, all met the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Qatar before it announced a plan on Tuesday to raise output of liquefied natural gas ((NYSEMKT:LNG)) by 30 percent." Quoted excerpt from Reuters, "Energy giants court Qatar for gas expansion role despite crisis"

It certainly seems that Russia's growing monopoly is the indirect target of the Qatar crisis (or one of the targets at least). If we add additional developments into the mix, namely Cheniere's (NYSE: LNG) project to deliver LNG to European nations (two deals are already in effect with Poland and Lithuania) and Kinder Morgan's (among others) efforts to invest in Gas exportation capabilities, we realize that Gazprom's strategy might be at risk (mid to long term). We will therefore monitor and include these "trade interferences" in future revisions of Russia and Gazprom.

9. Calculating the actual Change in the Cost of Production: Observing the Gross Profit Margin changes in order to asses the change in the Cost of Production, is a method best used for less price volatile products. Natural gas prices are volatile, they can move from $3 to $6 within 2 years. To elaborate, let us assume that Energy Company A had a 2012 Revenue equal to $50 and the cost of production (as seen on the Income Statement) was $25. This would translate to a Gross Profit Margin that is equal to 50% (what is left of the revenue after deducting the cost of production). Now, if natural gas prices where to double, ceteris paribus (all else equal), Revenues would stand at $100 and the cost of production still at $25 (i.e. same amount of units sold, but at double the price). This would yield a Gross Profit Margin equal to 75%. Assuming then that the cost of production has declined is false and would lead us to false investment decisions.

So how can we calculate the true change in the cost of production? Well, we must first find the amount produced (units). Let's assume that for the years 2012 and 2016 Energy Company A produced 10 cm (Cubic Meters) of natural gas in both years. We then find that the total cost of production (as seen on the Income Statement) was $20 and $25 respectively. As a conclusion then, the cost of producing natural gas has increased by $5 or 25%. That is the actual change in the cost of production, a per unit cost increase of 25%. Now, in our example, the amount produced in each of the two years (10 cm) was the same. If the amount in question differs each year, we can use the "Rule of Three" (Wiki, scroll down) to calculate the actual change in the cost of production.

10. Other Operating Expenses (Linked to -> Operating Margin): In the case of Gazprom, we witnessed a substantial 5-year change in its Operating Margin (45.5% negative change). "Other Operating Expenses" kept rising for 5-years and cut Operating Profits (real profits before taxes one could say) by half. The average financial statements do not allow for details on the matter (what are these other operating expenses?) so here is a list of what they might possibly be:

Gains and losses on sales of Capital Assets (could also be part of Non-Operating Income/Expense as we can see in supplementary note #6),

Asset impairment charges,

Legal Fees,

Outsourcing Costs,

Inventory Costs, of goods not related to the inventory of Goods for sale (an example could be company software),

External Personnel and Professionals costs,

Special Bank (non-interest related) charges.

Of course what is categorized as "Other" and what as "Selling/General/Admin. Expenses" is up to the Company at times. Major changes like in the case of Gazprom, should make us wary.

11. Assessing the Value of Investments: The Asset Turnover ratio we discussed in the Income Statement, can be used as a tool to assess the value of new investments made. And since the development of interest charges are posted lower at the I/S, we should track them along the Asset Turnover - I.e., compare the change in the Asset Turnover ratio (Y-o-Y) with the change in Interest charges to get a snapshot of the actual value added to the Company (example below):

Asset Turnover Ratio: +5% (Y-o-Y change)

Interest Rate Charges: +3% (Y-o-Y change)

Actual Gain in Value of Investments: +2%

The mix of these metrics is only of value when:

(a) Combined with the general understanding of the Company's Financial Statements and

(b) when used in comparison to previous periods (development over time).

