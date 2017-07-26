Will We Ever Surpass 2% Growth Again?

The objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Home Construction

Housing starts and building permits recovered from the disappointing numbers in May. Starts rose 8.3% in June to an annualized rate of 1.215 million units, while permits rose 7.4% to an annualized rate of 1.254 million. As it relates to GDP, the number of units under construction averaged 1.164 million in the second quarter, which is down from the first-quarter average of 1.238 million. This means that the housing sector will be a drag on the rate of economic growth in the upcoming GDP report.

Wage Growth

I read an article last week in the Wall Street Journal that discussed how employers in small businesses (less than 50 employees) have been forced to raise pay to prevent larger employers from poaching their most valued workers. I was intrigued by this positive development until I read the following -

Wage growth for existing employees accelerated by 1.07% annually over the past three years at companies with fewer than 50 employees, according to an analysis of ADP data by Moody's Analytics for The Wall Street Journal-well above the 0.69% average increase for firms of all sizes over the same period.

How is an increase of 1.07% more competitive than 0.69%? It seems like more of a rounding error to me. More importantly, both rates of increase are pitiful and well below the rate of inflation, which means that real incomes are declining for these employees. Real income growth is what fuels real consumer spending growth, which is what accounts for approximately 70% of economic growth. The lack of real income growth is a primary reason our economy is struggling to grow at 2%.

Every quarter, we continue to achieve new record levels of wealth in the US, but this is benefiting capital rather than labor. Is it necessary to provide corporations and our highest income earners with even more capital through tax reform to achieve faster rates of economic growth? This is the question facing lawmakers today.

The consumption of goods and services is what fuels our economic growth, and income growth is the primary driver of that consumption. Wall Street pundits and politicians on both sides of the aisle mistakenly assume that job creation is the primary driver of consumption, leading to the conclusion that we must put more money in the pockets of the "job creators," who will then hire more workers, which will lead to faster rates of economic growth. The flaw in this line of thinking is that an employer is not going to hire more workers simply because he has more money in his pocket. The only reason he will hire more workers is if the customers, or consumers, who buy his products and services have more money in their pockets. An increase in revenues from greater demand for products and services is what leads to new job creation. The creation of additional jobs serves as a secondary driver of demand for goods and services.

Q2 GDP

We begin each quarter with overly optimistic, if not silly, forecasts for GDP growth out of the New York and Atlanta Fed. The NY Fed's latest Nowcasting Report is expecting an annualized rate of economic growth of 2% for the second quarter, which is down from 3.5% when it started.

The Altanta Fed's GDPNow forecast currently stands at an annualized 2.5% rate of economic growth for the second quarter, which is down from more than 4% at the beginning of the quarter.

I have no idea what instigates such optimism, other than the misguided belief that years of unprecedented monetary policy stimulus are going to eventually lead to an acceleration in our rate of economic growth. They will not. I have been consistent in my forecast for a continued deceleration in the rate of economic growth, understanding that we may have a quarter of rejuvenation now and then. The only development that I see leading to a more optimistic outlook is a sustained increase in real wages, which we have yet to see.

As for the second quarter, it appears that the housing market will detract from growth. Trade also looks as though it will detract from second-quarter growth, but we have yet to see the numbers for June. Business (capital expenditures) and government spending should be modest contributors to growth, while inventories are probably a wash based on the data we have for April and May. What is concerning about inventory growth is that it has been driven by the auto sector, where sales are weakening.

The consumer will be the primary driver of growth in the upcoming GDP report. While spending on durable goods (autos) has been weakening, and retail sales have been soft, spending on services has offset that weakness to a degree. I expect we will see an initial estimate of 2% for the second quarter, which will be revised lower in the coming months. This will lead to an average of approximately 1.7% for the first half of 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.