Growth To Value Rotation Underway, But Consolidation Takes Time

But as you will see below, a period of consolidation is needed.

One of our key themes for the second-half of 2017 is the growth to value rotation that we wrote about here and here. In this article, we will visit how some of these rotations look a month into the second-half of 2017, and what we expect.

Chart 1: Energy (XLE) to S&P 500 (SPY)

After outperforming at the end of June to the start of July, energy sector has given back some relative gains versus the overall market. The sector continues to consolidate despite oil prices moving higher as we believe, investors are weighing whether a sustainable oil price recovery is possible. (See chart below for same relative chart overlapped with WTI (USO))

Chart 2: Value ($IVX) to Growth ($IGX)

Value has underperformed for the most part of July after material outperformance earlier in the month. While global growth continues to impress, US economic data has weakened leading to the Federal Reserve to hold back any rate hikes in this meeting. Financials, a large component of the value index, as a result have underperformed the market. (See chart below)

Chart 3: S&P Oil & Gas Producer ETF (XOP) to S&P 500 (SPY)

The S&P oil & gas producer ETF (XOP) made a crucial double bottom at the end of June. On a relative performance basis, it has managed to hold its own, but remains below where oil prices are pointing:

Bottom-line: The growth to value rotation is underway, but before the start of any trend, a period of consolidation is needed. As most of the value sector consolidate versus the growth and broader market, we expect value to outperform growth in the second-half of 2017.

