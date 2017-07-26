General Motors: An Underestimated Year

In a year that has had some bearish sentiment on auto stocks, General Motors (GM) has managed to defy expectation. Throughout I’ve been predicting that rising truck/suv demand would offset losses in cars. Thus far I have been right. That said, the company has work to do in the second half of the year in regards to inventory levels.

Financials

GM reported its second quarter results, outperforming expectations, and furthering their well managed adaptations to a shifting auto industry. Revenues for the quarter were $37 billion, with a net income of $2.4 billion. These revenues represent a 1.1% decline year over year (on a gaap basis). When you consider the fallout in total auto sales, this is a solid performance. Many had been calling this year a total wash for car companies, but GM has managed to keep revenues fairly steady, while turning profits in a down period.

Net income of $2.4 billion is 11.3% lower than last year, but the company is dealing a much lower number of cars, while they incur the expenses of structural shifts. They took a $770 million loss from the sale of its European business; and a $655 million charge from its South African unit sale/restructuring in India. Excluding those losses, earnings per share were $1.89.

With over a billion in losses related to those restructuring moves, I certainly wouldn’t say the second quarter was stellar, but the stock price has been protected through a well-managed time of change. What could really damage performance would be a third quarter that further hinders diluted earnings. At $1.60, earnings per share declined 8% year over year. This to me is the most disappointing piece of Q2.

Shifting Models

The secret to GM’s success moving forward is crossovers. Sedans are taking a serious backseat right now in light of low fuel prices and general improvements in vehicle fuel economy. Trucks are getting 23 mpg these days and people like it. That said, GM’s truck sales rates haven’t been as exciting as their crossover lineup. I think this is perhaps where GM is ahead of the competition. They have a vast plethora of CUV’s available at the exact time where demand is increasing. Retail CUV sales increased by 24% in the second quarter. It was the best crossover performance in the company’s history.

Moving forward, I expect this trend to continue as vehicle launches proceed through the second half. GM has already debuted things like the new Chevy Equinox, and Buick Envision. They will soon be adding a new GMC Terrain, Chevy Traverse, and Buick Enclave through the end of the year. I've seen the pictures of these new models. As a guy who doesn’t really care for crossovers at all, I’ll admit that their new lineup looks pretty appealing.

GM delivered 852,000 vehicles to China in the second quarter, increasing 1.6% from last year and setting an all time record. The Cadillac brand seems of particular importance in the Asian market as sales increased 62%. They also plan on introducing 10 new/updated models within the Chinese market in the second half of the year.

Looking forward

Cadillac sales increased by 25.5% year-over-year, with a strong uptick in the ever lucrative Cadillac Escalade leading the way. There was also strong growth in things like the Chevy Suburban and Tahoe. These types of sales have helped to spur off the overall declining auto market. It does have some concerning comparisons to what was happening to auto stocks in the early 2000s, but luckily these post bankruptcy companies have learned a thing or two about adaptation.

GM’s sale of Opel and Vauxhall demonstrates that the company is willing to cut its losses where need be, versus wasting time and resources on dead stick projects. This gives the company the ability to focus on the important US market, and put its overseas interests in China.

The biggest questions moving into the second half of the year revolve around inventory management, and Truck sales. Thus far, GM truck sales haven’t had the rapid fire growth coming from Ford’s (F) F-series. There are a number of factors here, including the fact that Chevy’s model is older. A newer version is coming out next year. Still, it would be nice to see Trucks “pickup” in the second half. GMC in particular has been a bit of a bust lately.

Inventory levels are a concern as cars stockpiled through the second half of the year on lower sales. CFO Chuck Stevens noted that production levels will be cut down in the second half to stave off unbalanced inventories. Stevens still expects to hit earnings targets of $6-6.50 a share for the year. I wonder whether these numbers will actually be met when you consider the leftover inventory they still have to move. Even if production is cut by 150,000 vehicles in the second half, US dealership inventories climbed 273,000 units compared to last year. My worry is that larger discounts will be needed to move that leftover inventory. This will further lower earnings.

The nice thing about the stock is the very fair valuation. Some investors hate it because you can’t get a big swing trade on this thing; but it also protects you from value traps. At a P/E of 5.5, GM reflects its quarterly results well. There isn’t really a lot of downside available because the pricing doesn’t expect too much. At a 4.2% dividend yield, I think long termers would be crazy to sell out of this position. The stock has been steady throughout 2017, and the cash position of the company means the yield is well protected. I reiterate from previous articles that while 2017 is a weaker year for autos, things are not as bad as they seem.

