Gear President's Letter Highlights Material Operational Outperformance

Monthly June production figures show production averaging 6,603 boe/d, or 100 boe/d higher than what we were looking for.

Note: This write-up was first released to HFI Research subscribers on July 20. We offer updates on Gear regularly in our research service, so if you're interested you can see here for more info.

Investors have been eagerly waiting for Gear's (OTCPK:GENGF) Q2 earnings since the start of the year. Why? Because Q2 was meant to be a reflection point for how well Gear's acquisition of Striker Exploration's Wilson Creek wells perform.

As we expected, Gear's Q2 production estimates came in stronger than expected, with production growing vs. the preliminary decline estimates. This bodes well for Gear's exit production levels, along with its guided 2017 average production volume.

Last month, when Gear's share price fell to C$0.64, we said this would be the last time investors would be able to buy Gear so cheaply. Here's what we said:

One might ask that the recent sell-off in Gear is attributable to some type of fundamental development or potential share offering, but a cursory look at the latest updated fundamentals show a wide divergence between how the share price performed and how the fundamentals have improved. Below is a detailed update on Gear, and why we think at C$0.64, this might be the last best buying opportunity in this name.

In that report, we highlighted how the recent disclosure in well results shows material outperformance vs. the risked-type curve. We went on to say in that report:

As we said earlier, Ingram is known to be subtle with his positive boasts of the company's outperformance. Below is the latest production update from his June President letter: Now compare it to the estimated production chart on the right from the start of this year: Notice how production is 'supposed to start falling' in May and decline further in June? If actual results continue to outpace the projected production, we think there's a high likelihood of Gear outperforming its original stated 2017 production target of 6,400 boe/d. Better drilling results in the second half of 2017 will see a potential push up in exit production of 7,200 boe/d, which we think will bode well for investor confidence. So, where does this leave us? This leaves us with more confidence in our price target of C$2 USD per share. We understand that this might seem outrageous given the share price decline to C$0.64, but as fundamental outperformance continues, it will be hard to ignore such positive developments. We continue to hold Gear with full confidence and this might be the last opportunity to buy this name at this price.

Looking at the President's monthly update today, Gear showed a gradual increase in monthly production data vs. the preliminary estimate of "a peak in April followed by declines."

Contrast this with the production chart below that illustrated internal and consensus estimates showing production declines:

Most of this outperformance is thanks to Gear's outperformance (highlighted by Ingram in his monthly report) in Wilson Creek.

Well results have been much better than expected. Ingram and his team decided that spending 45% more per well and drilling longer laterals with bigger fracs were going to improve results. Looking back, that was the right call as production volume from the 9-19 well is 3x Striker's well results. We are also reminded that the 9-19 well isn't even Gear's best Wilson Creek well.

Where does this leave us?

The market can only ignore Gear's outperformance for so long. Gear's share price remains absurdly undervalued relative to its intrinsic value, and we are keeping our price target of C$2. And remember that Q2 earnings are set to come out on Aug. 9th after the market close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GENGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long primarily through GXE.TO.