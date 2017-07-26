AVX's (AVX) CEO John Sarvis on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AVX Corp. (NYSE:AVX)

Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Sarvis - CEO

Kurt Cummings - CFO

Analysts

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Jim Suva - Citigroup

John Sarvis

Thank you. Good morning. I’d like to welcome you to the AVX conference call regarding the results for our first fiscal quarter that ended in June.

I am Johnny Sarvis, and with me today is Kurt Cummings, AVX's Chief Financial Officer. And we hope you’ve had a chance to review our earnings release and related disclosures issued earlier this morning.

Most markets appear to have seen modest growth. As a result of our sales came close to our predictions of $331.4 million reflecting the anticipated reduction of the disputed advance ceramic components sales in connection with the intellectual property court order highlighted in our previous calls. As a reminder, the sales of that disputed product were $13.2 million in the March quarter.

Our orders and sales of our ongoing products were quite strong in both OEM and the distribution channels. The quarters overall sales reported were favorably impacted by approximately $3 million due to the movement of the U.S. dollar compared to other currencies in which we operate.

Overall orders for the industry during the quarter were strong reflecting the tight supply of certain tantalum and high capacity ceramic components. Certain customers particularly in the distribution channel increased their longer-term orders to secure availability. As a result, the gross book-to-bill for AVX in the quarter was 1.17.

During the June quarter the distribution channel showed continued growth in orders and point-of-sale trends and the channel shipments increased to 49% of the overall shipments. Our distribution channel followed along from the strong results in fiscal Q4 with even a stronger Q1.

Global POS increased for the sixth consecutive quarter and was up nearly 9% quarter-on-quarter and over 10% compared to the same quarter last year. Inventory levels are consistent with the previous quarter and the channel book-to-bill ratio continues positive. Europe and North America were the key drivers in the Q1 growth.

Regionally and looking at our revenue split, each geographic region faced similar market conditions. As a percentage of the total those are slight movement from region-to-region with Europe representing 28% of our sales, up one point from last quarter.

The Asia region came in at 42% of our overall shipments and the Americas at 30% of the total. On a macroeconomic level, there is quite a bit of optimism globally. The global PMI held steady at 52.6 where everything above 50 indicates the growth outlook for the future.

USA increased significantly from 54.9 to 57.8 representing the positive business move generated by the new administration policies and by American initiatives. Our USA distribution channel POS sales in the June quarter showed a significant upswing confirming this optimism with a new hiring and capacity expansion occurring among the smaller companies sold by this channel.

The China PMI crossed the 50 level in June confirming a bottoming of the recent softness in that region. Many people including us are concerned about the strength of this demand cycle and asking is it a bubble. The consensus obtaining this is not a one or two horse point, as it was in the late 90s, where PCs and the Internet servers were driving demand.

Today the strong demand is broad-based across many diverse end market segments, many of which are new and driven by the power of electronics to enhance the user's experience in such as the automotive, and wearables, smartphones, drones, solid-state drives, personal and industrial robots, virtual-reality devices, smart home controls, and security devices enable through the Internet within a broad category called the IoT or the Internet-of-Things.

One customer recently predicted 20 billion devices would be connected via the Internet in three years. The PC market continued its contraction last quarter with over 4% shipment decline year-on-year. This is the 11th straight quarter of decline in shipments. Tablet shipments contracted even more drastically.

Some of the shortages in the solid state drives as DRAMs and LCDs were keeping prices high and dampening demand. Smartphones have cannibalized both dish markets and a return to growth is uncertain. Optimistically we could expect a smaller percent decline in the previous year's previous than the previous years but even at that level it represents over 420 million units consuming a good share of the global component capacity.

Smartphones began in the calendar year with a good growth in quarter one and then a slowdown in China in the March to May period. That appears to have corrected itself in June with one key China manufacturing posting a strong month for sales and profit.

Predictions are that China market will improve in the rest of the year and overall we expect at least a 5% growth. Growth driven by new feature phones from all players especially the top two market share manufacturers. This would put the market at nearly 1.6 billion units again consuming a high level of components. One manufacturers reporting that various component shortages could delay the new product shipments.

The cloud IT infrastructure market which includes server storage, switches had strong growth in the first half of the year. We expect this market to finish with over 12% growth, a solid state disk drives or a key trend in the storage part of this market. These drives demand a very high performance tantalum capacitor in their newer designs, in which we are heavily involved.

The communications infrastructure market particularly wireless is in a relatively flat period compared to the past years of good growth that being driven by the 4G build-out. Today there are some customers expediting specific programs for smaller countries but the return to previous growth rates will not occur until the rollout of the 5G stations getting the full strength in a few years.

Today there's some activity at 5G fixed stations but the volume comes when new handsets are introduced and the extensive infrastructure for the base stations will need to be installed.

In the automotive segment, there's some slowing demand in the USA and China but we expect the market to grow roughly 4% units from the 95 million vehicles in 2016.

The more important point is the continuing trend for increasing electronic content for entertainment, ADAS and connected application. In 2000 roughly 20% of vehicle calls was electronic systems. Today that percentage is more than 35% of the forecast to be 50% by 2030.

Today many of the other automotive great components are in short supply and even on allocation. Capacity expansion is underway across the industry including AVX. We expect the components supply to remain tied in certain products and manufacturers will struggle to stay ahead of the curve.

In the industrial and instrumentation segment, we're optimistic on new investment spending this year that will drive high single-digit growth rates and production equipment, [indiscernible] capacity and robotics.

Orders for the downhole applications are up 30% at one major supplier to this industry. The implantable medical device segment will continue with a consistent low single-digit growth rate for this year.

The defense aerospace and satellite markets are showing signs of improved activity with many new programs being released by prime subcontractors. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is in production and our order backlog is increasing.

Longer-term we remain bullish on the growth in these segment after years of sequestration, suppressing production and the lack of launch vehicles in turn slowing the satellite market. The latter issue seems to be correcting itself especially in new players having recent success on new launches and even successfully using rockets for more than one flat.

Relative to the remaining markets such as TVs, printers, wearables, cameras, drawings, gaming, smart appliances, security, electronics and others all these systems connect to the Internet and can be controlled remotely. Even though they're not as long - the communication and computing and other segments, these products are more and more ingrained in our daily lives. Most importantly, these products will consume in numerous components and in turn contributing to our broad-based long-term growth.

Sales prices are relatively stable as product lead times for certain tantalum ceramic products still remain stressed and consistent with the previous quarter. We're starting to see the impact of our capacity expansion programs in several of the specific product areas that have experienced extended lead times for the past several quarters.

The gross profit percentage at 22.3% was slightly better than our expectation favorably impacted by the mix of passive components sold versus the KED resale activity. The SG&A expenses in the quarter came in at $31.4 million or 9.5% of sales slightly higher than our expectations due to our sales and professional fees some of which related to our acquisition activities.

Our earnings came in $0.19 per share for the quarter. For the quarter we paid $18.5 million in dividend payments and spent $21.8 million versus facility improvements and equipment. Depreciation expense totaled $9 million, the intangible amortization expense was $1.3 million.

Order backlog and production plans lead us to estimate that our shipments in the September quarter after taking account to summer seasonality impact will increase in 2.5% to 3% range. We would expect margins next quarter to come in around 21.5% to 22% range and as usual impacted by product mix and sales price pressures.

Selling, general and administrative expense should come in between $30 million to $32 million. The tax rate should be approximately 29%. We are optimistic about our prospects over the coming quarter as we gain momentum in our strategic markets that include automotive, medical and industrial.

Our design win pipeline continues to expand driven by the introduction of new innovative products designed to address existing and future stringent application requirements.

During the past several calls, we've continued to mention our search for acquisition opportunities. Last week we announced that we're acquiring the transportation, sensing and control division of TT Electronics for approximately $156 million. The division currently generates approximately $300 million in annual sales revenue and involves AVX technology and product portfolio. This acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this calendar year. Our acquisition team continues to explore other potential candidates.

I would now like to open it up for questions.

Matt Sheerin

Can we just start off John with the break end of revenue by end market and then also by product category?

John Sarvis

Matt, no problem. In the automotive area - 23% flat to last quarter, in the cellular area we moved one point down from 16% to 15%. Computer we picked up a point from 12% to 13%, consumer again another point from 11% to 12%, industrial was flat at 11%, the medical dropped one point from 8% to 7%, the military being flat at 4%, networking down one point from 4% to 3% and the telecom up one point from 11% to 12%.

And the breakout of the sales division by division, the ceramic components went up two points from 13% to 15%, account went from 24% to 27%, advance went from 29% to 26%, KED went from 22% to 21% and the connector division stayed flat at 12%.

Matt Sheerin

Just on that - on the advanced products were down due to the exclusion of that one product line right and then the tantalum and ceramic growth looks like you’re seeing stronger demand is that based on the fact that the lead times have stretched and you seeing better orders there?

John Sarvis

We are and the distribution network has strengthened as you mentioned earlier and on the advanced products that is the impact of the UBC, the Ultra Broadband Capacitor that sales were discontinued as of March quarter.

Matt Sheerin

And could you tell us John you said the overall book-to-bill was 1.17 what was it at distribution?

John Sarvis

The distribution was a little bit higher and we were up as I said earlier we went from 45% distribution last quarter to 49% this quarter. So we were up and distribution about 14% quarter-on-quarter.

Matt Sheerin

And could you tell us - I mean just talk about the magnitude of the lead time issues with both the MLCCs and the tantalum business where the lead times generally are, are there any product lines on allocation. And are you also in this environment able to put some price increases through?

John Sarvis

Let me address the first one, on the areas of where we're looking at lead times on some of the tantalum products and particularly in the polymer area and some of the MN02 and in the ceramic and the high CV area. We're at roughly somewhere around 20 weeks lead time.

On the other side of - give me a second let me have some swallow water where I can talk. So I think that will continue and a lot of that is being driven especially in the ceramic area in the automotive section where demand is extremely good. As I said earlier, it’s high, but then the electronic content being increasing at a much higher rate than the sales and the manufacturing of the automobile. So that’s driving a lot of on the ceramic side. Go ahead.

Matt Sheerin

And then on the - so with lead times last year, do you talk about adding capacity. Could you be more specific about where you're adding capacity and at what point do you think that capacity will help elevate the tight supply issues and lead times will start to contract?

John Sarvis

We're adding capacity in both the tantalum area and both the MN02 and also in polymer. And in the high CV ceramic area, and expansion is being driven out of our plants in Asia, as well we’re doing the expansion there.

That has been underway for several quarters, and we're now beginning to see some of the initial impacts in both those areas. The full impact we will not see probably until fourth quarter or the first calendar quarter relative to our sales.

Matt Sheerin

And that's on both the tantalum and in ceramic areas. Okay. And just lastly, as you look at - actually you didn't answer the question on pricing. Are you seeing better pricing environment now?

John Sarvis

We have not raised any prices. I think we’re just holding prices as we are right now. And the strategy is to continue to do that. We don't see where we'd be increasing prices this time. So we don't want to destroy future opportunities by taking advantage of certain situation as they are today. So we'll maintain our position here relative to pricing in both the areas.

Now we have seen in the KED product, primarily in the crystal area where capacity has exceeded demand right now. And we're seeing quite a bit of price pressure on the crystal devices, but not so in the ceramic and tantalum areas.

Matt Sheerin

And just lastly concerning the orders and distribution in strong book-to-bill in backlog. You did talk earlier about perhaps this cycle being different because you've got several end markets much more diversified and then you’ve got content growth as opposed to previous cycles.

But what is your sense in terms of potential excess or double ordering going on? Distribution sell through is 9%, 10% year-over-year. How do you know that the distribution customers are not building inventory? And at some point, we're going to see a correction as we have in past cycles.

John Sarvis

I think we have the same concern. I think that there are probably some inventory builds, but I guess the positive side is that the POS that we're seeing through our distribution channel continues to increase quarter-on-quarter.

Now, how does that balance against the order rates that they're placing it, you know, we feel that there's probably some inventory build in that chain.

Jim Suva

Thank you so much for the details thus far. On the pending acquisition I believe you expected to close in Q4. When we look at that company, I believe you mentioned 300 million annual sales. Can you talk a little bit about the profitability of the business, if this company is running quite smoothly as far as profits, or do you need to integrate it with your plans? Is margin profile similar to yours, above your, below yours? What type of efforts you see in you can leverage opportunity on either sales and/or costs?

Kurt Cummings

The disclosures that we've made as well as the selling company has made shows that the operating profit margin of this business has been somewhat depressed. Some of it due to restructuring, some of it due to corporate organizational costs that are being charge down to them. I believe that once it's under our ownership, the margins will still be below our average. And we think the opportunity here is not so much cost cutting as it is growth of their operations outside of Europe.

They’re a very strong player in the automotive market in Europe, but have a lot of opportunities in the United States and Asia that we think we can assist with. And driving more revenue through the organization, we believe will leverage the cost better and we can improve margins over time.

Jim Suva

And then when you think about just going into more of the auto sensor area, traditionally people think about a capacitor and the resistor type of a company that also does distribution and some connectors. So sensors, have you been doing much of them in the past, is this a new area of focus, is this new kind of putting your tone in the water and just expect more sensors or more of core products?

John Sarvis

I think we will continue to see in the automotive side, you're kind of cutting out on the call - as I understand, on the automotive side, we predict and continue to see the sensor growth, as well as the individual component growth especially in the EV and HEV areas that will drive growth in some of our power devices.

Kurt Cummings

But I’ll add, Jim. If I understood your question, the business, the products, the manufacturing processes, I'm not so apart from what we do in the interconnect world today. So when we went through their plans, it was not unfamiliar to us in terms of the processes for manufacturing these sensors. And we certainly know the automotive business through both the passives as well as the interconnect devices. So it's not so foreign to us.

Jim Suva

And my last question is, on the auto sensors, sensors already in auto with capacitors and connectors, is there any opportunity to integrate them all into like a single packet solution, or is it three different discussions, or how should we think about that? Do you have a better portfolio of coming in with sensors, connectors, capacitors? Or a different discussion where it’s truly three different ones?

John Sarvis

I think longer term, where we'll be looking at those areas because we want to do more value added kind of products. This would be an opportunity for us to do a combination of those in the automotive industry, as well as some of the industrial side of the business.

So I think there's opportunities there but initially at least for the first year or so, we'll go through the transition stage. At the same time, we’ll be looking at possible ways to be able to do value adding combination of those.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. My question relates to tantalum capacitors. I wanted first of all to ask in which areas, which applications, are you particularly seeing demand growth and looking for opportunities for growth and demand? And my second question is, are you seeing any pressures, output pressures on the pricing side and supply side for raw materials? And how are you dealing with that in terms of long term purchasing factor?

John Sarvis

Relative to the market that driving some of the growth is any solid state. This drive is one of the key areas there that are driving future growth. And also in some applications in the smartphone area also provides opportunity for growth there.

As far as the pricing on the materials, we haven't seen any. Pretty much that’s been stabilized and haven’t seen any transition or increases in prices and any other raw materials on the tantalum side.

Kurt Cummings

I think if I understood your question, as part of a large larger organization with the TSMC business benefit from perhaps better purchasing power with AVX and be able to reduce some of their material costs. And if that was the nature of your question, I think there is opportunity for that.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to ask whether you still have a [indiscernible] long-term purchasing and inventory to supply the - where you’re closing your demand?

John Sarvis

Right now we have materials – sufficient materials to support the forecasted demand growth on the tantalum side.

John Sarvis

Again thanks everyone for joining the call today. As we said earlier over the last several quarters, we've been talking about acquisitions. We finally have - tried to sell [indiscernible] one we will continue. We do have other ones that we had in the pipeline that we're looking for to continue to drive growth in the product portfolio, the company, as well as the technology.

So again thank you very much. We appreciate your questions and we appreciate your attendance for the call today.

