TPG Specialty Lending: Q2 Earnings Beat Will Likely Drive Special Dividends For This High-Quality BDC

TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) will be reporting Q2 2017 results on August 2, after the market closes, which is also when the company will be announcing dividends including the potential payment of additional special dividends. This article will discuss the amount of potential special dividends that investors can expect in 2017 based on current EPS estimates. However, it should be noted that my projections take into account higher prepayment-related income that will likely drive actual results higher than current analyst estimates.

Upcoming Repayments Driving Higher Returns:

Please read "Higher-Quality BDCs: TSLX" for discussion of portfolio credit quality as this article mostly focuses on upcoming special dividends.

Some of the primary reasons for higher returns delivered to TSLX shareholders include strong financial covenants and call protections that protect shareholders during higher amounts of prepayments and worst case scenarios.

“As we’ve said in the past, in environments where we receive elevated levels of paydowns and a decrease in our financial leverage ratio, we would expect elevated levels of other fees. However, if repayment activity were to decline, then we would expect to leg back into our target leverage ratio contributing more rapidly to our interest and dividend income line. In either scenario, we expect to continue to drive strong ROEs for the business.” “The fair value of our portfolio at quarter-end as a percentage of our call protection was 95.2%, which means, we have protection in the form of additional economic, should our portfolio get repaid in the near-term. As evidenced by this quarter’s results, we believe that our objective of creating economic value for shareholders across credit cycles requires a discipline to limit growth in certain environments in order to maintain strong underwriting quality and the appropriate pricing of our risk in our portfolio.”

“In early April, one of our other portfolio companies, Payless ShoeSource filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code. As publicly disclosed, the company has entered into a Plan Support Agreement with the majority of pre-petition lenders to significantly reduce debt levels in order to improve liquidity and provide a path to an expedited emergence from bankruptcy. Our asset-based FILO term loan sits within the company’s revolving asset-based loan and has been rolled up into a debtor in possession financing. As a part of the ABL DIP facilities, we will receive cash payment in full prior to the company’s exit from bankruptcy. We underwrote our original investment in Payless with an expectation of a bankruptcy or a restructuring event, but believe our borrowing base governed loan secured by the company’s working capital assets provide substantial protection of our principal value. We believe our thesis will be proven out and expect repayment of our loan starting in the second-half of 2017, given the milestones in the bankruptcy case. The applicable call protection on our pre-petition loan was earned and recognized upon the company’s bankruptcy filing during the second quarter.”

On April 7, 2017, it was announced that Qlik Technologies (QLIK) is in the market to refinance its $1.075 billion unitranche loan originated in 2016 to support the buyout by Thoma Bravo. TSLX holds a $40 million first-lien loan that will result in accelerated amortization of original issue discount (OID) in Q2 2017. Also, as discussed above, Payless Inc. ($50 million par/$53 million FV) and Saba Software, Inc. ($54 million par/$56 million FV) will likely be repaid during the quarter. These investments account for almost 10% of the portfolio fair value (as of March 31, 2017) and will result in meaningful amounts of accelerated amortization of OID in Q2 2017, similar to Q1:

“Other fees, which consist of pre-payment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns were $8.1 million for the quarter compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter, as a result of elevated repayments experienced in Q1. Given the publicly announced repayment of our $40.3 million par value investment in Qlik Technologies, which has a sizable year-one call premium, we would also expect this line item to remain elevated in Q2.”

As shown in the table below, the company experienced almost $214 million in sales/repays during Q1 2017:

This repayment activity resulted in higher fee income (offset by lower interest income) driving dividend coverage of 126% for the quarter and resulted in the company paying its first special dividend.

New Special Dividend Program:

On May 3, 2017, TSLX announced a special/supplemental dividend of $0.04 per share payable in June as well as the potential for additional quarterly supplemental dividends:

“The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly variable supplemental dividend of $0.04 per share for stockholders of record as of May 31, 2017, payable on June 30, 2017. Going forward, in addition to a quarterly base dividend of $0.39 per share, the Company’s Board of Directors expects to also declare, when applicable, a formula-based quarterly variable supplemental dividend in an amount to be determined each quarter.”

Management has clearly made an effort to “do the right thing” when calculating upcoming special dividends including taking into account a “NAV constraint test.” As discussed in previous reports, preserving net asset value (“NAV”) per share is important for maintaining coverage of the regular dividend. Management discussed this on the recent call and I have taken into account when estimating upcoming dividend payments:

“Going forward, in addition to our base quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, our Board will declare when applicable a quarterly variable supplemental dividend equal to the lesser of A, 50% of the quarter’s earnings that is in excess of the quarter’s base dividend; and B, an amount that results in no more than a $0.15 per share declined NAV over the current quarter and preceding quarter.” “Earnings for the purpose of measuring the excess over the quarter’s base dividend is net investment income. The NAV decline measurement is inclusive of the supplemental dividend calculated and to be clear is measured over the two most recently completed quarters. We believe this formulaic dividend framework allows us to maximize distributions to our shareholders, while preserving the stability of our NAV, a factor that we believe to be an important driver of shareholder economics over time.” “To give you a sense of how such a framework can impact distributions, for illustrative purposes, if we were to apply this framework to our actual results from last year, our Board would have declared $0.12 per share of variable supplemental dividends over the course of 2016.” “Turning to Slide 18 of the earnings presentation, we’ve laid out the calculation behind the $0.04 per share variable supplemental dividend that was declared by our Board yesterday. In Q1, we had net investment income of $0.477 per share against a base dividend of $0.39 per share. 50% of this over-earning rounded to the nearest cent is $0.04 per share.”

“Given our positive NAV per share movements during Q4 2016 and Q1 2017, after giving effect to a variable supplemental dividend of $0.04 per share, the $0.15 per share decline limitation was not a factor for this quarter’s calculation. Based on our formulaic approach, the Board therefore declared a $0.04 per share variable supplemental dividend for the first quarter, payable in June.”

“Due to the timing of the variable supplemental dividend calculation, dividends for any quarter will be declared post-quarter-end, when applicable, alongside the release of the quarter’s earnings results and paid on or around the last day of the quarter it was declared. And please note that the one other change to our dividend timing mechanics is that the timing of the record dates for our base quarterly dividends for the remainder of this year have been brought forward to the 15th of June, September and December, each now payable on or around the 15th of the subsequent months.” “In closing, our priority has been always to deliver the best possible shareholder experience with both transparency and humility. At the root of our new quarterly variable supplemental dividend is the desire to efficiently and systematically distribute excess earnings to our shareholders, while protecting the stability of our net asset value. We hope that our enhanced dividend framework, along with our ongoing stock repurchase program and our capital allocation discipline since inception reflect our long-term orientation of the business.”

Expected Earnings for 2017:

The following table uses the current analyst EPS estimates and assumes positive results for the "NAV constraint test" to calculate the potential special dividends for 2017.

My current pricing for TSLX takes into account at least $0.10 to $0.15 per share of special dividends in 2017. However, as mentioned earlier, my expected earnings estimates are higher than the analysts as they take into account additional prepayments.

BDC Reporting Schedule

BDCs will be reporting results next week and I will be watching TSLX closely.