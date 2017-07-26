Facebook Post-Earnings Target Prices

It is almost certain that Facebook will beat Q2 revenue and earnings estimates, despite management's repeated warnings of the declining “cost per click” and declining revenue growth ahead.

This article was submitted before the Q2 announcement.

It took Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) 12 years to make sure you know what your friends' babies look like, and what they think about politics. On June 22, 2017, Facebook changed its mission statement from "give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected," to "give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.

For investors, FB couldn’t be more of a textbook social media stock to analyze. If steady growing monthly active users (MAU), double-digit annual revenue growth rates, positive earnings and positive free cash flow aren’t good enough, company has always beat the toughest street critics’ estimates.

Just a few hours before Facebook's Q2 earnings call, the following is a valuation update for Facebook shares:

Q2 Forecast Fundamentals

Table 1 lists the current Q2 consensus estimates from different sources. The good news is that there is little disagreement on Q2 financials among various sources. Q2 EPS estimate is $1.13 with whisper number at $1.22. Q2 revenue is $9.17 billion-$9.19 billion. Q3 revenue is $9.63 billion and 2017 annual revenue is around $38.6 billion. As it is widely anticipated that Facebook will blow out the estimates as always, despite managements early warnings about the secular declines in revenue growth from 2017’s 49% to 25% by 2019. In Table 2, the pro-forma estimates for the financials in next few quarters are produced to reflect the management guidance of slowing growth rates.

Valuations

The following is to find Facebook’s fair values in light of the Q2's announcement:

A. Revenue-Based Valuation

In the case that top-line growth is the focal point for shareholders, Facebook's valuation is as follows. Their revenue has grown at high double-digit rates for the last five years and is expected to continue to be in next five; franchise value of the firm may be considered. Franchise value is the ability of a firm to replicate a proven successful business model on new lines of business at a higher profitability. The use of the franchise revenue value approach is appropriate for Facebook, since the company has shown a convincing track record and the ability to extend the success in raising both MAU and ARPU, the two blood lines of any social media firms. As Facebook is still mainly driven by the revenue and its profitability, I use Sales Franchise Value Model (SFV) which focuses on future revenue growth and gross margin.

The logic behind the SFV is that the revenue multiple, or price to sales ratio (P/S), is determined jointly by the future growth in revenue and improvement in profitability. The revenue growth rate, g, used in SFV, is the long-term stable growth rate, perceived by the market. The discount rate, k, or the required rate of return, is estimated to be 14%. Using Equation (1), SFV produces most likely fair values for FB is between $165 and $170.

B. Earning-Based Valuation

Since Facebook has had close to a decade to prove its business model, it has been a long enough amount of time to value them according to profitability. To this end, I elect to use a version of the earnings-based model, Implied PE model ((IPE)). The logic behind IPE is that the fair value of a growth stock is the sum of the zero-growth stock and the present value of the growth opportunity (PVGO). The PVGO is measured by the incremental value created by the difference between the objective return on equity (ROE) and the required rate of return ((k)). Based on likely scenarios of estimated earnings growth and ROE described above, the FB fair P/E ratio is 41 relative to the current 38. As a result, FB earnings-based fair value is around $160-$165.

C Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation

Traditionally, the street has been overly fascinated by the quarterly earnings growth rates. However, when earnings volatility becomes so extreme, say to 30%, even the most die-hard fans of the company should realize it is not sustainable. When the most recent earnings growths are not expected to continue, shareholders should always come back to the basics, i.e., future cash flow of the company.

For a company like Facebook, which has had a significant capital expenditure in and more in the pipeline to invest in several of tomorrow’s high growth areas, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, the long-term outlook on stock values may be looked upon based on the free cash flow (cash flow net capital expenditure) to the equity holders. To them, the stock valuation is “the discounted value of future free cash flow.” As Facebook is investing in its next-generation segments that will produce exponentially high future cash flow, it is reasonable to assume, at a minimum, a two-stage free cash flow growth pattern. In the equation above, the construct of the model is to discount next three years’ forecast free cash flow and the rest of the future cash flow at a constant growth rate forever. Based on the pro-forma estimate for free cash flow in Table 2, discounted free cash flow approach (DCF) will give fair values within the range of $155-$160. Table 3 below summarizes the FB fair value estimates from 4 different approaches. Also included is the 49 Bloomberg analysts’ average target price of $173.

At this point, it requires some common sense to interpret various target price estimates. Various fair value estimates have been reasonably narrowed down between $155 and $170. The “closeness” of the estimates from several independent methods gives more credibility to the valuation process. Given the fact that Facebook has consistently beaten the street estimates and produced stable revenue growth and profitability, the “growing pain” is over. Facebook has become a staple holding in most growth portfolio. Shareholders should place more confidence on the true fundamentals, such as future cash flow. For that reason, FB’s price target should be between $155 and $160.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.