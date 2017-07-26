DryShips: Penguins At The Water's Edge

As most investors following DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) already know, CEO George Economou has been diluting the company's common shares through toxic financing since late last year, intent on filling DRYS's coffers without any regard for common shareholders. Over the past eight months, DryShips has pulled in over $700M from investors through four financing deals with a pseudo-underwriter named Kalani. In these financing deals, Kalani receives common shares of DryShips at a 6% discount to the lowest market price over any previous eight trading days. Kalani then dumps those shares onto the market. This practice has decimated shareholders while increasing the book value of the company. The high book value of the company continues to lure more investors.

The current Kalani financing was for $226.4M and as of the last update put out by DryShips, $47.9 of this financing remains. DryShips' book value will likely be around $500M after this final round ends while the current market cap sits around $20M.

What is important now is that investors are starting to anticipate the end of the current financing. The reason is that once the dilution ends, there's hope that there won't be another Kalani financing. And if there is another Kalani financing, there has historically been two weeks between the end of one financing round and the beginning of the next. When the current financing ends, the book value per share will likely end up somewhere between $5 and $8, very high compared to the current share price of $1.10. The exact final book value per share obviously depends on how fast the price drops per day compared to the dollar value of the dilution. It's at least highly probably that the book value per share will be a multiple of the share price when the current dilution ends.

That brings us to the "penguins on the water's edge" analogy. When penguins make their trek for their food, they all line up along the water's edge. Each penguin is reluctant to jump into to the water, infested by killer whales and sea lions, so they all wait on the water's edge for the other penguins to take the plunge. If they all jump in at one time, the predators can't eat them all at once so the penguins have a higher chance of eating their fill of fish and escaping alive with a full stomach.

With DryShips, the carnage has been ongoing but with the current dilution round nearing an end, the predator looks to be somewhat satisfied. If all investors jump in at once, they can hold the share price higher until the dilution ends, limiting the number of new shares issued at lower prices. That would leave a high book value per share in a much more stable environment-the fish would appear to be almost free for the taking while Mr. Economou is digesting. My use of the word, "fish" might be misleading as it describes a nutritious meal for penguins where investors who buy DryShips stock are probably better off regurgitating the shares after holding for a short period of time.

It's likely that penguins will all jump into the water relatively soon, probably within the next few days. Since $170M worth of DryShips shares were purchased by investors over the past few months without an eye toward waiting until the end of the dilution round, it's easy to imagine that there are many more investors waiting on the sidelines looking for an actual light at the end of the dilution tunnel before they jump.

Based on DryShips periodic updates, typically about fifteen to twenty percent of the trading volume has been due to new shares being dumped onto the market. At the end of today, July 26, that likely means there will be about $45M of dilution remaining. While the $26M that was dumped over the previous three trading days might have been abnormally high due to volatility resulting from the reverse split, it's likely that volume will be generally higher than normal going forward as the end of dilution closes in. If and when everyone jumps, volume is also likely to ratchet up very quickly. My guess is this will happen within the next few trading days and probably before Tuesday. A simple spreadsheet model can give an investor a feel for how this might play out.

The periodic updates by DryShips have historically given a weekly tally of the remaining dilution and investors can also get a feel for the dilution by monitoring DryShips' website, which currently shows 15,925,216 common shares outstanding as of today. Based on that share count, obviously all shares issued or to be issued to Kalani haven't hit the market yet.

It goes without saying that investing in DryShips is highly risky. While it does seem like there is an interesting opportunity starting to form, keep in mind that DryShips has a long history of being very shareholder-unfriendly. Many investors have been hammered by DryShips so far. There's a strong possibility that an investor can lose all of their money very quickly by investing in DryShips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRYS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.