Biogen Q2 2017 Results: Few Steps In The Right Direction

With the stock trading at discount to 5 years average historical P/E and to the peers, current stock price could offera compelling entry point for long term investors.

The corporate signals related to Spinraza and the growth drivers of the multiple sclerosis division have been strong….

On July 25, 2017, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reported better-than-expected Q2 2017 results, fueled by a solid performance from the key growth drivers in the Multiple Sclerosis franchise and thanks to an excellent launch of Spinraza.

The stock closed slightly down, despite a strong beat at EPS level, because the management’s comments during the conference call haven’t taken well by the market.

Q2 2017 results

Biogen reported Q2 2017 sales of $3.08B, 9% ahead of consensus expectation, while EPS of $5.04 were 14.5% higher than consensus, driven by a higher Gross Margin compared to street expectations.

FY 17 guidance has been upgraded suggesting higher confidence of the company in a successful second half of the year. Biogen expects total revenues to be between $11.5B-11.8B (vs. $11.1B-11.4B) and Non-GAAP EPS to be $ 20.80-21.40 (vs. $20.45-21.25).

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q2 2017 results have been positive, especially related to the most important growth franchises, but on the other hand, it looks like the investors have been disappointed by the Strategic Update about the long term strategy for the company.

The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

The performance of the key growth drivers of Biogen has been really strong in Q2 2017. Tecfidera sales were $1111M, 9% above consensus, driven by a strong performance in Europe (volume up 17% YoY) and by a more favorable environment in the US, driven by stable demand and lower discounts and allowances. The bears seem still convinced that the multiple sclerosis franchise will see a dramatic pricing pressure over the coming years, given increasing competitions and pressure by the payor, but so far, there hasn’t been any evidence of a deterioration of the outlook for this therapeutic indication.

Source: Biogen' Q2 2017 Results Presentation

Tysabri sales were $496, in line with consensus. This dynamic has been helpful to reassure investors that the impact from the recent launch of Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Ocrevus has been limited and that the franchise could be still defended over the next 5 years.

Source: Biogen' Q2 2017 Results Presentation

Spinraza sales in SMA were $203M in the third quarter after launch, 51% above consensus. Even accounting for $30M of positive one-off effect for inventory, it looks like an excellent launch, driven by a strong formulary coverage and an earlier than expected penetration in the market.

Despite this extraordinary launch, investors were disappointed during the conference call by the comments of the management about the expected uptake of the drug during the next quarters. I think this is the key reason for which the stock hasn’t performed despite the strong Q2 results.

“We believe that up to 60% of the Type 2 SMA population has already undergone some type of spinal surgery, creating challenges in intrathecal administration. As leading physician are transitioned to some of these more challenging cases, we expect slower uptake in Type 2 patients through the balance of the year”

Source: Biogen' Q2/2017 Conference Call Transcript

In addition to these cautions comments about Spinraza, I think that another factor, which has contributed to the disappointment of the investors, is that the managements hasn’t provided any incremental color about a potential interim analysis in 2018 for the Phase III trial of Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease. Given that Aducanumab is by far the most interesting compound in the Biogen’s pipeline and it could be transformative for the future of the company, investors were disappointed by the lack of incremental information about this asset provided by the management at the Strategic Update Day.

“We just don't comment about interim analysis, so I really have no more to say on that one.”

Source: Biogen' Q2 2017 Conference Call Transcript

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Biogen has traded historically at 17.9x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was substantially in line with the Biotech peers. Today, Biogen is trading at a discount to 5 years average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 12.9 NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 28% discount to its historical P/E valuation, and it’s also trading at 29% of discount vs. peers.

Source: Biogen' Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Biogen' Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) – Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been strong, with some positive messages related to key growth franchises, but on the other hand the expectations related to the Strategic Update haven’t been fully satisfied. Despite that, with the stock trading at discount to 5 years average historical P/E and to the peers, I believe that the current stock price could offer a compelling entry point for long term investors. You can see here a more comprehensive fundamental valuation of Biogen.

