Speedway Motorsports' (TRK) CEO Marcus Smith on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Marcus Smith - Chief Executive Officer and President

Bill Brooks - Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Amanda Adami - Macquarie Capital

Jack Ripsteen - Potrero

Barry Lucas - Gabelli & Company

Good morning, and welcome to the Speedway Motorsports Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. During the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, you will be invited to participate in the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. With us on this morning's call is Marcus Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Bill Brooks, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. After formal remarks, a question-and-answer period will be conducted.

Marcus Smith

Thank you. Hello. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on today's call. After an eventful and entertaining few months of events, Freeway Motorsports second quarter and year-to-date results are within our expectations.

For NASCAR during the quarter, we hosted five major NASCAR racing weekends. We started the quarter at Texas Motor Speedway with a double-header weekend including the O'Reily Autoparts 500, Monster Energy Cup Series race and then at Bristol Motor Speedway, we hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Food City 500, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events. Then we headed into the 10 Days of Thunder at Charlotte Motor Speedway, starting with the NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend and then followed by the 58th Running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend.

We finished out the quarter in one country at Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series Event Weekend. In other events this quarter included three NHRA drag racing events at Bristol, Charlotte and Las Vegas, plus another double-header in Texas with the NASCAR Truck Series and IndyCar Series. In addition, we host a tremendously popular music festivals with the Carolina Rebellion at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during this corner.

Our ongoing commitment is to provide our long-time and next-generation fans with innovative entertainment and high-end customer service that could not be duplicated anywhere else. One of our latest examples of this was debuted during Charlotte's May race weeks where we introduced the NASCAR Trackside live show with interactive fan entertainment as the centerpiece of the speedway's Fan Zone. We featured more driver appearances, live music, interactive stage entertainment, live streaming through NASCAR.com and it's been well-received by the fans, sponsors and the drivers and will continue to travel with the Trackside live show to each of our speedway's Fan Zones for the remainder of the season.

We are continuing our history of innovation with the introduction of the Rebel [ph] next year at Charlotte Motor Speedway in September 2018. The Rebel is NASCAR's first combination speedway and road course in one. The next year, the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500 and Xfinity Series races will take place on this new 13-turn 2.4 mile Rebel configuration. Both races will be the first road course races in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series playoffs. And we're pleased that fans have already begun to inquire about tickets for this unique event weekend.

We're also excited that Charlotte's Monster Energy Cup Series, Saturday Night and Xfinity Friday Night races this year are returning to traditional Sunday and Saturday afternoon events this October. These afternoon races should make it easier for families and travelers to attend great racing at Charlotte this fall. We remain focused on our strategic initiatives of increasing long-term profitability through debt reduction, innovative capital spending, dividends and share repurchases, as well as adjusting our operational cost, structure and spending.

Our long-term contracted revenue streams remain strong through our participation in NASCAR broadcasting agreements through 2024 as well as several multi-year corporate partner agreements. Our corporate partners continue to find value about partnering with the SMI brand. This is evident from the recent announcement of the Quaker State 400 extension as title sponsor of the Monster Energy Cup Series race through 2022 at Kentucky Speedway. We also recently announced a partnership with ISM Connect to bring the world's largest digital fan engagement network to our speedways.

The technology debuted at the Toyota Save Mart 300 Weekend at Sonoma Raceway where dozens of 86 inch UHD displays and weather-proof casings were strategically positioned throughout various locations at speedway. ISM Connect enhances the fan experience via targeted content, communications and promotions. By building brand relationships with consumers that extends far beyond the event, ISM Connect offers a new revenue channel for the speedways and measurable ROI for key sponsors.

For 2017, we've sold all of our Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race entitlements and all of our Xfinity Series race entitlements and most of them for 2018 also. Our business model remains sound and many opportunities exist to increase our long-term profitability ahead.

Now I'll turn it over to Bill Brooks who will give us further financial review. Bill?

Bill Brooks

Thank you, Marcus. Our net income and adjusted non-GAAP net income for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2017 either approximated or exceeded those at the prior year and we attribute these favorable results to several factors including improved weather. Last year, almost all of our events were negatively impacted by inclement weather compared to one rain out in the second quarter this year. The Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race date even changed in the third quarter last year [indiscernible].

Track rentals were very strong during the second quarter although somewhere simply timing and it occurred in the first quarter last year, our expenses were improved from fewer wet events in 2017 and expense reduction initiatives. And although we recorded a goodwill impairment, it was largely the offset from a lower tax rate held by lower future state income taxes [indiscernible] New Hampshire.

For the three months ended in the June 30, 2017 compared to the prior year, our total revenues increased by $3.6 million or 2%. Now, admissions for the three month period decreased $193,000 or 1.7%, primarily from lower admissions revenue to NASCAR racing events, partially offset by Texas Motor Speedway holding an IndyCar race in the second quarter of '17, which was postponed and rescheduled to the third quarter prior year. This decrease was also offset by some higher admissions revenue associated with some non-NASCAR racing events that we held in the second quarter.

The event-related revenue for the three months ended June 30 increased by $741,000 or 1.5%, reflecting before-mentioned higher track rentals at some of our speedways. The Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race date change and higher ancillary broadcasting revenues in the current period. That overall increase was partially offset by lower overall marketing, souvenir, merchandizing, radio broadcasting, revenues.

As expected, our NASCAR broadcasting revenue for the three months increased by $3.2 million or 3.6% because of higher contractual broadcast rights fees. Direct expense of events for the three months decreased by $1.5 million or [indiscernible]. This decrease reflects lower advertising and souvenir cost of sales. It also reflects that in 2016, we incurred additional operating [indiscernible] costs associated with having delayed and postponed race events for poor weather. The overall decrease was also partially offset by costs from Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race date change.

Our NASCAR event management fee for the three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by 3.2% or $1.7 million. General administrative cost for the three months decreased $368,000 or 1.3%, primarily from lower property tax and compensation cost, partially offset by higher professional fees. Our depreciation and amortization for the three months also decreased by $100,000 or 0.7% and this is due to lower depreciation on assets that are now fully depreciated and it was partially offset by depreciation on new capital expenditures.

Interest expense for the three months was very similar to that of the prior year, 3.2% this year compared to 3.3% last year, but there are changes because this year we had lower outstanding debt and the advantage of that was partially offset by higher interest rates on [indiscernible] borrowings, lower capitalized interest. Did I mention we had an impairment of goodwill for the three months, representing a non-cash impairment charge at $1.1 million before income tax benefits of $419,000. That was to eliminate goodwill associated with some souvenir merchandizing activities.

Our income tax provision had an effective rate for the three months of 35.8% this year and 37.1% in 2016. That rate reflects adjustments to reduced, deferred income tax liabilities for anticipated lower state income taxes associated with race date realignments and lower effective state income tax. Those changes was our net income for the three months to be $27.3 million, compared to $24.7 million in the prior year.

For our six months, again, our total revenue increased by $714,000 or 4.3%. Admissions for the six months ended in June 30, 2017 also decreased. They decreased by $1.2 million or 2.6%, again, primarily due to lower admissions at some NASCAR racing events, partially offset by the Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race date change. Event-related revenues for the six months decreased by $2 million or 2.9% from lower overall marketing revenues, souvenir, merchandizing and radio broadcasting. That decrease was partially offset by higher track rentals at some of our speedways and of course the Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race date change, as well as some higher ancillary broadcasting.

The NASCAR broadcasting revenue for six months increased $4.6 million or 3.6%. Our direct expense of events for the six months decreased by $2.1 million or 4.4%. This decrease reflects lower advertising and souvenir cost of sales. The decrease was partially offset from cost associated with the Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race date change. Our NASCAR event management fees increased $2.4 million for the six months ended in June 30, 2017 or by 3.3%.

General and administrative expense for six months ended June 30, 2017 decreased by $1.9 million or 3% [ph] due to lower property taxes and a combination of individually [ph] items. [Indiscernible] depreciation for the six months actually increased by $4 million or 15%, but that was from recording accelerated depreciation on retired assets in the first quarter. Interest expense for the six months was similar to the six months ended in 2016. The current period, it was $6.2 million compared to $6.6 million, again, change reflects lower outstanding debt and higher interest rates associated with floating rate debt partially offset by lower capitalized interest cost.

Our income tax provision also was 34.1% versus 37.1% in the prior period. The 2017 tax rate reflects several adjustments to reduce deferred tax liabilities or anticipated lower state income tax rates associated with some race date realignments and other lower effective income tax rates. Those items were partially offset by reduced deferred tax assets from state. Those great changes result in our net income for the six months into June 30, 2017 at $25.4 million, compared to the prior year.

Looking at our balance sheet. Our $87.7 million cash balance is up $3.5 million from the prior year, an $8.3 million from year end. Deferred race revenue declined from $73.8 million of June 30, 2016 to $51.9 million at June 30, 2017, which is mostly accredited to the Battle at Bristol football game held in 2016 and the postponed TMS IndyCar race.

Our long-term debt decreased $48.2 million to $241 million at June 30, 2017. It also decreased by [indiscernible] million from December 30, 2016. Through the six months ended June 30, 2017, our capital expenditures were $15.1 million. This year we estimate the capital expenditures will approximate $20 to $30 for the period.

Once again we continued our $0.15 per share quarterly dividend. We continued our share repurchases to avoid further dilution, reduced our long-term debt $26.2 million in 2017 and by 48.2 since June 30, 2016 and we have reaffirmed our 2017 guidance of $0.90 to $1.10 per share.

Okay. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from the line of Amanda Adami with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Amanda Adami

Hi. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I'm filling in for Matt Brooks with Macquarie this morning. Just a few questions - a kind of a twofold question. One on have you had any more progress on getting more sports events similar to the Battle at Bristol? And then on top of that, [indiscernible] the dropping deferred revenue has much to do with the Battle at Bristol event and how the dropping deferred revenue has been down 25% to 30% over the last few quarters. I'm wondering if you can comment a little bit more specifically what's behind this?

Bill Brooks

Well, let me answer the part, Amanda, that relates to the deferred revenue.

Amanda Adami

Okay.

Bill Brooks

We have substantial pre-payments of sponsorship and ticket sales for the Battle at Bristol. That was at the time a one-time event that we were very pleased to host in 2016. So that impact all of our comparables throughout this period of time as did the timing of the Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race. But we have had some declines over the last few years generally speaking because we've had lower prepaid admissions as people have purchased their tickets closer to the time of events. I'll let Marcus talk about the work on new events that we're under.

Marcus Smith

Yes. Thank you for the question, Amanda. We are working on other events specifically to host at Bristol Motor Speedway. We've got several that we would characterize as along the line, but they are very complex and take time to put together. We hope to have something announced sooner than later and those are the things that are in progress.

Amanda Adami

Okay, great. And then just one follow-up, just briefly, attendance decline slight for the quarter. But I'm wondering if that was driven more by volume or price? Just trying to understand the next step.

Bill Brooks

Amanda, it's a combination. Although we are starting to see some stability in the actual attendance, which is more separate from the admissions and that would imply changes at rate as opposed to [indiscernible] more absolute price.

Amanda Adami

Okay, great. Thank you.

Bill Brooks

Thank you.

Your next question is from Jack Ripsteen with Potrero. Please go ahead.

Jack Ripsteen

Hi. Thanks for taking the call. Just a question, a follow-up on the prior question. I didn't quite catch it. Was attendance - if you give sort of percentage decline on attendance and then also the price. Any sort of visibility on price? How that's holding up or declining and then the thing you're seeing going forward?

Bill Brooks

Jack, the attendance differences, I should say revenue differences combined between rate and volume, there's another factor in there which is mixed and some of the mix is not as rich as it was, but the differences are split pretty equally in the quarter between price and volume.

Jack Ripsteen

Okay. Can you give us some sense, maybe percentage-wise where average ticket pricing is trending?

Bill Brooks

We don't track that per se, because if we have an initiative as we have this year that's been very successful where we allow children 12 and under to attend the events for a $10 ticket, then that changes our results considerably. So we don't really track it very well.

Jack Ripsteen

Do you look at say overall ticket pricing ex-vat [ph], just to get a sense of what the average wallet looks like of your attendee?

Bill Brooks

Not as relevant as just getting the people to the event. Those are really the focus of a lot of our initiatives. For instance, Marcus was talking about Trackside live which is bringing back an event that the broadcasters used to host where live interviews are conducted right at the speedway with drivers and other notables in the history. So our focus is a little different. It's not like we're not focused on [indiscernible] revenues the way some businesses do.

Jack Ripsteen

Okay, great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Barry Lucas with Gabelli & Company. Your line is open.

Barry Lucas

Thanks very much and good morning. I have several. One, Bill, could you just remind us what the financial impact of the football game in the third quarter was in terms of incremental revenues in profits?

Bill Brooks

Yes, Barry. The revenues were for approximately $30 million and the profits were approximately $5 million.

Barry Lucas

Great. Okay. In terms of advanced ticket sales, what are you seeing now as we go into the playoffs?

Bill Brooks

Apart from the change in events that we've had, it's probably down in the low single digits which is improved over five periods where the declines year-over-year were almost double-digit.

Barry Lucas

Great. Thanks for that, Bill. Lastly [ph], I think Marcus has just touched on, or you touched on promotions to get younger fans into the races. Is there a way? Can you track that by venue? And I guess what I'm asking is has anybody, any of your track general managers, is somebody doing better in another area and those best practices perhaps transportable to different sites?

Marcus Smith

Sure, Barry. As Bill mentioned, a new initiative this year with NASCAR in all of our speedways, we have announced the $10 kids tickets for all of the NASCAR cup series events and for our venues, kids are free for other events. The Xfinity Series qualifying days and that sort of thing. And as a result of this push, where NASCAR has augmented some of the media, push around it with their resources, we've seen a big increase in children's tickets, several thousand. I don't have the exact number, so I don't want to overstate it, but it's been very well-received and we're encouraged by that. I think anecdotally, you've got a really neat thing happening where NBC just announced, they're bringing in Dale Jr. into the booth next year when he retires from full track on-time racing and that will give all the long-time race fans a face in a booth that they want to see. You've got both Jack Gordon with Fox and Dale Jr. among all the other celebrities that are racing celebrities that are in the booth and so I think for long-time fans, you've got these superstars that you're actually going to be able to see more of and then for new fans and long-time race fans, you've got some fantastic new upcoming drivers like Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and many others that are really putting on great events and then showing some great racing for fans out there. We're tracking that, we're seeing some success and feel good about it going forward.

Barry Lucas

Great. Thanks for that, Marcus. As you brought up Junior, we've heard commentary in the past that the absence of Jeff Gordon or Tony Stewart having some impact, how bad do you think the impact might be from the absence of NASCAR's most popular driver?

Marcus Smith

Well, I think that I'm really bullish about this opportunity to put him in front of fans for the first time. They've seen Junior a few times testing in the booth. It worked really well, people got a huge fan base - millions - that are now going to have a chance to see him on a regular basis in a way they've never seen him before. In the TV booth, talking, interacting with Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte and the whole NBC crew, that's going to be a really, really powerful thing, I think, for our sport. Dale is going to be at the track. He may not be racing, but this is a different thing than him just not being around anymore. I think it's precisely different. If you've listened to Dale in his press events, he has talked about staying connected, staying committed to the sport. I think that's really important for all the Dale Jr. fans out there, that they'll still be able to see him at the track and probably more accessible than he has ever been before.

Barry Lucas

Great. Thank you.

Marcus Smith

Okay. Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen for joining us today. I hope you had a great day and we will talk to you next quarter. Bye, bye.

