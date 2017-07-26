Nike To Begin Selling Products On Amazon

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is “just doing it” when it comes to taking control of its ecommerce sales. They recently announced they will begin selling merchandise on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Although you or I have been able to buy Nike merchandise on Amazon before, it has only been through third-party resellers. That’s why people have been buying $190 shoes for $300.

Nike is an American multinational corporation that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. They are one of the world’s largest suppliers of sportswear. Nike was founded by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight in 1964. It was originally called Blue Ribbon Sports, but officially became Nike, Inc. in 1971. After a few short years, in 1980, Nike had obtained fifty percent of the market share in the U.S. for athletic shoes, and they haven’t looked back since.

Up until the last couple of years, Nike has relied heavily on retail stores, such as Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Champs, etc., to sell their products, but now they are changing directions. Nike has announced that starting In July, they will begin selling their products on the world’s largest ecommerce platform, Amazon. At first they will only sell a few products on Amazon to test how well they sell. If the products sell well, they will expand what is offered.

Growing their ecommerce business is not the only reason they are selling products on Amazon. Nike has a goal to work closely with Amazon to help eliminate third-party sellers of their products. Even though Nike has not started directly offering their products on Amazon, they are the number one clothing brand on the platform. Some of Nike’s products being sold on Amazon are marked up almost 60% of the original cost. As you could imagine Nike wants to put an end to this. Not only does it make their consumers pay more for their product, it also makes their brand look bad to those consumers. It may also discourage would be consumers from buying their products to begin with. Beginning with this deal, Amazon will monitor the sale of Nike merchandise, and no longer allow third-party resellers to sell their products.

Only offering a small selection of merchandise, and disallowing third-party resellers on Amazon, could potentially force customers to start buying more from their own website. If someone is looking for a specific product they cannot find on Amazon, the next best place to look for it would be on Nike’s site. All of these things would help Nike to better control its image and brand. The exposure Nike gets on Amazon is huge, and maintaining a good image would go a long way in acquiring more consumers.

Aligning itself with Amazon is a way Nike plans to accelerate its plans for focusing on more direct-to-consumer sales, and less on retail sales and wholesale. With the rise of ecommerce, retail stores have been closing at a fast rate. Nike relied heavily on these retail stores for the majority of their sales, but now with all of the closures they are shifting their focus. Selling on Amazon, and growing sales from their website, cuts out the middleman. This means that Nike could increase its revenues at a greater rate than it is now. According to NASDAQ, Nike’s revenues have increased an average of about $2 billion a year since 2012. Cutting out the retailers could increase those numbers dramatically.

Adidas (NYSE:OTCQX:ADDYY), one of Nike’s biggest competitors, have been selling their products on Amazon since 2014. They were one of the first big apparel brands to sell merchandise on Amazon, and also make a big push for more ecommerce sales. At first, Adidas’s competitors saw this as a weakness, but now they wish they were the first to do it with all of the retail closures. Since Adidas has gone all in on the ecommerce sales, Nike’s U.S. market share has slowly declined. As of late, Adidas has been outperforming Nike, with a large part of that due to ecommerce business. Adidas’s net income has grown almost 30% since announcing their partnership with Amazon. They also have a plan in place to quadruple online sales by 2020.

What effect will all of this have on Nike’s stock? Well, if starting to sell on Amazon goes as great as Nike hopes it does, they will rake in more revenues as ever before. These increased revenues would also increase net income, which would increase earnings per share, and in-turn increase their stock price.

Looking at Nike’s financial statements, we can see a lot of very positive things. Revenue, gross profit, and net income have all increased steadily year after year. Their current ratio, a ratio you can use to measure if a company can pay off its debts, has increased in fiscal year 2017. It went from 2.8 in fiscal year 2016 to 2.93 in fiscal year 2017. This means Nike would be able pay off their debts almost 3 times over, which is a very good thing. If Nike does commit to selling more on ecommerce platforms, they would be able to tie up less money in inventory. This would lead to less wasted money and a higher net income, which is a huge driver for stock price.

As of July 24, Nike’s stock price is $58.95. Since the middle of June, around the time it was announced Nike was going to start selling on Amazon, their stock price has risen over $8. According to CNNMoney, 36 investment analysts have given Nike a current consensus of buy. Of those analysts, four believe the stock will outperform its 12 month forecast. The median projected stock price is $63, the projected high is $75, and the projected low is $42. It would not be a surprise if the stock settles somewhere between the projected median and high. There is always a risk of it underperforming of course, but it seems unlikely.

As a whole, Nike seems like a very good company to invest your money in. With the push of their plan to drive ecommerce sales, they can cut out the middleman, which would tie up less money in inventory, and give them the ability to make more revenue on sales. Every year Nike’s financials look better, with important ratios also increasing. If Nike sticks to their strengths, keeps producing great products, and continue to set and reach goals, they will dominate the market like they have been since the 1970s. With their shares up over 15% so far this year, Nike stock is a must buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.