Ladder Capital: Strong Buy On The Drop

Large allocation of funds to floating-rate assets will serve Ladder Capital well as we progress through the hiking cycle.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) makes a strong value proposition on the drop. The commercial real estate finance company has significant valuation upside related to an increase in short term interest rates as the Federal Reserve pushes a new hiking cycle. Ladder Capital’s variable-rate investment loan portfolio will benefit from an increase in interest rates, and the company is therefore in a good position to continue to cover its dividend, and even a dividend raise is in the cards. Considering that Ladder Capital’s shares are sensibly valued and throw off a dividend in excess of nine percent, I think the reward-to-risk ratio is extraordinarily attractive.

Ladder Capital is an internally managed CRE finance company with a lending, securities and real estate equity business. The most attractive asset - and most valuable one in a rising rate environment - is Ladder Capital’s lending business, which includes interest rate-sensitive investment loans. The lending segment is Ladder Capital’s biggest net revenue contributor.

Source: Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital has invested heavily into balance sheet (first mortgage) loans in recent years, which are typically floating-rate and held for investment. Ladder Capital’s mortgage loans are secured by commercial real estate assets and produce recurring net interest income.

Source: Ladder Capital

Net Interest Income Upside

Ladder Capital’s $1.8 billion floating-rate balance sheet loan investment portfolio is expected to boost the company’s Net Interest Income by about $8.3 million in case LIBOR increases 100 basis points. Since the Federal Reserve has become more aggressive in hiking interest rates since the end of last year - the central bank has raised short term interest rates three times since December 2016 - Ladder Capital is in a strong position to capture Net Interest Income upside. As a result, higher Net Interest Income on the back of the company’s large allocation of funds to interest rate-sensitive investment loans could be a catalyst for 1) a higher market valuation of the company’s equity and 2) a dividend hike.

Robust Dividend Coverage

Ladder Capital has had robust dividend coverage. The CRE company earned $0.38/share, on average, in core earnings in the last seven quarters, which compares favorably to an average quarterly cash dividend of $0.28/share.

Source: Achilles Research

The important takeaway here, of course, is that continued interest rate growth is poised to improve Ladder Capital’s dividend coverage, and therefore improve the odds of a dividend hike, too.

Valuation And Yield

Ladder Capital’s share price has dropped approximately 10.7 percent in the last three months, with shares falling from $15 in April to $13 in July, even though the company’s 1st quarter results were solid, and there were no significant company events that would justify the price drop.

Source: StockCharts.com

Based on Ladder Capital’s current share price, investors only pay 10.6x Q1-17 run-rate core earnings which is very sensible considering the company’s huge NII upside and covered dividend. Ladder Capital currently pays shareholders $0.30/share quarterly, which translates into a 9.13 percent dividend yield.

Your Takeaway

I think the unwarranted drop in Ladder Capital’s share price is a good opportunity to gobble up some shares for a high-yield income portfolio. Ladder Capital has significant NII upside tied to its portfolio of rate-sensitive balance sheet loans. Higher short term interest rates could not only be a catalyst for Ladder Capital’s share price, but also trigger a dividend hike based on an improvement in the company’s dividend coverage stats. Since income investors get a covered dividend and a nine percent dividend yield while paying less than 11x times run-rate core earnings, the reward-to-risk ratio is very appealing. Buy for income and long term capital appreciation.

