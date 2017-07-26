Sun Bancorp's (SNBC) CEO Thomas M. O'Brien on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sun Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNBC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Thomas M. O’Brien – President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Brugger – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mark Fitzgibbon – Sandler O’Neill

Good day, everyone. Welcome to Sun Bancorp’s Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. On the line from Sun Bancorp are Thomas M. O’Brien, President and CEO; and Tom Brugger, Chief Financial Officer; other members of Sun’s management team also connected.

Thomas M. O’Brien

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Sun’s second quarter 2017 earnings call. Before I begin, as you are well aware, on June 30, we announced an agreement to be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. in a $487 million stock-and-cash merger. As always, I refer you to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements contained in our press release. I would like to point out and ask that you read the additional cautionary statements included in the note as they relate to the merger with OceanFirst.

There is also disclosure in our press release and the availability of additional information about the merger with OceanFirst and where to find that information. OceanFirst will be filing a Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will include a joint proxy statement of the company and OceanFirst and a prospectus of OceanFirst. In the interim period between the announcement of the merger and the filing of the S-4 with the SEC, the company and I will not be making any further comments or answering any questions as they relate to the merger. The S-4 will contain additional details and information concerning the merger. You can also refer to the joint press release of the company and OceanFirst that was issued on June 30. I ask that your questions later on this call be limited to the quarterly results of the company.

So with that and focusing on the second quarter, Sun reported earnings per share of $0.08 this morning. In the quarter, there were some crosscurrents in the numbers. On the OpEx side, we reported total expenses of $16.3 million, which include three items of note: a charge of $415,000 to write off the remaining, deferred issuance costs from the $42 million and trust preferred debt that has now been called; $461 million in seasonal accrual for PTO, which reverses out later in the year; and $400,000 in non-tax-deductible merger expenses. So when combined with some other efficiencies coming our way later in the year, it looks like an OpEx run rate getting much closer to the $15 million range, which refers to the prerestructuring rate of around $32 million a quarter.

On the positive side, we booked a negative loan loss provision of $831,000 primarily due to the continued strong credit metrics, and as Tom will explain, the large credit charges from prior years that have now pretty much fallen out of our allowance calculations. Even with that result, our loan loss reserve remains healthy at 94 basis points of total loans, while coverage of non-performing loans is just under four times. Our margin is now enjoying the benefit of higher market rates, as our asset-sensitive balance sheet responded to the increase in rates this year. Sun’s NIM increased 3 basis points in the quarter. The previously mentioned $415,000 deferred issuance cost charge flows through interest expense. So if we don’t consider that impact, then our NIM improved another 9 basis points.

While all of these are positive trends, I’m mindful of the fact that revenue and loan growth remain difficult to achieve in our present construct. Loan demand was a little soft in the first half of the year, but appears to be building for the second half of the year. Scale will continue to be a vital ingredient for successful banks to confront the high regulatory costs, economic headwinds and stiff competition that will continue to drive consolidation, in my opinion.

This is our 10th consecutive quarterly profit, which, oddly enough, is something of a record for the company, given its past difficulties. The prospect of Sun actually being consistently profitable, with exceptionally strong credit quality and being in a position to be attractive to a buyer, was not even on the deep space radar three years ago. The Company’s success is due to the hard work of a very committed management team and the support of our board and our shareholders. So to each one of you, I’m personally indebted and truly appreciative of your contribution to our story.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to our CFO, Tom Brugger, to provide some context behind the numbers. Then we’ll take questions.

Tom Brugger

Thanks, Tom. Good morning, everyone. I wanted to touch on a few highlights. First, the non-recurring items that Tom mentioned. We had $415,000 of deferred issuance costs related to the $40 million of trust preferred securities we’re redeeming. This expense ran through the interest expense line, and as Tom said, it negatively impacted our margin by 9 basis points. We also had $400,000 merger-related expenses for the OceanFirst deal and the negative provision for loan loss of $831,000. The drivers of that loan outstanding sold $21 million.

We had net recoveries of $59,000. And then we had sustained improvement in the loss-experiencing consumer loans. Specifically, there was a loan sale over three years ago where we took a loss, and that fell out of the calculation for the quantitative factor portion of the reserves. If you take these non-recurring items and net them together, basically, they come to about 0, so there’s no material difference between actual and normalized earnings.

Looking at the net interest margin, since December of 2016, the Federal Reserve has now raised rates three times. For the past couple of years, Sun has maintained an asset-sensitive balance sheet due to the belief that interest rates would eventually rise from historic lows. Because of the recent Fed news combined with our positioning, we saw a lift in the core net interest margin in the quarter of 12 basis points to 3.05%, while core net interest income rose by $0.5 million sequentially. The loan yield increased by 8 basis points, our cash yield rose 26 basis points, while the cost of deposits rose only 1 basis point.

The redemption of the First Trust Preferred Securities did not occur until the last day of the quarter, and we redeemed $15 million. So there were no savings recorded in the second quarter. $25 million more was redeemed on Monday of this week. We used excess cash earning 1.25% at the Fed to fund the redemptions. Thus the annualized benefit and net interest income will be $1.2 million going forward, which improves the net interest margin by another 12 basis points.

So obviously, we are seeing very favorable trends in the net interest margin that will continue at short-term interest rates, continue to rise in an orderly fashion. Looking at our balance sheet. On average balance basis, you’ll notice that we saw little change with average loans of $8 million, average deposits down $10 million and average cash and investments down $8 million. While on a period-end basis, we did see some shifts as loans fell $21 million due to continued runoff in the consumer loan portfolio, combined with some late-quarter payoffs in commercial real estate, these were partially offset by some growth in C&I. Pre-origination activities slowed in the quarter after years of very good growth due to the rise in interest rates and market uncertainty related to tax reform.

Overall, we’ve seen 15% annualized growth in C&I through the first six months of 2017 and runoff of 9% annualized in commercial real estate. Deposits fell by $26 million in the quarter, as we ran off $30 million of brokered and subscription deposits that were issued many years ago. With slower loan demand, we decided to further improve the quality of our deposit growth.

On operating expenses, they totaled $16.3 million, which is down $800,000 from the previous year. I mentioned previously that we had the $400,000 merger-related expenses in the quarter. We also had elevated nonrecurring expenses related to enhancements to our IT platform. Lastly, we recorded the normal vacation accrual in the second quarter of $460,000 that will be subsequently reversed in the second half of the year.

So if you consider these items and add additional upcoming savings from our corporate insurance renewal and the end of the lease for our former headquarter building in Vineland, New Jersey, among others, we expect to see operating expenses continue to drip lower in the next few quarters.

One quick note on taxes. The merger-related expenses were nondeductible, so our effective tax rate rose to 40%. It will drop back to approximately 33% in second half of the year.

So in summary, we continued to see slow and steady improvement in our financial performance as the year progresses, with stable but improving revenues, falling expenses and a continuation of solid asset quality performance.

With that, let me turn the call back over to Tom.

Thomas M. O’Brien

Okay, thank you. And at this point, operator, we’re happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Mark Fitzgibbon

Hey guys, good morning.

Thomas M. O’Brien

Good morning, Mark.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Question for – you guys had some pretty strong C&I growth this quarter. What was – were there any particular industries that were driving the growth in the C&I?

Thomas M. O’Brien

I don’t think any particular industries. I mean, they were all within our general market area and, for the most part, reflect the hard work that our C&I lending team has done over the years to develop new business opportunities. But no particular concentration in any one industry.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then in terms of those noncore deposits, planned runoff of those, when do we think that will likely be completed?

Tom Brugger

We have about $47 million at June 30. So a lot of that runs out by the end of the year.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then, Tom, you’ve been through a few cycles in the banking business. So I’m curious what you think where we are in terms of the credit cycle, what inning maybe we’re in and where you think the next cycle where the pressure points are likely to be for the banking industry.

Thomas M. O’Brien

Yes, went through a few cycles. So I think, I guess, if you’d asked me a year ago, I would have been a little more concerned. But I think just given the equity markets and the kind of gradual increase in rates, I think the credit cycle has probably got more legs. And I – between what we see and what read and competitor earnings releases and what you hear from customers, I don’t see any big pressure points that concern me.

I think the industry has been fairly aggressive in certain real estate lending sectors. And there’s probably some embedded interest rate risk and credit risk in a few of those, I’d say, most notably in some of the multifamily pricing at the terms that were available over the last three years. So I’d be a little cautious in that space, I guess.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Thank you.

Thomas M. O’Brien

Okay. Thank you. That was it. Just one question. And with that, we’ll conclude the second quarter call. We will, on the normal schedule, announce our third quarter earnings with our press release, but we do not plan on having an earnings conference call at that time. So this most likely will be the final earnings call that we do at least for 2017. But thank you all for your participation, your support and your interest. Have a good day.

