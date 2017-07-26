Kindred Bio Pounces On Feline Weight Management

Kindred Biosciences (KIN) is a $210 million market cap company focused on repurposing existing drugs that are already approved for use in humans and modifying them for use in cats, dogs, and horses. This approach is predicted to yield up to 10-fold greater success rates than developing unproven drugs as well as reducing development costs to as low as $3-5 million per compound. The market for therapies in animals is growing. For instance Kindred estimates that more than $1.5 billion is spent every year in knee replacement for animals. It is estimated that the market for veterinary drugs will reach $26.7 billion by 2024, with a howling CAGR of 6.1%. The company is developing biologics such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins for use in animal therapeutics. KIN has two candidates in late-stage development having filed NADA, including Mirataz for weight loss management in cats, and Zimeta for fever in horses. The company is in pivotal trials for development of small molecule drug candidates for an oral gel for fever in horses, and biologic candidates for anemia in cats, atopic dermatitis in dogs, and sick newborn foals. The company is developing a robust early-stage pipeline as well, and can be seen below taken from website pipeline figure:



One of KIN's lead candidates, Mirataz, is currently under review by FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine (NYSEMKT:CVM) for weight management in cats. The company expects approval launch in 2017. The indication of weight loss in cats (called inappetence) has no approved veterinary treatments, and can be a serious comorbidity factor in sick cats. It is estimated that millions of cats experience weight loss or anorexia each year, yet the treatment of choice for veterinarians is off-label use of human oral mirtazapine or cyproheptadine. Mirataz, administered as a transdermal ointment, is designed to mitigate adverse effects and/or limitations of these off-label options. In a double-blind placebo controlled study, Mirataz treated cats showed a 4.07% weight gain versus 0.29% over two weeks.

Zimeta (dipyrone injection), KIN's other lead candidate, seeks approval for treatment of fever in horses, with ongoing review by FDA CVM. It is used to control fever in horses in Europe and South America. Zimeta is a pyrazolone anti-inflammatant with a novel (atypical NSAID) mechanism of action, administered as an injection. Just as weight loss is a common occurrence in cats, fever is common in horses. KIN estimates that nearly 750,000 horses experience fever over the course of a year. Prolonged fever can result in deleterious effects on the health of a horse, including muscle wasting and tissue breakdown, associated with long recovery times. There are currently no approved veterinary drugs for fever management in horses, with treatment of choice being off-label use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. In a double-blind, placebo controlled study of 138 horses, 76.8% of the Zimeta-treated horses obtained fever recovery (defined by >2 degree decrease in temperature) versus 19.4% in placebo group. The drug was well-tolerated with the majority of adverse events being mild in nature. Approval and launch are expected in 2017. Pivotal trials for Zimeta formulations administered as an oral gel were initiated earlier this year.



Another advanced candidate for KIN is epoCat (feline recombinant erythropoietin). It was engineered by the company to demonstrate prolonged half-life over endogenous feline erythropoietin. Humans with chronic kidney disease are treated with recombinant erythropoietin, such as epoetin alpha or beta. Anemia is a common condition in cats with chronic kidney disease and in older cats. There is no approved veterinary drug for treatment of feline anemia. Kindred continues to enroll cats in the pilot field study of epoCat for treatment of non-regenerative anemia. Pilot studies demonstrated a statistically significant increase in red blood cell levels.



The company is demonstrating promising results in early stage field and pilot studies for its other pipeline candidates as well. KIND-014 pilot study in equine gastric ulcers generated positive results and is advancing to its next pilot field study. KIND-015 pilot study for oral tolerability of two formulas is ongoing. KIND-011, an anti-TNF monoclonal antibody, stage two pilot field study being developed for use in septic foals is ongoing. KIN is conducting a safety study of several cytokine-targeting antibodies for use in atopic dermatitis for dogs. Impressively, the company is also examining antibodies for use against immune checkpoint targets, and developing a KIND-bodies platform, a novel biologics scaffold with potential advantages over antibodies.



Q1 2017 KIN reported a $6.5 million net loss. Research and development costs for the Q1 2017 were $3.8 million. The company reported approximately $68 million in cash as of end Q1. Kindred raised approximately $20 million in a recent stock offering at $7.50 per share. The company expects to burn about $32 million per year, including its build-up efforts for launching Mirataz and Zimeta. This puts its cash runway into mid-2019, not including product sales, pending marketing approval. Kin is gearing up manufacturing efforts, recently purchasing a nearly $4 million manufacturing facility in Kansas with clean rooms, utility, equipment, and related quality documentation suitable for small molecule and biologics cGMP manufacturing, as well as signing an agreement for Zimeta production with Corden Pharma.

Strong Bio recommends a position in KIN on any weakness in price below $7.50, and its doubtful much more will occur with imminent likely approvals looming. With only a $200 million market cap and millions of treatable animals in the marketplace, the stock should undergo rapid growth if the drugs are approved and successfully launched. Moreover the costs to bring these products to market for animal use are so much less expensive than for human trials, every portfolio manager should be sorting and watching a few pet-targeting biotechnology companies at this time. KIN is also developing a nice technology platform of next-generation recombinants and biologics scaffolds that could give it advantages when competition emerges. 3 analyst consensus comes in just under $10 per share. The stock was added to the Russell 2000 Index in June 2017.

Risks for investment include FDA CVM approval for its lead candidates, though the risks are probably lower for these animal treating drugs than for human. In addition, large scale manufacturing risks for the company, with no currently FDA approved products, could be significant and lead to delays. There is no guarantee that off-label use will be quickly displaced by animal-specific approvals, and investors should expect it to take time and effort to capture these markets via veterinarian campaigning. There is competition in the market spaces of animal therapeutics, however, for the next several years the space is an open frontier with many high market indications being wide open for exploitation. These market niches would be expected to become competitive over time, so deep pipeline risks should be examined when considering pet therapeutic investments. The company could potentially dilute again if its candidates are not immediately approved, or undergo slow launches.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.