In The Already Saturated Market Of Southern California, Can Another Chinese-American Bank Succeed?



Asian and Asian American Population by state

Seven years ago the 2010 Census found that Asian Americans make up 5.6% of the US population, up from less than 1% in 1965. They are the fastest growing, highest income, and best educated racial group in the U.S.

Brief History of Chinese American Community in Los Angeles

Asian Americans haven’t had it so easy when it comes to accessing the American dream. It was only 50 years ago that being a successful entrepreneur or getting a mortgage was merely a dream for the population of Asian immigrants in Southern California. Out of necessity to grow and expand their community, the Chinese American Financial District in Los Angeles took-off in the 1970’s. The second public Chinese American bank, East West Bancorp (EWBC), was founded in 1973, over ten years later than the first. With the initial objective to serve and uplift the Chinese American community in Southern California, objectives now have shifted. Their flow focus on International trade, while also maintaining their strong community values. Since then, one other bank has been founded, making it a total of three publicly traded Chinese American banks valued at a sum of 52.9 billion. Is there a room for another to flourish?

Valuation Comparison Graph formatted in Google Sheets using competitor data in the company's IPO

About RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp is a private Chinese American bank founded in 2008 in Los Angeles. As of March 2017, the company sits with $1.5 billion in assets. RBB now owns and operates 13 branches of its banking subsidiary, Royal Business Bank. All but one are located in Southern California. (See Map) The remainder is in Las Vegas, NV. RBB has shown consistent growth over the past five years and has a market cap of $343.5 million. RBB started trading on July 26, and became the 4th publicly traded Chinese American bank. RBB priced their initial offering at $23 a share to raise $86.3 million by selling 3.75 million shares. Although RBB is rather new to the Chinese banking community, their board of directors is not. In less than 10 years of existence, the board’s decisions have taken RBB to the top of their direct competition of the 29 other locally owned Chinese American banks. Since 2011, the board has overseen four successful bank acquisitions and organic expansion into different lending markets. Along with always being active in their immediate Asian community, RBB has also offered trade finance services for companies doing business in China, Taiwan, and other Asian countries.

Strategy

In their IPO, RBB’s current plans are to focus on their target region of California and Nevada. Future plans indicate that New York City and Houston branches are next on their to do list. The board emphasizes their ties in the local community along with their credibility and relationships with California bank regulatory agencies when it comes to their success. However, California is already a saturated market as it is home to all of the current public Chinese American banks. It seems as though they are taking growth outside of their region very slow, regardless of the fact that California isn’t on the list of the states with the fastest Asian populations.

Competition: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

With their headquarters in Los Angeles, RBB is quite similar to their competitor Preferred Bank, the most recently founded of the three publicly traded banks. Both specialize in high degree trade with Pacific Rim countries and provide banking opportunities to the Asian community in the same parts of Southern California (as seen on map below).

As you see above in the valuation comparison chart, PFBC has one less branch than RBB and has assets valued at more than double RBB’s. PFBC has already branched out to the places RBB plans to go, including Northern California as well as New York, and done their fair share of acquisitions. However, RBB’s ratios are doing just a tad better than PFBC’s (see capital ratios below) proving they may be a more reliable bank. RBB’s total liabilities to net worth ratio is .878 which is slightly better that PFBC’s ratio at .914.



RBB's Capital Ratios

PFBC's Capital Ratios

In the past 10 years, immigration in America has taken on a new shade and for the first time in decades, the Asian immigrants have outnumbered Latino immigrants. Is PFBC setting the example for RBB’s success, or are they taking up all the room? It depends on RBB’s next moves. If only 30.9% of Asian Americans call California home, why isn’t RBB’s immediate goal to branch out to the up and coming Asian population all over America? Why stay in the comfort of their market niche that is also their competitors’ niche? There is only so much growth in a saturated market.

