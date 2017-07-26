A True Contrarian Pick: The Buckle

The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) has struggled a bit as of late. In fact, BKE is down 70% since 2015 and it hasn't received many (if any) favorable ratings from analysts. Zacks.com currently ranks it as a 4 (their proprietary "sell" rating), it made their "Bear of the Day" just a couple of weeks ago, and it also positions BKE in the bottom 15% of its industry. Gurufocus.com rates BKE as a 1-star company and visibly indicates that they have detected 4 severe warning signs associated with this casual apparel retailer. Finally, the average of 3 analysts sets the price target at an unimpressive $17.67 and rates the stock in the valuation purgatory between "hold" and "underperformer."

With all of these indicators screaming "Do not buy!" why on earth would anyone want to buy this company? There are four major factors that will continue to support the future growth of this brick-and-mortar store.

First, BKE offers an amazing 6% dividend yield that will be enough to get current investors to stay and also attract new investors. This equates to a quarterly dividend of $0.25, and it will only improve as this stock grows. This will provide stellar cash flow for value investors who decide to take a chance on The Buckle. Second, the core product for the buckle is jeans. Jeans have universal appeal and have been popular since the 1930's. Jean jackets may have fallen out of favor but the different styles and fits of denim pants will keep demand high. Finally, and the strongest point is that BKE is in incredible financial health and offers a quality business at a discounted price.

Return on Capital is the single best metric to assess a business's quality. Good companies are able to produce high returns on capital. This leads to a higher free cash flow that can in return be paid out to investors as a dividend. BKE's current ROC is 48.4%, a first-rate return. Additionally, their earnings yield of 21.69% is destroying their inter-industry competition that has a median earnings yield of 5.23%.

My favorite multiple used to measure the value of a company is Enterprise Value/Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA). This valuation tool is preferential to the P/E ratio as it more adequately captures debt and net cash in its assessment. Again, BKE blows away the competition. The industry median comes in at 11.75 compared to The Buckle's 3.07.

The father of value investing, Benjamin Graham introduced two very important ideas that help value investors make safe decisions. The first is the idea of a margin of safety. Many very successful money managers have based their investing strategies on this principle, including famed manager from The Big Short, Dr. Michael Burry. This is essentially the percentage difference between the current stock price and the intrinsic value of the stock. I have calculated the intrinsic value using the average of multiple intrinsic value calculations to be $27.12 per share. This gives a very strong margin of safety of 40%. Even if my valuation is too high, the odds are still in my favor when the market correctly prices BKE.

Graham's second important idea is that of Mr. Market. This is the personification of the stock market. In the short term, Mr. Market is emotional and unpredictable, but over time he is rational and gets the price right. If Mr. Market overreacts in the short term and BKE drops too much below its 52-week low of $16.00 per share, consider getting out to protect your downside. Dr. Burry preferred to enter trades when the current price was 10-15% above the 52-week low.

The final reason I'd call this stock a "buy" is because it has no debt. It is built to withstand difficult periods of time like the current difficulties facing brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Being a contrarian investor is not easy, as you disagreeing with current market sentiment and analyst recommendations of a stock. If you are a contrarian investor (or value investor) please consider the upside of BKE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.