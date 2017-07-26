Facebook: Great Results Meet Bloated Stock

Facebook (FB) did it again, delivering yet another of its rock-solid quarters. This was the 15th sequential earnings beat at least, with revenues exceeding expectations for the 14th time in the past 15 quarters. In after-hours trading, however, FB dipped -1% immediately, despite the all-around beat and record-breaking results.

A First Look At The Results

Revenues of $9.32 billion beat expectations of $9.2 billion, while EPS of $1.32 came in ahead of the $1.13 consensus estimate. On a comparable basis (GAAP), earnings increased a very solid +69% YOY, while sales were up +45% over the period (the lowest growth rate since 4Q15, but off a much larger base). As reported by Seeking Alpha, "DAU (daily active users) were in line with expectations at 1.32B, which was up 17% over last year. MAU (monthly active users) were 2.01B, also a 17% Y/Y increase", representing higher growth than the company had delivered each quarter since at least 1Q16.

Looking closer at the company's P&L, ad revenues growth once again outpaced operating expenses and helped to drive a solid 470-bp improvement in op margins in the YOY comparison. Top-line growth certainly drove the earnings jump, but a slight gross margin improvement of 98 bps also played a minor role. See chart below.

Key Topics In My Mind, Addressed

Earlier this week, I published an earnings preview on Facebook. In it, I presented three key topics that I had in my mind going into the print, all of which supported a short-term bearish stance on the stock: (1) potential ad load headwinds; (2) plateauing of MAU growth in the high-ARPU North America region; and (3) a richly-priced stock that ran up +9% in the three weeks that preceded the earnings release.

On the first point, it seems at first that the ad load headwinds have not started to blow yet, as in-line user and revenue growth suggests ARPU remained healthy this quarter. I will be curious to see what the company's management team will discuss regarding the expected challenges in the second half of the year during the earnings call. On the second point, North America MAU grew only about 4%, a slight deceleration compared to the previous quarters. However, the impact to the company's top line does not seem to be meaningful, at least not yet.

Perhaps the most significant factor that caused the Street to yawn at Facebook's outstanding 2Q results was the already richly-priced stock. As I stated on Monday, "FB is valued at a 52-week peak of 34.2x (see graph above), and the multiple has increased by roughly three turns in the past three weeks alone".

I don't think the Menlo Park company could have done much more to excite investors this quarter, at least in terms of results. But perhaps profit-taking could make the stock struggle to gain much lift during tomorrow's trading session.

