Pfizer's Worrying Trend

This trend is definitely a concern for the company, as this could lead to impairments and thus less net income.

In my last article about Pfizer (PFE) I discussed the upcoming loss of exclusivity (LOE) of certain brands and why I did not believe these would have a real negative effect on the stock price. But that does not mean that there are not any risk associated with an investment in this stock. I will discuss a troubling trend that could pose an increasing risk to both the company and its shareholders.

Stable top line

Pfizer has been around for quite some time. Although its financial results might fluctuate from time to time, they remain relatively stable over the long term.

Because of this the company can comfortably pay out its strong dividend yield of 3.9%. While a trend of annual revenue and FCF growth is more desirable than more or less constant financial results, the fact that the company can pay out its attractive dividend yield with the current results is not too bad either.

Growth by acquisitions

So the revenue trend is not the risk I am talking about. It is about what Pfizer does to keep its revenue so stable. The company does its best to drive top line growth (although it has not been able to do so between 2010 and 2015). The way it aims to achieve this goal is by driving both organic and inorganic growth. Annually, about $7 to $8 bln is spent on R&D. But this alone is not enough to keep revenues at current levels, which many investors criticize. Quite a high percentage of revenues is spent on R&D. Over the last twelve months the total percentage of revenue spent on R&D stood at 15%, which is about its average.

Since this is not working, what Pfizer does in order to make sure its financial results remain stable is the inorganic way to grow a business: acquisitions. While acquisitions are not necessarily a bad way to grow a business, it is troubling when a company spends billions on acquisitions and R&D, and does not produce meaningful revenue growth. What is also troubling, is the effect this has on Pfizer’s balance sheet.

Rising goodwill

If, for example, we look at the balance sheet history since 2012, we can see clearly that the balance sheet health has worsened quite a bit. Both goodwill and intangible assets can be seen to have a clear uptrend as a result of Pfizer’s acquisitions.

Of course increasing goodwill and intangible assets on the balance sheet does not necessarily have to be a negative development for a company. What makes this a problem is that the overall assets on the balance sheet have been coming down during the same period. It is also true that intangible assets can consist of assets that do hold a lot of value for a company, like for instance patents. Therefore I will focus only on the goodwill going forward.

Examples of acquisitions

To give you a few examples of acquisitions made by Pfizer over the recent years, the company made three significant acquisitions between the start of September of 2015 and the end of September in 2016.

September 3 , 2015, Hospira (HSP) was acquired for $16.1 bln in cash. Net of cash acquired, the transaction was $15.7 bln. The premium that was paid for this acquisition was 39% above its share price. The total identifiable net assets of Hospira were worth $10.24 bln at the time of the acquisition. This means that $5.79 bln of the purchasing price was goodwill. This comes down to 36% of money spent on acquiring Hospira. Only, one fiscal quarter later, Pfizer reported that the total identifiable assets from this acquisition were worth just $8.80. Because of this, the goodwill increased to $7.28 bln, bringing the percentage of goodwill of this acquisition to 45%.

2015, Hospira (HSP) was acquired for $16.1 bln in cash. Net of cash acquired, the transaction was $15.7 bln. The premium that was paid for this acquisition was 39% above its share price. The total identifiable net assets of Hospira were worth $10.24 bln at the time of the acquisition. This means that $5.79 bln of the purchasing price was goodwill. This comes down to 36% of money spent on acquiring Hospira. Only, one fiscal quarter later, Pfizer reported that the total identifiable assets from this acquisition were worth just $8.80. Because of this, the goodwill increased to $7.28 bln, bringing the percentage of goodwill of this acquisition to 45%. June 24 , 2016, Anacor (ANAC) was acquired for $4.9 bln in cash which translated into a 55% premium to its share price at the time. $1.8 bln goodwill was recorded, or 37% of the total acquisition price.

2016, Anacor (ANAC) was acquired for $4.9 bln in cash which translated into a 55% premium to its share price at the time. $1.8 bln goodwill was recorded, or 37% of the total acquisition price. September 28 , 2016, Medivation (MDVN) was acquired for $14.3 bln in cash. Medivation hired advisors to defend against a takeover in March of that year. Compared to the stock price on that moment, Pfizer paid a premium of 118%. $5.5 bln worth of goodwill was recorded on the balance sheet after the acquisition. This was 38% of the total purchasing price.

Although the percentage goodwill of the latest two acquisitions were not quite as high as the percentage of goodwill Pfizer paid for Hospira, we can see that about 40% of the acquisition price goes to goodwill on average. So Pfizer is willing to pay hefty premiums for the companies it acquires, but this has an adverse effect on Pfizer’s own balance sheet.

Sustaining revenue

Still, despite all these acquisitions that Pfizer paid high prices and premiums for, it still struggles to drive top line growth. This is because of the fierce competition its drugs face from other companies. Loss of Exclusivities happen all the time for example, which will mean that competitors enter the market, leading to lower revenue. As a result, new drugs have to come out of the company’s pipeline to fill up the gap in revenue.

But this is not always enough to both offset revenue declines and create growth at the same time. What this indicates is that, despite having a negative effect on its overall balance sheet, Pfizer needs the acquisitions in order not to see its business deteriorate. The only problem is that it does not seem to have a positive influence on its top line. This means that in order to keep its revenue around the same levels, the company has to deteriorate its balance sheet. In turn, this could increase pressure on the bottom line as more goodwill impairments become more likely while a much higher revenue does not.

Increasing percentage of goodwill

The combination of declining total assets and rising goodwill has caused a large part of the assets to consist of and goodwill. This has already gone up to 32.4% and is still clearly trending upwards. This increasing percentage also means that it becomes more likely that we will see increasing impairments in the future, which in turn can put a lot of pressure on the bottom line. This could be seen as a big negative for shareholders, causing them to sell their shares and put pressure on the stock.

No stockholders’ equity without goodwill

The following graph will give you an extra example of how much the balance sheet has deteriorated over these past few years.

Pfizer is now at a point where stockholders’ equity would be close to zero if we subtract goodwill. This is yet another clear indication that management is having trouble with creating any real value on its balance sheet.

Share buybacks

Despite the lack of real revenue growth and a deteriorating balance sheet, the company still pays out a good dividend yield to its shareholders. I already outlined why I believe the company’s dividend is sustainable, which you can read here. And if it really feels like it is in trouble, it could simply scale back the share buyback program in order to offset any difficulties. The company has been paying out large sums of money in order to buy back its own shares since 2010.

Since then the number of shares has been decreased by 24%. Last year, $5 bln was spent on buying back shares. And that was a relatively small figure for the company. This means that Pfizer is able to generate sufficient funds if it needs to. And I believe that considering the trend we are seeing on it balance sheet, it may need to change strategy and look for other ways to fund growth. Cutting back on share buybacks and using the excess money to improve its own balance sheet and its financial results may be the best next step as it is unlikely that Pfizer will stop acquiring other companies.

Valuation

If we look at Pfizer’s total balance, its P/B ratio currently stands at 3.4, which is not good but not that bad either. But when we subtract the goodwill from the stockholders’ equity and then create a P/B ratio, we get a much more elevated valuation of 52. Such a valuation would indicate that this stock is significantly overvalued, but this does not necessarily have to be the case. However, shareholders like Pfizer for the return they get in the form of dividends. To the long term investor, Pfizer is a safe pick that brings them a good and sustainable dividend yield of 3.9% combined with the expectation of further dividend growth. Because of this, shareholders are unlikely to dump their shares because of the elevated P/B ratio. As long as it does not hurt their dividend, they are happy.

Conclusion

But for the stock to actually appreciate, revenue growth is a very important factor. And I think it has become clear now that the company is struggling to achieve this. Now that Pfizer’s total assets are coming down, while the amount of goodwill on the balance sheet keeps rising, it becomes increasingly important to change this trend. If management waits too long, it might have to take more aggressive measures to improve its balance sheet. One of which could be the very unpopular dividend cut, but because I still believe management has some time on its hands to improve its balance sheet by cutting the share buyback program, I do not believe that the dividend is currently at risk. Therefore, I believe Pfizer is currently a hold instead of a sell.

But we must keep an eye on how management aims to tackle this problem and when they will start. If they go down the same path for too long, they may have to cut the dividend, resulting in a lot of investors closing their position.

