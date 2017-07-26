Teva: Walking Dead?

Actavis acquisition was mainly financed through debt. Long-term liabilities have jumped from $11.3B in 2015 to $39.4B in 2016.

9.9% of Teva stock held by Allergan will be free for transfer on August 2, 2017.

Teva paid $40.5B to acquire Actavis in 2016 - $33.4B in cash and 100.3 million Teva shares.

Teva (TEVA) was once a specialty pharmaceutical company with a promising future and growth potential. However, facing a declining trend in sales, the company shifted gears and focused more on generic drugs. In one bold move, it acquired Actavis, the generic business of Allergan (AGN), in 2016 with the hope of achieving synergies and an increase in total revenue.

My in-depth analysis on the company's quarterly earnings reports shows that, unfortunately, sales will not increase as expected. Servicing the huge amount of debt added to balance sheet in 2016 will be tough, and there seems to be no good news, at least for the foreseeable future.

In SEC filings, Teva reports segments based on drug categories and geography. I extracted quarterly segment data from Q1 2012 up to Q1 2017, then calculated quarterly growth (decline) rate comparing quarters to each other. For example revenue from sales of generic medicine in the United Stated during Q1 2012 compared to the revenue from Q1 2013. Proportional share of quarterly revenue for each category and sub-category is also calculated.

This table shows the data categorized based on geography:

And this table shows the data categorized based on the type of medicine. Unfortunately there are inconsistencies in this table because of the way Teva reported segment data; Revenue from sub-segments don't add-up to the segment, but the sum of all sub-segments add up to the total revenue and total revenue in both systems are the same:

To get a better understanding of the volatility in segments' growth and shares of total revenue, I added metrics like minimum, maximum, standard deviation and calculated CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate). E[Rev. Gr.] is simply the result of multiplying CAGR and % of Total Rev.; it shows how much growth in total revenue is generated by that segment. For example 0.22% of total revenue growth is generated by sales of generic medicines in the US.

Here's the data categorized based on geography:

And here's the data categorized by the type of medicine:

Total CAGR from Q1 2012 to Q1 2017 is just 1.9%.

Considering the recent moves by the company, I assumed Teva will be able to keep the high growth rate in generic medicines for the upcoming periods.

My assumptions can be seen here:



And here are my assumptions for each type of medicine:



These assumptions are inline with the recent trends we can see in quarterly earning reports. Growth rate implied by data categorized based on geography is 21.5% and based on the type of medicine is 26.8%. I used the average value, 24.15% as the growth factor to calculate revenue in my FCFE model:

To get the FCF value for each year, I used the formula for FCFE (Free Cash Flow to Equity) = NI - Change in Non-cash Working Capital + (New Debt - Debt repayment)

The assumptions for this model are:



And the model output is:



The problem with this model is that we need to assume that the company will generate 8.9% of revenue each year from new debt issuance to be able to justify the current price of stock. That's obviously impossible.

Going back to our assumptions, here, I summarized all the annual data from 2012 to 2016 and included expected value for 2017 based on the data we have from Q1 2017 earnings reports, assuming the same trend will be seen in 2017 compared to the last 5 years:

I'm really looking forward to get your opinions about this model and my assumptions!

What's your prediction for Teva?

