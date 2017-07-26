McDermott International Is Still A Bargain

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about the stock.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) reported second quarter earnings yesterday. The results were satisfactory but the stock price fell, which gives an opportunity to long-term investors, in my opinion. The company is on course to meet its operating margin, EBITDA, cash flows and leverage targets. The order backlog is still strong and its customers are showing confidence in the company by offering it more contracts.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) is a key area for the company and accounts for the bulk of its revenues and operating income. In fact, it is the most profitable region for the company. For the second quarter, McDermott had operating income of $117.5 million from this region, almost $85 million more than the second placed region, ASA (Asia). Middle East also generates the highest operating margin of more than 21%, approximately 400 basis points more than Asia (17.3%). As Middle East accounts for more than 70% of the total revenues for the company, it is understandable that this region has the best operating margin.

High profitability in Middle East has been possible due to better than expected fabrication activity and high utilization of marine assets. An important factor to keep in mind here is that McDermott is paying a lot of attention to its Middle East projects and the company wants to continue these projects at current pace. If the management is successful in achieving this target, then the profitability will continue to improve from the Middle East. I will not explain the whole earnings announcement, it can be read in detail here. By connecting these results with the extension of credit facility, we will see how the leverage and liquidity has improved.

Extension of credit facility is one of the key steps that will result in better liquidity, debt maturity and credit profile. The company has entered into a new agreement that will extend its credit facility from $450 million to $810 million. This is a substantial increase for the company as the liquidity will improve considerably. Additionally, the maturity has also been pushed back to 2022. This will allow the company to have lower cash outflows in the next 2-3 years. Cash generated can now be diverted towards enhancing the balance sheet.

The company also used cash at hand to pay term loan which should result in a reduction in its interest expense. At the end of the first quarter, term loan was just under $212 million and accounted for about 30% of the total long-term debt while cash at hand was more than $623.5 million. After the payment of this loan, total long-term debt has now come down to $526 million (it was $720 million at the end of first quarter) and cash balances are just under $400 million. Total debt has come down by around $194 million which shows that the company raised debt in other areas.

McDermott's full year EBITDA target is $365 million, which is conservative, in my opinion. For the first two quarters, the company has generated EBITDA in the region of $225 million. Keep in mind that McDermott beat its 2016 EBITDA target as well. I expected the company to beat its targets in 2016 (explained in my previous articles), while rating agencies were also surprised and changed the ratings outlook for the company to positive.

Let's assume that McDermott achieves its targeted EBITDA of $365 million for 2017. This will bring down the leverage ratio to 1.44x from 3.03x at the end of last year. This is a considerable improvement and the company will certainly get a ratings upgrade. However, I am expecting McDermott to generate EBITDA in the region of $400 million, which will take its leverage further down. Such a fall in leverage along with the improvement in liquidity from the credit facility will prompt the ratings agencies to upgrade the credit rating. Reduction in debt will also result in lower interest expense and higher margins. This is another consideration for rating agencies. Overall liquidity has improved even after paying the term loan. Total reduction in cash is $230 million while the credit facility has been enhanced by $360 million. As it is a credit facility, the company does not pay any interest on the undrawn amount.

McDermott International is a solid long-term investment. Its fundamentals are improving, financial position is getting stronger and the company is working efficiently on new projects in some of its most profitable regions. In my opinion, it is a solid long-term investment for the patient investors and the fall in price is a buying opportunity. As the company gets ratings upgrades, it will get more attention and this will work as a catalyst. McDermott's improvement in fundamentals is not being translated into stock price at the moment. The stock is trading at trailing EBITDA multiple of 8x times and a forward EBITDA multiple of 5.3x (based on company's expected EBITDA). At these multiples, the stock is extremely attractive and as the market starts to take notice, it will rise.

