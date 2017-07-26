Popular's (BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brett Scheiner - IR

Ignacio Alvarez - CEO

Richard Carrion - Executive Chairman

Carlos Vazquez - CFO

Lidio Soriano - CRO

Jorge García - SVP, Principal Accounting Officer & Corporate Comptroller

Analysts

Joe Gladue - Merion Capital Group

Alex Twerdahl - Sandler O'Neill

Jesus Bueno - Compass Point

Brett Rabatin - Piper Jaffray

Ken Zerbe - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Popular, Inc. Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to the Investor Relations Officer, Brett Scheiner. Please go ahead, sir.

Brett Scheiner

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Today, I'm joined by our Executive Chairman, Richard Carrion; our CEO, Ignacio Alvarez; our CFO, Carlos Vazquez; and our CRO, Lidio Soriano. They will review our second quarter results, and then answer your questions. They will be joined in the Q&A session by other members of our management team.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that on today's call, we may make forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth within today's earnings press release and are detailed in our SEC filings, our financial quarterly release and supplements. You may find today's press release and our SEC filings on our webpage at popular.com.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Richard Carrion.

Richard Carrion

Good morning and thank you for joining the call. As we shared with you on our last webcast call on July 1, I became Executive Chairman, and Ignacio Alvarez, who had been President and COO since 2014 steps in as the new CEO. Since the second quarter was my last one as CEO, I want to make some brief comments and then hand the call over to Ignacio, who will lead this and all webcast calls moving forward. As I said last quarter, we are carrying out this transition at a point, when Popular is in a solid position, in terms of capital, performance and management.

We are aware of the challenges we face the Puerto Rico situation being the most important one. As we have said repeatedly using a three-leg stool analogy, an effective long-term solution must include fiscal discipline, debt restructuring and economic growth. We believe that the first two are being addressed, though the processes will certainly be bumpy at time.

We’re more focused on the third and most important aspect in the long run economic growth. As the largest financial institution on the island, we will keep on pressing the issues and finding ways to help get the Puerto Rico economy back on the path of sustainable growth.

As Executive Chairman, I will continue working with Ignacio in areas such as innovation and technology, social responsibility, government and client relations and another strategic growth initiatives. I’m proud to see, how everyone is handling this transition, Ignacio has assumed his new role with enthusiasm and confident and as management team is united and energized. Therefore, I have absolute confidence that Popular is in great hand, and we’ll keep forging ahead.

So, let me turn it over to Ignacio to discuss the results of another strong quarter.

Ignacio Alvarez

Thank you, Richard. I accept this new role with much humility following the footsteps of such an iconic leader as Richard, who in many ways is the founder in the modern Popular. Fortunately, he has agreed to remain as Executive Chairman, and I look forward to working with him in the areas he mentioned.

I also look forward to working closely with our senior management team and with more than 8,000 colleagues, who are the heart of this organization. As Richard said, Popular has come a long way, a result of everything we have achieved in recent years. We're in a strong position to take advantage of the opportunities that may develop.

We have set the focus on maximizing the unique retail franchise we have in Puerto Rico and continue enhancing our U.S. business. We also have an opportunity to tap our existing infrastructure on the island to obtain efficiencies and generate additional sources of revenue. The transfer support function from the U.S. to Puerto Rico that we completed two years ago is an excellent example of these opportunities.

Also, we can further leverage technology and simplify our processes to deliver our customers simple and effective solutions to meet their financial needs. We are fully aware of and prepare to manage to the challenges presented by the current operating environment.

We have in place a team that is key to executing on our priorities and we will continue to strengthen all of our people we've added related processes to ensure that we attract, develop and retain the best talent in our markets.

Now let me address the highlights of the second quarter. Please turn to Slide 2. In the second quarter, Popular reported net income of $96 million, up from last quarter's net income of $93 million, reflecting strong top-line revenues and stable credit.

Tangible book value was $44.31 up from $43.84 last quarter. Our net interest income was up $12 million from the prior quarter, increasing in nearly all asset categories. In addition to higher revenues from the effect of higher rates, we also saw increased volumes of money market and investment securities.

Our net interest margin of 4.02% decreased from last quarter's 4.08%, mostly due to lower yields on additional liquidity from Puerto Rico Government deposit group. Our spreads remain strong, relative to the peers, with our Puerto Rico net interest margin of 4.36%.

In our U.S. business, we continue to express to experience strong commercial loan production. Total non-performing assets this quarter of $758 million, including covered loans were down $38 million on lower NPLs in Puerto Rico.

Non-covered NPLs were $547 million or 2.4% of non-covered loans, down $28 million from last quarter, mainly due to lower mortgage and commercial NPLs in Puerto Rico.

NPL inflows excluding commercial loans decreased by $20 million. Our net charge-offs were $57 million or approximately 1% of loans compared to $36 million or 63 basis points last quarter, due mostly to one commercial credit relationship and charge-offs on residential mortgage loans related to one residential project on which Lidio will expand later.

Now, I'd like to comment on our Puerto Rico government exposures and the Islands fiscal situation. As of quarter end, our direct outstanding exposure to the Puerto Rico government is $517 million, flat from the previous quarter. During the quarter, we took impairment charge of $8 million on our remaining Puerto Rico central government exposure to COFINA bonds. Following during the quarter, we sold the position and currently have no exposure to the central government or public corporations.

All of our remaining direct Puerto Rico government exposure is to municipalities, a portfolio which we continue to monitor. Regarding the Puerto Rico government fiscal challenges, in the second quarter, the PROMESA fiscal board approved the government’s operating budget for fiscal 2018.

In addition, five Puerto Rico government entities have filed under the Title III restructuring, a process similar to municipal bankruptcy. This currently includes a majority of the Islands public debt the more may follow.

The process of restructuring the government’s debt has commenced under the supervision of a federal judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s debt restructuring. So far, we have seen evidence of a structured process, managed by an experienced judge. I’m optimistic these issues will be resolved, though it is difficult to predict how long it will take.

We believe that the budget and restructuring format result and increased fiscal discipline and facilitate a transition to a manageable debt loan. However, given current imbalances, the budget includes the reduction of government spending, which in the short run will negatively impact economic activity on the island.

As a process the evolves and uncertainties reduce, we see opportunities stemming from improved business and consumer confidence, energy infrastructure development and a continued paydown of balances over to suppliers by the Puerto Rico government to offset the economic impact of potential government cuts.

Once we begin to see fiscal stability reflected in balance budget and then a manageable debt load, we are hopeful for the prospects of renewed economic growth on the island. Popular maintains an important role in the island’s economy. As such, we will continue to offer support and advice where appropriate, particularly with regard to economic growth.

Please turn to Slide 3 as our CFO Carlos Vazquez discusses our financial results in further details.

Carlos Vazquez

Thank you, Ignacio and good morning.

Slide 3 presents our financial results for the second quarter. Additional information is provided in the appendix. Today’s earnings press release details variances from the first quarter, driven by higher net interest income and lower operating expenses, somewhat offset by higher provision for loan losses.

Net interest income for the second quarter was $374 million, up $12 million from the first quarter, mostly due to higher revenues from higher volume of money market and investment securities, as well as higher yields on securities and loans.

Our net interest margin was 4.02%, down from 4.08% last quarter mostly due to additional short-term investment balances caused by increased government deposits. The average yield of our $1.7 billion Westernbank loan portfolio increased to 8.73%, from 8.53% last quarter. Run off in this portfolio has slowed considerably in recent years. Over time, we expect this yields to decline as a result of repayments and loan resolutions.

The cost of our interest bearing deposits was up down 3 basis point to 53 basis points. We continue to deliver organic commercial loan growth in our U.S. operation with growth of 4% in the second quarter and a continuous strong pipeline.

We also saw some loan growth in Puerto Rico, for the second quarter. For the remainder of 2017, we anticipate slight growth in overall loan balances with U.S. growth more than compensating for Westernbank run-off and limited growth in Puerto Rico.

On the island, we have offset limited organic growth with selective loan portfolio purchases over the last few years. We’ll continue to pursue this acquisition strategy, if attractive opportunities become available.

The second quarter, non-interest income line includes an $8 million OTPI charge from our Puerto Rico securities exposure to COFINA bonds. Subsequent to quarter end, these bonds were sold across the monthly book value.

Lidio, will provide details on our Puerto Rico government exposure. For the quarter, non-interest income excluding FDIC loss share activity decreased by $7 million due to the OTPI charge, offset slightly by higher service charges and other fees.

FDIC loss-share expense decreased by $8 million, mainly due to the impact of last quarter’s fair value adjustment on our true-up payment obligation, and higher expected reimbursement from the FDIC. Our Puerto Rico mortgage business originated $231 million of loans in the second quarter, up from $226 million last quarter.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $307 million, down $4 million on seasonally lower personnel costs, offset higher professional fees and OREO expenses. This variance was also impacted by the write-down of the discontinued software project in the first quarter.

For the full year 2017, we continue to expect average quarterly operating expenses of approximately $320 million, as expense categories such as technology, business promotion and professional services will have a larger impact later in the year. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter was 27%. Through the end of 2017, we expect our quarterly tax rate to average between 25% and 27%.

Please turn to Slide 4. We continue to enjoy strong capital levels relative to Mainland and Puerto Rico peers, as well as with respect to well capitalized regulatory requirements. Our common equity Tier 1 ratio increased from 16.3% to 17.7% reflecting our earnings, partially offset by the payment of our quarterly common stock dividend.

Earlier this year we increased our quarterly common stock dividend to $0.25 per share and completed a $75 million common stock repurchase program. We are pleased to have been able to increase our capital return and payout ratio, given our strong capital base and operating performance.

We will complete and file our 2017 stress test next week, the results of which will be made public in October. Upon completion of this filing, we will engage our regulators, and update the discussions related to our capital return. We are encouraged by the results and capital distribution plans published by other banking institutions.

At this point in time these are working assumption that the timing of any capital return announcement will be similar to that of the last couple of years, with an announcement thus far over our year-end results.

While being cognizant of this challenging economic environment in our local market, we will seek additional opportunities to actively manage our capital. We’ll continue to pursue our target of a double-digit return on intangible equity, while keeping capital levels that are appropriate for Popular’s risk profile.

With that, I will turn the call over to Lidio.

Lidio Soriano

Thank you, Carlos and good morning.

Despite the continued challenging economic and fiscal conditions in our main market, overall asset quality remained stable during the second quarter of the year. In Puerto Rico credit quality metrics reflect lower NPLs, lower NPAs, lower NPL inflows, and higher net charge-offs. In the U.S., credit metric reflects strong portfolio growth, stable NPLs stable NPL inflows and stable net charge-off.

Please turn to Slide 5, As Ignacio covered earlier, our current outstanding direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government, municipalities and other instrumentalities is $710 million, relatively unchanged compared to the prior quarter. At the quarter end, we saw the remaining central government exposure.

Our municipality exposure consists mainly of senior priority loans to a select group of municipalities, whose revenues are independent of the central government. In most cases, the good faith, credit and unlimited taxing power of each municipality is pledged to the repayment of the loans.

Our top four exposures are to Carolina, where the airport and several major tourist hotels are located; San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico; Guaynabo, the municipality with the highest per capita income and Bayamón, the second most populous municipality. These municipalities comprise 77% of our total exposure.

As discussed in previous webcasts, the Oversight Board certified and amended 10 year fiscal plan for Puerto Rico in February.

Among other things, the fiscal plan provides for reduction of general fund subsidies to Puerto Rico’s municipalities. Such subsidies constitute a material portion of the operating revenues of certain smaller municipalities, though only representing 7% of revenues for the largest municipalities that make up our portfolio.

We also have indirect lending facilities in which the government acts as a guarantor. The largest such exposure is in the form of residential mortgage loans to individual borrowers in which the government provides a guarantee similar to FHA programs in the U.S.

Turn to Slide 6 to discuss credit metrics for the quarter. Non-performing assets including covered loans, decreased by $38 million from $795 million in the previous quarter to $758 million this quarter. The decrease in non-performing assets was the combination of a decrease of $28 million in non-performing loans, and a decrease of $9 million in OREOs.

At the end of the quarter, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets stood at 1.8%, decreasing by 14 basis point from the previous quarter. Non-performing loans in Puerto Rico decreased by $31 million, from the first quarter of 2017, driven by lower commercial and mortgage NPLs of $12.4 million, and $12.2 million respectively, mostly due to net charge net charge-off activity.

In the U.S., non-performing loans increased by $3 million, mainly due to the consumer portfolio. The ratio of NPLs to total loans remained stable at 2.4%, from 2.5% in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in orders was mainly driven by the Puerto Rico mortgage portfolio.

Please turn to Slide 7 for a summary of the trend in NPL inflows. Compared to the prior quarter, NPL inflows excluding consumer loans decreased by $20 million, mostly in Puerto Rico.

The decrease in Puerto Rico was mainly driven by the inflow in the previous quarter of a single commercial relationship of $25 million, excluding this relationship, interest from NPL were relatively flat quarter-over-quarter. In the U.S., NPL inflows were flat at $6 million.

NPL inflows were flat at $6 million.

Please turn to Slide 8. Net charge-off for the quarter amounted to $57 million or annualized 101 basis points of average loans held-in-portfolio, compared to $36 million or 63 basis points in the prior quarter. The $21 million increase in net charge-off was mainly in Puerto Rico, as net charge-off in the U.S. remained stable at $3.2 million.

The increase in net charge-off in Puerto Rico was mainly related to a $9 million increase in commercial portfolio, mostly due to a $12 million charge-off taken on a previously reserve single relationship on a $7 million increase in the mortgage portfolio.

The increase in mortgage net charge-off was mostly due to a one-time $6 million impact associated with residential mortgages related to a residential project acquired from Doral that suffer significant structural damages.

The provision for loan losses including cover loans increased by $12 million from the prior quarter driven by an increase in charge-off activity during the quarter. The ratio of provision to net charge-off stood at 87% during the second quarter, compared to 118% in the previous quarter.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $8 million for the first quarter to $509 million mainly due to a decrease of $12 million in Puerto Rico offset in part by an increase of $5 million in the U.S. The Puerto Rico decrease was mainly attributed to the aforementioned $12 million previously reserve single commercial relationship. The U.S. increase was mainly driven by higher reserve for the taxi medallion portfolio.

At the end of the second quarter, our taxi medallion portfolio acquired into the acquisition had an unpaid principal balance of $235 million. Net of reserves, the current value of this portfolio is $130 million or approximately 55% of its unpaid principal balance, representing less than 1% of our total loan portfolio. 96% of the portfolio is in New York City with an average carrying loan value of $264,000 per medallion.

The ratio of the allowance to loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio remained flat at 2.3% quarter-over-quarter. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to NPLs increased slightly from 93% compared to 90% in the previous quarter.

To summarize, despite challenging economic conditions in our main market, our credit metrics for the second quarter of the year remains stable. The continued improvement in our credit risk profile is the result of the steps we have taken to de-risk our loan portfolios by reducing exposures to high risk asset classes, and improvements in our credit underwriting criteria. Given uncertainties in our main market, we remain attentive to changes in credit quality trends.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Ignacio for his concluded remarks. Thank you.

Ignacio Alvarez

Thank you, Lidio.

And please turn to Slide 9. Before we open the lines to questions, let me conclude today’s remarks by reviewing our progress and our outlook. This quarter was characterized by strong revenues and stable credit with loan growth in both Puerto Rico and United States. Our unique Puerto Rico franchise and healthy market share continue to produce strong results.

Notwithstanding environment, we have continued to grow our customer base. We have also maintained low deposit costs despite several increases in short-term interest rate. We are convinced that while the Puerto Rico economic situation presents the challenges and it also presents opportunities that we intend to pursue.

At the same time we manage through the local economic situation we continue to make long-term investments in new business initiatives in both the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as we pursue our goal of continuing to evolve as a stronger and more diversified institution.

We also benefit from our EVERTEC ownership and our stake in Banco BHD León, the second largest bank in the Dominican Republic. In addition to participating in our proportionate share of these companies’ earnings, the value of our EVERTEC position significantly exceeds its book value.

We continue to pursue capital deployment and distribution opportunities, as evidenced by an increase in our quarterly common stock dividend from $0.15 to $0.25 a share and the common stock repurchase plan of $75 million executed early this year.

We remain confident that Puerto Rico will emerge from the current challenges to the more vibrant and diversified economy, and we are working hard to achieve this outcome. With more financial and human capital than ever before in our history, I am confident that Popular’s best days lie ahead. We look forward to updating you on this progress over the coming months.

And with that, I’d like to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Joe Gladue. Please go ahead.

Joe Gladue

I guess, actually, I guess just start with the - just one question on the residential project that came from - with Doral, you mentioned there is a structural damage. Can you just elaborate a little bit on what happened there?

Ignacio Alvarez

Joe, this is Ignacio. There is some ongoing legal controversies around that situation, but just these are residential mortgages that we purchased from Doral. And they're within one specific residential project, there was just - there is some structural issues that in effect actually the value of the homes, and as a result we decided to take a charge on that.

Richard Carrion

Well Joe, it’s completely charge-off the exposure that we had.

Joe Gladue

Let me touch on your comments on the municipality portfolio and the potential cut-off of funds from the central government. Have you - I guess, you still feel confident that there is enough cash flow there? You consider exiting those loans and disposing those loans, and if so, is there any appetite for that kind of troubled asset?

Ignacio Alvarez

This is Ignacio. I’ll turn over to Lidio, but I would not characterize on those troubled assets. Those are assets that we feel comfortable with. They’re performing, and we have no current intention to dispose themselves. I’ll let Lidio comment anymore if you want.

Lidio Soriano

Just maybe to add, we have mentioned numerous times our portfolio is mostly comprised of the larger municipalities that are less dependent on the central government as we alluded to in the prepared remarks. They only depend about 7% of the total revenues from the central government. We feel comfortable, we think they have the flexibility to withstand the fact that they’re now going to receive additional funds on a going forward basis.

Joe Gladue

Let me turn a little bit to net interest margin, and just if you could comment a little bit, I guess both on the Puerto Rico and Mainland markets, just in terms of deposit pricing pressures?

Ignacio Alvarez

I’ll let Carlos comment on that, but we haven’t actually seen a lot of deposit pricing pressure in Puerto Rico so far, our margins were affected by the increase in Puerto Rico government deposit. But I’ll let Carlos comment in more detail.

Carlos Vazquez

As we reported our cost of interest bearing deposits actually came down slightly, Joe, for the quarter. We do have a dynamic that is in our balance sheet that is almost exactly the opposite of that many banks for the quarter, many banks in the quarter have reported slower deposit growth, higher loan growth and the corresponding reduction in cash balances.

We've actually had the opposite in each one of those categories, in that we continue to have healthy deposit growth, more muted loan growth, and therefore growth in cash balances. So the dynamics to our margin were exactly the opposite as that many other banks.

But if you go to levels on yields in our press release, you will note that the asset yields have actually held very well or actually increased in many categories. So it does not - the margin is an issue almost completely of balance sheet composition and higher level or lower earning cash or cash equivalent, not an issue of viewing our assets.

Operator

The next question comes from Alex Twerdahl. Please go ahead.

Alex Twerdahl

A couple of questions here. It's been a couple of months since we've seen the fiscal plan, and I believe the budget has been presented and approved at this point for 2018, for fiscal 2018. Have you seen anything in the budget that would cause you to reassess your provisioning levels or your credit outlook over the next couple of quarters?

Ignacio Alvarez

No, I think the budget came in around what we expected. Obviously, the biggest change in the budget from prior year is that a substantial amount of the pension obligation is now, what they call, pay as you go which is in the budget.

So, if you take into account, that pay as you go and additional funding for health cost probably about $2 billion, that had to be - so we had to take out expenses from other government expenses.

We were anticipating a decrease in government spending, we were watching the situation very carefully, so far credit has held up very stable, we're not seeing any early signs of trouble. Obviously, this is the first budget under the Board, so we’re going to continue to monitor very carefully. I don’t know if Lidio want to add anything else to that.

Lidio Soriano

No.

Alex Twerdahl

And then, just to expand on the margin question from previously, I understand that the balance sheet complexion plays a big role in and how the margin looks and you guys are sitting with a pretty outsized cash position right now, not earning what it potentially could if you were to go out and purchase something a little bit longer duration.

And previously, it's been a lot of government deposits, we’re not sure how they’re going to behave, the behaviorization of those and whether or not they’re going to flow not at any point in time. Do you have a better sense now for whether or not those can be invested at all or do you think we’re just kind of stick with higher levels of liquidity for the next release for the foreseeable future?

Ignacio Alvarez

We don’t have a very clear outlook on and in fact how the funds are going to move. Alex, it is our expectation that we should be close to a peak level since most of the tax revenue just came in during the second quarter and that as a result those balances should start coming down for the rest of the year, but again this is the first time we’ll go through this part of the cycle under a new budget with the fiscal board involved. So, we’ll have to watch it. It is our expectation that the balances should start coming down through the normal cycle of inflows and outflows for the government.

Alex Twerdahl

Okay. Great. And then, just a final question on the M&A outlook for North America, and we've talked in the past about sort of what the criteria is, but I’m just curious as you look out and you have this DTA valuation allowance still outstanding in North American and potentially could be recaptured in the deal. How important is that and is it something that plays into the conversations of what you would or would not do in terms of an acquisition in North America?

Ignacio Alvarez

The DTA is a part of how things are considered. But I - it doesn’t drive any decisions, the decision has to make sense on their own basis, I mean, they do then the potential positive effect of DTA is an additional benefit, but doesn’t drive really.

Operator

The next question comes from Scott Valentin. Please go ahead.

Jesus Bueno

Hi, it’s actually Jesus Bueno for Scott Valentin. What’s part you see post period in loan growth and that was built in the Puerto Rico and on the Mainland as well? I guess, could you provide some color around there, especially as it relates to kind of Puerto Rico and commercial consumer trends there?

Ignacio Alvarez

I think that in the U.S. has been - the loan has been - loan growth has been consistent, and we continued and we expect it to continue to grow, the changes from quarter-to-quarter may vary, but we consider, Puerto Rico is going to be more lumpy.

We had a large loan in the quarter that helped us achieve loan growth. So, again, I think the earlier comments that Carlos has made earlier, we expect the U.S. loan growth to compensate for basically stable balances in Puerto Rico. We, in the long run, we don’t expect to – in the long – short term to medium term, we don’t expect consistent loan growth in Puerto Rico, the environment still is challenging here.

Jesus Bueno

That's fair. I appreciate that. And I guess as it relates to the U.S. loan growth, obviously commercial has been one of the areas, you’ve been growing there. But on the consumer portfolio, it looks like it was up a bit, but I know you’ve been supplementing that with purchases. So, I guess, just going forward, I guess, the strategy we’re having there, [indiscernible] scenario to grow that the consumer portfolio through additional purchases or is that more kind of maintaining that those balances?

Ignacio Alvarez

Yes, I mean, as you recall, we had done a number of purchases from Lending Club in the past, that activity start in the middle part of last year. But, we revaluated the performance portfolio and make sure we’ve cleared up anything else that needed to be cleared up. We did, we start purchases earlier this year, and a lot of those purchases are reflected in the consumer portfolio, in PCB, in our U.S. operation.

So, there’s some of that. It is important though to remind you that, we essentially are – we think of this lending stock purchase is simply as a different channel orientation. This is not a new product for Popular, these personal loans, we have been in the personal loan business for a long time, it’s a product, we think we know well.

We are also not purchasing a portion of everything that Lending Club originate. We are purchasing things that with our own underwriting criteria, within the things that they originate. So the right way to think about it is, that it is another channel for us to originate the same type of loans that we will do on our own. But some other loan the quarter was waffling to are restart of the all those purchases. So, balances are slightly higher on that. We have purchased a bit more than it has been maturing over the last quarter.

Jesus Bueno

And took it this as a follow-up on the LCE loans, you’ve been purchasing. Have those, I guess relative to your initial expectations, when you started the program how the loans performed?

Ignacio Alvarez

I think generally they have performed I suspect that I think when you look at it on a grade basis, the lower grade has performed a little bit worse, or worse than we expected and the better grades have performed better than expected.

Operator

The next question comes from Brett Rabatin. Please go ahead.

Brett Rabatin

Wanted just point of clarification just first, how much were loan purchases in the quarter and then if we think about the back half of the year, how much are you planning additionally?

Jorge García

Good morning. This is Jorge García. The gross loan purchases were about $150 million in the – on a year-to-date basis, so about half of that in the quarter on a net basis including run-off in the portfolio, the total was around $72 million, including both the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Brett Rabatin

And then, what you’re planning on doing to back half of the year?

Jorge García

Yes. I think we mentioned earlier that we were shooting to get back to levels of where the lending club program peak in the middle of last year and that was around between $200 million and $300 million.

Ignacio Alvarez

Having said that, we’re going to reassess our position and the performance of the portfolio, and we make changes based on that.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. And the purchases this year have been lending club related?

Ignacio Alvarez

Yes.

Brett Rabatin

And then, wanted just to ask on expenses, they were lower than expected this quarter relative to your guidance, but you’re going to reiterate and if I understood correctly, that same guidance for the back half of the year quarterly. So, was there a timing issue with technology software spending in 2Q or can you give any more color around the expenses, which were a little lower than expected in the second quarter?

Ignacio Alvarez

No, I think you got it right. There is a timing issue, there is ongoing - a number of ongoing projects or processes. Some of them were simply delayed within the year, so that ends up back ending into the year, some expenses that were in our budget and in the original version they may have been partly in the first and second quarter, some of them have moved to the third quarter or fourth quarter.

So, it is mostly a timing issue. Again we will always try to beat that number if we can, but when we look at the rest of the year, it looks consistent with our prior guidance.

Brett Rabatin

And then wanted to just ask on the higher specific reserves for the mortgage portfolio, can you talk maybe about that allocation and then I saw that the Treasury Secretary is asking for another $100 million out of the budget this week and so, I’m just curious to hear your thoughts on the portfolio as you see it kind of exposed to the pieces of the budget that are being cut?

Ignacio Alvarez

Okay. In terms of the mortgage portfolio, I think we have had higher reserve in Puerto Rico this quarter. This was driven by the overall performance of the portfolio, higher charge-off and our reassessment of the sector realization upon sales of our gross properties quarter-over-quarter, and I don't have any more color to add other than that.

Carlos Vazquez

With respect maintaining the budget, I think what you’re re referring to is that - and upon the governor's request the secretary treasury asked almost every department for a 5% of additional savings in the expenses. We’re trying to build some additional cash reserves with the aim of avoiding any and tending to do any hour reduction.

One of the things that the Board had mentioned that they didn't meet certain targets in terms of reserves and savings, that they may have to have a reduction in the work week. So, they’re working hard to avoid that. So, in fact, you know if they can avoid the work we get, I think it would be have less impact on the economy that we do think 5% of each. So that that’s what driving that.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. And then just to make sure I understand your, it sounds like from a margin perspective, you know we’ve been talking about how high the deposit balances could be with the government they continue to be higher than expected. But it sounds like you’re not comfortable investing any of that large amount of excess cash and any kind of securities or do anything differently with it?

Carlos Vazquez

We have done some of that. The investment portfolio did go up slightly in the quarter. But again, we’ll be a little bit cautions deploying it that way. But some of that has actually happened. And again, if you combine that with what is our expectation that this result, this should be close to the peak level of deposit to some of that should front off in the next six months.

Operator

The next question comes from Ken Zerbe. Please go ahead.

Ken Zerbe

Just can you go back to the cost of funds. If you look at schedule or Table D of your press release, the now money market deposits looks like they’re up, whatever it’s a $1.4 billion. But the costs on those, and that’s what I wonder about, the costs were down about five basis points and presumably that's where you put the government deposits if I’m not mistaken, but did you have like a special negotiated rate on the government deposits is that why the deposit cost in that piece actually came down or did you make an across the board cut overall on your money market rates? Thanks.

Ignacio Alvarez

I think the government deposit is actually spreading all these lines, there is different relations with different entities, so they actually don’t affect only one line, they affect the number of different lines and are negotiated - the commercial relationship with each entity or different entities will dictate some of the cost related to that.

Some of that is also related to other services that we provide to government. So sometimes, the counterpart of some of the deposit balances or services that you don’t see here as a deposit cost, but there may be fee income somewhere else, it has to do with the deposit balance.

Lidio Soriano

I think in general, we've been holding steady on deposit across the bank, so it’s not just the government money markets, I mean, generally, we have a lot discipline in our deposit pricing.

Ken Zerbe

Maybe a different or more point of question, what rate are you paying on average on those government deposits?

Ignacio Alvarez

We haven’t disclosed that.

Lidio Soriano

And we generally don’t disclose what we pay to specific clients.

Ken Zerbe

Understood. Okay. But you understand why I’m asking just the sharp drop in rates on that particular piece, but I understand. Maybe different question, just in terms of going back to the muni exposures you have to the Puerto Rico. I heard your answers to derivative questions, but I guess I’m just trying to figure out like what you're playing for, like why not sell the remaining Puerto Rico muni exposure, like is it - are they very attractive yields or underpriced or it just seems like a lot of headache and there are still lot of issues that could potentially plague those securities, irrespective of where they get the cash flows today?

Ignacio Alvarez

Well, I think there we would disagree. We have not had a lot of headaches again. Our 77% of our total exposures to municipalities comes from foreign municipality, which we have a long-term history of representing in providing services to and providing credit to. We don't really view it as a headache and right now given all the headline news, we would think we would be a very unlike position to sell it, probably we’d have to sell on a discount on loans that we consider to be performing and doing well.

So we monitor the situation, but it is not one what I would call a headache for us. They pay on time, and we provided a lot of services to them and they also our clients, important clients to the bank in terms of deposits and other services.

Lidio Soriano

Ken, we have a pretty good track record of trying to identify our credit issuers when they access and take action on them, when we believe they exit. And you can look back at our - on our treatment of PayPal for example, where we were the first bank to reserve against it and to reserve against that to an extent that most of the banks didn't.

You can look at another example in the taxi medallion portfolio, where we have been very careful and how we have value that portfolio. We have reserved that portfolio, only now are some other banks reserving to the point where we have reserved our portfolio. So we try to be very judicious on credit and take action what we think the action is warranted, and in this portfolio we don’t think action is warranted.

Operator

The next question comes from [Glenn Mena]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

One of the opportunities that's been discussed in terms of dealing with the Puerto Rico government as it shrinks, is that the chance for some services to become privatized and private businesses to work more with the government. Could you give us some update on what role Popular is playing in that right now?

Ignacio Alvarez

Well, right now, we are looking very closely at the opportunities that we’re going to develop. The government is really just beginning this process. But you’re right, there will be opportunities in the number of services that the Puerto Rico government is offering. One of the most interesting maybe the administration of the pension. There is a pension reform going on. They’re going to continue their evolution to more like a 401(k) type plan, that’s going to require administration, that’s going to require a lot of record keeping and things. They have not come out with a RFP yet or a bidding process, but we're watching that very carefully.

We think there will be a lot of opportunities for us to help the government with receiving payments for the different services the government offers. We have an unparalleled retail reach around the island, where every municipality, except two, including the island municipalities of Culebra and Vieques. So no one else can offer that kind of an exposure that we can.

We think there will be in the area of infrastructure eventually we got a new revitalization coordinator finally for - under the permissive statute. The process seems to be highly confident and highly experienced. So hopefully, we’ll start to see private-public partnerships, and hopefully, we can play a role in that.

So, we’re looking very carefully that is its early stages. Obviously, we believe that we have the unique capabilities to many of the things because of our reach around the island. So we’re going to be aggressively pursuing them as the government puts them out for bid or RFPs.

Unidentified Analyst

And last year at this time there was some suppliers to the government that were kind of in limbo with regards to payment, what are you hearing from your suppliers now, and how are they getting paid from the government who supply to the government?

Ignacio Alvarez

Ironically every case is different, but since the government has had the litigation state and it’s not paying its debt, it’s been slowly paying down its supplier debt, so the situation I believe is getting better from certain clients that we receive, they’re getting their payments.

So, I think the government is slowly trying to bring that down. I don’t know if you are aware of but one of the elements, the key elements of the 10-year fiscal plan is a reduction in supply – debt to suppliers, so that’s incorporated in the 10-year fiscal plan and therefore in every budget there has to be some movement toward that end of paying it down.

So, the situation is certainly not getting worse, I think it’s slowly getting better and we’ll see if that discipline holds through.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This concludes our question-and-answer session. The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.