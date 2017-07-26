AMD: Did The Stock Really Surge On A $19 Million Profit?

The stock will continue riding the momentum, but the support for higher prices is very weak.

The reality is that the company only produced a small profit despite all of the momentum in the sector.

By all accounts, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is on a roll. The company is seeing business boom for computing and graphics chips and even benefiting from the momentum in cyrpto-currencies.

In a similar manner, the stock has soared above $15 after trading below $2 back in 2015. While the momentum will likely push the stock higher, the reality probably isn't as good as the market suggests.

AMD saw revenues jump 19% to $1.22 billion due to incredible 51% growth in the Computing and Graphics segment sales. The sales growth momentum is expected to remain strong into Q3 with a projection of revenues reaching $1.5 billion, good enough for 15% growth and far above the analyst expectations down at $1.39 billion.

While the graphics chip company is riding waves in gaming, crypto-currencies, and AI computing, the results really aren't that big of a blowout. The company only produced a net profit of $19 million in the quarter.

A big part of the problem are the high and necessary R&D costs on low gross margins. The company spent a rather large $279 million on development expenses during the quarter or 23% of sales while gross margins were only 33%. AMD has to compete with the likes of Intel (INTC) that spent $3.3 billion on R&D during the last quarter. Though Intel spent a nearly similar 22% of sales on R&D, the chip giant produced gross margins of over 60% that are nearly double those of AMD.

So while the new products like EPYC for data center servers are getting good reviews, AMD isn't able to sell the chips for premium prices. For this reason, the company only projected a long-term gross margin target of 40% with a goal of achieving an EPS of $0.75.

Source: AMD Investor Day - Financial Roadmap

The market will continue eating up the growing total addressable market with the addition of data centers. AMD now lists a target of roughly $64 billion with annual sales of only about $5 billion this year.

The way the business is booming, the stock could easily trade at 30x those projected EPS targets. The stock is trading near $15 today so upside to $20 is very possible.

The key investor takeaway is that AMD is riding a wave of momentum that probably doesn't stop anytime soon. Once the stock hits $20, investors should look to exit the sock as the long-term projections require a booming market for a couple of more years. When that happens, the stock is going to hold up on only generating $19 million in profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.