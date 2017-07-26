TIM Participacoes' (TSU) CEO Stéfano De Angelis on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE:TSU)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Rogério Tostes – Investor Relations Officer

Stéfano De Angelis – Chief Executive Officer

Leonardo De Carvalho Capdeville – Chief Technology Officer

Richard Devlin – UBS

André Baggio – JP Morgan

Susana Salaru – Itaú

Mauricio Fernandes – Bank of America, Merrill Lynch

Julio Arciniegas – RBC

Fred Mendes – Bradesco

Daniel Federle – Credit Suisse

Walter Piecyk – BTIG

Mathieu Robilliard – Barclays

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We would like to welcome everybody to TIM Participações Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call.

Forward-looking statements are being made under the Safe Harbor of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of TIM Participações' management. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events, and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future.

Now, I will turn the conference over to the IRO, Mr. Rogério Tostes.

Rogério Tostes

Good morning everyone and welcome to our second quarter earnings release. Thank you all also from the management team who is in this call and they will be available in the Q&A session. Now I’ll turn the floor to Mr. Stéfano De Angelis, the CEO to run through the presentation and then we will go for the Q&A session. Stéfano, please?

Stéfano De Angelis

Thank you, Rogério. Good morning, everyone and thank you all for attending our earnings release conference call. Second quarter numbers show solid evidence that the company is entering a new phase in terms of operational performance and financial results as a consequence of the turnaround plan started in second quarter ‘16. Now, looking at the year-to-date results, we are proud to note and confident to say that we are at the new performance level and we want to stay there for the forthcoming quarters.

Moving to the presentation, I will first comment on the solid performance of net revenue reaching 5% year growth, an improvement this quarter and more important reverse in the negative trends back then with revenues at negative of 6.8%. Filling the financial analysis great the two digits of annual growth for the EBITDA with excellent mark of 15.5 percentage in this quarter compared to the second quarter of 2016, an expansion in terms of statutory of more than 22 percentage points. On the operational side, I highlight the good days of postpaid position.

In the first six months of 2017, we brought in five times more customers than in the same period last year, having almost 1 million lines in the first part of the year. We are definitely back in the postpaid game. Last but not least, I would draw attention to the evolution of our network infrastructure, especially in the 4G events with coverage reaching 1,850 cities in June, three times more compared to the same period last year.

In this quarter, we went through a great evolution of our postpaid portfolio as demonstrated in next slide on page three. As I outlined, I would say that the loss of TIM Black in the beginning of June was a great milestone for the company because it was more than the remaining of our - shaping of proposition in the high end segments. Important to remind everyone that it did not change prices. We also seek to work with other important levers such as reinforce communication and the combination of benefits in a single plan as well as selective action in the subsidies. As a result, we will see in the next slide that the postpaid segment is now with a new ambassador operating dynamics.

We already see that the brand TIM at the demand is back on top of ninth ranking. We also launched in the second quarter in our segment to control plans bringing the bandwidth with 4G marketable strength to offer and increase the penetration of 4G data users, but without subsidy. For the prepaid we made reinforcements in the offer and communication and we continue to improve on go-to-market. We launched a partnership with Facebook with a dedicated social networking package and continue to encourage recharge increase. Our focus and challenge in the prepaid to accelerate the growth of the weekly plan which represents more than 50% of gross additions in July.

Placing more focus on value versus volume, on slide four, I highlight recent post and prepaid performance. On the one end, the postpaid segment continues to gain traction with growth of 15% year-on-year driven by pre-post migration, but also with an increasing number of subsidies, - the F1 of the best quarter of the series. It is important to highlight that the new portfolio has clearly and is accretive when compared to the whole bunch meaning that the consistent increase, wait of new offers will continue to support ARPU and top-line expansion. For the prepaid, a strict disconnection policy has been maintained. Our focus is on value generation especially in bundle recurrence as showed in the chart of the bottom right. The recharge of recurrent offers are about 40%.

Supporting this search path for more value, on slide five, we present the evolution of the network with a rapid growth of 4G coverage. As we say at the opening, they have reached the strong mark of 1,805 cities provided with 4G by the end of June, covering about 80% of the user composition. Only in the second quarter, we added 528 cities in the 4G. This evolution was possible thanks to the spectrum refarm of 1.8 to 4G. The refarming of 2G 3G frequency and the use of carrier aggregation are initiatives that will continue for the improvement of the usage experience in 4G services. All these effort with a solid network introduction, it allowing the use of other services to continue growing at high rates. The migration of 3G to 4G continues to accelerate in June where we reached 71% of the total data traffic team being generated by 4G devices.

The second quarter was also market by the acceleration by the implementation of 4G in the frequency of 700, as you can see on slide six. We already have 10 capitals activated at 700. The assets of this new frequency is clear in the figures that represent the current coverage in Brasilia. Notice that the propagation of the signal is much higher in the frequencies of 700 in blue and under the others in 1.8 or 2.6; that means that there is a substantial improvement in coverage. We also noticed that users’ response to improved coverage was instantaneous with 4G traffic in that region increasing by about 60%. In – we still do not have 700. We continue to work on refarming, providing additional bandwidth to use the 4G at 1.8 and increasing our ability to load traffic.

In the region where we released the additional 5 MHz with download speed improved by 60% giving a much better user experience. Lastly I would like to highlight the high definition voice services for Voice-over-LTE, we launched this with areas with coverage at 700 MHz. In addition to bringing numerous – into 4G usage structure, improved voice quality, hub optimization of the battery life and better indoor coverage. There is also significant impact for the company, simplifying the network architecture, cost optimization and improving spectrum efficiency.

Before moving on to the financial section, I will like to make an update on our fixed and future growth in service, displayed on slide seven. We can see both – revenue are moving toward solid double digit with revenue expanding even more than user base. The percentage of the – that is the high speed – system grew by 11% year-on-year also contributing to the hub expansion. We continue to lead the weighing quality across ANATEL ranking for São Paulo and Rio, also according to Netflix - ranking where TIM Live is confirmed as the leader for almost two years.

I now turn to the financial section, on slide eight, we bring the evidence that the revenues are in a new trajectory. First I would like to highlight that total service revenues grew 5% year-on-year. It is a strong evolution from recent past while this performance was negative at 5.85, the second quarter of 2016. The performance of this quarter can be attributed with certain mix of bundle recurring users both pre-and-postpaid at our base, with data being the strong driver in terms of services. Going deeper into the details of the revenue, the components of our business generator that is excluding income in revenues grew 7.5% year-over-year. With each passing quarter, the income in revenue component from MTR reduce, - spread out in the business as a whole. Finally we had a very good ARPU performance with double-digit growth of approximately 15% this year in comparison to R$19.3. Note that if we only look at the outgoing ARPU growth was 15.5% in the quarter.

Along with the efforts to improve our revenue, we are always working on the path for operational efficiency which I now show on slide nine. In general, we state that the great mark of our execution is cost discipline. In this quarter, total expenses decreased by 2% compared to the same period in 2016, reaching a nominal barrier of $R2.5 million. One of the main positive highlight is the traffic increasing component, with lower interconnection both due to MTR drop, a decrease in the value of this line which affects the incremental growth by infrastructure group. In this group, where two non-recurring events that were offset by each other, the regulator of this line price dispute with the positive impact and another dispute of a fixed - macro interconnection carries no TU-RL with negative – that was related and booked in 2015 results.

In the market driven component expenses which includes sales, marketing and bad debt, we had growth of 3% year-on-year which is just defined by the new position with a greater postpaid addition of 32% and they associated expenses related to postpaid base such as customer care, billing and collection. The last remark is for the human resources office which is important to mention that the – is driven by the lower provision for variable compensation in second quarter 2016.

One point I’d like to redeem here is the operational efficiency plan, upgraded in 2017. The plan has several fronts such as the redesign of sales channels, business digitalization and administrative processes, the zero leased line project, the rationalization of suppliers for network and IT among other fronts. And the last update of the plan, in February, we stated that we would have a challenge to save around R$1.1 billion between 2017 and 2019. After the six months of the year, we are near 60% the total - for 2017 and a consistent path towards our growth.

On slide 10 comes with more debate on the evolution of EBITDA but also on cash generation. As already mentioned, we have a strong growing EBITDA of 15.5% reaching the mark of R$1.39 million in the margin of 35%, a record for second quarter. We are very pleased with the results of double-digit growth for EBITDA. EBITDA growth is the main driver for the considerable expansion into the EBITDA less CapEx indicator. The relationship between this indicator of its other revenue which is one of our main objective in this strategic plan, we should already reach the two digit level. Operating cash flow considered all the elements both to show an incredible improvement to gain some growing 2.5 times as much. Finally, net income reached R$219 million, a growth of almost three times the value of same period of last year.

I conclude my presentation by leaving three sign on messages. The first, our infrastructure is in a solid execution. We should reach by the end of July 2,000 cities covered with 4G anticipating and improving our year-end target for 2017. The second message, our revenue mix is in recurrent bundle use and stable use for – to evolve if we just exceed 70% of our revenues coming from recurring bundled customers. Lastly, the increasing focus on improving the experience of using our services not only at the network and off the pillar, but also leveraging on digital services and capabilities, dedicated care for the high value customers, the use of Big Data for marketing and network decision, handling competition with more and more customer experience and I’m convinced that TIM already has all the necessary elements to continue growing in the Brasilia market. Finally, looking into financial results, I told you expansion of EBITDA and free cash flow here while our recent performance to sustain the business plan guidance that I’m pleased to confirm.

I now return the word to Rogério in the Q&A section. Noting that the focus of our interaction should be financial and industrial performance of TIM Brasil and that we will not address issue related to recent events at Telecom Italia. Rogério?

Rogério Tostes

Thank you, Stéfano. Now we can move to the Q&A session. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Richard Devlin, UBS.

Richard Devlin

Hi, good morning, Stéfano and team. Thanks for taking my questions. Congratulations on the quarter. You saw very strong acceleration in 4G cities covered, you’re expanding coverage, you’re bringing on new capacity and new technologies. As you say in the commentary, there’s an efficiency benefit from the 1800 and 700 spectrum, but you’re well below the run rate in the first half of the kind of implied guidance of R$4 billion for the year. Just wondering whether we should expect an acceleration in CapEx in the second half, maybe your thoughts on the – three year target CapEx of up to R$12 billion. And my second question, just if we could have some comments on fixed line, really strong turnaround sequentially just you’re getting that number one in terms of net assets are covered in Rio competition is obviously pretty strong. Just wondering what you’re seeing in the competitive dynamic and where the fixed line growth rate might potentially sort of settle over the medium and long term, that would be fantastic? Thank you guys.

Stéfano De Angelis

Thank you, Richard. Thank you for all the questions. CapEx guidance and fixed - performance… on CapEx guidance, let me say, you know that here Brazil, in the first month of the year after the stress of the fiscal year closing, you have vacation and carnivals. So you always see a trend as it is different from first half to second half. So we will for sure speed up our trends in terms of revenues, you know we have strong targets of maintaining and improving our 4G leadership but, we also have other important target in terms of fiber deployment because there’s 4G and fiber both joint in August to bring a very solid capital experience to our 4G capital. So let me say we are confirming with this our guidance in terms of CapEx. On the supplier side, we are continuing to see very good negotiation, but let me say, I will like to use this benefit eventually in order to speed up the development. And with this, I come to the second point, it’s really clear that TIM Live has very good proposition and position in São Paulo and Rio. Unfortunately, our performance is limited by the coverage, because we just hacked in São Paulo, Rio. So that’s why with the new FTTH – that we are starting planning, we will launch next year that will take the benefit from the deployment of fiber and 4G, we are sure that this performance may continue to improve.

Richard Devlin

Okay, fantastic. Thank you very much for those comments and congratulations again. Thank you.

Stéfano De Angelis

Thank you, Richard.

Operator

The next question comes from André Baggio, JP Morgan.

André Baggio

Hi. Good morning everyone. So, first question I have is that have you seen any competitive response to your re-launch focus on the postpaid because our fear has been always that it has an interesting strategy, but the competitors may present – of the strategy.

Stéfano De Angelis

Hi, André. You know that I’ve always stated that in, what we call pupa stage, there is a very strong competition in terms of giga. You know that there are limited boys was just in marketing let me say, communication topic because it was 100-1,000 minutes. As we always demand, they are pricing for the – with R$99 I can see they are very far priced. So what is really important, I’m not worried about this one additional giga, I’m worried about to maintain the entry price of these three clusters. Today, I always look at the weekly recurring plan in R$10, they both roll plan at R$40 and they - more states in R$99. If these price points are maintained, I’m not so worried about changing the band name of an offer to 1,000 minutes to unlimited, I’m not worried about one additional giga, if you have three and you move to four and move to five. What is important is not to change or decrease the entry price.

André Baggio

Okay. Second question I have is that we saw this restructuring with regards to TIM Cellular and Intelig. We just wonder if this has anything related to TIM [indiscernible] interest on capital in the future or if this interest on capital is something that’s getting closer because it’s something that can boost shareholder recurrence?

Stéfano De Angelis

Not directly, let me say, generally speaking, we are working on an efficient at 360 degrees. So, we look at all kinds of benefit that we may have, restructuring in reshaping the company. In this sense, the organization approved yesterday that it will have to be performance in the next month we think operational and financial benefit. The interest of – is another topics that we are looking after and I expect to bring this by the year end.

André Baggio

Okay.

Stéfano De Angelis

Directly related, because the deal is just to go into much debate, the amount of dividend to TIM PART comes from TIM Cellular. So if we merge TIM Cellular, and in a week it doesn’t change, there is no dividend exchange between Intelig and TIM Cellular, because they are at the same level, in their group structure.

André Baggio

Okay. Thank you.

Stéfano De Angelis

Thank you, André.

Operator

The next question comes from Susana Salaru, Itaú.

Susana Salaru

Hi, good morning guys. If you could just elaborate a little bit more on what we should expect on mobile service revenue performance going forward? We saw a very good rebound in the first half of the year, but we know that prepaid is still suffering with the top-down scenario in Brazil? So, going forward, the second half of the year better – a scenario should we expect a stronger year-over-year growth on mobile service revenue? That will be our first question. The second question will be on leverage to continue the margin expansion. This thing reached a very good EBITDA level and I was just wondering if there’s additional room to continue to expand the margins going forward, considering the focus of the company now on the postpaid segment? Thank you.

Stéfano De Angelis

Thank you, Susana. Revenue guidance, it’s clear that we are in a trajectory, so let me say 5% is a very good result because it means real growth when you compare with a trend of inflation that was our fiscal when we make, let me say, very deep analysis of what we’ll have to target last year, when we designed the target of last year was to build up a new face of the company, targeting real growth and we have to improve cash generation. Clearly, these all join with a strong - that allows we plan and we are executing. In terms of revenue guidance, I see some marginal improvement coming from, let me say, the – situation.

If you look at what is happening at postpaid, then I have clearly stated in the two quarters of this year’s presentation, their customer base impacting postpaid continue to improve and their ARPU is improving for two different reasons; their ARPU of the new customers is higher than the ARPU coming from the old portfolio and the gross addition I’m bringing an additional and increasing ARPU when compared to last year gross addition. And if you look at the expansion of the customer base of postpaid, in July, in June we are at 70% year-on-year growth. So it means we are continuing to add additional growth in postpaid.

You are perfect when you say that prepaid is still suffering. When you look at the prepaid performance of ‘15 you have to consider the impact of the transformation of our customer base to control brand and as you say, they are not taking benefit from the macro scenario, because last year we were expecting a quite backed up 2017 scenario in Brazil, this is not happening. But let me say, this could be something that can help us to continue to improve our performance, let me say, thanks to external factors not just the internal factors that are now the driver of the unit, driver of our performance. So next I would say, stay in the mid single-digit trajectory something fair, because this brings us real growth when you eliminate the inflexion. These may marginally improve if we stay on this actual trend. These may farther improve if we add the macro improvement especially for the debate.

By the way, and I don’t lose my sense, it is very important to underline my last page of the presentation statement. We now have more than 70% of our revenues coming from bundles recurring customers. This means that we are strongly reducing our exposure to this macro volatility factor impacting prepaid customers. Second, margin expansion, yes we have to continue to improve the margin expansion because we are not happy with 35%. Our target for the business trend is not 35%, it’s higher. As I always stated, it’s very important also to look at what happen of the EBITDA minus CapEx because most of the benefits that we may have - it, bring some additional CapEx, it’s not one-to-one effect, but all the digitalization process, all the transformation that we are bringing in our networks help us to reduce OpEx but bring some CapEx.

If we want to add a higher penetration of digital, for example, we have to send money in our IPC stem in order to improve them where the – digital capabilities in them. So net-net, I expect a positive trend in EBITDA margin and a positive trend in EBITDA-CapEx margin but again, we may have enough to retain some additional CapEx in order to transform the P&L of the company.

Susana Salaru

Perfect. Very clear. Thank you.

Stéfano De Angelis

Thank you, Susana.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mauricio Fernandes, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch.

Mauricio Fernandes

Sorry, thank you Stéfano. Good morning. So, two questions, one is on the revenue side, the other one on cost. So on revenue, we still have different year-on-year performance between revenue including taxes and discounts and net of those with gross revenues – at least from services is down somewhere between 1% and 2% and service revenue is up 5%. So when will you expect that to level off either because you’ve stabilized the kind of revenue mix in terms of those revenues that pay less taxes or discounts, there will be no longer have such declining in discounts. So when would you expect this to happen? And second on cost, it’s kind of similar issue as last year, in a good way, because costs are down still 1% year-on-year, but actually based on I thank you on the guidance, cost has started to move up from here. So when will you expect that to start happening?

Stéfano De Angelis

Hi, Mauricio, good morning. Gross revenues, first of all, as we stated by the – I’d like to add to the point, the – of the gross revenues and the net revenue we start to close this different in the next quarter, I expect starting from the next quarter to have positive gross revenue, with that to see, let me say, a more comparable trend. We always did it in the last quarter that these trend is also generated by the revision of the discount, let me say it’s not the marketing topics, it’s something that is related to the way that we build up our plan in the IT system. You know in most of the plan were fine with the price that was not the price that was used for commercialization because of the very strong usage of discounts.

This was a practice for the - in order to improve to increase the price without making additional filing and this generated this big amounts of discounts, just to give the figure. The amount of discount in the fifth, sixth month of the year was 25% year-on-year. So, in this difference, I still reinforce that the impact of discount is quite serious. In terms of tax optimization, tax efficiency of revenue, first of all, one important statement, this is something that we are working on. This is something that is crucial, especially here in Brazil where you know that is one of the highest taxation, not just from revenues, but for the – sector. So we have to work in terms of tax optimization. If you look at trend, I saw somebody saying that this is the result of the introduction of value added assets.

If you look at the trend of gross, you know that we introduced a bundle of value assets of digital sale starting from the first quarter. If you look at the trend between gross and net revenues, so this difference started last year, so it’s not just a result of the tax benefit from the – related to the introduction. Another important – two important factors, sorry to use your question to make some I think important statements. You know that here in Brazil, the mobile operators were using the monthly fee to support us in order to have a tax optimization because the monthly – what was considered monthly fee had a benefit in terms of value added tax.

In the fourth quarter of last year, as a result of adjustments in the south of Brazil, related to a - with the tax authorities, we had applied to eliminate this benefit. So when you look at the trend, you have to consider that there are positive impacts, there are negative impacts and something that is upsetting each other. Last but not least, when we introduced the value added services combo, we make a proposal to our customer. We are increasing our pricing or you may choose to maintain your price having close to the benefit of the digital services. What it means that we exchange the tax benefit with the price – why? In the more – in order to improve loyalty and reduce chance, so we have the same benefit of the price up made with tax optimization that will bring us more loyalty and a reduced – when compared to the price of [indiscernible]. Coming back to the cost side of your question…

Mauricio Fernandes

If you’re still following year-on-year, so…

Stéfano De Angelis

Yes, Mauricio, let me say, I’m not so stressed with my – rates increasing, on the other hand, you have to consider that we are still not 100% comparable in terms of handsets. So when you see the OpEx comparison, you see that we are still taking benefits of the 15% reduction in terms of handset. When we will reach the second half of – fourth quarter, these change in terms of cost will be zero, so you will start to see cost base less likely growing. But, let me say we are not stopped to work on additional decision. So again, I’m not stressed to present you my cost base growing.

Mauricio Fernandes

Okay. Thank you.

Stéfano De Angelis

Thank you, Mauricio.

Operator

The next question comes from Julio Arciniegas, RBC.

Julio Arciniegas

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. So my first question is relating to the cost of acquisition, I see for example, in these results, the second half increased almost 25% versus previous quarter. However, when I see selling and marketing expenses, actually, it’s lower. So can you give us some color on how to think about this, how the moving pieces, because I would think that if gross adds, they are very similar than previous quarter and actually, the cost per customer has increased 25% or should we see this impact?

And my second question is regarding your fiber plans. I see for example that you've mentioned that the home pass have increased 42% versus last year. Can you give us some color of how many homes you currently have? And I see that you're talking about potential increase in CapEx fiber. Can you give us more color of what that company's thinking about this? Thank you very much.

Rogério Tostes Lima

Thank you, Julio. In terms of the subscriber acquisition cost, it's important to highlight that if you – you have to consider that there is a tremendous benefit in the results of the company coming from the mix of the customer base and the mix of the gross sets. So more than 100% of the change in subscriber acquisition cost that is related to the 32%, if I'm not wrong, they're increasing in terms of gross sets in postpaid. If we look at the unitary cost per cluster we are, let me say, stabilizing/reducing the impact, the unitary cost per cluster.

Another important topic on the subscriber acquisition, of course, it's also that we are strongly working in order to additional efficiency into the way that we managed the prepaid loss addition, we are working – that we have strongly changed our go to market the result of more than 50% of new gross addition in prepaid coming with the new weekly plan as a result of a dramatic I will say change in terms of go to market, but we will continue to work on this. So we expect gross adds in prepaid to continue to reduce and this will give you an analysis magical increment – marginal increment in the subscriber acquisition cost but that’s very positive for the business, because we are trying to work in order to reduce the washing machine represent that – represented by the prepaid go to market, here in Brazil because this is an industry. Related to the fiber what is important to underline is that we've disclosed, let me say, more or less $3 million of household coverage. What is very important, so we are not – sorry to make this example, Telecom Italia, or we don't add a brownfield. So when we are not reducing any infrastructure coming from the copper business. So one important statement, I have 800,000 ports. What does it mean that when I have a cabinet, the different way that we use in the market, I concede coverage. All the people that I can't reach with the cabinet, but I'm not 100% in the cabinet of the 49% in order to serve all the customers. So my – I'd say I think it's important because we use this in order to give additional color to my answers.

Today, it's implied our performance is limited by the coverage and by the number of ports. I will lose with 3 million of ports and not just 800. That's why we want to reinforce our progress and our number of ports, let's call it this way, in TIM Live. I don't know if I answered your question.

Operator

The next question comes from Fred Mendes, Bradesco.

Fred Mendes

I have 2 questions. I mean the number one is, TIM has been doing – has quite aggressive in its coverage regarding the use of the Spectrum 700 megahertz. So just wondering if now, with this new spectrum, you believe that there is some room to gain clients that already have a broadband at their homes, particularly in the northeast of Brazil. That will be the first question. And then the second question is, TIM continues to do also a good job regarding the upselling of its prepaid clients to the heavy plans, but of course, some of the clients qualified for this move, they were already captured. Do you see room for this trend to continue in the next quarters? Those are the 2 questions.

Stéfano De Angelis

Thank you, Fred. For the 700 mega, yes, absolutely. This is an opportunity that if you consider the poor quality of the fixed broadband, especially in some region like the northbound, not just the north. It's clear that the ultra broadband technology layer give us the opportunity in order to serve your – the customers, that we see the market independently from the device. What is very important that is that unfortunately, the spectrum that we have is limited, so it will be fantastic.

You know that we are just starting the commercialization of the so-called WTTx with very surprising and positive results. But the way that the residential customer use the ultra growth, then it's completely different from the Mobile ones. So the use network is much stronger. So you have to limit the risk, you have to control the risk of having these enormous and strong demand coming from the residential customers, eating too much capacity that you have to use in order to sell your mobile customers. But coming to the basic question, yes, we see very good opportunity coming from this.

On the other side, in terms of the upside, just one point regarding to the 700, and I leave for some minutes the floor to Leo because I love the opportunity to answer to each of – about the efficiency brings by the 700, that's why we'll leave the floor to Leo for some minutes so he can give additional color to this topic of the 700 and also complete the answer to each of them. But what is very, very important, I continue to stress, for us, for the 700, is that this give us a tremendous improvement in terms of indoor coverage. Don’t forget that in Sao Paulo, here in Brazil, just to give 3 examples, we don't have 800 so our internal coverage, unfortunately and historically, it's giving us some like in terms of competitiveness in terms of – for the voice, especially service. I complete the question with the answer on the upsell, and then I give the floor to Leo. In terms of the upsell, to the Controle, we are improving our results in terms of upsell and this is why I strongly stress this relevance of the participation of the customers in our gross addition. We are being able, in the last month, to maintain/improve this trend because we are strongly focusing on acquiring Pure recurring prepaid customers. That's our – the most – the highest redemption customers in terms of upsell to the Controle plan.

So it's true that the customer base in terms of prepaid is reducing, but who is leaving the prepaid work today is mostly the second impact voice customers, so we are not seeing a deterioration of the quality of our prepaid customers. If we look at the average of the charge, the average of the charge is improving. So meaning that our customer base in prepaid, if we consider the customers that are recharging, it's still healthy and it's healthier than 1 year ago. So we have still a lot of room, I would say, in order to continue this trajectory of upselling our prepaid base to Controle. I leave to Leo to give more color to the 700.

Leonardo De Carvalho Capdeville

All right. Thanks, Stefano. Adding some color over the 700, I'd like to highlight what is happening in Brasilia, that was the first capital city that launched the 700 in Brazil. In fact, we saw that indoor coverage passed from around the 60% in all the territory in Brasilia to overpass 98%. What it means that we already have a very, very good coverage indoor signal strength. We expect with what we saw is that the trend over the 4G growth, more than 60% less than a month. It means that the demand was there and the kind of offering to indoor coverage, we can capture more [indiscernible] if the customer can use more some kind of service like video and other services that comes from more of data.

We are highlighting Brasilia, but this is synonymous – not happened just in Brasilia, we saw the same in other capital cities as [indiscernible] Recife and Fortaleza. One thing that is very good is that now, with this, I think related to our coverage, we both launched it, we can use the differential coverage not just for our data, but now, for the voice. What it means is that we can deliver the voice in ATT. We see a very good kind of a perception from the audio, from the – our customers, and that we are using the same network for data and voice. If you're thinking about in the near future, we can highlight that we use for stability of 700 aggregated with the 1,800 in 2006. We are allowed to use current aggregation and with that, we can deliver not more speed or capacity from the network perspective, but high-quality from the customer perspective. So with that, we can have a very, very good efficient in the user of the base spectrum. So with the 700 and the current aggregation with the audio frequency that we are already using, we can see a very good planning for the network in the near future.

Operator

The next question comes from Daniel Federle, Credit Suisse.

Daniel Federle

Thank you, good morning everyone. My first question is, if you could provide us with an update on the partnership between TIM and Sky. And if you see any cross- selling opportunity between fixed line products and mobile products in the coming quarters. And the second question is more like a follow-up on the CapEx question before. We see that the guidance is for declining CapEx in the coming years. We would like to know if you see, if there's any potential catalyst to see this decline even faster. Thank you very much.

Rogério Tostes

I first start from the CapEx, and then I leave the floor to Pietro to comment about Sky and the other content provider partnerships. Yes, we have – we confirm absolutely the guidance in terms of, with using our CapEx intensity in terms of participation on the revenues, but also in terms of absolute terms. As I stated before, we have some opportunity in order to accelerate this reduction. But honestly looking at the EBITDA expansion, the top line expansion and the cash generation is becoming solid and solid quarter-by-quarter.

I will tell you that we are not still discussing the business plan, but I will prefer to reinvest this efficiency in order to continue to upgrade our network and IT platforms that's called in that way. You know that fiber is in the future, you know that TIM comes from a mobile, a mobile work then we had Intelig. And then we have TIM Live, yes, but let me say, we want to continue to improve our quality. We have seen strong benefits coming from the 4G leadership, not just in the media world, but coming from our customer base. So we want to continue to stay on a superior quality position in terms of ultra broadband. So honestly, today, I will tell you that if I have $100 million benefit coming from some negotiation. In terms of coverage, I will ask to Leo to foster your [indiscernible] in terms of fiber and 4G coverage, please.

Leonardo De Carvalho Capdeville

Thank you for the question. I think the first statement that it is important to line that the partnership with Sky is mainly a commercial partnership. What we are trying to do is to build a commercial bundle of the offer that are not related to the content of Sky. The results that are coming from the first offer, show us good result that need for further improvement in terms of process and activity and this, for which we are going to focus in the following weeks in some review of the process.

But just to give you an idea, if you live here in Brazil and you look to Sky, now you can start to look on the Sky channel, the advertising related to our TIM Black offer. The partnership with Sky is also a good battlefield, where we can also improve our expertise relating to the real pure postpaid customer.

So we continue to invest in this commercial partnership to improve our also our presence in this area, but starting from your question that was related in also to the content one, it's important to remember that as we stated in the past, we are working on content in different areas that start from e-reading and moving towards the video.

We expect in the second half of this year, to move into starting to exploit our big improvement on the 4G network on the700 megahertz, to start to work on video and to start to work on platform that are going through mobile and fixed. So you can expect in the second half also some improvement in terms of offer or know the area of the content provider mainly on the video area.

Operator

Our next question comes from Walter Piecyk, BTIG.

Walter Piecyk

Thank you. Your alloc for free cash flow looks a looks a bit more positive. Your debt leverage is – has always been very low. I'm just curious whether you're considering use of cash in 2018 now that you're reverting back to what looks like meaningful cash flow free cash flow [indiscernible] thank you.

Stéfano De Angelis

Sorry, I'm not joking but this is, as I stated from the first conference call and that's the problem, first of all, that we want to stay there. Our guidance is to have a double- digit figures growth generation in terms of participation of revenues. We consider this a crucial target for the company as I always say in Brazil, it's not [indiscernible] now will have 20 years of history, so we start to present our company as a mature company, able to generate cash, and I come to a point, able to look at the market as consolidator.

And looking at the financial market as a company that may improve its dividend distribution because a solid company, with solid balance sheet and solid financial distribute dividends in a proper way. You have not to expect something crazy, but also we want to improve also the distribution of the dividends because we don't see that this is a natural result of the improvements that we are bringing in our financial performance and our balance sheet.

Walter Piecyk

Okay, that makes sense. Is there any change that you're expecting with Amos expecting with as CEO of Telecom Italia in terms of capital investment or corporate structure? I mean how do you think that changes things? I'm not sure if Amos is then a huge fan of wireless businesses historically, what do you think that means for TIM Brazil?

Stéfano De Angelis

I stated – as I stated, I think that the results today is the highlight. We don't want to add rumors taking the floor instead of the financial results. So today, please, I don't want to make any comments on what is happening in Telecom Italia.

Walter Piecyk

Okay. Just one last question then. I think there was a report today that the Cade is going to have a ruling on AT&T, acquisition of Time Warner. So I'm just curious, I think in the past, you guys have talked about the fact that this is a law that, that this is not something that could be change, but there's maybe some more recent discussions that maybe Cade does not have to enforce this. I'm just curious what your opinion is on how the Brazilian government in terms of law or Cade or whoever should be acting and just something that could actually stop the overall transaction between AT&T and Time Warner in the United States.

Stéfano De Angelis

The discussion is still there so we haven't seen any change in the law as of today. So you know that there is a discussion in the content and media that is going to apply happening in the U.S. regarding to the Brazilian requisition. Let me say, net-net, I go for TIM. We don't see Sky as a catalyst today for the telco sector. We have a lot of other things to look at so we don't stress on those guys. I personally think that it is most relevant to understand what is going to do at AT &T with Sky, what is going to do with TIM [indiscernible] with sky at this stage.

Walter Piecyk

Okay thank you very much.

Stéfano De Angelis

Thank you Walter.

Operator

The next question comes from Mathieu Robilliard, Barclays.

Mathieu Robilliard

Two questions, please. First, in terms of trends and completion, I think one of your competitor highlighted during his call that there's a bit more competition on the business segment now. I know that this is not an area where you beat historically, but the fact that there's more competition there, is that a sign that you're becoming more active and generally, if you could refresh your strategy on that business segment. And second, actually picking up on one of the commentary you just made about the fact that company, which generates cash and can pay dividend and can be a consolidator, if you could also highlight.

What are the current assets stepped that you like a visitant there's nothing for names, but just conceptually, what do you think could be a good add to your existing assets?

Stéfano De Angelis

Thank you, nothing we got new day the competition, as I just stated, our strategy – trying to be very effective and messy, I will tell you. Our strategy continues to be inspired by the more-for-more approach. But we will follow any different change from the competition so we will, we want, we know as I think that this is an important statement that I think – that there's time. We are seeing dramatic benefits coming from our 4G networks in our 4G leadership, not just for media that we say for acquisition.

We see concrete results in 4G customer base so we don't want to leave any floor to our competitors into the data arena. We are excited. We're going to be excited by the more-for- more approach, but we will follow any change in the data arena in order to continue to be the leader in 4G, not just for coverage.

And in terms of M&A, let me say again, this is something that today, it's unfortunately, I would say just a statement that because if I look at the market, for different reasons and I will add the recent regulation, I will be interested in participating some inorganic operation, but I cannot give you an example, that we just discussed next step. I cannot buy Nextel, because if I buy Nextel, the best asset that today Nextel have is the Spectrum, but I have to give back the Spectrum so I cannot say that money, that somebody can imagine to buy a spectrum that I have to give back so we have to change the regulation for the spectrum in order for us to add some color to this consolidation strategy, but please, don't depend on TIM Brazil.

On the other end, it's easy to imagine that when we talk about consolidation, we talked about, but as I always stated before the results, other kinds not if I'm not being just the one, then becomes clearly for that and very interesting process. Last but not least, we have, as I just stated, minor, let me say assets, that we are interested on. (15:07) Telecom is just an example. It's just an example. We – you know that the best player in broadband today is the so-called others. In the others, there are a lot of list of companies that brings a player that have more than $3 million broadband users so we are not just looking at, let me say fantastic and paramount, M&A has also been – M&A that may add value to TIM as we just performed in the past with AS and with Interlink.

So again, it's a complex scenario because you have regulation, you have Chapter 11 procedure, you have for the company that when you sum up, is not so little. The important things that we have the positioning, the results and the balance sheet to take any opportunities coming from the M&A arena, which is the most important topic that I want to underline today.

Walter Piecyk

Thank you, That was very clear on the M&A. Just if I can come back on the first question. Are you saying that going more into the business segment, that we should bring on [indiscernible] just as a investing in that segment, and that's part of your strategy, and that's something that played out in Q2 or this is not the case? I'm talking about the copper segment.

Stéfano De Angelis

Yes, I understand. Regarding the business segment to, let me say, additional statements. First of all, in the business segment, we will apply exactly what I'm saying. We all saw a lot of aggressive plans in the last few months coming from our competitors starting from, we have very strong answer, let me say to this strategy because we don't want to loose market share especially some of the regional Brazil where we have a very strong market share in postpaid with the small, medium business. So we will continue to stay in our more-for-more, but if we see some movements, whether it's some, in terms of offer also in the business segment, we will stay there because we want to defend our market share especially in this – In some region. Second, you have to consider when one talks about the business segment for TIM, the business segment is just, let me say, or I would say, mostly they're small and medium. So when you see the trend on what is happening on the postpaid market in Brasilia, you have to consider that for in Brazil, the top client segments for the mobile, it's a very reduced scope because this, most of the option, most of the negotiation has been in a convergent where nearly in Brazil, cannot say, in the condition and the proposition of the incumbents.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, without any more questions, I'm returning to Mr. Stéfano De Angelis for his final remarks. Mr. De Angelis, please proceed.

Stéfano De Angelis

Okay. Thank you for continuing to stay with us in our conference call. I'm sure that we will continue to give you very strong results, and we will see you for the third quarter results for our next conference call. Thank you.

Rogério Tostes

Thank you

Operator

With that, we conclude the second quarter of 2017 conference call of TIM Participacoes. Your lines can be disconnected from now on. For further information and details of the company, please access our website, www.tim.com.br/ir, and take the opportunity to download TIM IRS, available for Android and iOS platforms. You can also follow TIM_IR on Twitter. Thank you.

