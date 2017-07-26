If I Could Buy Just One Real Estate Stock

One of the most undervalued real estate company today offers a nice juicy yield but is not a REIT. Not yet, anyway.

People own real estate to get income, inflation protection and capital appreciation. In today's e-commerce boom, owning Grade A or prime properties has taken on additional importance. What if I told you that I had one such real estate company, which owns a diversified global portfolio of the best properties but is so under-followed that it is trading at a 25% discount to the value of its properties. Would that be something you might be interested in?

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is listed on the NYSE as a limited partnership which is a flow-through structure. Limited partnerships, just like REITs, do not pay any income taxes at the corporate level (assuming they meet certain requirements). But while most real estate companies are organized as REITs, the limited partnership structure has been usually used by midstream energy companies. Hence BPY avoids most people's radars.

The Business

BPY owns 146 office properties totaling over 100 million Sq.Ft. in key gateway markets including New York City, London, Toronto, Los Angeles, Sydney and Berlin. BPY also owns 125 prime retail properties totalling 125 million Sq.Ft. through its 34% ownership stake in General Growth Properties (GGP).

The office portfolio is currently 92% leased with an average term of over 8 years. Approximately 55% of the NOI is derived from the office portfolio.

The retail portfolio has an occupancy of over 95% and average sales per Sq Ft of $591. Approximately 25% of the NOI is derived from the retail portfolio.

In addition to these two core sets of assets, BPY opportunistically invests in a broad variety of developments and improvements, which produce the remaining 20% of the NOI.

These investments allow BPY to add a little sizzle to the returns while maintaining a core portfolio that gradually appreciates and produces higher income over time. Historically, BPY has made in excess of 15% annual returns on these opportunistic investments. Combined, these investments have identified a clear path towards future growth for BPY.

Valuation

BPY currently pays out $1.18 annually, giving it a dividend yield of 4.9%. The quarterly distribution was raised on 2015, 2016 and in 2017. Current payout is about 80% of expected funds from operations (FFO).

BPY is on course to produce 2017 FFO of around $1.50. That gives it a price/FFO ratio of 16X. Peers are hard to come by as the exact mix of office and retail along with global diversification is presently absent in the US-listed REIT space, but we can derive an estimate of what such a peer should trade at.

Boston Properties (BXP) is the closest peer that owns super prime office properties, although those are just in the US. BXP trades at around 20X 2017 FFO. For retail, the choice is really easy as BPY owns its retail properties through GGP, which trades at around 15X 2017 FFO. Giving a 66% weighting to BXP and a 34% weighting to retail gives BPY a "deserved" multiple of close to 18. By that standard, BPY appears slightly undervalued, but there are two reasons why I think the undervaluation is even greater than it appears.

The global diversification BPY provides makes it worth more. With 50% of its office NOI coming from non-US markets, BPY provides a great hedge against a falling US dollar. The opportunistic investment portfolio provides returns far in excess of what most REITs can deliver. BPY targets 20% returns on these opportunistic investments and recent exits have been higher than 15%.

Catalysts for higher valuation

BPY, due to its cross listing on the TSX, follows IFRS in its reporting. That means that it assesses its portfolio based on fair market value quarterly. As of Q1-2017 the fair value was $31 a share. This should be moving higher as the USD has depreciated in Q1 and BPY's non-US properties should translate into higher USD. So the current price of $24.15 is about 25% below the fair market value of the properties. Management has been actively trying to close the gap and we see potential catalysts to unlock the value:

1) Conversion to a US REIT, which would allow REIT index funds to invest in BPY. Management has been exploring this as mentioned most recently on the conference call.

2) Continued buy back of shares at a discount to NAV. BPY has been actively buying back shares using proceeds from sale of properties that it thinks are being valued above their fair price. Just in Q1-2017, BPY bought back 4.4 million shares.

3) BPY could be taken private at a premium. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which runs the show at BPY, has shown initiative in the past and when it felt Brookfield office properties listed on the TSX was undervalued. It got BPY to put a bid for the shares it did not already own and took it off the public market. We would not be surprised if BPY partnered with someone to take it private at a premium.

Conclusion

It is rare to find a real estate company with a dividend yield approaching 5% with such a superb portfolio. The built in diversification of office, retail and opportunistic investments along with a global portfolio add to the appeal. The active buybacks and management alignment are a giant icing on the cake. This is the safest real estate company that we could find, although it is not a REIT - yet. We think our catalysts will propel the stock to at least its NAV in the next 18-24 months creating the potential for 40% total returns inclusive of dividends. While not our favourite REIT at current prices - that would be this one - BPY is definitely one of the safest we have recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own BPY.UN trading in CAD on the TSX.