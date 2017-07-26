Gold Prices Supported By The Dead Cat Dollar

This sector of the market doesn’t usually sparkle during the summer months which make it a good time to acquire some good quality mining stocks, so use this time well.

The precious metals sector has done well to evade a fall through support at the $1200.00/oz mark and is starting to put in some reasonable gains.

The US Dollar is struggling and should it fall through the ‘92’ level on the US Dollar Index, a rout could ensue which would further boost gold prices.

Background

Gold prices move up and down against different currencies depending on the strength of gold and also the respective performance of the currency that gold is measured against. Our interest is in gold's performance when compared with that of the US Dollar. Gold has an inverse correlation with the dollar so when the dollar does well gold prices tend to fall and vice versa. Gold made an all-time high in 2011 peaking at $1900.00/oz just as the dollar traded below ‘75’ on the US Dollar Index. Since then we have seen the dollar improve and touch the ‘103’ level on the US Dollar Index at the end of last year, registering a gain of some 27%. This correlates with gold's fall of around 34% ($1900/oz to $1250/oz) for the same period.

However, since the beginning of this year the dollar has performed poorly and is trading at the ‘94’ level which is a loss of approximately 8.7%, whereas gold prices have improved by a similar amount.

We know that gold and the dollar are linked so the question is; where is the dollar going next?

The US Dollar

The buck has enjoyed a period of advancement largely generated by the Federal Reserve promising to hike interest rates a number of times each year. Alas, the Feds have more or less failed to deliver the number of rate hikes that their own guidance had suggested. So now we are in a situation whereby the Fed is not trusted and the threat of rate hikes is beginning to lose its impact on the financial markets. As we understand it the possibility of another rate hike this year stands at around 43%, so the dollar can no longer expect a boost from the Fed. It should also be noted that the two major components of the US Dollar Index are the Euro with a 57.6% weighting and the Japanese Yen with a 13.6% weighting and both of these currencies have done well this year. The Euro has risen from 105 to 113 registering a gain of 7.1% and the Yen has risen from 85 to 90 registering a gain of 5.5%.

It could be argued that the Euro is now overbought and that the dollar is now oversold and therefore a near term correction is on the cards. This is a point that we can agree with although we are of the opinion that it will be short lived reversal. The FOMC meet this week so the markets will be curious to know just which way the Fed intends to jump. Without a rate hike and conference chaired by Janet Yellen it will be much ado about nothing, more data driven rhetoric which is about as much use as a chocolate fire guard. Let’s face it; if inflation doesn’t spring to life then it's game over for rate hikes.

US Dollar Chart

Taking a quick look at the chart we can see that the dollar is in free fall with the possibility of a Dead Cat Bounce coming up. As the chart shows the Cross of Death was true to form as an indicator as the dollar has suffered since its formation around 30th May 2017. (The Cross of Death being defined as when the 50dma swing down through the 200dma). Also of note are that the technical indicators; RSI, STO and the MACD are on the floor suggesting that the dollar is oversold and a near term bounce is possible. However, indicators can remain at the extremes for long periods; so do not bank on a quick dollar recovery.

Conclusion

The US Dollar is struggling and should it fall through the ‘92’ level a rout could ensue which would further boost gold prices.

The precious metals sector has done well to evade a fall through support at the $1200.00/oz mark and is starting to put in some reasonable gains.

The Gold Bugs Index, the HUI, is standing at 191 which is some 69.68% off its high (630-191) made in 2011. This sector of the market doesn’t usually sparkle during the summer months which make it a good time to acquire some good quality mining stocks, so use this time well and acquire those stocks you have always dreamed of owning.

Finally, go gently and only deploy small amounts of capital into each stock as mining is a precarious business to say the least.

Got a comment, then please fire it in whether you agree with us or not, as the more diverse comments we get the more balance we will have in this debate and hopefully our trading decisions will be better informed and more profitable.

Take good care.

