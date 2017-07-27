Kinder Morgan: Richard Kinder Never Lied

In the following piece we give our take on the current state of affairs for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Many say take these promises with a grain of salt. They believe they were lied to or “Kindered” by the CEO. The fact is Richard Kinder never lied.

Richard Kinder came through on his word that Kinder Morgan would increase the dividend substantially in 2018 and start a share buyback program.

What Happened?

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is up big after announcing plans for an $0.80 per share dividend for 2018. This equates to a 60% increase for 2018 and rising to $1.00 per share in 2019 and $1.25 by 2020. For the rest of this year, KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share and use cash in excess of dividend payments to fully fund growth investments. Furthermore, KMI announces a $2 billion share buyback program which represents approximately 5% of the current market cap.

The dividend increase comes as Kinder Morgan reported second quarter profits of $337 million, up slightly from the year-ago period. Distributable cash flow of $1.02 billion was off marginally from $1.05 billion in the second quarter of 2016. The slight drop was driven by lower contributions from Southern Natural Gas as a result of last year's 50% sale of the pipeline.

Current Chart

Jeffries' Chris Sighinolfi raised questions about the buyback, saying "KMI has no formal cadence of anticipated repurchase activity, no established target price for the buybacks, and will not be 'mechanically buying' at the market."

The analysts and many market participants skepticism for Kinder’s promises may well be justified as Kinder has had an issue with keeping his promises. In 2014 Richard Kinder promised a 16% 2015 dividend increase to $2.00 and 10% growth until 2020. He then cut the dividend by 75% in 2015 as the share price cratered. Many have stated they were lied to by Kinder. The dividend cut came as such a shock to many the man’s last name became a verb as many stated they were “Kindered” by Kinder by the dividend cut blindside.

The fact of the matter is a lot happened between the time Kinder first promised the dividend increase and when he finally had to cut the dividend. In fact, I wrote a piece titled, “Kinder Morgan's Death Spiral Puts The Unthinkable Squarely On The Table,” stating that a dividend cut was inevitable due current crating share price and other issues.

A recent article by one of my favorite authors Mike Nadel titled, “Kinder Me Once, Shame On You; Kinder Me Twice, Shame On Me!” defines the outrage quite well.

The familiar saying, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me,” is an English interpretation of the old Italian proverb, “When a man deceives me once, it is his fault; when twice, it is mine.” Personally, I prefer President George W. Bush’s interpretation of the quote:

"Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me, Can't get fooled again."

Nevertheless, I don’t see Kinder cutting the dividend after announcing the dividend growth plan as deceitful or a lie. The fact on the ground had changed drastically and a dividend cut was the only reasonable action to take at the time. The truth of the matter is no one can foresee the future. Yes, there is a chance the new promises by Kinder may not be fulfilled, nothing is life comes with a 100% guarantee except death and taxes. That being said let’s take a look at how things have changed since the dividend cut was announced in December of 2015.

Current state of affairs

Kinder Morgan has vastly improved its financial position over the past 18 months according to recent Raymond James note. Below are the highlights.

Reduced net debt by $5.8 billion or ~14% since the third quarter of 2015.

Created a better platform to return value to shareholders over the longer-term.

Raymond James reiterated their Strong Buy rating on Kinder Morgan. The analyst states the company now offers growth with less risk after announcing big dividend hikes and a large share buyback program. What’s more, Morgan Stanley's Tom Abrams also reiterated his Outperform rating on the stock. Abrams expects the conversation on Kinder Morgan "shifting from financials to operating and project execution, and the stock grinding higher with delivery."

So, as you can see, things have changed quite a bit from when the dividend was cut previously. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they can’t change again. You have to look at the situation from a risk/reward perspective. There is never substantial reward without substantial risk. If someone tries to tell you different, run the other way. The fact of the matter is these types of situations often result in solid buying opportunities. I feel this is one of them.

The Bottom Line

I saw the light at the end of the tunnel prior to earnings being announced this quarter. In my latest piece, “Kinder Morgan: A Noteworthy Buy Signal Just Flashed,” I expressed my thoughts that an a buy signal just flashed and an earnings surprise was in the works. Here are the highlights from that article.

The first signs of a trend reversal have materialized. The stock has broken through resistance at the 50-day sma.

The stock is trading for a steep discount. The stock is trading for a P/DCF ratio of 10 which is substantially lower than the industry average or its peer group.

Much if not all of the bad news is priced in to the stock.

The stock represents a buying opportunity with a substantial dividend increase on the horizon.

Many investors are still hurting from Richard Kinder’s massive 75% dividend slash just a few short years ago. There is even a verb associated with his name at this point as many say they have been “Kindered.” Nevertheless, this is exactly the reason why I believe he will come through on his word this time.

Richard Kinder name is on the line. Furthermore, what is good for the goose if good for the gander so to speak. The announcement of a substantial dividend increase is a big plus for Kinder as the company’s largest shareholder. This gives me even more confidence Kinder Morgan will come through on the dividend increase come heck or high water as we say here in Texas. Nevertheless, I would layer in to a new position over time to reduce risk. No investment thesis comes without downside risks. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

