Oil And Gas Companies With Excellent Fundamentals And Good Dividend Yields To Add To Your Portfolio, Part 2 - Total, Royal Dutch Shell Or BP?

After cutting costs, only one of them has generated enough FCF to pay dividends and refinance some of their debt.

All three of them have registered very high organic growth during the first quarter of 2017 and a higher dividend yield than the sector average.

In Part 2 of this series, we will examine three oil and gas giants to find the best investment option.

As stated in Part 1 of this series, where we analyzed the first candidate to join our portfolio, faced with fear and uncertainty, many oil and gas investors have decided to take their money elsewhere as oil prices have registered total declines of 50% during the last three years. The oil and gas sector is mostly made up of companies with tiny margins, no room to reward shareholders, and unsustainable debt, which will force most of them to disappear sooner or later. Against this background, however, and after a little research, we can still find great exceptions.

I have selected the following four minimum requirements with which these companies must comply in order to be added to our list:

long- and short-term debt / EBITDA < 4 cash flow from operations > capex (maintenance) in the last year dividend > 3% payout ratio < 100%

This article will be a little different from the previous one. Three of the largest companies in their sector have been selected for this comparative analysis. We will discuss which could be the best choice for our portfolio, although only one of them complies with all of the aforementioned requirements.

About the companies

Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP) are some of the companies receiving the most attention from investors in their sector. The reasons for this include the security these three companies offer in the context of low oil prices, and their shareholder remuneration, with high dividend yields that range from Total's 5.63% to Royal Dutch and BP's 7%.

However, a higher dividend does not always guarantee that the company's financial situation is any better than that of companies with lower dividends. As investors, we must perform a deeper analysis so as not to succumb to the strategies of some companies that try to attract capital from investors eager for greater dividend yields. In this article, we will perform a comparative analysis of these three companies in order to figure out where would our money be safer and which company will achieve the highest yield.

Oil crisis

For the last three years, we have watched oil prices fall without knowing when they would bottom. In addition to this issue, others soon emerged: Excluding small and medium-cap producing companies, whose management would need an adaptation plan? Which oil giants would be able to maintain their profit margins? And which would opt for reducing or cancelling their dividends in order to cope with their debt repayment?

In times when large multinationals hardly influence the price of this commodity, with lower revenues each year due to the existing direct correlation to oil prices, our companies had two possibilities in order to mitigate those negative effects:

One, significantly increase oil production as an attempt to offset the drop in revenues and halt the decline in profits. This strategy was adopted by most companies. Consider, for example, Total's production in the last few years:

Source: Total 2016 Annual Report

It was not a very successful strategy in terms of results. The three companies experienced accumulated declines in revenue of up to 50% since 2013. The chart below will help us understand the consequences of this crisis for the sector:

Source: Created by author using official company data

Regarding relative values, the decline in revenues from 2013 to 2016 was as follows:

Total: down 46%

Royal Dutch: down 47.8%

BP: down 53%

The next point makes all the difference. Let's see which company has been able to implement their strategic plans in a more rapid and effective way.

Two, cancel large expansion projects and, most importantly, reduce their maintenance capex and production costs to make pumping activities more efficient. This was the real challenge for oil and gas companies. The techniques implemented to increase oil production did not result in significant changes. The truly difficult thing was making their operations more efficient. The three companies carried out massive sales of assets all over the world, downsized staff and cancelled large and costly projects in pursuit of new oil reserves.

The following chart shows the effects of the cost cut policies carried out to preserve their operating margins:

Source: Created by author using official company data

As shown in the chart, these companies have decided to reduce their maintenance capex significantly since 2013 -- reductions of up to 40% in just three years.

Total's capex reduction since 2013: 41.5%

Royal Dutch's capex reduction since 2013: 31.9%

BP's capex reduction since 2013: 44.9%

In terms of operating margins, the trend was clear:

Source: Created by author using official company data

Total's pre-crisis operating margin was 11.9%, well above the sector average. After margins shrank due to the fall in oil prices, Total is still in the lead with an operating margin of 6.1%.

Without a doubt, BP was the most affected. Their management was unable to successfully respond to the problem, and their operating margins have gone from a pre-crisis 8.3% to a current -0.7%.

Valuation

Although the three companies are among the most predominant in the sector, their multiples are very different from one another. When assessing the company through their operations, we get the figures below:

Source: Created by author using official company data

As shown in the table, the different valuation ratios yield quite different results, even for the same company. That is why we should not base our investment solely on low multiples and why it is so necessary to perform a more in-depth analysis.

Last year, BP presented a rather low positive net income, which would have been negative were it not because of tax benefits; hence their P/E ratio is that high.

Notes:

I decided to calculate cash flow myself, as the cash flow figures stated in its reports misrepresent the company's multiples due to changes in working capital, thus making the company look less attractive than it really is. The formula is as follows:

Cash flow from operations = EBITDA - Interest paid - Taxes

Cash flow from operations = EBITDA - Interest paid - Taxes Expansion capex has been excluded in the calculation of FCF, as it could misrepresent the results of comparing the three companies -- even though this year's figures were much lower than in previous years.

Financial Strength

Regarding their balance sheets' strength, these companies belong to a commonly indebted sector, as they are constantly launching new expansion projects looking for new oil reserves, which are quite costly. However, within great leverage levels, there is sustainable and not so sustainable debt, and there is debt that adds value to the company and debt that destroys it. Some companies decide to refinance their debt and reduce it; some others do not mind whether their company is more in debt year after year, along with its consequences.

When analyzing the last few years, the trend is clear. The three companies have been getting into debt every year, but Royal Dutch Shell has taken it to another level, as they have acquired more debt in the last three years than in the previous 10. In times where oil prices have reached historic lows, this is a rather confusing strategy. They have also made a major purchase: They bought BG Group (OTC:OTCQX:BRGXF) for USD 11.4 B. Excluding this acquisition, their debt has increased by 82% since 2013.

Source: Created by author using official company data

Total's debt growth since 2013: 24.4%

Royal Dutch's debt growth since 2013: 82% (excluding acquisition)

BP's debt growth since 2013: 19.7%

Regarding Total and BP's debt growth, as a possible future shareholder, I would not be worried. Interest rates have reached all-time lows and repayment dates are understandable:

Source: Created by author using official company data

The table below explains the financial strength of their balance sheets:

Source: Created by author using official company data

Note: Although Royal Dutch's indebtedness has been huge during the last few years, their total debt/EBITDA ratio is very reasonable considering their sector.

Capital Allocation

During such difficult times for their shareholders, both the management of Total and BP have decided not to punish them anymore and did not issue more shares, which would dilute their stake in the company. With interest rates so low, it would be a mistake if the company did not opt for issuing debt first in order to raise funds.

The case of Royal Dutch is surprising, as they did not only increase their debt, but also diluted their shareholders' stake by 25.4% since 2013:

Source: Created by author using official company data

Dividends

For many, this is the key point regarding a future investment. These companies have decided to barely reduce the money assigned to dividends, in an attempt to engage new investors and retain old ones amidst this oil crisis. They have been paying dividends for more than 30 steady years and their current dividend yield is very high:

Total's dividend yield: 5.60%

Royal Dutch's dividend yield: 6.90%

BP's dividend yield: 6.95 %

In both Total and BP's case, their management did assign less money to dividend payments in the last three years, consistent with the decline in profits in comparison to the past. However, their dividend yield has remained almost intact in this case, given that the reduction in the amount assigned to dividends has been compensated by the drop in the stock price.

Royal Dutch's case is different. Their management has been forced to allocate more money to dividends, as their number of shares is higher now than in previous years due to capital increases. This is surprising because they now present lower earnings, smaller margins and more debt to refinance. Let's compare the financial health of the three dividends:

Total's payout ratio: 41% and Cash dividends paid / FCF ratio = 54%

Royal Dutch's payout ratio: 212% and Cash dividends paid / FCF ratio = 95%

BP's payout ratio: 4,000%* and Cash dividends paid / FCF ratio = - 228%

BP's payout ratio is that high due to the aforementioned net income this year together with negative free cash flow. For my part, I would rule out BP when investing for dividend yield. Their dividend is completely financed by their cash and cash equivalents, thus weakening their balance sheet year after year.

Regarding the debate whether we should choose Royal Dutch with a higher but less sustainable dividend yield over Total, which has a lower but more sustainable dividend yield, I would personally choose the second option. Total allocates half of their FCF to dividend payments, leaving space for an increase in the future if this oil crisis does not become even more difficult. In the meantime, they can use the extra cash to refinance debt or buy back shares. As for Royal Dutch, their management has less room for maneuver. If oil prices continued their fall, the same would happen to Royal Dutch's FCF -- they would then be forced to contract even more debts to keep their dividend yield attractive.

Outlook

As for oil prices, nobody seems to know what the short-term trend is going to be. One thing is for sure: Cutting costs to improve margins and making operations more efficient are already starting to bear fruit. In the first quarter of 2017, these three giants registered excellent results:

Total's earnings per share Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016: + 68.7%

Royal Dutch's earnings per share Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016: + 514.3%

BP's earnings per share Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016: from losing USD 0.19 to earning USD 0.44.

This impressive growth in earnings has been supported by an increase in oil prices, from Q1 2016 lows to an increase of 70% in early 2017.

Conclusions

When choosing one of these candidates to join our portfolio, each investor will have their preferences and priorities, be it a higher dividend yield, higher operating margins or lower multiples. I personally believe that better operating margins, a stronger balance sheet and a high and sustainable dividend will allow investors to obtain better returns by investing in Total than in their competition. This is already being reflected in the stock price, which registered an increase of 7.1% last year, vs. BP's accumulated decline of 0.6% and Royal Dutch's decline of 1.4%. As in Part 1 of this series, I would take advantage of a sharp decrease in oil prices to take a position.

Although the three of them have their cons, I am confident that the cost reduction carried out and the subsequent stabilization of oil prices will help the three companies to succeed in their future, overcoming yet another oil crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.