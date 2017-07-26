DHG: The Register Is Almost Rung!

Detailed look at the various performance metrics, including price, total return and net asset value returns.

Last May I wrote about the Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund (DHG) in the article "The DWS High Income Opportunities Fund: The Activists Won."

In that article, we discussed the fund along with the news that the activist institutional investors were able to get the fund to set a termination date, at which point the discount to NAV will be effectively monetized.

Today I wanted to complete an update on the fund and see how well the fund is responding to the liquidation news.

What's New?

Since our initial article in May 2016, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates and closed end funds responded. During this time, the economy has sputtered along for another 14 months and stock markets have rallied and hung on to highs.

While many municipal closed end funds and broad US bond funds were hurt, investors have somehow decided to keep on pumping money into high yield credit and high yield closed end funds in particular. Only time will tell if they are mistaken. What we do know is that closed end fund discounts to NAV have severely declined and in some cases even turned into premiums.

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article, DHG yielded an income-only distribution of 6.19% and was trading at a discount of 7.91% to its Net Asset Value. Today DHG yields 5.34% and is trading at a discount of 3.24%.

Over the last 12 months, there has been an orderly decline in the discount to NAV and I expect that to continue as we approach the planned termination date of March 30th, 2018.

Source: CEF Connect

The fund is currently nearly full invested, with a minimal amount in cash. As we get into next year, I would not be surprised to see the cash balance build up if management decides to start distributing the maturing and called bonds rather than reinvesting the proceeds.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the top 10 holdings, we only see a few household names, perhaps only Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) and Sprint (NYSE:S). The fund is seemingly well diversified, but with the top 10 holdings representing less than 12% of the portfolio.

Source: DHG Website

Even though this is a global fund, the fund is predominately invested in US securities, which make up 80% of the portfolio.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the sector breakdown we can see that it is fairly well diversified and in my eyes, "GFC"-resistant with no exposure to financials.

Source: DHG Website

Looking at the credit qualities, we can see that the fund is without a doubt not investment grade, but perhaps not quite junk either. Quality junk? Perhaps.

62% of the portfolio is rated BB, and 75% of the portfolio is rated BB or better.

Source: CEF Connect

Finally, as requested by you, my awesome readers, I wanted to look at the distributions.

Source: CEF Connect

The fund is doing fairly well with supporting its distribution. The fund is currently earning $.0681 per share and is currently distributing $.069 per share (monthly). While this is slightly above what the fund is earning, there is currently about $.0651 per share that is yet to be distributed.

One pleasant sight is seeing the fund raise its distributions over the last 12 months.

Source: CEF Connect

All in all, not bad at all.

Performance Update

Since our initial article on May 27th, 2016, DHG has returned a total return of 18.39%. 10.94% of that is the increase in the price per share. Please note however that the underlying NAV of the fund increased only 5.32%. The difference between the price % change and the NAV change, 5.62% is the reduction in the discount to NAV. What we don't know, however, is what percentage of that was driven by the knowledge that the fund will be liquidated in 2018 or simply investors chasing yield.

DHG data by YCharts

Looking at the YTD numbers, we see a total return of 7.58%. During this time, the price per share increased 4.16% while the underlying NAV increased 2.73%.

DHG data by YCharts

Next we can take a look at how the fund has done against some broader benchmarks and its peers.

Below is the performance chart of DHG against the the iShares High Yield ETF (HYG), the iShares Global High Yield ETF (GHYG) and the broader iShares US Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) since our initial look on May 27th, 2016.

As we can see, DHG has outperformed all three. The interesting note here, however, is how closely the US and Global high yield ETFs performed.

DHG Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at some of the larger closed end fund peers, we take a look at how the fund performed against the MFS Intermediate Income Fund (MIN), the Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) and Putnam Premier Income Fund (PPT), all global income funds.

DHG has easily outperformed the MFS and Templeton funds and only trails the Putnam fund by a few percentage points.

DHG Total Return Price data by YCharts

If we look at the NAVs of the four funds we can see that the underlying performance between DHG and PPT is virtually identical. I will surely take a look at PPT in a future article.

DHG Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Bottom Line

The fund has certainly performed well since our initial look, perhaps even better than I expected. Anyone who purchased the fund based on my previously article has done well. DHG has outperformed both the broad market ETFs and many of its peers. Combined with the fact that the fund will be terminated in 8 months, it is now a solid hold for current investors.

Not accounting for drops in the underlying NAV, investors should enjoy about 8% IRR over the next 8 months between the discount to NAV being realized and the monthly distributions.

While I am not currently "hot" for high yield corporates, for anyone who is currently invested in high yield and wants to keep the allocation, DHG would be interested, particularly if the discount to NAV opens up a few points in case of any further high yield fears.

I hope this update is helpful. Until the next update, keep doing your due diligence.

More information on this ETF is available at the fund's website.

If you would like some more ETF income ideas, please take a look at my previous article, "VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF - Any Alpha, Or Just Double Fees?"

Also, take a look at an article from a like minded Stanford Chemist, "Weekly Fund Spotlight: 14% Yield From A 2x-Leveraged Diversified ETN."

I believe in active management that works, and I am here to help you find those opportunities. Please follow me here on Seeking Alpha as we look for those opportunities and sort out the good managers from the mediocre.Simply click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article or on my profile page.

To read more articles

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.